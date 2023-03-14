Ian Weldon is a British photographer who has gained international recognition for his unconventional approach to wedding photography. Instead of the typical posed shots and forced smiles, Weldon captures candid moments that reveal the unique personalities and emotions of the couple and their guests. His work could be described as raw, real, and hilarious, capturing the chaos and joy of a wedding day in a way that traditional photography often misses.

Weldon's signature style has earned him a loyal following of couples who seek out his services from all around the world. Despite his growing popularity, he remains dedicated to capturing the moments that matter most to his clients, eschewing the formalities of traditional wedding photography in favor of spontaneity and authenticity. Through his lens, Weldon has created a new standard for wedding photography that celebrates the real moments and emotions of the day, capturing memories that will last a lifetime.

More info: Instagram | martinparrfoundation.org | ianweldon.com

#1

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

This photo is beautiful.

7
7points
#2

Domi
Domi
Community Member
2 hours ago

Last meal on the loose?

1
1point
#3

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
2 hours ago

I don't think I'd be able to sleep with all the commotion.

2
2points
#4

#5

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
2 hours ago

All the better to see you, my dear.

1
1point
#6

Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
Community Member
2 hours ago

This one must be in the album, so much joy and happiness

4
4points
#7

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
2 hours ago

I find this picture disturbing, but I cannot say why.

0
0points
#8

The Bearded Llama
The Bearded Llama
Community Member
10 minutes ago

The fella on the far right makes me think of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson mixed together.

0
0points
#9

#10

#11

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago

This one is giving off cute vibes, like he is about to whisk her off into a musical sequence about love.

6
6points
#12

Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's a bitemark on her leg though?

1
1point
#13

#14

#15

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago

Spice girl, oasis and 50 shades of grey

5
5points
#16

#17

Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is the exact reason some people have child-free weddings. And who can blame 'em? You pay a lot of money and then you can't enjoy it through the screams of kids that don't get a good upbringing…

4
4points
reply
#18

#19

GoodWolf
GoodWolf
Community Member
2 hours ago

Nathaniel, we are waiting for a dirty comment from you 😃

1
1point
#20

Ka Se
Ka Se
Community Member
2 hours ago

This would mean bad luck where I am from

4
4points
#21

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago

The black lady in the second row looks asleep.

0
0points
reply
#22

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
2 hours ago

The end fellow is certainly enjoying himself.

0
0points
#23

#24

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago

I didn't know there were such short wedding dresses. That looks less uncomfortable.

0
0points
reply
#25

#26

#27

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

I see a lot of fun here.

1
1point
#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

JuJu
JuJu
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Playroom. Happy kids, relaxed parents

0
0points
#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Y.M.C.A. again? It has already played 3 times.

0
0points
#64

#65

#66

