Kelly Osbourne's Stunning Transformation In New Photo Sparks Ozempic And Plastic Surgery Rumors
Kelly Osbourne with a stunning transformation in a stylish setting sparking Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.
Celebrities, News

Kelly Osbourne's Stunning Transformation In New Photo Sparks Ozempic And Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kelly Osbourne’s latest Instagram post has sent shockwaves through her fanbase, with many claiming the former reality TV personality now looks “completely unrecognizable” and “like a catalog of every plastic surgery available.”

The photo showcased a dramatically more sculpted, smooth, and stylized version of the 40-year-old star, with comparisons to her older self revealing the extent to which her facial features have been altered.

Highlights
  • Kelly Osbourne's latest photo shows a dramatically sculpted look, sparking rumors of plastic surgery and Ozempic use.
  • Kelly denies surgery, attributing her changed face to significant weight loss.
  • Skeptics believe she had procedures to make her lips fuller, fox-eye lifts, and buccal fat removal.
  • Many compared her to her mother, Sharon, who admitted to being "addicted" to plastic surgery.

“Is Kelly Osbourne in the room with us?” one user asked. “That’s a full head transplant,” another joked.

    Kelly Osbourne’s latest photo reignites speculation about potential plastic surgeries and Ozempic usage

    Kelly Osbourne in a sleek black gown holding a purse, showcasing her stunning transformation amid Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    “What in the million dollars worth of plastic surgery is this?” one user asked.

    Kelly has long denied going under the knife, admitting only to having Botox and injections to treat TMJ, a disorder that causes the mandibular muscles to overdevelop due to factors like stress, jaw clenching, grinding, injuries, or arthritis.

    Kelly Osbourne with styled blonde hair and makeup, showcasing a stunning transformation amid plastic surgery and Ozempic rumors.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    According to Kelly, the injections helped her muscles return to their natural, stress-free size, and although she recognized how dramatically it changed her appearance, she remained adamant that no surgery was performed on her jaw bones.

    “I had a really bad TMJ. One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier,” she said in a podcast interview.

    Kelly Osbourne with short purple hair and bold lipstick, showcasing her stunning transformation amid Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

    The former TV personality then chalked her changes up to the aforementioned injections and losing weight, explaining that her weight loss reduced the fatty deposits on her cheeks, therefore changing her appearance.

    “That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything. I found out it’s called buccal fat. It changed everything on my face! How the f*** did I not know about this sooner?” she said.

    Kelly’s detractors believe she’s not being honest about the extent of her cosmetic procedures

    Kelly Osbourne’s stunning transformation shown in side-by-side photos ignites Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: The Meredith Vieira Show/kellyosbourne

    For more skeptical observers, however, Kelly’s changes go beyond simple diet and muscle atrophy.

    They pointed to hallmark signs of nearly every trending cosmetic procedure: dramatically fuller lips, lifted fox-like eyes, a visibly reduced jawline, smooth porcelain skin, and hollowed cheeks suggestive of buccal fat removal.

    Kelly Osbourne showcasing her stunning transformation, fueling Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors in side-by-side photos.

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/kellyosbourne

    “She’s like a walking checklist of every beauty standard surgery right now,” one user wrote. “Ozempic face, fox-eye lift, buccal fat gone, trout pout—it’s all there.”

    Others argued that Kelly is “becoming her mother,” Sharon Osbourne, who famously admitted to both suffering from an addiction to plastic surgery and using Ozempic for aesthetic purposes.

    Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation in new photo sparks Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment mentioning Ozempic in relation to Kelly Osbourne's transformation, sparking plastic surgery rumors.

    Close-up of a woman with red hair and makeup, wearing a white sweater, amid Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    “I’ve had enough. I’ve given up on all interventions. I couldn’t have much more facial surgery,” Sharon said in an interview, explaining that her body simply couldn’t take anymore.

    “There’s not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won’t have any more fillers or Botox.”

    Kelly Osbourne with red hair and flawless skin, sparking Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors about her stunning transformation.

    Image credits: Caulfieldh/Wikimedia

    Regarding her use of Ozempic, she admitted during a 2023 interview that the dr*g had seemingly altered her body permanently despite her having stopped the injections.

    “I can’t put on weight now,” she said at the time. “I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any on, because I think I went too far.”

    Sharon Osbourne’s extensive history with plastic surgery has cast doubts on whether her daughter is following the same path

    Side-by-side photos showing Kelly Osbourne's transformation, fueling Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: The Osbournes/The Osbournes

    Kelly first stunned the public in 2020 when she revealed she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery two years prior—an intervention she shares with her mother—resulting in an 85-pound weight loss.

    Since then, Kelly has lost weight consistently, even before the FDA made the controversial but profitable decision to approve a higher-dose, injectable version of semaglutide (Ozempic’s active compound) as an anti-obesity medication for long-term weight management in adults in mid-2021.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    The dr*g was initially approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in October 2017. In 2022, Kelly experienced gestational diabetes while pregnant with her son Sidney. This fueled speculation of her using semaglutide for weight loss, a claim she has denied.

    “I followed a completely sugar-free diet and no carbohydrates,” she said, explaining that she was scared of the diabetes evolving and becoming permanent post-pregnancy.

    Beyond the debate over what Kelly has or hasn’t done, speculation surrounding celebrity transformations are likely to continue.

    “Is she AI?” Netizens took to social made to share their thoughts on Kelly’s transformation

    Comment praising Kelly Osbourne's stylist for an amazing look, sparking Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment on social media praising Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation amid Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation amid Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Social media comment on Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation sparking Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment discussing plastic surgery in relation to Kelly Osbourne's transformation and Ozempic rumors.

    Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation in a new photo sparks rumors of Ozempic use and plastic surgery.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment on Kelly Osbourne's transformation, mentioning change and sparking Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment mentioning Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation, plastic surgery, and Ozempic rumors in social media post.

    Comment highlighting disparity with celebrities' spending on faces amid starvation, sparking Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors about Kelly Osbourne.

    Comment on social media mentioning Kelly Osbourne, sparking rumors about Ozempic and plastic surgery.

    Comment on social media post mentioning Kelly Osbourne's transformation sparking Ozempic and plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment on social media post reading New face, who dis sparking Kelly Osbourne transformation rumors about Ozempic and plastic surgery.

    Comment on social media questioning Kelly Osbourne's appearance amid transformation, Ozempic, and plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment on Instagram questioning why people follow trends changing their looks, linked to Kelly Osbourne's transformation and surgery rumors discussion.

    Comment on social media about Kelly Osbourne's transformation, mentioning Kris Jenner, Khloe, and a surgeon.

    Comment questioning weight loss and suggesting use of a needle, related to Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation and plastic surgery rumors.

    Comment on Instagram post reading shocked emoji and totally different head, discussing Kelly Osbourne's transformation rumors.

    Comment questioning the number of surgeries, fillers, botox injections, and skin treatments involved in Kelly Osbourne's transformation.

    Instagram comment from user slatington2334 expressing a critical opinion about Kelly Osbourne's appearance transformation.

    Comment on social media post reading Money - this gives anyone hope lol, discussing Kelly Osbourne's stunning transformation rumors.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Edward Treen
    Edward Treen
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    She does look better: how she achieved that is no-one else's business.

