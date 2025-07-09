Johnny Depp Drops The F-Bomb In Response To Being Replaced In The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp has broken his silence about being pushed out of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, delivering a sharp comment about his experience.

In a recent interview, the 62-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean lead actor said he was asked to resign from the role of Grindelwald in 2020 following his libel case loss.

Depp originally joined the Wizarding World franchise in 2016, appearing as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Depp played Grindelwald in two Fantastic Beasts films before being replaced

Image credits: Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

He returned for a larger role in 2018’s The Crimes of Grindelwald, acting alongside Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, according to theNew York Post.

But in 2020, following his loss in a libel suit against The Sun over domestic ab*se allegations, Warner Bros. requested that he step away.

Depp later posted a statement confirming his resignation. “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and agreed to that request,” he said.

Image credits: Warner Bros. / Fantastic Beasts

He was eventually replaced by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen for the franchise’s third installment, The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was released in 2022.

Depp shared some choice words about his sudden departure from the Fantastic Beasts franchise in his recent interview

Image credits: Warner Bros. / Fantastic Beasts

During an interview withThe Telegraph, Depp shared what happened when he got replaced in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

“It literally stopped in a millisecond, like, while I was doing the movie. They said we’d like you to resign. But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire.”

Depp, however, refused to stay down. “F*** you. There’s far too many of me to k*ll. If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken,” Depp said.

Netizens were largely supportive of Johnny Depp, with many stating that the actor is well loved by his fans.

Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty

“We will never cancel Johnny. Ever!” one commenter stated.

“It’s so ridiculous that he couldn’t continue in Fantastic Beasts,” another wrote.

“Whoo, alright, he’s never left us. He (will) always be Captain Jack Sparrow,” another fan wrote.

Despite legal wins, Depp has kept a low profile in Hollywood

Image credits: Warner Bros. / Fantastic Beasts

Although Depp won a separate high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, he has mostly avoided major Hollywood projects since his legal troubles.

His last live-action appearance was in 2023’s Jeanne du Barry, where he played French monarch Louis XV.

Another of his projects is Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, a film Depp directed starring Al Pacino and Riccardo Scamarcio.

The movie, which had its red carpet premiere at The Curzon Mayfair in London, follows the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani over three days in 1916 Paris.

Image credits: Warner Bros. / Fantastic Beasts

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” Depp said in a statement.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity.”

Modi marks Depp’s return to directing after more than 25 years, with his last directorial effort being 1997’s The Brave.

Depp will next star in a mystery thriller alongside Penélope Cruz

Depp is set to star in Day Drinker, a mystery film featuring Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz.

According toDeadline, the movie marks the fourth time that Depp and Cruz worked together.

Prior to Day Drinker, the two worked together on Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.

Image credits: johnnydepp

Day Drinker centers on a private yacht bartender who crosses paths with a mysterious guest. Their encounter then spirals into danger when a criminal figure becomes involved.

For now, Depp seems content doing things on his own terms. And judging by his latest comments, he has no plans to forget what happened behind the scenes at Warner Bros.

Netizens shared their support for Johnny Depp on social media