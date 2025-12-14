Who Is Barbie Ferreira? Barbie Ferreira is an American actress and model recognized for her influential presence and body-positive advocacy. She consistently challenges conventional beauty standards within the entertainment industry. Her breakout moment arrived playing Kat Hernandez in the HBO series Euphoria, a role that brought her widespread recognition. The series became a cultural phenomenon, quickly solidifying her status as a rising star.

Full Name Barbara “Barbie” Seppe Ferreira Gender Female Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Brazilian descent Education Hackensack High School

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Barbara Seppe Ferreira spent her early childhood years in Queens. She was primarily raised by her mother, aunt, and grandmother. Her mother and aunt worked as chefs. Ferreira later moved to Maywood, New Jersey, where she attended Hackensack High School. As a teenager, she developed an interest in modeling, which she pursued by sending photos to an American Apparel casting call.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Barbie Ferreira’s relationships have included musician Elle Puckett, with whom she was linked from 2019 to 2022. She also previously dated artist Gus Dapperton. Ferreira identifies as queer and is not publicly linked to a partner at present. She has no children.

Career Highlights Barbie Ferreira’s breakthrough role came as Kat Hernandez in the acclaimed HBO series Euphoria, which she starred in from 2019 to 2022. She also appeared in the film Unpregnant and Jordan Peele’s Nope. Beyond acting, Ferreira built a significant presence as a plus-sized model, working with brands like Aerie and Adidas. Her unretouched photos and interviews for Aerie went viral in 2016, influencing body positivity discussions.