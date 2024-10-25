Mom Slammed For Spending $10k On Controversial Dog Breed, Vets Explain How Problematic It Is

ADVERTISEMENT

“Velvet Frenchies” are the latest puppy craze that has sparked significant controversy on social media. People have been paying thousands of dollars to get their hands on the dog breed, which is a subset of the popular French Bulldog breed. While some find the pups “adorable,” veterinarians exclusively opened up to Bored Panda about the breed’s multiple health issues.

Velvet Frenchies, named for their soft, velvety coats, are thought to result from crossing standard French Bulldogs with Shar Peis. As a result, this relatively new breed often has more pronounced facial folds.

While the cost of a purebred French Bulldog from a breeder can range from $1,500 to $8,000, as per Lemonade Insurance, some dog lovers have been willing to pay an eye-watering amount of money to acquire a velvety version of the Frenchies.

As a matter of fact, a woman who goes by Yohana went viral earlier this month, after she revealed that she had spent $10,000 on a Velvet Frenchie.

Taking to her TikTok page on October 1, Yohana showed her family picking up her expensive wrinkly puppy.

Image credits: mogulbulldogs

It appeared to have been a light-colored, tan Velvet Frenchie, which had prominent, expressive folds on its face.

The four-legged friend had large, pointed ears and light blue eyes, and it was being held by one of Yohana’s children.

The video, which has since amassed over 580,000 views, stirred divided opinions. As some exclaimed that the pup was “freaking cute,” “priceless,” and “adorable,” one TikTok user disagreed: “I will never understand this.”

A person wrote: “Including the price like you shouldn’t be ashamed you’d spend that on a dog when there’s so many without homes.”

Image credits: hyohana.7

Someone penned: “Tell me you have too much money without telling me. ADOPT DONT SHOP.

“Hope you have at least double that saved for vet care, you’ll need it for that breed.”

“The medical bills are gonna be INSANE,” a netizen echoed.

A separate individual chimed in: “Congratulations on your unethically bred mutt, that will last you 5 yrs when lucky and your vet will love you for it!

“You’ll help pay his mortgage and vacations. Kudos to you!”

Image credits: hyohana.7

While Yohana didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment, Tracy Lynn, who breeds this type of dog at her Mogul Bulldogs kennel, said that her puppies ranged from $20,000 to $40,000 and that she had originally acquired her male dog for $40,000.

“Their behavior is the same as the standard Frenchies,” Tracy told Bored Panda in an email.

The French Bulldog is an even-tempered house dog that thrives on attention, Hill’s Pet explains. The breed, often nicknamed “Frenchie,” is described as being ideal for a single-person household.

According to Tracy, who runs her American Kennel Club (AKC)-registered kennel dog breeding facility in Texas, USA, two Velvet Frenchies shouldn’t be bred together because their puppies could be born with wrinkles that are too “extreme.”

Image credits: hyohana.7

“It’s random if the babies will come out as velvets or standard frenchies,” Tracy said. “Their hair sheds a whole lot less so they are better for homes who need dogs with less shedding.”

Tracy, who said she has been breeding French and English Bulldogs for eight years, emphasized the importance of being well-educated when breeding new types of dogs, comparing it to breeding for traits like Merle.

Merle is a genetic pattern that affects a dog’s coat color and can also impact hearing and vision. A Merle dog requires careful understanding to avoid health issues.

According to Doctor Elizabeth Rozanski, a veterinarian and professor at Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA, Velvet Frenchies are not a new breed, as creating a new breed can take years.

Image credits: hyohana.7

While they are rumored to have a softer, less bristly coat than regular French Bulldogs, their origins and health claims remain unclear, as most of the information about them lacks solid evidence, Doctor Rozanski said.

She told Bored Panda in an email: “Our big concern is that they are marketed heavily and without concern for their health and for profit.

“We often tell the joke that the way to make a million dollars breeding dogs is by starting as a multi-millionaire.

“Meaning of course a good breeder often barely breaks even and breeds to promote health and wellness in their breed.

“You should not be able to put a credit card in online and get a puppy shipped to you. The breeder should make sure you are a right fit etc.

“Equally importantly, mass-bred Frenchies have a LOT of health issues- temperament is often bad, breathing is horrid, they regurge/vomit frequently and their life spans are short.

“They are likely to break your heart and your wallet.”

For Professor Daniel Mills, a veterinary specialist at the University of Lincoln, UK, the breeding of Velvet Frenchies and other dogs prone to health problems reflects a societal issue.

He told Bored Panda over the phone: “It’s very sad as it reflects on how people focus on their own needs and desires rather than animal welfare.”

Professor Mills pointed out that French Bulldogs already have numerous health problems, which could be exacerbated by traits like extra wrinkles or the velvety coats that appeal to human desires.

The veterinarian emphasized that the small gene pool of any new breed increases the risk of inherited issues.

Image credits: mogulbulldogs

Therefore, he urged people to stop focusing on the dogs‘ “cute” appearance, as it plays into human emotional tendencies at the expense of the animal’s well-being.

“Just because we can create a certain type of dog doesn’t mean we should,” Professor Mills said.

He added: “Unless they’re breeding from dogs that clearly have no history of any of these problems, they’re most certainly going to inbreed and exacerbate.”

The animal health expert further criticized the modern trend of treating dogs as social media brands rather than as sentient beings.

Image credits: Alexandru Sofronie (not the actual photo)

He went on to note that while people express love for these dogs, there is often a difference between caring for a dog and truly caring about its well-being.

Professor Mills argued that this reflects a broader societal issue where consumer attitudes view animals as disposable, and people prioritize status over the dog’s real worth, often neglecting to choose high-quality breeders.

“Yes dogs are suffering, but this is a human issue,” the professor said, noting that dogs shouldn’t be there to reflect on people’s wealth.

He concluded: “It’s a reflection of how selfish people are becoming. […] It’s very sad.”

Image credits: Bryan (not the actual photo)

Despite research showing that the most notable French Bulldog health issue is brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome, which they’re more prone to as a flat-faced breed, Tracy disagreed with some of the veterinarians’ concerns.

She told Bored Panda: “Vets say anything to make more money from breeders and designer breeds.

“Just like they say frenchies have health issues. If bred correctly they shouldn’t have any health issues.”

Designer dogs are a cross between two or more purebred dogs, created to combine the best traits of each parent. One of the most notable examples is the Goldendoodle.

Image credits: Sueda (not the actual photo)

“All of my babies are extremely healthy with minimal breathing issues which is really the only issue that comes with frenchies these days,” Tracy countered.

She did, however, admit: “I find the issue with velvets is their skin sensitivity. My boy Gordo doesn’t have allergies like I’ve seen with some of the other velvets.

“The legs being short is actually not correct at all I have standard Frenchies with shorter legs.

“They do have more folds just like the English Bulldogs but you just take care of your dogs and they don’t have issues with their skin or wrinkles.

“At the end of the day, it’s about taking care of your dogs keeping their hygiene good and keeping them active.”

The AKC does not recognize “Velvet French Bulldogs” as part of the breed standard. Moreover, the AKC specifies that French Bulldogs should have a short, smooth coat and only allow dogs with recognized colors, such as white, fawn, cream, or brindle.

Merle and other non-standard colors are not accepted. While long-haired French Bulldogs can be registered, they cannot be shown in competitions.

Research from the UK’s Royal Veterinary College (RVC) VetCompass indicates a growing awareness of the suffering caused to dogs by extreme body shapes, such as flattened faces and bulging eyes.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

“Deliberately creating dogs with predictable lifetime suffering from extreme body shapes causes unnecessary suffering that is increasingly recognized as unethical, immoral, and in many countries unlawful,” Doctor Dan O’Neil, an associate professor in companion animal epidemiology at the Royal Veterinary College told Bored Panda in an email.

He continued: “Sadly, this new Velvet type of French Bulldog displays several extreme body shapes that predict shortened lives afflicted with severe suffering from breathing, skin, mobility, eye and reproductive problems.”

Doctor O’Neil pointed to the RVC’s innate health concept, advocating for dog breeds with body shapes that support natural functions like breathing and exercising.

He explained that this approach is gaining international acceptance, emphasizing the need for dogs to maintain essential health and well-being.

Doctor O’Neil concluded: “The advice from the Brachycephalic Working Group that comprises the UK’s leading dog welfare organizations to anyone thinking of getting a dog with extreme body shape is to ‘Stop and think before buying a flat-faced dog’.”

