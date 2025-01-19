ADVERTISEMENT

UnitedHealth Group is facing a staggering loss in its market value following the former CEO’s sudden murder.

The shocking assassination of Brian Thompson last December took the world by storm as all eyes focused on Luigi Mangione — the man who was allegedly responsible for gunning him down.

But the killing of the business executive has also caused the insurance company to lose a whopping $63 billion in value.

    UnitedHealth has lost $63 billion in its value

    UnitedHealth headquarters with flags at half-mast, symbolizing a major $63 billion market value loss.

    Image credits: Stephen Maturen / Getty

    Daily Mail also reports that the stock price was initially around $610 per share on December 4, 2024. As of Thursday, January 16, 2025, that has dropped to $510.

    “Brian helped build this company and forged deep, trusted relationships for over 20 years, and the positive impact he had on people will be felt for years to come,” said Chief Financial Officer John Rex during an open-call, as per Unilad.

    Portrait of a man in a navy jacket, related to UnitedHealth's CEO.

    Image credits: UnitedHealthcare

    But while concerns are still on the rise — in regards to the murder and the financial decrease — UnitedHealth has posted a “better-than-expected” profit during the final quarter of 2024.

    The Independent said the group’s leaders stated adjusted earnings in the last three months of the year ended at $6.81 a share, which was a 10.6% increase from the same period in 2023 and 9 cents ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast.

    Revenues were also reported to have risen 6.4% to $100.8 billion.

    Brian Thompson’s death had major financial impacts on the health insurance company

    A man in an orange jumpsuit related to UnitedHealth's financial downturn.

    Image credits: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

    Facebook users took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the healthcare system. 

    “I have heard so many horror stories about United Healthcare and [its] continued fraudulent activities with their clients, including my daughter,” said one woman. 

    Person holding cash in front of monitors showing stock graphs, relating to UnitedHealth's $63 billion value loss.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “They are a horrible insurance company and scammed so many people out of millions of $$, not to mention the stress that would put on people and their basic access to healthcare!”

    Another person wrote, “Everyone needs to drop their insurance through them. They rip people off and wont pay for necessary meds or important tests for their clients. It’s sad someone died because of the whole companies GREED.”

    Luigi Mangione is suspected to have been the one to murder Thompson

    Hospital room with empty beds, related to UnitedHealth financial impact.

    Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Thompson, who first joined the healthcare company in 2004 and became its CEO in 2021, was 50 years old when he was shot twice in the back and once in the leg in the morning of December 4, 2024.

    Patrol officers responded to the emergency call dispatched at 6:46am, as reported by E! News, and arrived at the entrance of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.

    Security personnel escorting a man in an orange jumpsuit linked to UnitedHealth incident.

    Image credits: NYPDnews

    “It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes,” said NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch during a media briefing. “And as the victim was walking to the conference hotel, the suspect approached from behind and fired several rounds, striking the victim at least once in the back and at least once in the right calf.

    She added that the slaying appeared to have been a “pre-meditated, pre-planned, targeted attack,” rather than a random act of violence.

    The killing happened just before 7 in the morning on December 4, 2024

    CCTV footage with street scene related to UnitedHealth value loss.

    Image credits: NYPDTips

    Five days later, on December 9, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania by authorities.

    A McDonald’s employee had recognized the suspect and immediately called the cops. When asked if he had been to New York City recently, Mangione “became quiet and started to shake,” the police told NBC News.

    A man escorted by police officers in a corridor related to UnitedHealth value loss incident.

    Image credits: DMRegister

    Since then, the former Ivy League student has pleaded not guilty to the charges of state murder and terror as he was shackled and seated in a Manhattan court on December 23. 

    He is currently being held in the federal prison of Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center after being extradited from Pennsylvania. Some had previously suspected he would be transferred to Rikers Island jail.

