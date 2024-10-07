Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Andrew Garfield Says He And Florence Pugh Kept Going With Intimate Scene As They Didn’t Hear “Cut”
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Andrew Garfield Says He And Florence Pugh Kept Going With Intimate Scene As They Didn't Hear "Cut"

Proving their commitment to their craft, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh once continued playing a “very intimate, passionate sex scene” because neither of them heard the camera operator saying “cut.”

During an interview at 92NY last week, the Amazing Spider-Man star shared an awkward moment that took place during the filming of his new movie We Live in Time.

Highlights
  • Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh once extended a scene unknowingly after not hearing "cut."
  • He joked about the awkward moment that took place while filming for the new movie 'We Live in Time.'
  • “At a certain point, both of us, we’re both kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a longer take,'" the actor said.
  • While speaking about the film, Florence said it made her want to focus more on her love life and starting a family.

He joked about how things escalated to a point where cinematographer Stuart Bentley and their boom operator on set had to turn away from them.

Andrew Garfield recently appeared for an interview with Josh Horowitz at 92NY on Friday, October 4

Image credits: Marleen Moise/Getty

Image credits: StudioCanal

Image credits: StudioCanal

“We were doing the first take of this very intimate, passionate scene and it’s a closed set which means it’s only me and Florence and the camera operator who’s a lovely man called Stuart,” he said during the conversation. “And he’s very polite and very sweet and gentle. The director’s in another room next door.”

“The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it,” he continued. “And we get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn’t hear ‘cut’ and it’s feeling safe. And we’re just kinda like, ‘Ok, we’ll just go into the next thing, we’ll let this progress, and we’ll just carry on.’”

The Golden Globe winner said he and Florence eventually realized that the shot was taking longer than expected.

The 41-year-old actor spoke about an awkward moment he shared with his co-star Florence Pugh while filming their movie We Live in Time

Image credits: StudioCanal

Image credits: StudioCanal

“At a certain point, both of us, we’re both kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a longer take.’ … I look up, and in the corner is Stuart and our boom operator. Stuart has the camera by his side and he’s turned into the wall,” the actor recalled.

The romantic drama follows the story of Almut and Tobias, who share a captivating romance and deal with the struggles of life, including cancer.

Florence recently said starring in We Live in Time has pushed her to be more active in finding love and starting a family.

The two stars play Almut and Tobias in the new romantic drama, directed by John Crowley

Image credits: StudioCanal

Image credits: StudioCanal

Image credits: StudioCanal

Image credits: StudioCanal

“I was at the right age for this movie to land,” she told British Vogue last month. “I was going through a lot of weird stuff with relationships last year and I think part of the story is to not be passive, is not to let things wash over you. I want to go and find love and I want to have babies.”

During the interview, which was criticized for its “bad” photography, the actress continued to talk about how she loves kids and always pictured a future with a big family.

Florence recently revealed that the movie has made her want to focus on her love life and build a family

“I’ve always been thinking about starting a family,” the 28-year-old actress told the outlet. “I’ve wanted to have kids since I was a child myself. I love the idea of a big family.”

“I come from a big family. I love kids. I love hanging out with kids,” she went on to say. “If ever there’s a dinner party, I go straight to the kids to chat to them. So much easier. I love the honesty. I love how bored they can get. I’ve never stopped knowing that I want to have kids. It’s just figuring out when.”

