Let’s talk about photos! Nowadays, people capture every moment, whether big or small, in their lives. It begins with the special occasions they share with family, moments they want to remember when they look at these photographs in the future. Some photos are posed, while others are taken spontaneously. Then, there are all those snapshots taken for various reasons that often end up unused but consume a significant portion of our smartphone storage.

Today, we'd like to focus on a category of photos that encompass a wide range of moments - both staged and candid, taken without warning, resulting in humorous images. Awkward Family Photos is dedicated to curating the best images where the photographer has managed to capture hilarious family portraits. Some of these shots haven't aged well and look cringe-worthy today. On the other hand, others freeze time in the most awkward of moments, earning their place in the selection of images we've prepared for you today.

#1

Hi, I’m Jenn And I Sold My First House At Only 3 Years Old

#2

Our Deaf Cattle Dog Has No Idea He Farts All The Time And Here's Our Daughter Reacting To His Latest Burst Of Gas

#3

My Great-Grandmother After Wrapping Her Skoda Around A Tree

#4

This Picture Was Taken At My Daughter’s Preschool. I Think The Photographer Thought Having Her Hold A Flower Would Make For A Really Cute And Innocent Picture

#5

I Won A Cutest Baby Award At A Local Health Foods Store And This Was The Photoshoot That I Won. Thank You, Mom And Dad

#6

My Husband’s High School Goth/Emo/Photoshop Phase Is An Untapped Goldmine

#7

I Show My Boyfriend One Picture From My Childhood And Suddenly Reproducing With Me Is Off The Table

#8

My Halloween Costume In 1992: Spaghetti And Clam Sauce. There’s A Big Plexiglass Fork On The Side Sticking Up. My Dad Dribbled Real Clam Juice All Over Me So No One Would Get Too Close At The Middle School Dance

#9

Junior High Is Hard Enough Without Your Mother Buying You A Bright Red Monogrammed Sweater With Your Initials

#10

Here’s My Mom And Dad In September 1970. This Was Always My Favorite Photo From Their Wedding Because It’s Just So Cornball. You Have To Give Credit To The Photographer For The Picture Of My Dad In The TV. This Was Years Before Photoshop, So I’m Not Sure How The Heck He Pulled This Trick Off

#11

My Brother And I Took A Pony Ride At The Whaling City Festival In The 80s And The Pony Ride Operator Had Swagger

#12

My Two-Year-Old Daughter Drew A Pillow With Chalk, Then Laid Down For A Nap

#13

My Mom's Bed Hung From Chains, And She Had A Mini Bar For A Headboard. 1972

#14

When I Was 7, I Brought This To Show And Tell And Told My Class, 'I Went To Africa Over The Weekend And Got To Pet A Lion.' I Lied

#15

I Told My Dad I Wanted To Be An Ear For Halloween. He Really Came Through

#16

My Parents On Their Wedding Day, Vancouver 1986

#17

This Is The Epic 1984 Egg Hunt Fight On My Aunt And Uncle’s Front Lawn In Long Beach, Ca Between Me And My Brother

#18

My Sisters And I Were Professionally Photographed With Identical Dolls In Matching Prairie Dresses

#19

Me Being An Uber Goth Teenage Posing Next To Tombstones Unknowingly Covering The ‘S’ In ‘Sweeney.’ Kind Of Ruined The Mood Of The Photo!

#20

Our Parents Used To Tell My Only Brother And Me That We Used To Have Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums

#21

This Was My Christening, June 1971. I’m The Baby Obviously, My Godmother Is Holding Me, My Parents Are Next To Her. Their Hideous Outfits Aren’t The “Awkward” Part Of This Photo. In The Background, My Grandmother Is Pulling My Sister’s Hair While My Brother Is Recovering From A Smack! All Of This Right On The Front Steps Of A Church

#22

My Great-Grandmother Worked For A Photography Studio In The 80’s. She Was Watching Us One Day And Decided To Surprise My Mother With Professional Photos Of The Three Of Us

My Great-Grandmother Worked For A Photography Studio In The 80’s. She Was Watching Us One Day And Decided To Surprise My Mother With Professional Photos Of The Three Of Us Shares stats

