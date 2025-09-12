Olivia Wilde Goes Bra-Less And Flashes Her Toned Abs In Sheer Outfit At New York Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Wilde left little to the imagination at the Michael Kors fashion show at Terminal Warehouse during New York Fashion Week.

The 41-year-old Tron star donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a completely sheer bodysuit, a foldover pants-skirt, an oversized blazer, and leather boots.

She accessorized the look on Thursday (September 11) with Ray-Ban sunglasses and completed the sultry outfit with a brown smoky eye and pale lipstick.

Highlights Olivia Wilde made a bold statement in a sheer all-black Michael Kors outfit at New York Fashion Week’s spring 2026 show.

Olivia is set to star in the comedy The Invite and the triller I Want Your Sex.

Her upcoming thriller explores intense themes of desire, obsession, power, and betrayal.

RELATED:

Olivia Wilde wearing a sheer outfit, bra-less, showing toned abs at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon Olivia Wilde made a fashion statement in a completely sheer Michael Kors look



Image credits: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Models walking the runway showcasing sheer outfits and toned abs at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

Image credits: cfda / ofbecomingus / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the event, she sat front row to watch the American designer’s spring 2026 presentation alongside her friend, actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Following the scandal-filled Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia is set to direct and star in the comedy The Invite, based on the Spanish movie The People Upstairs. The film will also feature Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, and Penélope Cruz.

According to Deadline, she’s also set to direct Avengelyne, a film adaptation of the ’90s comic books, as well as the Christmas comedy Naughty for Universal Pictures.

The Don’t Worry Darling director attended Michael Kors’ show at New York Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde in sheer black outfit with toned abs visible, posing confidently at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

Image credits: TheStewartofNY / Getty Images

Olivia Wilde wearing a sheer outfit showing her toned abs and going bra-less at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But that’s not all. The mom of two’s busy schedule also includes the film I Want Your Sex, an upcoming thriller exploring “desire, domination, and fantasy.”

“When fresh-faced Elliot lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her s*xual muse,” the synopsis reads, as per Deadline.

“But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of s*x, obsession, power, betrayal and m*rder.”

Olivia opted for an all-black look by the American designer

Olivia Wilde sitting in a sheer outfit without a bra, flashing toned abs during New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Comment by Simon Frimberger saying an absolutely breathtaking beauty with 31 likes on a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Olivia Wilde wearing a sheer outfit, going bra-less and showing her toned abs at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Michael T praising a woman as the most beautiful and questioning why she is not more widely known.

Share icon

Olivia was previously embroiled in controversy over her 2022 thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and starred in, after a video resurfaced of her appearing to mock actress Florence Pugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

A leaked video showed her addressing actor Shia LaBeouf, who was initially cast in the leading male role but was ultimately replaced by Harry Styles.

In the footage, Olivia can be seen driving a car and saying she’s “not ready to give up on this yet.” She also alludes to tension between Shia and Florence, the film’s female lead, and expresses hope that they can “make peace” for the project.

Her daring ensemble featured a sheer bodysuit, an oversized blazer, a low-rise skirt, and black leather boots

Olivia Wilde in a sheer outfit showing toned abs, wearing an oversized black blazer at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

Image credits: wmag / Instagram

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out,” she said in the video.

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Wilde smiling with natural makeup and loose hair, highlighting her toned abs and sheer outfit at New York Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: michaelkors / Spreadhouse / Instagram

In 2020, Shia was sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs for s*xual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

Though the actor denied all allegations, Olivia faced backlash for wanting to collaborate with someone accused of assault.

The lawsuit was settled with undisclosed terms in July 2025.

The 41-year-old is set to direct a Christmas comedy titled Naughty

Olivia Wilde wearing a sheer outfit and flashing her toned abs, posing outdoors amidst greenery at New York Fashion Week.

Share icon

Image credits: michaelkors / Spreadhouse / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Council of Fashion Designers of America (@cfda)

Olivia appears to have moved past the scandal, focusing instead on her personal projects and her two children, Daisy and Otis, whom she shares with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Last year, she told People that her two children are her “best friends.”

“They’re so great. They’re huge and they’re so healthy and happy,” she said. “I already feel like they’re giant teenagers, but we’re having a lot of fun. They’re my best friends.

“They’re musicians and they’re athletes and they’re just cool. They both play drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We’re a big karaoke family.”

Olivia will also star in the upcoming thriller I Want Your Sex

Olivia Wilde wearing a sheer outfit and showing toned abs at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

Image credits: madamefigarofr / TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Wilde smiling and waving in a vibrant patterned outfit, showcasing her toned abs during New York Fashion Week.

Share icon

Image credits: Mario A. P. / Flickr

Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 to 2020. A year after their split, the actress began dating singer Harry Styles, whom she met while filming Don’t Worry Darling. The two broke up in 2022.

Earlier this year, the House star was spotted with actor Dane DiLiegro, though it’s unclear if they’re still dating.

The actress’ Michael Kors outfit dived opinions online

Tweet by Graham questioning ladies wearing see-through clothes at recent events, referencing fashion trends and public reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: grahamwalshe1

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Wilde wearing a sheer outfit and showing toned abs at New York Fashion Week, going bra-less with confidence.

Share icon

Image credits: NotrabL

Tweet expressing surprise about current fashion trends resembling stripper attire, posted in 2025.

Share icon

Image credits: vielodiee

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Wilde in a sheer outfit showing toned abs and going bra-less at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

Image credits: KathyPate15

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Wilde wearing a sheer outfit, going bra-less and showing toned abs at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

Image credits: sakrarijum

Olivia Wilde at New York Fashion Week wearing a sheer outfit showcasing her toned abs and bra-less style.

Share icon

Image credits: IMPTiberius

Olivia Wilde wearing a sheer outfit and showing her toned abs at New York Fashion Week without a bra.

Share icon

Image credits: the44046

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Wilde shows toned abs in a sheer bra-less outfit at New York Fashion Week, highlighting bold fashion trends.

Share icon

Image credits: R0BBERT0NE

Olivia Wilde in a sheer outfit showing her toned abs, attending New York Fashion Week without a bra.

Share icon

Image credits: mondharat1

Olivia Wilde in a sheer outfit showing toned abs and going bra-less at New York Fashion Week event.

Share icon

Image credits: lifeitselff

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Wilde at New York Fashion Week wearing a sheer outfit, bra-less, flashing her toned abs on the runway.

Share icon

Image credits: mondharat1

ADVERTISEMENT