A Toronto woman was walking along the seawall of Vancouver, BC, Canada right after midnight on April 15 when she was violently attacked by a stranger.

Trigger warning: This article discusses gender-based violence.

34-year-old Stephanie was heading back to her hotel shortly before 12:30am, a bag of White Claw drinks in her hand, when she made eye contact with a man who stood on a grassy hill in a dark area.

He appeared to say something before he burst into action.

Image credits: Maria Oswalt / Unsplash

“I’ve honest to God never seen anything like that where it just felt like he was a predator and I was prey,” Stephanie recalled in a TikTok video, recounting her terrifying experience with multiple bruises on her face and two black eyes.

She continued to say that there was nothing that could have motivated him, giving the example of asking a woman out on a date, only to be rejected.

“He locked in on me and was like, ‘I’m going to k–ll this girl,’” she said.

Image credits: supitssteph

Stephanie began to run before the suspect grabbed her by the back of her jacket and slammed her to the ground. But the adrenaline kicked in and the Toronto native found the power to fight back, all while “screaming.”

Additionally, she used the White Claws in her hand as a weapon, swinging them back and forth.

The 34-year-old managed to escape, dialing 911 on her cellphone before the man once again caught up to her, smashing the device on the ground to attack her once again.

“The only way I can describe him is gleeful,” she remembered. “He was taking great joy in hurting me. I just knew, this person is not okay, there’s no way to ration or reason with him.”

A woman was walking along the Vancouver seawall when she was attacked by a random stranger

Image credits: supitssteph

During the second assault, Stephanie said the suspect had ripped her shoe off but that didn’t stop her from continuing to kick at his face and fight. She got up and ran before being beaten down a third time.

“That’s when he specifically started wailing on my head,” she said in the video. “And that was the point where I just blacked out completely, my vision just went blank and I just thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to d–e.’”

At that point, her nose had been broken and there was a large cut above her eye, blood gushing all over her face. Her survival instincts seemed to kick in at full speed as she kept telling herself to get up, no matter what.

Miraculously, she stumbled into a group of people along the seawall, who happened to be undercover police officers. In just a moment, they were able to arrest the suspect before taking Stephanie down to the hospital where she gave her statement.

“They were wonderful and did a really great job, I have to say,” she said. “It was a super terrible experience but every single first responder that I dealt with — from the police, the EMTs, the doctors and nurses in hospital, the victim services units that I’ve been dealing with afterwards — were so wonderful.”

The suspect rained down three different attacks on her before Stephanie ran into the cops

Image credits: Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona

As reported by The Vancouver Sun, the suspect was 34-year-old Peterhans Nungu. He was detained until April 23 where he was transferred to a secure medical facility. He’s now been released and is living under house arrest in the city.

Leonora C. Angeles, a professor at the University of British Columbia and Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality, and Social Justice, gave Bored Panda a more in-depth analysis of gender-based violence and her thoughts on the brutal attack.

“I feel rage at the incident and sadness both for the victim and the perpetrator,” she shared, before sadly adding that it wasn’t a surprising attack as the public has become “numb” to these “tragic” stories.

Image credits: Ashley Judd

This week I spoke on gender-based violence and how it impacts women and girls around the world. The rise of gender-based violence from the covert, small humiliations to grave bodily damage impacts not just the individual but an entire family, a community, a country, our world — it impacts all of us. Sexual violence pervasiveness constrains human development, and economic and geopolitical progress. We must end male entitlement to female bodies, it is that simple and it is that complex. Posted by Ashley Judd on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 While we currently lack the reliable comparable historical and cross-cultural data needed to define and identify gender-based attacks happening worldwide, Leonora mentioned that many countries are starting to get better at documenting these incidents. And when it comes to these attacks on women, misogyny is a huge part of a suspect’s motivation. “Misogyny operates in a spectrum, from seemingly innocent racialized gender stereotypes to blatant forms of men’s hatred of women, as well as women’s complicity and alliance with patriarchal norms and practices,” Leonara shared. While this specific attack with Stephanie occurred between her and a stranger, research has continuously shown that gender-based violence happens more frequently between intimates or people who know one another. Misogyny is so deeply rooted in our system and it fuels these types of attacks

Image credits: Freepik

“Men and boys, both children and teenagers, can also [be] victims of such violence, often perpetrated by other men and also by some women and girls,” she added.

In cases of r–pe, Leonara also debunked the misconception that s–xual gratification is the only motivator for male-perpetrated violence, saying, “Ultimately, it has to do with male power, domination, and sense of entitlement in access to female bodies, which are at the root of misogynistic practices.”

At the end of the day, asking for help is never easy. But Leonara has offered a few solutions for any victims of these kinds of attacks — because even with more conversation and safety measures implemented in certain cities and countries, these incidents still seem to continue.

For those able to help, whether that responsibility falls on authorities or a friend who has the power to tell police, it’s important to make sure victims don’t feel any shame, denial, or trauma when discussing what happened.

Image credits: Kalea Morgan / Unsplash

“Although there is increased awareness and sensitivity to the needs of victims of gender-based violence, there are still members of the police, judicial, legal, and health professionals who lack sensitivity in dealing with such cases, thus frustrating many investigations and prosecution of such cases,” Leonara said.

According to statistics in North America, gender-based violence is sadly on the rise, with intimate partner violence taking the top spot.

To effectively prevent this from further increasing, various websites state to address the root causes and promote a culture of respect and equality — which is much easier said than done, but the simple act of reading up on studies and educating oneself can make a huge difference.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, help is available. The Safe And Together Institute provides international domestic violence resources.

A discussion sparked following safety and domestic violence

