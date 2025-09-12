Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Olivia Wilde Goes Bra-Less And Flashes Her Toned Abs In Sheer Outfit At New York Fashion Week
Celebrities, Entertainment

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Olivia Wilde left little to the imagination at the Michael Kors fashion show at Terminal Warehouse during New York Fashion Week.

The 41-year-old Tron star donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a completely sheer bodysuit, a foldover pants-skirt, an oversized blazer, and leather boots.

She accessorized the look on Thursday (September 11) with Ray-Ban sunglasses and completed the sultry outfit with a brown smoky eye and pale lipstick.

Highlights
  • Olivia Wilde made a bold statement in a sheer all-black Michael Kors outfit at New York Fashion Week’s spring 2026 show.
  • Olivia is set to star in the comedy The Invite and the triller I Want Your Sex.
  • Her upcoming thriller explores intense themes of desire, obsession, power, and betrayal.
    Olivia Wilde made a fashion statement in a completely sheer Michael Kors look
    Image credits: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    Image credits: cfda / ofbecomingus / Instagram

    Inside the event, she sat front row to watch the American designer’s spring 2026 presentation alongside her friend, actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Following the scandal-filled Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia is set to direct and star in the comedy The Invite, based on the Spanish movie The People Upstairs. The film will also feature Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, and Penélope Cruz.

    According to Deadline, she’s also set to direct Avengelyne, a film adaptation of the ’90s comic books, as well as the Christmas comedy Naughty for Universal Pictures.

    The Don’t Worry Darling director attended Michael Kors’ show at New York Fashion Week

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty Images

    Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

    But that’s not all. The mom of two’s busy schedule also includes the film I Want Your Sex, an upcoming thriller exploring “desire, domination, and fantasy.”

    “When fresh-faced Elliot lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her s*xual muse,” the synopsis reads, as per Deadline.

    “But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of s*x, obsession, power, betrayal and m*rder.”

    Olivia opted for an all-black look by the American designer

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

    Olivia was previously embroiled in controversy over her 2022 thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and starred in, after a video resurfaced of her appearing to mock actress Florence Pugh.

    A leaked video showed her addressing actor Shia LaBeouf, who was initially cast in the leading male role but was ultimately replaced by Harry Styles.

    In the footage, Olivia can be seen driving a car and saying she’s “not ready to give up on this yet.” She also alludes to tension between Shia and Florence, the film’s female lead, and expresses hope that they can “make peace” for the project.

    Her daring ensemble featured a sheer bodysuit, an oversized blazer, a low-rise skirt, and black leather boots

    Image credits: wmag / Instagram

    “I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out,” she said in the video.

    “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope?”

    Image credits: michaelkors / Spreadhouse / Instagram

    In 2020, Shia was sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs for s*xual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

    Though the actor denied all allegations, Olivia faced backlash for wanting to collaborate with someone accused of assault.

    The lawsuit was settled with undisclosed terms in July 2025.

    The 41-year-old is set to direct a Christmas comedy titled Naughty

    Image credits: michaelkors / Spreadhouse / Instagram

    Olivia appears to have moved past the scandal, focusing instead on her personal projects and her two children, Daisy and Otis, whom she shares with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. 

    Last year, she told People that her two children are her “best friends.”

    “They’re so great. They’re huge and they’re so healthy and happy,” she said. “I already feel like they’re giant teenagers, but we’re having a lot of fun. They’re my best friends.

    “They’re musicians and they’re athletes and they’re just cool. They both play drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We’re a big karaoke family.”

    Olivia will also star in the upcoming thriller I Want Your Sex

    Image credits: madamefigarofr / TikTok

    Image credits: Mario A. P. / Flickr

    Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 to 2020. A year after their split, the actress began dating singer Harry Styles, whom she met while filming Don’t Worry Darling. The two broke up in 2022.

    Earlier this year, the House star was spotted with actor Dane DiLiegro, though it’s unclear if they’re still dating.

    The actress’ Michael Kors outfit dived opinions online

    Image credits: grahamwalshe1

    Image credits: NotrabL

    Image credits: vielodiee

    Image credits: KathyPate15

    Image credits: sakrarijum

    Image credits: IMPTiberius

    Image credits: the44046

    Image credits: R0BBERT0NE

    Image credits: mondharat1

    Image credits: lifeitselff

    Image credits: mondharat1

