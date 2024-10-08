Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Diddy’s Celebrity Friends Are Quietly Settling With Victims To Avoid Public Naming, Lawyer Says
Celebrities, Entertainment

Diddy’s Celebrity Friends Are Quietly Settling With Victims To Avoid Public Naming, Lawyer Says

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous friends involved in Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ web of alleged sexual exploitation are taking efforts to quietly pay off victims and settle matters outside of court, according to a high-profile lawyer involved in the case.

Tony Buzbee, whose law firm is representing 120 alleged victims, said he plans to sue a number of celebrities who helped cover up the arrested rap mogul’s alleged abuse.

On behalf of his clients, the Houston attorney said he plans to take legal action against the A-listers and noted that some of them have already agreed to settle.

High-profile lawyer Tony Buzbee said more celebrities are likely to be sued along with arrested rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs

Diddy's Celebrity Friends Are Quietly Settling With Victims To Avoid Public Naming, Lawyer Says

Image credits: Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images

Tony said the celebrities, who had any kind of involvement in the exploitation whether big or small, have a “problem.”

“If you were attending one of these ‘parties,’ … or you knew what was going to happen … or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem,” the attorney said during an appearance on TMZ Live on Monday.

Some celebrities involved are reportedly seeking to settle outside of court to avoid public lawsuits, the lawyer reportedly said

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

“A lot of people attended these parties. A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn’t intervene, maybe benefited from it, profited from it,” he added. “All of these individuals and entities in my view have exposure here.”

Since Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking crimes, the Buzbee Law Firm has received thousands of calls from people claiming to have been abused by the Grammy winner.

“A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn’t intervene, maybe benefited from it, profited from it,” the Houston attorney said

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Tony said last week that his firm decided to represent 120 alleged victims after being contacted by more than 3,280 individuals. One of the alleged victims was apparently 9 years old during the reported abuse.

“In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then, because it’s in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit,” he said. “And we have done that already, I would say, with a handful of individuals, many of which you’ve heard of before, and [we] will continue to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony said his firm is representing 120 alleged victims who brought forward accusations of sexual exploitation against the Grammy winner

Diddy's Celebrity Friends Are Quietly Settling With Victims To Avoid Public Naming, Lawyer Says

Image credits: Tony Buzbee

Diddy's Celebrity Friends Are Quietly Settling With Victims To Avoid Public Naming, Lawyer Says

Image credits: Tony Buzbee

“That’s just the standard process that every lawyer in the United States who handles these types of cases uses because it’s the right way to do it,” he added.

Tony said the first round of lawsuits, expected to be filed this week, will not involve celebs but will name corporate entities that helped orchestrate the alleged crimes.

Bored Panda reached out to the Buzbee Law Firm for a comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

22

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me, or does anyone else want the *names* of these celebs? ;)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the lawyer has evidence of this he needs to present it or he is aiding and abetting a criminal act. They are not his clients, he has no excuse not to name names if this fact. Of course, if it's bs, he should then be held in contempt and if he names names who are actually innocent, he should be sued for defamation. There is no outcome where this guy is not utterly stupid for saying this and Diddy is paying an idiot to represent him. The funniest is, if it's true, he is admitting illegal activities were going on at Diddy's parties...how does that help his client exactly?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me, or does anyone else want the *names* of these celebs? ;)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the lawyer has evidence of this he needs to present it or he is aiding and abetting a criminal act. They are not his clients, he has no excuse not to name names if this fact. Of course, if it's bs, he should then be held in contempt and if he names names who are actually innocent, he should be sued for defamation. There is no outcome where this guy is not utterly stupid for saying this and Diddy is paying an idiot to represent him. The funniest is, if it's true, he is admitting illegal activities were going on at Diddy's parties...how does that help his client exactly?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 198.2M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 451.9M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda