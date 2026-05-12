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Through rain-streaked windows, blurred headlights, glowing city reflections, and soft bokeh lights, the Manchester-based oil painter Riona Buthello transforms ordinary moments into emotionally charged scenes filled with nostalgia and quiet introspection. Her work often captures the feeling of sitting in a car during heavy rain, watching the outside world dissolve into color, light, and memory.

Completely self-taught, Buthello developed her signature style through years of experimentation with atmosphere, light, and emotion. Although she originally painted brighter landscapes and sunsets, she eventually discovered a much deeper connection to rainy urban scenes and blurred nighttime environments. One of the turning points in her artistic journey came after imagining a foggy road illuminated only by headlights, an image that later evolved into the rain-covered windshield aesthetic that has now become central to her work. Since then, her paintings have resonated widely online, with viewers often describing them as strangely comforting, melancholic, and emotionally familiar.

More info: Instagram | rionabuthello.com