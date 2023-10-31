103 ‘Awkward Family Photos’ Shared By People Who Cringe At Them To This Day (New Pics)
Let’s talk about photos! Nowadays, people capture every moment, whether big or small, in their lives. It begins with the special occasions they share with family, moments they want to remember when they look at these photographs in the future. Some photos are posed, while others are taken spontaneously. Then, there are all those snapshots taken for various reasons that often end up unused but consume a significant portion of our smartphone storage.
Today, we'd like to focus on a category of photos that encompass a wide range of moments - both staged and candid, taken without warning, resulting in humorous images. Awkward Family Photos is dedicated to curating the best images where the photographer has managed to capture hilarious family portraits. Some of these shots haven't aged well and look cringe-worthy today. On the other hand, others freeze time in the most awkward of moments, earning their place in the selection of images we've prepared for you today.
Hi, I’m Jenn And I Sold My First House At Only 3 Years Old
Our Deaf Cattle Dog Has No Idea He Farts All The Time And Here's Our Daughter Reacting To His Latest Burst Of Gas
My Great-Grandmother After Wrapping Her Skoda Around A Tree
This Picture Was Taken At My Daughter’s Preschool. I Think The Photographer Thought Having Her Hold A Flower Would Make For A Really Cute And Innocent Picture
I Won A Cutest Baby Award At A Local Health Foods Store And This Was The Photoshoot That I Won. Thank You, Mom And Dad
My Husband’s High School Goth/Emo/Photoshop Phase Is An Untapped Goldmine
I Show My Boyfriend One Picture From My Childhood And Suddenly Reproducing With Me Is Off The Table
My Halloween Costume In 1992: Spaghetti And Clam Sauce. There’s A Big Plexiglass Fork On The Side Sticking Up. My Dad Dribbled Real Clam Juice All Over Me So No One Would Get Too Close At The Middle School Dance
Junior High Is Hard Enough Without Your Mother Buying You A Bright Red Monogrammed Sweater With Your Initials
Here’s My Mom And Dad In September 1970. This Was Always My Favorite Photo From Their Wedding Because It’s Just So Cornball. You Have To Give Credit To The Photographer For The Picture Of My Dad In The TV. This Was Years Before Photoshop, So I’m Not Sure How The Heck He Pulled This Trick Off
My Brother And I Took A Pony Ride At The Whaling City Festival In The 80s And The Pony Ride Operator Had Swagger
My Two-Year-Old Daughter Drew A Pillow With Chalk, Then Laid Down For A Nap
My Mom's Bed Hung From Chains, And She Had A Mini Bar For A Headboard. 1972
When I Was 7, I Brought This To Show And Tell And Told My Class, 'I Went To Africa Over The Weekend And Got To Pet A Lion.' I Lied
I Told My Dad I Wanted To Be An Ear For Halloween. He Really Came Through
My Parents On Their Wedding Day, Vancouver 1986
This Is The Epic 1984 Egg Hunt Fight On My Aunt And Uncle’s Front Lawn In Long Beach, Ca Between Me And My Brother
My Sisters And I Were Professionally Photographed With Identical Dolls In Matching Prairie Dresses
Me Being An Uber Goth Teenage Posing Next To Tombstones Unknowingly Covering The ‘S’ In ‘Sweeney.’ Kind Of Ruined The Mood Of The Photo!
Our Parents Used To Tell My Only Brother And Me That We Used To Have Another Brother Who Turned Into A Mushroom From Not Taking A Bath. Even Added Him To The Family Albums
This Was My Christening, June 1971. I’m The Baby Obviously, My Godmother Is Holding Me, My Parents Are Next To Her. Their Hideous Outfits Aren’t The “Awkward” Part Of This Photo. In The Background, My Grandmother Is Pulling My Sister’s Hair While My Brother Is Recovering From A Smack! All Of This Right On The Front Steps Of A Church
My Great-Grandmother Worked For A Photography Studio In The 80’s. She Was Watching Us One Day And Decided To Surprise My Mother With Professional Photos Of The Three Of Us
This gem was one of the pictures. It’s safe to say that my mother never put this one in a photo frame and it’s the center of family laughter when we bring out the photo albums around the holidays. I love how my sisters look so cute in the corner of the photo while I am in a food coma floating in the sky
My Mall Glamour Shots From 1997 Where I Look Like A Woman Who Just Cashed Her Husband’s Life Insurance Check
My Grandma Has A Spatula She Uses To Move Around Completed Sections Of Her Puzzle
My Beautiful Boyfriend’s School Photo When He Was A Teenager…glad I Did Not Know That Hedgehog At That Time
So My Aunt Casually Tells Me That She Once Found A Ton Of Skeletons In Her Garden
This Is A Photo Of My Daughter And Her Father Riding The Tennessee Tornado Roller Coaster At Dollywood. When We Saw The Photo At The Sales Kiosk, We Laughed So Hard We Just Had To Buy It!
My Wife, And The Mother Of Our Twins, Apparently Just Needed A Nap
My Uncle And My Dad Posing On A Nissan 300 Zx, Late 80s
2nd Grade, 1985. Was I Going To Recess Or Into The Typing Pool?
My Family’s Pet Raccoon 'Jodi' Circa 1986. His Favorite Food Was Strawberry Ice Cream
This Was During Our Family Trip To Costa Rica
My Dad And I Getting Ready For A Road Trip In The Summer Of ’86.”
When My Parents Were Getting Their Portraits Taken, The Photographer Had An Idea. My Mom Wore A Tube Top And My Dad Took His Shirt Off
The photographer even entered this in a photography contest and won. He gave them a copy of the photo for posing for him, but what he truly gave us is an amazing captured moment that made me wonder if this is what married life is like. I saw this picture every day hanging up in their bedroom