This gem was one of the pictures. It’s safe to say that my mother never put this one in a photo frame and it’s the center of family laughter when we bring out the photo albums around the holidays. I love how my sisters look so cute in the corner of the photo while I am in a food coma floating in the sky

#23

My Mall Glamour Shots From 1997 Where I Look Like A Woman Who Just Cashed Her Husband’s Life Insurance Check

#24

My Grandma Has A Spatula She Uses To Move Around Completed Sections Of Her Puzzle

#25

My Beautiful Boyfriend’s School Photo When He Was A Teenager…glad I Did Not Know That Hedgehog At That Time

#26

So My Aunt Casually Tells Me That She Once Found A Ton Of Skeletons In Her Garden

#27

This Is A Photo Of My Daughter And Her Father Riding The Tennessee Tornado Roller Coaster At Dollywood. When We Saw The Photo At The Sales Kiosk, We Laughed So Hard We Just Had To Buy It!

#28

My Wife, And The Mother Of Our Twins, Apparently Just Needed A Nap

#29

My Uncle And My Dad Posing On A Nissan 300 Zx, Late 80s

#30

2nd Grade, 1985. Was I Going To Recess Or Into The Typing Pool?

#31

My Family’s Pet Raccoon 'Jodi' Circa 1986. His Favorite Food Was Strawberry Ice Cream

#32

This Was During Our Family Trip To Costa Rica

#33

My Dad And I Getting Ready For A Road Trip In The Summer Of ’86.”

#34

When My Parents Were Getting Their Portraits Taken, The Photographer Had An Idea. My Mom Wore A Tube Top And My Dad Took His Shirt Off

When My Parents Were Getting Their Portraits Taken, The Photographer Had An Idea. My Mom Wore A Tube Top And My Dad Took His Shirt Off Shares stats

The photographer even entered this in a photography contest and won. He gave them a copy of the photo for posing for him, but what he truly gave us is an amazing captured moment that made me wonder if this is what married life is like. I saw this picture every day hanging up in their bedroom

#35

We Wanted Our Cat To Be In The Siblings Photo

#36

When I Was Six I Had A George W. Bush-Themed Birthday. Disturbing? Amusing? Maybe Both

#37

These Are My Dad’s Baby Pictures. He Was Born An Old Man

#38

When My Son Hopped On The Bed And His Elbow Nailed Me Right On My C-Section Incision

#39

My Daughter Kicked One Of Her Brothers In The Privates, Felt Bad After, And Wrote Him A Sorry Note With An Illustration. The Note Says ‘Sorry For Hitting You In The Jimmies!’ Take Note Of My Son’s Face In The Picture, She Was Spot-On With Her Illustration. She Was 6 Years Old

#40

My Sister On Her Wedding Day

#41

Holding My Mom's Cigarette While She Zips My Coat

#42

My Husband, His Mother And Sister. My Mother-In-Law Thought She Was Being ‘Artistic.'

#43

We Didn’t Have Much Money In 1977 But That Didn’t Stop Mom From Giving Us Our Wish To Be C3p0 And R2-D2 That Halloween

#44

My School Photo From The 80s. My Mullet Was Fashioned After The 1982 Happy Birthday Barbie And My Glasses Are Decorated With Decals Picked Out From The Decal Book At The Optical Shop

#45

I Liked To Take Naps With My Plastic Potty. My Parents Told Me I Literally Carried It Into Bed And That The Plastic Potty And I Had A Special Bond

#46

My Mum Wanted Me To Hold Our Cat Up To Demonstrate How Big He Is And He Is Clearly Stoked

#47

Not Only Did My Dad Enlist Our Help To Take Pics Of Mom’s Butt, There’s Also An Entire Page In A Photo Album Dedicated To It Entitled, ‘Buty Call.'

#48

This Is A School Photo Of My Older Sister From 1988. The Monstrosity Upon Her Head Is Reflected In Her Expression. The Lasers In The Background And Applique-Roses Sweatshirt Only Add To The Epic-Ness

#49

This Is Me In 1991

#50

My Dad Hid A Camera To Find Out Why The Cats Kept Sneaking Into My Old Bedroom After I'd Left For College

#51

My Dad Larry Opened One Of The First Cell Phone Stores In Houston Texas And Was Known As “The Cell Phone Kingpin.” I Wish You Could Have Seen The Commercial That Ran With Him On A Unicycle

#52

My Family Owned An Internet Service Provider When I Was Growing Up, And This Was Our Big Promo Shot

#53

At Our Wedding In Qld Australia In 1993, The Photographer Took A Lot Of Photos With Our Eyes Closed But She Said It Would Be Fine Because She Could Get The Eyes Painted On Which Cost Us A Fortune. But I Guess It Was Worth It?

