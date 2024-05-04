ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us are guilty of looking up what our zodiac signs say about us, whether we believe in astrology or not. Admittedly, there’s no harm in doing so, and it’s often fun to check in with yourself and find out why you are the way you are, according to the stars.

Something that can make this even more enjoyable is sharing it with like-minded people who perhaps have similar personality quirks as you do. One great way to do this is through astrology memes, which the Instagram account "Jakesastrology” is full of.

In this article, we’ve collected some of the best astrology jokes and zodiac memes this page has to offer. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

While you’re busy sending them to your friends, don’t forget to check out a conversation with astrologers Babs Cheung and Julia Mihas, who let us know if these memes are astrologer-approved.