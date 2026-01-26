Amber Heard Returns In Documentary Revisiting Defamation Suits And The Depp Trial, Sparking Fury

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Heard has made an unexpected return to the public eye in a new documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, revisiting her experience during the highly publicized legal battles that followed her allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The film, Silenced, debuted Saturday (January 24) and frames famous accused men using defamation lawsuits as a tool to silence women who speak publicly about being taken advantage of.

Highlights Amber Heard appeared in a Sundance documentary, her first film project since Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Silenced explores how defamation lawsuits are used to deter women from speaking publicly about being taken advantage of.

Online critics rejected Heard’s framing of events and revisited the 2022 defamation trial.

Directed by Selina Miles and co-created with international human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson, the documentary follows several women whose efforts to seek accountability were derailed by nine-figure legal threats.

Heard’s appearance marks the first film project she has participated in since 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

RELATED:

Amber Heard returned in a documentary exploring the financial and reputational costs of defamation lawsuits

Amber Heard sitting on stage holding a microphone during a discussion about defamation suits and the Depp trial.

Image credits: Getty/Ernesto Ruscio

ADVERTISEMENT

Silenced places Heard’s experience alongside those of other women impacted by defamation litigation.

Among the film’s subjects are Brittany Higgins, an Australian political staffer who accused a senior colleague of r*pe; Catalina Ruiz-Navarro, editor of the Latin American magazine Volcánica, who was sued by director Ciro Guerra after publishing serial allegations of misconduct; and Sibongile Ndashe, a human rights attorney working with survivors of gender-based violence.

Amber Heard portraying a lawyer in a documentary scene revisiting defamation suits and the Depp trial.

Image credits: “Silenced” / Sundance Institute

Robinson, who assisted Heard during her involvement in Depp’s 2018 libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun, explained the broader pattern the film seeks to document.

Depp sued the outlet after it criticized his casting in Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts franchise and referred to allegations of domestic violence raised by Heard.

“Camera rolls out red carpet for violent ‘wife-beater’ Depp,” the outlet wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Amber Heard returning in a documentary about defamation suits and Depp trial.

Image credits: Entertain_on_X

Robinson warned of what she described as the “chilling effect” these lawsuits have had on women coming forward.

“In the post ‘Me Too’ world, we saw women break the cultural silence, speaking out publicly about gender-based violence,” Robinson said.

“What we then saw is their alleged perpetrator bringing a defamation claim saying, ‘This is not true, it’s defamatory, and I’m going to sue you for a lot of money.’”

Judges rejected Depp’s claim in July 2020.

Robinson said the monetary cost of seeking justice is enough to silence most victimized women

Amber Heard in a black top and layered necklaces appearing serious for a documentary on defamation suits and the Depp trial.

Image credits: Getty/Win McNamee

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“He can sue you, you just then have to prove it in court. But it’s very expensive to do so, and it bankrupts most women,” she said, recounting conversations she’s had with her clients.

“What does free speech mean if you can’t afford to defend it?”

Amber Heard in documentary revisiting defamation suits and the Depp trial, sparking public controversy and debate.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp posing together at an event, spotlight on defamation suits and Depp trial documentary.

Image credits: Getty/Jason Merritt

Heard said her decision to participate in Silenced was not about revisiting her own story, but about illustrating that imbalance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not about me. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don’t want to tell my story. In fact, I don’t want to use my voice anymore. That’s the problem,” she said.

Johnny Depp wearing sunglasses and a dark suit at a public event amid Amber Heard defamation suits and Depp trial coverage.

Image credits: Getty/Maria Moratti

ADVERTISEMENT

The film revisits the atmosphere surrounding the Depp v. The Sun trial, depicting Heard as a constant target of public hostility.

For the duration of the proceedings, Depp supporters gathered outside court, many dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, shouting insults and throwing trash at Heard as she entered and exited the building.

Tweet screenshot discussing Amber Heard in relation to defamation suits and the Depp trial sparking public fury.

Image credits: FilmJunkie82

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Heard close-up portrait with long blonde hair outdoors, related to defamation suits and Depp trial documentary news.

Image credits: amberheard

Heard described her position in the case as a lose-lose situation.

“The outcome of that trial depended on my participation, and I depended on the outcome of that trial,” she said.

“When I first met [Robinson], I immediately got the sense that she got the bigger picture. What has happened to me is an amplified version of what a lot of women live through.”

Heard said the film helped her find strength in the experiences of others. Netizens, however, remain unconvinced

Jennifer Robinson, creator of the Sundance documentary “Silenced,” asks where the Me-Too movement was when Amber Heard was sued: “Where were all these women who stood up in the Me-Too movement when Amber Heard was facing horrific online abuse?” Variety Studio presented by… pic.twitter.com/ILLV9a4THE — Variety (@Variety) January 24, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

“It gives me strength seeing other people take on the fight. Women brave enough to address the imbalance of power,” she said.

“Looking at my daughter’s face as she grows up and slowly starts to walk into this world… I believe it can be better.”

Tweet criticizing Amber Heard amidst documentary on defamation suits and Depp trial, sparking public controversy and fury.

Image credits: FryingPan67

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Heard posing outdoors in a black jacket, featured in a documentary revisiting defamation suits and the Depp trial.

Image credits: amberheard

Online reaction to Heard’s appearance in the documentary was largely dismissive, with critics rejecting her framing of events and questioning the film’s premise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her and Blake Lively can ride into the sunset together,” one commenter wrote. “No one feels more sorry for Amber Heard than Amber Heard.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Others revisited the televised defamation trial between Heard and Depp, which dominated headlines in 2022.

“I watched every second of the trial and listened to the recordings,” a detractor said. “She was not a victim.”

Silenced is currently seeking distribution, as per Variety.

“Not a victim.” The documentary did little to sway netizen’s opinions of Amber Heard

Comment on social media expressing a dismissive opinion about Amber Heard and Blake Lively amid defamation suits documentary.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Amber Heard documentary on defamation suits and the Depp trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Julie O'Brien-Brandhorst reacting to Amber Heard in a discussion about defamation suits and the Depp trial.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing Amber Heard in the defamation suits and Depp trial documentary controversy.

Amber Heard speaking in a documentary panel discussing defamation suits and the Depp trial reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter Keith Ruby with a top fan badge sharing advice, sparking discussion about Amber Heard documentary and Depp trial.

Comment on social media discussing Amber Heard returns in documentary revisiting defamation suits and Depp trial.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing criticism about Amber Heard amid defamation suits and Depp trial discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Heard featured in documentary revisiting defamation suits and Depp trial, sparking public controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commentary on Amber Heard’s defamation suits and Depp trial, discussing media portrayal and personal a***e claims.

Comment by Danette Wilson expressing that a quote reveals privilege from many angles sparking debate online.

Comment by Tony Hailstone expressing opinion on Amber Heard in defamation suits and Depp trial discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT