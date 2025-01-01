“Nice Kid” Or “Villain”?: Luigi Mangione’s Radical Mindset Dissected By Forensic Psychologists

ADVERTISEMENT

Luigi Mangione, the infamous suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was living a seemingly pleasant life before finding himself incarcerated. People who knew him labeled him as an “intelligent,” “reserved, nice kid.”

Born into wealth, Mangione had access to an elite education, a strong support system, and an upbringing free from the hardships that often lead to a life of crime. Yet, despite his privileged background, the alleged “nice” guy turned to radical, criminal actions that have shocked and fascinated the public in equal parts.

Highlights Forensic psychologists analyzed Mangione's mindset, as well as the impact of his actions on the American public.

Experts debated Mangione's intentions: Villain or crusader, radicalized by entitlement and self-righteousness.

Mangione's manifesto against US healthcare resonated with citizens growing distrust of corporations.

Forensic experts cite 'perfect storm' of factors lead Mangione to become not just a criminal, but an icon.

His good looks, lack of previous criminal conduct or abuse of any kind, and his background have turned him into a public icon against all odds. To the masses, he represents “just retribution” against what they believe to be a money-hungry healthcare system.

What drives someone with so much to lose to cross the line from a decent citizen to a cold-blooded killer? And how does such a person, despite their crimes, become an icon in the eyes of many?

To understand Mangione’s story and the psychological forces at play, Bored Panda spoke with two seasoned, US-based forensic psychologists, Dr. Franklin Carvajal and Dr. Efrain A. Beliz Jr., whose insights shed light on the motivations and public reactions swirling around Mangione’s case.

RELATED:

“Villain or crusader?” Forensic experts analyzed Luigi Mangione’s psychological profile and the impact he’s having on the minds and hearts of American citizens

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pool / Getty

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Dr. Franklin Carvajal, an expert forensic psychologist with over a thousand cases under his belt, who admitted to being shocked by the way the shooting of UHC’s CEO resonated with the nation.

According to Dr. Carvajal, Mangione is someone who “reasoned his way into an extreme position.”

This wasn’t a case of mental illness in the traditional sense, Carvajal stressed. The 26-year-old wasn’t delusional or psychotic. Instead, he developed a belief system rooted in a mixture of ideology, entitlement, a sense of righteousness, and, as the Doctor believes, narcissism.

Share icon

Image credits: CNN

His manifesto laid bare his grievances against the US healthcare system, a system a sizable portion of citizens agree is flawed. Mangione’s frustrations with the denial of insurance claims resonated with a public that has long harbored distrust and anger toward healthcare corporations.

ADVERTISEMENT

But where most people see injustice and express their anger through legal or peaceful means, Mangione saw himself as a hero, a crusader.

Share icon

Image credits: Jeff Swensen / Getty

“He seems methodical,” Carvajal explained, adding that Mangione’s narcissism played a significant role in his decision to take the law into his own hands. He believed he could exact justice in a way that others couldn’t—or wouldn’t.

“His intentions were pure, in his mind,” says Carvajal. “He felt he was sacrificing himself for the greater good.”

According to the experts, Mangione’s spiral into criminality can be explained by a “perfect storm” of psychological and social factors

Share icon

Image credits: Dr. Franklin Carvajal

Dr. Beliz, Deputy Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s Emergency Outreach Bureau, suggests that Mangione’s path to criminality could be rooted in a series of crises and losses that compounded over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s never just one thing,” Dr. Beliz explained. “There’s a combination of psychological, social, and emotional factors that come together in a perfect storm.”

Early theories suggested that Mangione’s grandparents, who passed away in 2013 and 2017, might’ve been denied healthcare, motivating him to seek revenge. However, their affluent background—leaving at least $30 million to their relatives in their will—and the fact that neither of them were insured at United Healthcare made the idea implausible.

Share icon

Image credits: PepMangione

For Dr. Beliz, the prime cause of someone resorting to crime is often despair. “When someone feels they have no other alternative, that desperation drives them to act,” he said, explaining how, from his perspective, Mangione does not fit this criteria.

“These parasites simply had it coming,” Mangione wrote in his manifesto. “I do apologize for any strife or traumas, but it had to be done.”

