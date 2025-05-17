ADVERTISEMENT

The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial continues, and now the husband of Cassie Ventura, one of the victims of the disgraced music mogul, has issued a powerful statement on behalf of his wife.

On September 16, 2024, the 55-year-old was arrested by authorities in Brooklyn, New York, facing charges of racketeering, s–x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial began on May 12, 2025, when opening arguments commenced.

The next day, Ventura took the stand as a star witness. It was an emotional four days and following the testimonies, her husband Alex Fine showed a world’s worth of support.

RELATED:

Cassie Ventura’s husband speaks up about the Diddy trial

Share icon

Image credits: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

“Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past,” the message read, which was read by attorney Douglas Wigdor on Friday, May 16.

“I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

He then went on to address Diddy and anyone else “who helped him along the way” — while simultaneously lifting up his wife to greater heights.

“Please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man,” Fine continued.

“Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fine offered words of encouragement and pride to his wife

Share icon

Image credits: alexfine44

ADVERTISEMENT

Ventura, who had an on-and-off relationship with Diddy for more than a decade, also broke her silence, offering her thanks to her “family and advocates” after a difficult few days.

“This week has been extremely challenging but also remarkably empowering and healing for me,” she said in her statement, read by Wigdor outside of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan US Courthouse in New York City, as reported by Page Six.

Share icon

Image credits: cassie

Share icon

Image credits: cassie

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear. For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget.”

She then went on to acknowledge all the “kindness and encouragement” she’s received.

Ventura concluded, “I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy. I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”

For Ventura, it was an emotionally grueling couple of days

Share icon

Image credits: alexfine44

ADVERTISEMENT

When Diddy’s attorney Anna Estevao requested the 38-year-old to provide a more detailed timeline of her relationship with the rapper, she told jurors that he had r–ped her in August 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as per the outlet, her 2023 bombshell lawsuit against Diddy — where she accused him of r–ping her, physically abusing her, and then proceeding to force her to have s–x with male prostitutes — claimed it took place in September 2018.

Share icon

Image credits: cassie

As they combed through the evidence and text messages allegedly exchanged between the two, Estevao showed the court they had been intimate on September 27, 2018.

Ventura clarified to the audience that she had not been r–ped that night and said she had received a Facetime call from Fine during that interaction, as she had been dating him at the time.

He later learned his girlfriend had been sleeping with her ex, and reportedly “punched a wall” when he found out about the alleged r–pe.

Share icon

Image credits: cassie

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cassie

ADVERTISEMENT

If convicted of the racketeering charges, Diddy could potentially face life in prison. He would face another statutory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty of s–x trafficking, according to BBC.

Transportation for purposes of prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he has remained since his arrest last September.

A slew of sympathetic comments flooded in

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon