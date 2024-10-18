Influencer Slammed After Trashing On $400 Meal At Michelin-Praised Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman on TikTok has divided her audience after expressing disapproval for a newly-opened “Michelin-praised” restaurant.

Renesha Monaco, who goes by @so_rhidiculous on the platform, had visited the Toronto, Canada branch of the Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milos—which has outlets all over the world, from Singapore to New York City.

The chain is best known for its fresh, high-end seafood and shareable main-course meals, and almost everyone has been satisfied with their experience—except for Renesha.

After posting about her “disappointing” experience, the woman faced a lot of backlash, with some telling her to “stick to Chipotle.”

A woman was blasted on TikTok after giving the Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milo a virtual thumbs down

Share icon

Image credits: Renesha Monaco

“Milo has opened its first Toronto location, and I was so excited because I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about this restaurant,” Renesha said at the beginning of her video.

Unfortunately, “it did not live up to the hype” for the reviewer or her friend.

The restaurant’s service was the first thing that caught her attention.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: estiatorio Milos

“We’ve been here for an hour, and all they’ve given us is bread,” she said, but mentioned the Milo special’s deep-fried zucchini was enjoyable when it eventually made it to their table.

After convincing her dining partner to order the lobster pasta, Renesha labeled it a “huge mistake,” claiming she started to feel “not so great after.”

At one point, the TikTok creator said someone who appeared to be the manager walked over to ask if they’d ordered anything else while the duo ate their appetizers.

Share icon

Image credits: Renesha Monaco

Renesha and her friend were taken aback, describing the interaction as slightly condescending.

The final bill came to around $400.

“When you spend this much at a ‘world-famous restaurant’ known for its hospitality we were so disappointed by this experience. Needless to say I don’t get to choose the restaurants we dine at anymore,” read the video’s caption.

Renesha told Bored Panda that although she couldn’t “speak for everyone,” her personal experience included poor service and bad food quality, which they weren’t expecting for the price they paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters were not happy with the reviewer’s final verdict of the restaurant

Share icon

Image credits: Renesha Monaco

“You sound like children with your ‘critique’ of this restaurant,” said one person. “Maybe the mngr wanted to check on the rest of your order? Ever think of that? Of course not. Better stick to Chipotle… more your speed.”

Another wrote, “This review makes you sound like a spoiled brat, just because you didn’t like the food, doesn’t mean it’s all terriblr also, if all the staff are horrible, chances are YOU are the problem!”

“It just opened… it’s brand new,” someone stated. “Clearly you know nothing about how much time it takes you to get a restaurant operating smoothly. Nobu Toronto was the same. These restaurants are worldwide for a reason.”

Others, however, defended the creator.

“I don’t get how the haters in these comments are saying you shouldn’t have ordered the pasta…” someone wrote. “If I go to a ‘world class’ restaurant — every single food item should be AMAZING.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another commenter agreed, “If I had to wait over an hour for food I would have just left or just not tipped at all. that is absolutely ridiculous. An hour for appetizers? No no.”

“You know what, you’re absolutely right!” replied Renesha. “Thank you.”

Share icon

Image credits: Renesha Monaco

In response to the negative comments, the creator said, “It’s comforting to know I’m not alone in my experience and I’m happy for those who have had positive experiences but for those who haven’t it’s important for them to know what they may experience and maybe what they should avoid ordering if they go check it out for themselves.”

Renesha stated the lobster pasta came to a grand total of $211, although the server had told them the market price was $150. The dish was recommended to them as “the most popular thing coming out of the kitchen.”

“I never claimed to be a food critic and people deserve to know what they are paying for especially if they are paying $400 for an experience that is not up to standard,” she told Bored Panda. “You don’t have to be Keith Lee to know what good food and service looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re curious, give it a try for yourself. I hope you have a better experience than we did.”

TikTok plays a huge role in influencing people’s decisions to try new restaurants

Share icon

Image credits: Renesha Monaco

According to a survey released by PR Newswire, 36% of users reported visiting or ordering from a restaurant they had seen on TikTok—for two prominent reasons.

First, 55% commented that the food in these videos appears appetizing and makes them want to try it, which may influence a restaurant’s focus on the images they release of their dishes.

Additionally, 51% of correspondents said they were drawn to a unique food item they couldn’t find anywhere else.

This survey may encourage businesses to rethink their social media strategy.

Ryan Goff, EVP, Social Media Marketing Director at MGH said, “Often restaurants and other businesses are hesitant to invest in new platforms, but the increasing popularity and breadth of users — coupled with direct feedback from users — demonstrates the power of TikTok and should encourage restaurant owners to add this platform to their marketing mix.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Renesha Monaco

ADVERTISEMENT

In this case, Renesha has gotten a few people to think twice about their choices.

“I was gonna go, but not anymore,” read a comment on her Instagram.

Bored Panda has reached out to Renesha for comment.

Comments called the influencer and her friend “entitled”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon