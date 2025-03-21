“Am I Going Crazy?”: Barbie Ferreira Stuns Fans In Movie Filmed Before Dramatic Weight Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbie Ferreira is winning hearts with her latest tearjerker film, but some netizens fixated on her dramatic weight loss journey over the past year.

With the release of the movie Bob Trevino Likes It, the 28-year-old actress has been the topic of discussions online this week.

The film, shot before she reportedly lost about 50lbs, fueled rampant conversations and speculation about her weight loss transformation.

Highlights Barbie Ferreira’s appearance in her latest movie sparked varied reactions from fans.

The 28-year-old star played the role of lonely Lily in the film 'Bob Trevino Likes It,' released this week.

Fans commented on her weight loss journey over the last year.

The Euphoria star has faced rampant speculation about using Ozempic to aid her weight loss.

RELATED:

Barbie Ferreira’s appearance in her latest movie had fans obsessing over her weight



Share icon

Image credits: barbieferreira

In her latest movie, the up-and-comer plays the role of a lonely youngster named Lily Trevino, who looks for her father Bob Trevino on Facebook.

But she winds up striking a friendship with another man with the same name, played by John Leguizamo.

Share icon

Image credits: TIFF Trailers

“Wow this looks absolutely epic,” one viewer said about the movie.

“This is going to be epic! Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo are a dream team! Can’t wait for Friday!” read a second comment.

“That movie looks like it’s going to be a must-watch with such a solid cast!” a third said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rising star plays the role of lonely Lily in the film Bob Trevino Likes It

Share icon

Image credits: TIFF Trailers

“Got the pleasure of seeing this movie at a festival last year and there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience. Fantastic movie to keep on your radar,” said another.

Some netizens obsessed over her appearance, with one saying, “Thick Barbie lives!!”

Share icon

Image credits: Tommygo11989813

Share icon

Image credits: milIkk4ng

“I thought she lost weight or am I going crazy,” another wrote.

“Proud of her weight loss but I’m ngl she was still fine even before,” another said.

“Hollywood bullied her so bad,” another fan said. “The old Barbie was good enough. Happy for her still if she’s happy tho.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The old Barbie was good enough,” one fan said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Trevino Likes It (@bobtrevinolikesit)

Since her recent weight-loss transformation, Barbie has faced relentless speculation about using Ozempic.

“Ozempic got a choke hold on the entire industry,” one user commented on one of her past photos.

“Ozempic is one hell of a dr*g! Barbie Ferreira is literally unrecognizable! Congrats dawg,” a netizen said.

The Euphoria star has faced rampant speculation about using GLP-1 medication, or Ozempic, to aid her weight loss

Share icon

Image credits: barbieferreira

Share icon

Image credits: KAZENOOKAMI_

ADVERTISEMENT

A source close to the actress claimed last year that she slimmed down to “revitalize” her career.

After leaving the popular show Euphoria, there were fewer opportunities for the actress and so trimming her waistline was part of her new plan to get work, the insider claimed.

“Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity,” the source told the Daily Mail last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In order to get roles in Hollywood, you’ve got to look the part and as shallow as that sounds, it is, unfortunately, true,” they added.

A source claimed last year that Barbie slimmed down to ‘revitalize’ her career

Share icon

Image credits: barbieferreira

The insider, who described the actress as “incredibly talented,” said she had a “strong drive” to “succeed” in front of the camera, and she lost the weight “to revitalize her career and better highlight her talents.”

“Doing this spread and showing off her new body was a way of saying, ‘Hey this is me now and I am ready to work,’” the source said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Updates (@filmupdatesmain)

“She wants to be able to play s*xy parts too and will do what it takes to succeed,” the source added. “Ozempic can offer a really easy way to achieve this.”

A second source said Barbie was “loving all the attention” from her weight loss.

“It wouldn’t surprise anyone if it was Ozempic though,” the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source claimed last year that the up-and-comer has been ‘loving all the attention’ from her weight loss

Share icon

Image credits: TIFF Trailers

Share icon

Image credits: MasonVietti

Barbie previously spoke about how “bigger bodies” are “not as trendy as they used to be.”

“[It] is really sad to me. But it’s more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think any young person has really figured it out yet,” the model-turned-actress told WhoWhatWear in a 2022 interview.

Bigger bodies are ‘not as trendy as they used to be,’ the actress said previously

Share icon

Image credits: TIFF Trailers

Share icon

Image credits: skatosaid

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: spookaholicz

She pointed out that a plus-size person wearing a crop top is not “radical” or a sign of confidence—it is simply someone existing.

“It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top,” she told the outlet.

“[Such comments are] just backhanded compliments,” she added. “I’ve been doing this since I was 16. I’m 25.”

Share icon

Image credits: barbieferreira

Share icon

Image credits: newlymadeb

In the newly released Bob Trevino Likes It, Barbie plays a fictionalized version of Tracie Laymon, the movie’s writer and director.

“I did imagine myself when I was writing it, but when it came time to cast the lead, I was looking for someone with vulnerability, a sense of humor, kindness and a hopeful, determined optimism,” the director told ABC News Australia.

Bob Trevino Likes It was written and directed by Tracie Laymon and based on her own life experiences

Image credits: TIFF Trailers

Not only did Barbie fit the description, but Tracie also didn’t find it weird to direct her, as she played a version of herself.

“There are moments where Barbie goes through three or four emotions in a couple of seconds,” the filmmaker said. “It’s an acting masterclass.”

“Don’t ever go slim,” a social media user said amid the release of the new film

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon