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‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Made Keira Knightley A Star At 17, She Says The Price Was Years Of Therapy
Keira Knightley with wet hair and a white top, looking upwards, while Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow holds a chain around her.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Made Keira Knightley A Star At 17, She Says The Price Was Years Of Therapy

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Being a teenager is already a lot. Your brain is not fully formed, your skin is doing things nobody asked for, every emotion feels like the end of the world, and every mistake feels permanent. It is, by design, one of the most disorienting periods of a human life. Now imagine doing all of that while the entire planet is watching…

Keira Knightley knows exactly what that feels like. The British actress was just 17 years old when Pirates of the Caribbean turned her into one of the most recognizable faces on Earth overnight. This is a level of fame that most adults would struggle to process, let alone a teenager still figuring out who she was. In a candid interview, Knightley got remarkably honest about it all.

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    Being a teen is hard, but being a teen watched by all the eyes of the world is simply brutal

    Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann and Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers / YouTube

    Keira Knightley got very honest about her mental health struggles after the massive success of Pirates of the Caribbean

    Knightley opened up about her experience in an interview with Variety, and she did not sugarcoat a single word of it. Speaking about the overnight fame that followed Pirates of the Caribbean, she was direct: “I found it pretty horrific. I’m not an extrovert, so I found that level of scrutiny and that level of fame really hard.”

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    It is easy to forget she was only 17 at the time of the film’s release. “It was an age where you are becoming, you haven’t become, and you need to make mistakes,” she said. “It’s a very precarious age, particularly for women. You’re in some ways still a child.” But she is far from ungrateful for it all. “It was traumatic,” she said. “But it set up the rest of my career.”

    Keira Knightley, star of Pirates of the Caribbean, on a talk show discussing her acting career.

    Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

    She admitted that the pressures of fame left her traumatized, and she had to take a year off to enter into therapy

    By the time she was 22, the pressure had built to a breaking point. Knightley suffered a full mental breakdown and was subsequently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. She was forced to take an entire year off. For someone who described herself as “utterly single-minded,” “so ambitious,” and “so driven,” stopping completely was not a choice she made lightly. It was the only option left.

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    Up to 20 paparazzi at a time would follow her, baiting her for a reaction. Leaving the house became, in her own words, “a sense of battle” every single day. At one point, she did not leave the house for three months. She had to undergo hypnotherapy just to be able to attend the BAFTAs in 2008 without having a panic attack.

    Ships ablaze on the open sea, a scene from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Trailers / YouTube

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    She also revealed that she didn’t leave the house for three months as she was riddled with anxiety

    “If you weren’t breaking down in front of them, then it was worth their while to make you break down in front of them,” she said. “So suddenly there was a level of violence, it felt, in the air. That is not a thing that anybody would react to well.” What makes it all the more painful is that this was happening at the peak of what looked, from the outside, like an unstoppable career.

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    Bend It Like Beckham. Pirates of the Caribbean. Love Actually. A Best Actress Oscar nomination for Pride and Prejudice. Hit after hit after hit. “From the outside you’re like, ‘Woah, that was hit after hit after hit!'” she told the Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast. “But from the inside, all you’re hearing is the criticism, really.”

    Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp as their characters in Pirates of the Caribbean on a beach.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers / YouTube

    She even underwent hypnosis to help her cope, one of several treatments she tried to help her get a grasp of what was happening to her

    Despite the nominations and the box office numbers, Knightley said she “literally felt worthless.” During her year off, she went, as she put it, “deep into therapy.” When she returned to work in 2010, something had shifted. She felt good. And for the first time, she genuinely did not care what anyone else thought.

    Keira Knightley, star of Pirates of the Caribbean, giving an interview.

    Image credits: TheWrap / YouTube

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    A pirate character from Pirates of the Caribbean looking at something with a worried expression on a ship at sea.

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Trailers / YouTube

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    Knightley later reentered public life, stronger and more prepared for the scrutiny that had become part of the job

    Knightley’s feelings about her own daughter potentially following in her footsteps say everything about how she truly processes those years. “I really, really, really hope she doesn’t get into acting,” she said. Three reallys, which is the polite British version of absolutely not. Her preference? “I hope she’s going to be an environmental lawyer or something spectacular.”

