Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation
News

Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

Open list comments 11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

11

ADVERTISEMENT

A British teenager is set to spend a potential 20 years behind bars after striking up a romance with a girl from London. 

Marcus Fakana, 18, traveled with his parents to Dubai for a vacation on August 26. There, he met a 17-year-old who was staying in the same hotel.

After the two had sex, they decided to continue on with their relationship, until the girl’s mother ratted them out to authorities.

Highlights
  • 18-year-old Marcus faces 20 years in jail for a relationship with a 17-year-old in Dubai.
  • Sex outside marriage is now legal for tourists in Dubai, but both must be 18 or older.
  • Marcus was unaware of the girl's age; her strict mother reported them after returning to London.
Points of View

  • Legal Reform Advocate: Criticizes outdated laws and overzealous punishment for consensual youth behavior.

  • Traditional Values Supporter: Supports strict enforcement of moral laws to preserve cultural and family values.

  • Freedom and Justice Champion: Calls for leniency and understanding, emphasizing individual rights over rigid laws.

RELATED:

    A British teenager may be facing 20 years in jail after sleeping with an underage girl during his vacation in Dubai

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Image credits: Wael Hneini/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Dubai had recently made sex outside of marriage legal for tourists, but both participants were required to be 18 years old.

    Marcus claimed he did not know the girl was a couple of months younger than he was.

    The two reportedly started seeing one another more often after having a “wonderful time together.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict,” Marcus told the human rights group Detained in Dubai. “My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy.”

    But things took a turn when authorities showed up to take Marcus in for questioning 

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Image credits: Briona Baker/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Unbeknownst to Marcus, the 17-year-old’s mother had allegedly found out about the romance while scrolling through her daughter’s phone.

    “When she left, I couldn’t wait to see her again when I got home,” Marcus said. “Then suddenly, police knocked on our hotel door. They said they were taking me in for questioning but wouldn’t tell me why. 

    “I couldn’t imagine what for. I was frightened and my parents were terrified.”

    The 18-year-old was held at Al Barsha Police Station for three days and was prohibited from calling or contacting his parents. 

    The chief executive of the human rights group showed some sympathy towards Marcus’ parents and the situation at hand

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Image credits: Detained In Dubai

    Radha Stirling from Detained in Dubai said the boy’s mom and dad were “worried sick” while their son waited in the station. 

    “He was told his girlfriend’s mother had reported the relationship to authorities in Dubai after she had arrived back in London,” she informed. 

    The chief executive added, “This clearly a very strict mother to involve police in a private matter that is completely legal in the country where she lives and where the children have grown up.”

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    However, she noted the parent may not have known she was possibly condemning Marcus to 20 years in prison.

    “This is not something Dubai should be prosecuting,” Stirling said. “Parents will be scared to take their older teenagers on vacation with them where they could end up losing their lives over behavior that’s completely legal in their own countries.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Marcus’s parents are doing everything in their power to see their son free

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Image credits: Radha Stirling

    At the time of writing, Marcus is still being held in Dubai and facing the possibility of two decades in jail. But his family has called upon foreign secretary David Lammy to help bring him back to the UK.

    Stirling noted, “Mr Lammy is in a perfect position to help young Marcus.

    “Dubai police have the power to drop the case against Marcus and let him come home. This is not something we want to do to young people and we ask Mr. Lammy to convey this message to his counterparts in the UAE.”

    According to the teenager, his parents needed to head back to the UK for work as the two earned “a humble living.”

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Image credits: RadhaStirling

    “They saved up for this one-off holiday and they have now used all of their savings,” Marcus said. “The police demanded 10,000 AED for bail which I’ve been told is not normal and the costs are mounting.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He prayed the “nightmare” would be over soon and that he’d be able to spend Christmas back home with his family. 

    Dubai has typically held stricter laws for unmarried couples, as well as other emirates in the UAE

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Image credits: Joshua Chun/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dubai is an Islamic country and lives by Sharia law, formerly forbidding two unmarried people from the opposite sex to live together.

    Back in 2016, a young unmarried couple was jailed for a month and had plans to be deported after they were convicted of living together for three weeks and kissing, according to The National News.

    Things changed in November 2020 when the UAE government granted unmarried couples the right to live together. 

    However, there is still some skepticism regarding an unexpected pregnancy and delivering a baby out of wedlock. The children are acknowledged legally but there are certain procedures that must be followed to confirm their legal status. 

    Commenters pointed fingers at the mother and the laws of Dubai for the harsh sentence

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    Teenager Faces 20 Years In Prison For Sleeping With 17YO Girl During Dubai Vacation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    11
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    11

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sanderst509 avatar
    Sand Ers
    Sand Ers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remain mystified why anybody would vacation in the glossed-over hell holes that are Islamist countries. Every few months there's another story about a westerner (usually a white woman) being imprisoned over enforcement of some archaic law that no sane person would expect. And then holding them for ransom. Note the unprecedented "bail" demanded in this case. The girl's mother is an aßhole and idiot, and is one of those parents who will show up in an advice column baffled that their children have gone NC.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heck, there was a time when german tourists were adviced to avoid Turkey given that people got randomly arrested to have political leverage

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    helensmith_2 avatar
    Helen Smith
    Helen Smith
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What this "mother" did is disgraceful. Her daughter made a choice and she just condemned a boy to 20 years in a very harah prison system because she couldn't handle that her daughter is growing up.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    guessundheit avatar
    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Backwards countries run by religious fanatics acting backwards again.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    sanderst509 avatar
    Sand Ers
    Sand Ers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remain mystified why anybody would vacation in the glossed-over hell holes that are Islamist countries. Every few months there's another story about a westerner (usually a white woman) being imprisoned over enforcement of some archaic law that no sane person would expect. And then holding them for ransom. Note the unprecedented "bail" demanded in this case. The girl's mother is an aßhole and idiot, and is one of those parents who will show up in an advice column baffled that their children have gone NC.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heck, there was a time when german tourists were adviced to avoid Turkey given that people got randomly arrested to have political leverage

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    helensmith_2 avatar
    Helen Smith
    Helen Smith
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What this "mother" did is disgraceful. Her daughter made a choice and she just condemned a boy to 20 years in a very harah prison system because she couldn't handle that her daughter is growing up.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    guessundheit avatar
    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Backwards countries run by religious fanatics acting backwards again.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda