Johnny Depp Drops The F-Bomb In Response To Being Replaced In The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise
Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts franchise, dressed in dark coat with intense expression indoors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Johnny Depp Drops The F-Bomb In Response To Being Replaced In The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise

Johnny Depp has broken his silence about being pushed out of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, delivering a sharp comment about his experience. 

In a recent interview, the 62-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean lead actor said he was asked to resign from the role of Grindelwald in 2020 following his libel case loss. 

Depp originally joined the Wizarding World franchise in 2016, appearing as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Highlights
  • Johnny Depp finally addressed his sudden departure from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
  • He said Warner Bros. asked him to resign following his 2020 libel case loss.
  • Depp responded bluntly when asked about being recast, saying, “F*** you.”
    Depp played Grindelwald in two Fantastic Beasts films before being replaced

    Johnny Depp wearing a black suit and sunglasses, walking outside with two men in dark suits near a building.

    Image credits: Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

    He returned for a larger role in 2018’s The Crimes of Grindelwald, acting alongside Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, according to theNew York Post.

    But in 2020, following his loss in a libel suit against The Sun over domestic ab*se allegations, Warner Bros. requested that he step away. 

    Depp later posted a statement confirming his resignation. “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and agreed to that request,” he said.

    Johnny Depp Drops The F-Bomb In Response To Being Replaced In The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise

    Image credits: Warner Bros. / Fantastic Beasts

    He was eventually replaced by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen for the franchise’s third installment, The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was released in 2022.

    Depp shared some choice words about his sudden departure from the Fantastic Beasts franchise in his recent interview

    Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in a dark room scene from Fantastic Beasts, showing intense expression and period costume.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. / Fantastic Beasts

    During an interview withThe Telegraph, Depp shared what happened when he got replaced in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

    “It literally stopped in a millisecond, like, while I was doing the movie. They said we’d like you to resign. But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire.”

    Depp, however, refused to stay down. “F*** you. There’s far too many of me to k*ll. If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken,” Depp said.

    Netizens were largely supportive of Johnny Depp, with many stating that the actor is well loved by his fans.

    Johnny Depp Drops The F-Bomb In Response To Being Replaced In The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty

    “We will never cancel Johnny. Ever!” one commenter stated.

    “It’s so ridiculous that he couldn’t continue in Fantastic Beasts,” another wrote.

    “Whoo, alright, he’s never left us. He (will) always be Captain Jack Sparrow,” another fan wrote.

    Despite legal wins, Depp has kept a low profile in Hollywood

    Johnny Depp as a weathered character holding wands in a dark setting related to Fantastic Beasts franchise news.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. / Fantastic Beasts

    Although Depp won a separate high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, he has mostly avoided major Hollywood projects since his legal troubles

    His last live-action appearance was in 2023’s Jeanne du Barry, where he played French monarch Louis XV.

    Another of his projects is Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, a film Depp directed starring Al Pacino and Riccardo Scamarcio. 

    The movie, which had its red carpet premiere at The Curzon Mayfair in London, follows the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani over three days in 1916 Paris.

    Lead character in Fantastic Beasts scene, standing with arms open before a large crowd in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. / Fantastic Beasts

    “Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” Depp said in a statement. 

    “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity.”

    Modi marks Depp’s return to directing after more than 25 years, with his last directorial effort being 1997’s The Brave.

    Depp will next star in a mystery thriller alongside Penélope Cruz

    Depp is set to star in Day Drinker, a mystery film featuring Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz.

    According toDeadline, the movie marks the fourth time that Depp and Cruz worked together.

    Prior to Day Drinker, the two worked together on Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.

    Johnny Depp Drops The F-Bomb In Response To Being Replaced In The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise

    Image credits: johnnydepp

    Day Drinker centers on a private yacht bartender who crosses paths with a mysterious guest. Their encounter then spirals into danger when a criminal figure becomes involved.

    For now, Depp seems content doing things on his own terms. And judging by his latest comments, he has no plans to forget what happened behind the scenes at Warner Bros.

    Netizens shared their support for Johnny Depp on social media

    Comment by Debbie Richardson expressing support for Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow amid Fantastic Beasts casting changes.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Sarah Jane Yarrow reacting to Johnny Depp being replaced in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

    User comment by Susan Foster expressing support for Johnny Depp, saying he never went away, related to Fantastic Beasts casting news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Annette Barfield saying Well done in response to Johnny Depp news.

    Comment by Ewa Olszewska stating there is only one Johnny Depp and only one Sparrow related to Fantastic Beasts franchise.

    Comment from Amanda Paskell expressing frustration over Johnny Depp being replaced in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

    Comment by Teresa Frederick expressing support for Johnny Depp amid Fantastic Beasts casting changes online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting Johnny Depp after being replaced in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

    Comment by Debbie Mileham saying he can do no wrong in my eyes, referring to Johnny Depp and Fantastic Beasts franchise.

    Comment by Vanessa Cave saying He brought him to life in a social media post about Johnny Depp and Fantastic Beasts.

    Social media comment praising Johnny Depp's strength and resilience amid Fantastic Beasts franchise controversy.

    Celebrities
    fantastic beasts
    harry potter
    pirates of the caribbean
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater"' [...] Judge Mr Justice Nicol said the Sun had proved what was in the article to be "substantially true". He found 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence [by Depp against Amber Heard] had occurred.' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54779430

    jeanray88 avatar
    Jean Novotny
    Jean Novotny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Disappointed that BP keeps showcasing this horrible a.b.u.s.i.v.e person.

    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You misspelled victim of abu-ser

