Andrew Garfield’s “Witch” Girlfriend Slams “Misogynistic” Reaction To Their Relationship

Actor Andrew Garfield’s new girlfriend has been on the receiving end of a barrage of public criticism after they were spotted holding hands and going on a double date with musician Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in April 2024.

“Nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way,” said Dr. Kate Tomas, known as Hollywood’s “professional witch,” after inviting the attention of hordes of Garfield’s fans, the paparazzi, and media outlets into her life in a way she could’ve never imagined.

Andrew Garfield’s newest girlfriend has been on the receiving end of “misogynistic” attacks by his female fans due to her appearance and being a witch

Image credits: drkatetomas

42-year-old Kate Tomas has a doctorate in Theology, and she describes herself as a “philosopher and spiritual mentor,” offering consultation on “ancient and modern spiritual practices and rituals that engage your entire being.”

Her courses include tarot reading, astrology, chakra crystals, and even seduction classes, which have netted her the reputation of being Hollywood’s personal “witch.” These services don’t come cheap, with a package of only four card consultation sessions costing more than $5,000 and 6-month therapy sessions of $26,000.

The consultant surprised Andrew Garfield’s fans when the pair confirmed their relationship by holding hands in public and going on dates, quickly becoming the object of their criticism.

Autistic, queer, and having been divorced four times in the past, Kate Tomas is a far cry from the models and actresses the Spiderman actor has been known to date

Image credits: drkatetomas

Tomas is very different from the kind of person Garfield has been known to date. She’s not a model, like his ex Alyssa Miller, or an actress renowned for her beauty, like Emma Stone, which has led the female fans of the actor to call her “ugly” and “unattractive.”

In a tell-all interview with Time, she also revealed that she suffers from a wide range of illnesses, both mental and physical, having been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, as well as endometriosis and a degenerative genetic condition known as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Image credits: drkatetomas

The spiritualist’s personal life is also atypical, as she identifies as queer and has been divorced four times, the last time of which was to a non-binary photography producer.

Garfield, who was seen kissing Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower just two months before his date with Tomas, is also a proud Jew but is nevertheless a supporter of initiatives calling for a peaceful resolution of the Israel-Hamas conflict, having signed a petition alongside other actors calling for a ceasefire. Kate vehemently supports the Palestinian side of the conflict, as can be seen on her Instagram page with the hashtag “FREE PALESTINE,” further adding to the apparent contrast between the lovers.

The couple’s relationship has not been received well by fans, with many being critical of the tarot reader’s looks, occupation, and past relationships

Far from being an exaggeration, a quick scour through social media comments reveals that people remain critical of the pairing, with most zeroing in on the tarotist looks.

“She needs to do a spell to make herself seem attractive,” said one user.

“Andrew needs to get his eyes examined along with his brain!” said another.

“Garfield’s going to write about this in a few years as that time he was love bombed and duped into joining a cult,” predicted one commenter, suspicious of Tomas’ spiritual practices.

“Divorced four times! Okay, I was going to give her the benefit of the doubt, but four times is a major red flag,” warned one fan

Others were more supportive of the pairing, valuing Tomas’ more down-to-earth look and pointing out other qualities that might make her attractive to the actor.

“As soon as a woman looks normal and not like an Insta artificial freak, y‘all hate on her,” said one commenter, defending the spiritualist.

“Andrew strikes me as the type of man who is really into personality. And she must have a great one as he’s definitely more handsome than she is attractive,” argued another.

Incidentally, Dr. Kate Tomas started the newest version of her “Authentic Seduction Masterclass” on June 28, and she aims to teach other women how to become more “magnetic” and attractive.

Garfield has not publicly commented on the status of his new relationship at the time of writing.

Image credits: Getty/ Steve Granitz

While many have remained skeptical about the relationship, others have come to Kate’s defense