    And in the same breath, she was careful to add that she would ultimately be supportive of whatever her daughter chose to pursue. But the instinct was clear. A woman who lost her youth to fame does not look at her child and think, yes, I hope she gets a taste of this. The therapy worked. The career survived. But some lessons, you just do not wish on the people you love most.

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    Keira Knightley, star of Pirates of the Caribbean, smiling and talking while sitting on a blue couch.

    Image credits: Vanity Fair / YouTube

    Keira isn’t alone, with many celebs speaking up about their mental health struggles and how it affected their careers

    Knightley’s candor is striking, but it is part of a broader and increasingly open conversation that celebrities have been having about the damage that public life can do to a person’s mental health. Britney Spears’ very public unraveling in 2007 became one of the most discussed cases of fame-induced breakdown, one that the world largely watched and monetized in real time.

    Prince Harry has spoken extensively about the PTSD he developed following his mother’s fate and the years of media intrusion that followed, eventually leaving the royal family entirely in search of something quieter. Selena Gomez also stepped away from music at the height of her career to check into a mental health facility, citing anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

    Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open in 2021 to protect her mental health, sparking a global conversation about the pressure placed on athletes and public figures to perform wellness alongside everything else. And the GOAT, Simone Biles, walked away from the Olympic floor mid-competition in Tokyo that same year, choosing herself over the gold medal.

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    What connects all of them is that fame, at scale, without support, is a truly dangerous thing. And the people who come out the other side and talk about it are doing everyone who comes after them a significant favor.

    Do you think you could handle the pressures of fame, or is it simply part of the deal? Share your thoughts in the comments!

    Commenters were quick to add that the pressures faced by women are exponentially worse, listing several other examples of celebs who suffer under the public eye

    A screenshot of a comment about women having success and men being creepy, related to Keira Knightley's therapy.

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    A comment detailing Adrienne King's stalking experience after being a star in Friday the 13th, similar to Keira Knightley's price of fame.

    A comment about Chappell Roan experiencing hate for not accepting bad treatment, reflecting on Keira Knightley's therapy.

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    A comment about dealing with being catcalled as a teenager, related to Keira Knightley and therapy.

    A comment detailing Keira Knightley's experience with a photoshopped poster, reflecting on therapy.

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    A comment about not talking about issues leading to severe consequences, referencing therapy.

    A comment discussing the challenges of constant appearance comments and their impact, similar to Knightley's therapy journey.

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    A comment mentioning Ellen Pompeo's experience with unwanted comments, linking to Keira Knightley and therapy.

    A comment praising Keira Knightley's talent, noting her role in Pirates of the Caribbean and Colette.

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    A user comment on Keira Knightley in Pirates of the Caribbean, highlighting her strong female character.

    A comment discussing actors' earnings and Keira Knightley's therapy in relation to fame from Pirates of the Caribbean.

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    A user expresses obsession with Keira Knightley's roles, mentioning Pirates of the Caribbean and the pressure of stardom.

    A comment suggesting Keira Knightley's trauma related to fame from Pirates of the Caribbean and therapy.

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    A comment reflecting on the intense paparazzi scrutiny Keira Knightley faced after Pirates of the Caribbean.

    A fan comment expressing admiration for Keira Knightley in Pirates of the Caribbean and her impact on the films.

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    What do you think ?
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    joodith227 avatar
    Itsmeagain
    Itsmeagain
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She sounds like an ungrateful brat. She's bloody lucky that she could afford to have private therapy. Hundreds of kids are traumatised, often than much worse things than fame (!)and have to wait years for therapy. Tell her to shut up and get on with her rich and privileged life.

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    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So rich people have no rights to be depressed or to have privacy?! You sound like you don't have a lot of empathy once you know someone's bank balance, that's pretty weak.

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    joodith227 avatar
    Itsmeagain
    Itsmeagain
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She sounds like an ungrateful brat. She's bloody lucky that she could afford to have private therapy. Hundreds of kids are traumatised, often than much worse things than fame (!)and have to wait years for therapy. Tell her to shut up and get on with her rich and privileged life.

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    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So rich people have no rights to be depressed or to have privacy?! You sound like you don't have a lot of empathy once you know someone's bank balance, that's pretty weak.

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