#54

“We Had To Wear Our Christmas Gear All Day And Stand In Line For Hours. Needless To Say, We Were Sick Of Each Other By The Time We Met Santa.” - Olivia

#55

“This Is My 2nd Grade School Picture From 1989. I Actually Still Own That Crimper.” - Lee Ann

#56

“Dad, Mom And Me Going For A Totally Safe Spin”

#57

My Senior Picture, 1984

#58

My Mom And Dad In Dc In The Late 80s

#59

My Daughter Was Having A Tantrum, And Hid Her Face Under A Pillow. The Results Were Divine!

#60

My Dad Had A Medical Procedure The Day Of My Prom And Was Out Of His Mind On Pain Killers When My Mom Insisted That I Pose With Him Before Prom. I Like To Think He Would’ve Put Down The Hose For The Pic If He’d Been In His Right Mind, But In All Honesty It Could’ve Gone Either Way. He Has No Memory Of Taking This Photo

#61

This Miraculous Photo Is Of My Darling Dear Mother, In The 80’s, With What Is Obviously A Cutout Of The Great Thomas Sullivan Magnum. The Best Part Of This Photo Is The Glasses, But, The Second Best Part Is The Fact That My Mom Refuses To Admit That It Is A Cutout

#62

1986 In A Nutshell. Badly Done Dorothy Hamill Hair. Socks With Jelly Shoes. Dad With His Smokes In His Pocket. And Lots Of Rattan

#63

For My Daughter’s 12th Birthday Party, We Made Masks Of Her Obsession, George Michael, For All Of The Little Girls. Didn’t Realize How Scary It Would Look When They Pulled Them All On At The Same Time

#64

This Is How I Found My Husband And Son After A Diaper Change. Neither Was Aware Anything Was Amiss. It Still Makes Me Laugh 10 Years Later

#65

We Hiked A Lot In The Early 80’s, Whether I Wanted To Or Not. The Balloon Apparently Did Nothing For My Mood

#66

My Younger Sister Was Taking Family Pictures For Me, And She Managed To Catch The Exact Moment That A Bug Flew In My Face!

#67

Niagara Falls, 2016. We Discovered Where Rainbows Come From

#68

For My High School Yearbook Photo, I Wanted To Stand Out. I Brought It Home And Proudly Showed My Grandma Who Broke Down Crying In A Way I Have Never Seen Before

#69

Our Loving Mother Scheduled Our Youngest Sister’s Wisdom Teeth Extraction On Her Sixteenth Birthday. Here She Is Celebrating Afterwards. Cake, Anyone?

#70

This Is A Picture Of My Grandmother, Older Brother, And My Dad. The Photo Was Taken Well Before I Was Born And I Can Guarantee This Was My Dad’s Idea

#71

My Dad (Sitting In Bench, Right) With His Rock Star Wedding Party Just Rockin’ That Hair. 1987

#72

My Son Made A Nice Little Mother’s Day Booklet For Me When He Was In Grade One. I Must Have Been Having A Rough Month

#73

My Brother And His Ex Wife Separated. Afterwards, We Didn’t Have A Family Photo Without Her That Included My Son. This Was My Opa’s Solution: Cutting Out A Photo Of My Son And Pasting It Into The Family Photo That Was Taken The Year Before The Ex Came Around

#74

During Our Wedding Vows, While My Husband Promised To Love My Kids As His Own, My Kids Were Whisper-Screaming At Each Other The Whole Time

#75

This Is My Father In 1976 Setting His Perm And Taking Pepto Bismol To Help His Hangover

#76

Classic Sugar Grill. Story Goes That I Chewed On My Bottle So Much That It Ruined My Teeth. My Neighbors Used To Chase Me Around The Yard With Pliers Saying They Were Going To Rip Out My Teeth And Sell The Silver

#77

My Grandma Made My Grandpa Match Her For My Cousin’s Wedding. We Called Them ‘The Peaches.'

