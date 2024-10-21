Florence Pugh Praised For Heartwarming Response To Fan Who Lost Her Mom To Cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

Florence Pugh had a touching interaction with a fan whose mother died of cancer.

The British actress plays Almut, a chef diagnosed with ovarian cancer, in John Crawley’s romance drama We Live in Time. In the film, Almut and her partner, Tobias (played by Andrew Garfield), have a daughter, Ella, who is seven years old when Almut’s cancer advances to stage three.

Highlights Florence Pugh connected with fan mourning her mom's loss to cancer.

Sophie Temple shared her emotional story after watching Florence's new film in which she plays a chef with stage-tree ovarian cancer.

Florence thanked Sophie for sharing her story, stating her work's impact is a "gift."

After watching the film, a fan shared the story of her mother’s illness, posting a very personal review in the comments on Florence’s social media.

The fan, named Sophie Temple, said that her mother had been diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer and given two months to live when she was just two years old.

Florence Pugh sent a thoughtful message to a fan whose mother died of cancer





After undergoing four years of chemotherapy treatment, Sophie’s mother passed when she was six.

“I saw lots of promo for the film bc I love you both, but I wasn’t sure I’d be able to watch due to the direct parallels to my own trauma,” the 24-year-old said, adding that Florence and Andrew are two of her favorite actors.

Ultimately, Sophie decided to watch the film and revisit that painful chapter of her life.



“I watched it in a fully empty theater with my mom’s stuffed animal and a box of tissues and god I’m so glad I did.

“You captured every emotion my mom felt so beautifully. I only have a couple of journal entries left of her, so god, Florence, your performance is such a gift,” she continued.

Watching the film helped her see the illness through her mother’s eyes. “I was so little, so sheltered. I didn’t understand what she was experiencing. Getting to witness it [through] this film – I just can’t express my gratitude enough.

“I can’t express how much this film means to me. I will be holding it close for the rest of my life.”

In her new film We Live in Time, Florence plays Almut, a chef diagnosed with ovarian cancer, who shares a daughter with Tobias (Andrew Garfield)



After watching the film, Sophie Temple shared her mom’s battle with the illness and praised Florence’s performance



“To hear that the work we made matters genuinely gives me the energy to tackle these honest stories again and again,” the British actress responded



In a heartfelt message, Florence thanked Sophie for opening up to her. “Thank you for taking your time to write your heart here in the comments,” the Little Women actress replied.

“It goes without saying that I am incredibly sorry for your loss, especially at such a young age. I can’t imagine the ways that it affects one’s life and the processing that inevitably comes for years after.

“It’s always the wish that my work speaks to someone, somewhere, feeling the same thing. To read just how much it meant to you is not only a privilege to hear but feels like a gift, knowing that it’s helped in some way.

“Thank you for sharing your story. I appreciate your time both in watching the movie and in writing [to] me here.”

She concluded: “To hear that the work we made matters genuinely gives me the energy to tackle these honest stories again and again. So, thank you. Love, FP X.”





The interaction quickly spread on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many fans praising the star’s thoughtful gesture.

“Florence Pugh’s kindness is truly heartwarming,” one user wrote.

“When people say it’s just a movie, I’ll show them this. Such a precious interaction” another said.

Meanwhile, a third person commented: “Florence is so real. You can tell that she’s the real deal and that she truly cares and loves her fans. It’s beautiful.”

“I’m sure Sophie must have been so happy and comforted when she received your reply, Florence, and I’m sure, too, that many, many others who have faced equally painful though different situations in their own lives will find your film We Live in Time as inspiring and helpful,” a separate user penned.

The film was released by A24 in the United States on October 11 and is set to premiere in UK theaters on January 1, 2025.

“That’s really touching. Florence Pugh’s compassion shines through,” another fan wrote



















