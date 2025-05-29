Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation in new photo sparks Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne’s latest Instagram post has sent shockwaves through her fanbase, with many claiming the former reality TV personality now looks “completely unrecognizable” and “like a catalog of every plastic surgery available.”

The photo showcased a dramatically more sculpted, smooth, and stylized version of the 40-year-old star, with comparisons to her older self revealing the extent to which her facial features have been altered.

Highlights Kelly Osbourne's latest photo shows a dramatically sculpted look, sparking rumors of plastic surgery and Ozempic use.

Kelly denies surgery, attributing her changed face to significant weight loss.

Skeptics believe she had procedures to make her lips fuller, fox-eye lifts, and buccal fat removal.

Many compared her to her mother, Sharon, who admitted to being "addicted" to plastic surgery.

“Is Kelly Osbourne in the room with us?” one user asked. “That’s a full head transplant,” another joked.

Kelly Osbourne’s latest photo reignites speculation about potential plastic surgeries and Ozempic usage

“What in the million dollars worth of plastic surgery is this?” one user asked.

Kelly has long denied going under the knife, admitting only to having Botox and injections to treat TMJ, a disorder that causes the mandibular muscles to overdevelop due to factors like stress, jaw clenching, grinding, injuries, or arthritis.

According to Kelly, the injections helped her muscles return to their natural, stress-free size, and although she recognized how dramatically it changed her appearance, she remained adamant that no surgery was performed on her jaw bones.

“I had a really bad TMJ. One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier,” she said in a podcast interview.

The former TV personality then chalked her changes up to the aforementioned injections and losing weight, explaining that her weight loss reduced the fatty deposits on her cheeks, therefore changing her appearance.

“That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything. I found out it’s called buccal fat. It changed everything on my face! How the f*** did I not know about this sooner?” she said.

Kelly’s detractors believe she’s not being honest about the extent of her cosmetic procedures

For more skeptical observers, however, Kelly’s changes go beyond simple diet and muscle atrophy.

They pointed to hallmark signs of nearly every trending cosmetic procedure: dramatically fuller lips, lifted fox-like eyes, a visibly reduced jawline, smooth porcelain skin, and hollowed cheeks suggestive of buccal fat removal.

“She’s like a walking checklist of every beauty standard surgery right now,” one user wrote. “Ozempic face, fox-eye lift, buccal fat gone, trout pout—it’s all there.”

Others argued that Kelly is “becoming her mother,” Sharon Osbourne, who famously admitted to both suffering from an addiction to plastic surgery and using Ozempic for aesthetic purposes.

“I’ve had enough. I’ve given up on all interventions. I couldn’t have much more facial surgery,” Sharon said in an interview, explaining that her body simply couldn’t take anymore.

“There’s not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won’t have any more fillers or Botox.”

Regarding her use of Ozempic, she admitted during a 2023 interview that the dr*g had seemingly altered her body permanently despite her having stopped the injections.

“I can’t put on weight now,” she said at the time. “I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any on, because I think I went too far.”

Sharon Osbourne’s extensive history with plastic surgery has cast doubts on whether her daughter is following the same path

Kelly first stunned the public in 2020 when she revealed she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years prior—an intervention she shares with her mother—resulting in an 85-pound weight loss.

Since then, Kelly has lost weight consistently, even before the FDA made the controversial but profitable decision to approve a higher-dose, injectable version of semaglutide (Ozempic’s active compound) as an anti-obesity medication for long-term weight management in adults in mid-2021.

The dr*g was initially approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in October 2017. In 2022, Kelly experienced gestational diabetes while pregnant with her son Sidney. This fueled speculation of her using semaglutide for weight loss, a claim she has denied.

“I followed a completely sugar-free diet and no carbohydrates,” she said, explaining that she was scared of the diabetes evolving and becoming permanent post-pregnancy.

Beyond the debate over what Kelly has or hasn’t done, speculation surrounding celebrity transformations are likely to continue.

“Is she AI?” Netizens took to social made to share their thoughts on Kelly’s transformation

