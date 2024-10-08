Diddy’s Celebrity Friends Are Quietly Settling With Victims To Avoid Public Naming, Lawyer Says

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous friends involved in Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ web of alleged sexual exploitation are taking efforts to quietly pay off victims and settle matters outside of court, according to a high-profile lawyer involved in the case.

Tony Buzbee, whose law firm is representing 120 alleged victims, said he plans to sue a number of celebrities who helped cover up the arrested rap mogul’s alleged abuse.

On behalf of his clients, the Houston attorney said he plans to take legal action against the A-listers and noted that some of them have already agreed to settle.

High-profile lawyer Tony Buzbee said more celebrities are likely to be sued along with arrested rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs

Image credits: Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images

Tony said the celebrities, who had any kind of involvement in the exploitation whether big or small, have a “problem.”

“If you were attending one of these ‘parties,’ … or you knew what was going to happen … or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem,” the attorney said during an appearance on TMZ Live on Monday.

Some celebrities involved are reportedly seeking to settle outside of court to avoid public lawsuits, the lawyer reportedly said

“A lot of people attended these parties. A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn’t intervene, maybe benefited from it, profited from it,” he added. “All of these individuals and entities in my view have exposure here.”

Since Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking crimes, the Buzbee Law Firm has received thousands of calls from people claiming to have been abused by the Grammy winner.

"A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn't intervene, maybe benefited from it, profited from it," the Houston attorney said

Tony said last week that his firm decided to represent 120 alleged victims after being contacted by more than 3,280 individuals. One of the alleged victims was apparently 9 years old during the reported abuse.

“In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then, because it’s in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit,” he said. “And we have done that already, I would say, with a handful of individuals, many of which you’ve heard of before, and [we] will continue to do that.”

Tony said his firm is representing 120 alleged victims who brought forward accusations of sexual exploitation against the Grammy winner

Image credits: Tony Buzbee

Image credits: Tony Buzbee

“That’s just the standard process that every lawyer in the United States who handles these types of cases uses because it’s the right way to do it,” he added.

Tony said the first round of lawsuits, expected to be filed this week, will not involve celebs but will name corporate entities that helped orchestrate the alleged crimes.

Bored Panda reached out to the Buzbee Law Firm for a comment but did not immediately receive a response.