“Am I Going Crazy?”: Barbie Ferreira Stuns Fans In Movie Filmed Before Dramatic Weight Loss
Celebrities, News

“Am I Going Crazy?”: Barbie Ferreira Stuns Fans In Movie Filmed Before Dramatic Weight Loss

Barbie Ferreira is winning hearts with her latest tearjerker film, but some netizens fixated on her dramatic weight loss journey over the past year.

With the release of the movie Bob Trevino Likes It, the 28-year-old actress has been the topic of discussions online this week.

The film, shot before she reportedly lost about 50lbs, fueled rampant conversations and speculation about her weight loss transformation.

Highlights
  • Barbie Ferreira’s appearance in her latest movie sparked varied reactions from fans.
  • The 28-year-old star played the role of lonely Lily in the film 'Bob Trevino Likes It,' released this week.
  • Fans commented on her weight loss journey over the last year.
  • The Euphoria star has faced rampant speculation about using Ozempic to aid her weight loss.
    Barbie Ferreira’s appearance in her latest movie had fans obsessing over her weight

    Barbie Ferreira in a fur coat and leopard skirt, standing by a car on a city street.

    Image credits: barbieferreira

    In her latest movie, the up-and-comer plays the role of a lonely youngster named Lily Trevino, who looks for her father Bob Trevino on Facebook.

    But she winds up striking a friendship with another man with the same name, played by John Leguizamo.

    Barbie Ferreira smiling in a dimly lit room, wearing a yellow top before weight loss.

    Image credits: TIFF Trailers

    “Wow this looks absolutely epic,” one viewer said about the movie.

    “This is going to be epic! Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo are a dream team! Can’t wait for Friday!” read a second comment.

    “That movie looks like it’s going to be a must-watch with such a solid cast!” a third said.

    The rising star plays the role of lonely Lily in the film Bob Trevino Likes It

    Barbie Ferreira in a scene filmed pre-weight loss, sitting in a diner, wearing a plaid shirt, and smiling.

    Image credits: TIFF Trailers

    “Got the pleasure of seeing this movie at a festival last year and there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience. Fantastic movie to keep on your radar,” said another.

    Some netizens obsessed over her appearance, with one saying, “Thick Barbie lives!!”

    Tweet questioning Barbie Ferreira's weight loss, says "am I going crazy".

    Image credits: Tommygo11989813

    Tweet praising Barbie Ferreira, mentioning love for her before and after weight loss.

    Image credits: milIkk4ng

    “I thought she lost weight or am I going crazy,” another wrote.

    “Proud of her weight loss but I’m ngl she was still fine even before,” another said.

    “Hollywood bullied her so bad,” another fan said. “The old Barbie was good enough. Happy for her still if she’s happy tho.”

    “The old Barbie was good enough,” one fan said

    Since her recent weight-loss transformation, Barbie has faced relentless speculation about using Ozempic.

    “Ozempic got a choke hold on the entire industry,” one user commented on one of her past photos.

    “Ozempic is one hell of a dr*g! Barbie Ferreira is literally unrecognizable! Congrats dawg,” a netizen said.

    The Euphoria star has faced rampant speculation about using GLP-1 medication, or Ozempic, to aid her weight loss

    Barbie Ferreira posing confidently in a stylish black outfit indoors.

    Image credits: barbieferreira

    Tweet commenting on Barbie Ferreira's weight loss, expressing admiration before and after.

    Image credits: KAZENOOKAMI_

    A source close to the actress claimed last year that she slimmed down to “revitalize” her career.

    After leaving the popular show Euphoria, there were fewer opportunities for the actress and so trimming her waistline was part of her new plan to get work, the insider claimed.

    “Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity,” the source told the Daily Mail last year.

    “In order to get roles in Hollywood, you’ve got to look the part and as shallow as that sounds, it is, unfortunately, true,” they added.

    A source claimed last year that Barbie slimmed down to ‘revitalize’ her career

    Barbie Ferreira posing elegantly outdoors in a white dress.

    Image credits: barbieferreira

    The insider, who described the actress as “incredibly talented,” said she had a “strong drive” to “succeed” in front of the camera, and she lost the weight “to revitalize her career and better highlight her talents.”

    “Doing this spread and showing off her new body was a way of saying, ‘Hey this is me now and I am ready to work,’” the source said.

    “She wants to be able to play s*xy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed,” the source added. “Ozempic can offer a really easy way to achieve this.”

    A second source said Barbie was “loving all the attention” from her weight loss.

    “It wouldn’t surprise anyone if it was Ozempic though,” the source added.

    A source claimed last year that the up-and-comer has been ‘loving all the attention’ from her weight loss

    Barbie Ferreira in a movie scene before weight loss, wearing a casual outfit with dog-themed wall decor.

    Image credits: TIFF Trailers

    Tweet discussing a movie with a shocked emoji, noting its emotional impact and recommending it.

    Image credits: MasonVietti

    Barbie previously spoke about how “bigger bodies” are “not as trendy as they used to be.”

    “[It] is really sad to me. But it’s more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think any young person has really figured it out yet,” the model-turned-actress told WhoWhatWear in a 2022 interview.

    Bigger bodies are ‘not as trendy as they used to be,’ the actress said previously

    Barbie Ferreira on a bus, sitting by the window, deep in thought, in a scene from a movie before losing weight.

    Image credits: TIFF Trailers

    Tweet discussing Barbie Ferreira's impact before weight loss.

    Image credits: skatosaid

    Tweet admires Barbie Ferreira stunning fans.

    Image credits: spookaholicz

    She pointed out that a plus-size person wearing a crop top is not “radical” or a sign of confidence—it is simply someone existing.

    “It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top,” she told the outlet.

    “[Such comments are] just backhanded compliments,” she added. “I’ve been doing this since I was 16. I’m 25.”

    Barbie Ferreira posing confidently in a stylish outfit against a blue backdrop.

    Image credits: barbieferreira

    Barbie Ferreira tweet regarding Hollywood and happiness, featuring emojis.

    Image credits: newlymadeb

    In the newly released Bob Trevino Likes It, Barbie plays a fictionalized version of Tracie Laymon, the movie’s writer and director.

    “I did imagine myself when I was writing it, but when it came time to cast the lead, I was looking for someone with vulnerability, a sense of humor, kindness and a hopeful, determined optimism,” the director told ABC News Australia.

    Bob Trevino Likes It was written and directed by Tracie Laymon and based on her own life experiences

    Image credits: TIFF Trailers

    Not only did Barbie fit the description, but Tracie also didn’t find it weird to direct her, as she played a version of herself.

    “There are moments where Barbie goes through three or four emotions in a couple of seconds,” the filmmaker said. “It’s an acting masterclass.”

    “Don’t ever go slim,” a social media user said amid the release of the new film

    Comment from fan excited about seeing Barbie Ferreira again.

    Comment on social media referencing Barbie Ferreira's weight loss transformation.

    Comment praising Barbie Ferreira's performance and new opportunities.

    Social media comment praising Barbie Ferreira's movie status.

    Comment questioning Barbie Ferreira's weight change, featuring a profile icon and text, "I thought she lost all that weight???

    Comment praising Barbie Ferreira's acting in recent movie.

    Comment praising Barbie Ferreira's performance in a film, mentioning her role in Euphoria.

    Barbie Ferreira praised in social media comment for her movie before weight loss, user expresses admiration.

    Barbie Ferreira praised for beauty and acting skills in fan comment.

    A fan comment expressing admiration for Barbie Ferreira's appearance before weight loss.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
