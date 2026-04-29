ADVERTISEMENT

What starts as a viral video rarely stays on the screen.

Across platforms like TikTok, dangerous challenges spread at a pace that outstrips any warning label, often presented as harmless dares, they offer surefire ways to gain attention online.

For younger users, especially those growing up immersed in algorithm-driven feeds, the danger of these trends isn’t immediately apparent – until it’s too late.

Many of these challenges share the same pattern: A short clip shows someone attempting something extreme, the consequences are either minimized or not shown at all, and the format invites imitation.

Children and teenagers attempted these challenges in bedrooms, backyards, streets, and public spaces, often believing they would walk away unharmed.

Most of them lost their lives.

These are 10 extremely dangerous TikTok challenges that ended in tragedy.