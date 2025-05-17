ADVERTISEMENT

The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial continues, and now the husband of Cassie Ventura, one of the victims of the disgraced music mogul, has issued a powerful statement on behalf of his wife.

On September 16, 2024, the 55-year-old was arrested by authorities in Brooklyn, New York, facing charges of racketeering, s–x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial began on May 12, 2025, when opening arguments commenced.

The next day, Ventura took the stand as a star witness. It was an emotional four days and following the testimonies, her husband Alex Fine showed a world’s worth of support.

    Cassie Ventura’s husband speaks up about the Diddy trial

    Cassie Ventura and her husband wearing matching black leather jackets at a public event with a crowd background.

    Image credits: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

    “Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past,” the message read, which was read by attorney Douglas Wigdor on Friday, May 16.

    “I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”

    Cassie Ventura's husband walking through crowd as media captures statements after her emotional courtroom testimony.

    Image credits: John Lamparski/Getty Images

    Cassie Ventura and her husband posing together at a formal event, with the husband issuing a powerful statement.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

    He then went on to address Diddy and anyone else “who helped him along the way” — while simultaneously lifting up his wife to greater heights. 

    “Please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man,” Fine continued.

    “Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her.”

    Fine offered words of encouragement and pride to his wife

    Cassie Ventura and her husband posing closely, highlighting the powerful statement after her gut-wrenching testimony.

    Image credits: alexfine44

    Ventura, who had an on-and-off relationship with Diddy for more than a decade, also broke her silence, offering her thanks to her “family and advocates” after a difficult few days. 

    “This week has been extremely challenging but also remarkably empowering and healing for me,” she said in her statement, read by Wigdor outside of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan US Courthouse in New York City, as reported by Page Six.

    Cassie Ventura's husband smiling with children indoors, showing support and unity in a casual family moment.

    Image credits: cassie

    Cassie Ventura's husband and children enjoy time together in a small pool, with kids wearing colorful mermaid tails.

    Image credits: cassie

    “I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear. For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget.”

    She then went on to acknowledge all the “kindness and encouragement” she’s received. 

    Ventura concluded, “I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy. I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”

    For Ventura, it was an emotionally grueling couple of days

    Cassie Ventura with her husband and two children, sharing a joyful family moment in casual attire.

    Image credits: alexfine44

    When Diddy’s attorney Anna Estevao requested the 38-year-old to provide a more detailed timeline of her relationship with the rapper, she told jurors that he had r–ped her in August 2018.

    However, as per the outlet, her 2023 bombshell lawsuit against Diddy — where she accused him of r–ping her, physically abusing her, and then proceeding to force her to have s–x with male prostitutes — claimed it took place in September 2018.

    Cassie Ventura's husband wearing a cowboy hat, posing closely with Cassie Ventura outdoors by wooden fencing.

    Image credits: cassie

    As they combed through the evidence and text messages allegedly exchanged between the two, Estevao showed the court they had been intimate on September 27, 2018. 

    Ventura clarified to the audience that she had not been r–ped that night and said she had received a Facetime call from Fine during that interaction, as she had been dating him at the time. 

    He later learned his girlfriend had been sleeping with her ex, and reportedly “punched a wall” when he found out about the alleged r–pe.

    Cassie Ventura taking a mirror selfie in black off-shoulder top with long dark hair in a marble-tiled room.

    Image credits: cassie

    Cassie Ventura posing in a striped cropped shirt with statement earrings, showcasing a confident and bold look.

    Image credits: cassie

    If convicted of the racketeering charges, Diddy could potentially face life in prison. He would face another statutory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty of s–x trafficking, according to BBC. 

    Transportation for purposes of prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

    He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he has remained since his arrest last September.

    A slew of sympathetic comments flooded in

    Text comment on social media expressing support for Cassie Ventura's husband as she concludes her testimony.

    Comment expressing relief about Cassie Ventura’s husband showing support as she finishes her emotional testimony.

    Cassie Ventura’s husband delivering a powerful statement as she finishes her emotional testimony, capturing public attention.

    Comment text on a white background displaying a user named Witty-Rabbit-8225 saying "This is what love looks like!

    Text post discussing public reaction to Cassie Ventura's history and her husband's role amid powerful testimony conclusion.

    Screenshot of a comment praising Cassie Ventura’s husband’s powerful statement after her emotional testimony.

    Text comment from mellowmushroom67 about Cassie Ventura's husband and her testimony, expressing hope after abuse.

    Cassie Ventura's husband delivering a powerful statement during her emotional testimony conclusion.

    Text comment by user astoria47 expressing sympathy and support for Cassie Ventura amid her emotional testimony and mentioning her husband.

    Alt text: Comment expressing emotional support for Cassie Ventura and hope for justice in her gut-wrenching testimony case

    Alt text: Cassie Ventura's husband making a powerful statement supporting her during her emotional testimony.

    Cassie Ventura's husband speaking seriously during her gut-wrenching testimony conclusion event.

    Cassie Ventura's husband delivering a powerful statement during her emotional and gut-wrenching testimony conclusion.

    Cassie Ventura's husband delivering a powerful statement as she concludes her emotional testimony on stage.

    Alt text: Supportive husband Cassie Ventura offers powerful statement as she concludes heartfelt testimony.

    Comment on a white background with black text about Cassie Ventura's husband showing support after her testimony.

    Cassie Ventura's husband delivering a powerful statement during her emotional and gut-wrenching testimony conclusion.

    Text message screenshot showing a heartfelt quote about true love, reflecting Cassie Ventura's husband’s powerful statement.

    Alt text: User expresses deep respect for Cassie Ventura's husband and their relationship, highlighting his powerful statement and recovery feelings.

    Text comment praising Cassie's husband for his support and expressing hope for healing for other victims.

