“Devastatingly Boring”: FKA Twigs Opens Up About “Abusive” Relationship With Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs candidly opened up about the “boring” part of the abuse she said she sustained from her former relationship with Shia LaBeouf. As the trial has been postponed until next year, the British singer admitted that she felt “strong” and “capable,” in addition to feeling grateful to have closure. She further noted that the trial against LaBeouf would bring awareness to domestic abuse.

FKA Twigs appeared on the ​​We Are Man Enough podcast hosted by Justin Baldoni, Liz Plank, and Jamey Heath, on Monday (October 28), amid the final week of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

During the episode, the 36-year-old artist bluntly described the predictability of domestic abusers’ tactics, stating: “I’m so grateful to have learned so much about the way that abusers operate.

“I was so disappointed to learn how boring it is because they all operate the same.”

Image credits: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

FKA Twigs shared the moment she understood she wasn’t unique to her abuser, as she revealed: “You know, I think one of the most painful things was realizing that I wasn’t special, that I wasn’t in a relationship where it was this thing that we could struggle through together, and it was me and him against the world, and it was just our energy that no one would understand because this is us.

“It’s not about me. It’s about food. I’m just supply. I could have been anyone. I could have walked into that room one day. Or another young actor, singer, or artist could have walked in the room that day.

“Could have really been anyone. It was just bad luck that I got a part in a film. That’s honestly how I feel now.

“I choose not to take it personally. It’s devastatingly boring.”

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

The songstress acknowledged life’s nuances, stating: “I used to thrive out of fear, but now I embrace the darker, artistic sides of myself.

“Life doesn’t have to be all sparkles and rainbows — there’s a balance.”

At some point, FKA Twigs admitted she felt “privileged” to be able to go back to her “beautiful house in East London” and her dog, highlighting the fact that many people who come out of abusive relationships struggle financially and do not share the same privilege as she does.

In 2020, FKA Twigs went public with allegations of domestic violence against her ex-partner, Shia LaBeouf.

The Crow actress alleged that the 38-year-old actor physically, emotionally, and mentally abused her many times in a relationship that lasted just under a year.

Image credits: wearemanenough

A handful of people praised the starlet for delivering such vulnerable statements, as a YouTube user commented: “Absolute brilliant conversation.

“Her understanding of the science behind the patterns brings such a relieving catharsis to her recount. Makes you feel understood.”

Another person wrote: “What a positive, hopeful view of how someone can grow and flourish after abuse and challenging experiences. She has such a calming presence.”

Someone else penned: “The pureness of finding it is joy to be with your dogs that love and trust you, want to be with you.

“It is not unusual for people that [have] been traumatized by an abusive relationship to describe that you sort of are happiest or feel safe when you are with your animals. I like that for us.”

A separate individual chimed in: “This is one of the most comforting talks about abuse I’ve ever heard.

“I really needed this thank you so much for the awareness your podcast brings and oh my god I love her and her art sooooo much.”

Image credits: We Are Man Enough

FKA Twigs accused LaBeouf earlier this month of delaying the deposition process ahead of his sexual and physical abuse trial.

Attorneys for FKA Twigs claimed in court papers that the Transformers star was an “abuser” who “abuses his basic discovery obligations in this litigation,” People reported on October 22.

The lawyers also claimed that LaBeouf “has been egregiously evasive and nonresponsive,” producing “only nine pages” of evidence.

FKA Twigs’ lawyers’ filings stated: “It appears that LaBeouf has something to hide, as LaBeouf has suspiciously claimed he no longer has any other responsive documents in his possession or control, as he lost or misplaced his electronic devices, or destroyed relevant information prior to the initiation of this action.”

Meanwhile, FKA Twigs has, according to her attorneys, “produced voluminous responsive documents and substantive written responses.”

LaBeouf was also accused of waiting until “the eleventh hour” and “inexplicably refuses to be deposed first, despite entering into multiple agreements between counsel that both parties would be deposed within the same week and that LaBeouf’s deposition would take place first.”

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, reportedly said that as “a resident of the United Kingdom, scheduling an in-person deposition in California takes significant advance planning and is highly disruptive.”

Her attorney wrote in the filings: “LaBeouf’s counsel was aware of this fact.

“Plaintiff’s counsel informed LaBeouf’s counsel that it would take additional scheduling to have the in-person depositions occur within the same week due to Plaintiff’s residing overseas, but that Plaintiff would agree, in exchange for an agreement that LaBeouf be deposed first.

“An agreement was reached between counsel.”

Image credits: Melodie Jeng//GC Images

LaBeouf’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told People: “This dispute concerns whose deposition is to proceed first and nothing more.

“Ms. Barnett’s counsels’ attempt to turn a very simple issue into something sinister is unfortunate.”

In response, FKA Twigs lawyers told People: “As stated in our papers, Shia LaBeouf has not only mistreated my client but continues to abuse the discovery process in this litigation.

“What does he have to hide? We are seeking the courts’ intervention to stop his nonsense.”

The deposition, in which LaBeouf will speak in a sworn, out-of-court testimony, was initially rescheduled for October 25, only to be further delayed.

FKA Twigs was subsequently granted a new trial date for her sexual battery and assault lawsuit against LaBeouf, after her lawyer appeared in a Los Angeles, USA, courtroom and said mediation in the long-running dispute still appeared “hopeless,” Rolling Stone reported on October 25.

Image credits: We Are Man Enough

“It was hopelessly hopeless? Okay,” Los Angeles County Judge Virginia Kenny said before setting September 29, 2025, as the new start date for an expected 10-day trial in the case that was first filed back in 2020, as per Rolling Stone.

The judge reportedly said depositions for FKA Twigs and LaBeouf had to be completed by mid-January.

She said: “I’m sure it’s painful for both of them. I don’t want to minimize that. But they have to put this part of the case behind them.”

Nevertheless, before ending the hearing, the judge made one more pitch to the parties, encouraging them to settle, as per Rolling Stone.

“I hope they can find some way to resolve this without airing of a lot of private facts in a public place,” the judge said.

In December 2020, FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of relentless physical, emotional, and mental abuse, including an incident where he drove recklessly and assaulted her, as well as knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease, Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: We Are Man Enough

In 2019, the singer, who dated LaBeouf from 2018 to 2019, was in a car driven by the actor, who was speeding toward Los Angeles.

According to an exposé published by The New York Times in January 2021, the actor was driving recklessly, removed his seatbelt, and threatened to crash unless she professed her love for him, the lawsuit stated.

Moreover, the lawsuit centers on an incident where LaBeouf allegedly choked the British artist during a trip and later assaulted her at a gas station after she pleaded to be let out of the car.

Karolyn Pho, a stylist who is one of LaBeouf’s former girlfriends, described similarly tumultuous experiences to The Times, some of which were also outlined in the lawsuit.

Once, the suit said, he drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her hard enough that she bled.

According to the lawsuit, LaBeouf isolated FKA Twigs from her support network and kept a loaded firearm by their bed.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” FKA Twigs told The Times at the time.

LaBeouf is currently married to MaXXXine star Mia Goth, with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter.

“I’m so grateful she is strong enough to share,” a fan wrote