It’s still unclear if any personal events prompted the 26-year-old to carry out the shooting, but two things can be inferred.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NYPDTips

First, he seemingly didn’t plan to get caught, as among his possessions when arrested were his passport and foreign currency, hinting at his wanting to leave the country. Second, he had a strong ideological conviction that his actions were necessary and that he was meant to spearhead a movement.

“Evidently, I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty,” Mangione wrote.

Mangione has been lionized as an icon of the downtrodden, being “groomed” by prison inmates to “send a message” to the judicial system

Share icon

Image credits: Jeff Swensen / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

In his long and illustrious career, Dr. Carvajal has worked with the Los Angeles Superior Court to determine the mental state of hundreds of suspects. His evidence has resulted in people being sent to prison and even killed.

However, Mangione’s case still baffles him, mainly because of the way the public has reacted to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

On social media, Mangione has been lionized by some as a modern-day Robin Hood. “There’s never been this much support for a crime like this,” Dr. Carvajal stated, noting that even when people don’t condone his methods, they still sympathize with his cause.

Share icon

Image credits: NYPDnews

One particular aspect caught the attention of Dr. Carvajal when Mangione appeared in court to declare himself not guilty on December 23. For the expert, that moment sent a message to those in the judicial system that the public might not have been able to get.

“They groomed him,” he said, explaining how his appearance almost seemed curated by prison inmates. “They fixed his hair and eyebrows.”

“From the inside, they’re sending a message that says, ‘We’re looking out for this guy.’” Dr. Carvajal stated.

Share icon

Image credits: CBS 12 / WJAC

From his point of view, it was at that moment that the 26-year-old turned from a simple straight-shooter into a symbol for the downtrodden.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These are criminals who don’t care about anything or anyone, real murderers and psychopaths, yet they groomed him,” he continued. “This is a message you’ll only understand if you’ve worked in prisons and courts.”

Mangione’s physical appearance, impeccable track record, and affluent background have caused the public to believe he acted with “pure intentions.”

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

There’s little doubt of the domino effect that Mangione’s actions have had on the public at large. Like the straw that broke the camel’s back, people started rallying behind the man, painting graffiti in his name and publicly declaring their support online.

“The world is watching,” one netizen wrote in one of the many articles Bored Panda and others have written on the subject.

“Villain or crusader?” Dr. Beliz asked. “The desire to leave a lasting impression and a large footprint can inspire others, especially the most marginalized.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Dr. Carvajal, the public’s positive reception of Mangione is mainly explained by external factors. “He is a young, attractive, and affluent white man who comes from a position where many people see him as incapable of true malice,” he said.

Share icon

Image credits: NYPDnews

“He doesn’t have the contextual factors people typically associate with criminality,” Carvajal noted. “There are no negative features like race, poverty, or social stigma to pin on him, so some people assume his actions had a noble purpose.”

But while the shooting inspired some people, it terrified others, particularly executives who feel they could fall victim to a similar attack.

“A lot of CEOs are extremely anxious, probably thinking they could be next,” Dr. Carvajal pondered. “They’ve been taking down their social media profiles, hiding their identities, and hiring bodyguards.”

“We’re witnessing history,” one netizen wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who feel the case will mark a before-and-after in the country’s collective unconscious

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: UnitedHealth Group

Mangione will remain at SCI Huntington, Pennsylvania’s oldest correctional facility, until his next court appearance in New York, scheduled for February 21. As he awaits trial, his destiny is still up in the air.

Forensic experts like Dr. Carvajal have agreed that the trial’s outcome will be influenced by more than just the evidence, as the case has gone beyond criminal matters, having had big societal and political implications.

“It’s going to come down to the jury,” Carvajal said. “Flesh and blood people. Their own biases could come into play.”

Share icon

Image credits: DMRegister

For instance, one of the most worrying aspects of the pretrial process, according to the expert, is the fact that US Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker, who is overseeing Mangione’s hearings, is married to former Pfizer executive, Bret Parker.

Others, like CNN legal commentator Elie Honig, said that the case carries the “highest risk” of jury nullification precisely due to the popularity of the 26-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the outcome, the ripples caused by Mangione’s actions are sure to be felt for years to come and, his story will serve as a stark reminder of two things: first, that even those who seem to have everything can become consumed by a cause, and second, that no one is untouchable, no matter how rich and powerful they are.