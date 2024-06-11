Bride Defended After Trolls Try To Shame Her For Asking For Honeymoon Money Instead Of Gifts

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple set to tie the knot stirred up a whirlwind of opinions online with their bold wedding request, which some called “tacky” and others said was “not embarrassing at all.”

The bride-to-be and her fiancé have been together for six years and are already proud parents to a three-year-old, according to a post shared by the engaged woman on social media.

She explained that she and her future husband already have “an established life” together. Hence, for their October wedding in Alabama, the nearly-wed woman revealed that she had a different request for a “gift.”

Instead of opting for the usual registry for toasters and tea sets, the bride said she was hoping her guests would contribute to their dream honeymoon.

The bride-to-be revealed that she and her fiancé have been together for six years and are raising a three-year-old child together

Share icon

Image credits: Olivia Bauso

“HELP. A bit of backstory, FH (Future Husband) and I have been together for 6 years and we have a three year old and already have an established life together. We just skipped around with the steps and left getting married last, so we don’t need wedding gifts. We are getting married on a farm with highland cows (I’m so flipping excited about the cows) with a great gatsby meets dark fairy forest theme. Jewel tones, Mid October in north Alabama,” she wrote in her social media post.

The fiancée went on to say that she was trying to finalize the message on her wedding invitations and didn’t need to include details about lodging since she wasn’t expecting too many guests from out of town. However, she noted that she wanted help to frame a message asking guests to fund their honeymoon without sounding “rude.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The engaged woman asked for suggestions on how she could make a wedding gift request without sounding “rude” about it

Share icon

Image credits: Felipe Bustillo

“Wedding is 5 months out, and I got stuck planning. I’m trying to get the invitations printed and sent out, but the details card is throwing me for a loop,” she continued. “Most details cards I have found shows details on lodging but I’m expecting very few out of town family to attend so it doesn’t seem necessary to reach out for lodging reservations.”

“Another issue is how to ask that we don’t need wedding gifts but would prefer gifts in the honeymoon fund. Please help, I’m so lost and don’t want to sound rude at all. Budget: Blown already,” she added.

“Wedding is 5 months out, and I got stuck planning. I’m trying to get the invitations printed and sent out, but the details card is throwing me for a loop,” she wrote

Share icon

Image credits: Al Elmes

The soon-to-be bride also included an image of the current state of her invitation, along with the message she is working on.

“The ceremony will begin with the sunset at 4:45pm in the Apple Orchard. We invite all to join us afterwards at the reception and dinner. In lieu of traditional wedding gifts, the bride and groom have asked for gifts to their honeymoon fund,” said the message on the invitation card.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the future wife made her request for suggestions, the comments section was left divided on whether there is such a thing as a “non-tacky” way to ask for gifts. Some netizens appreciated the couple’s straightforward approach, especially since they know exactly what they want, while others felt it was a brazen ask.

“Don’t ask for money or gifts. There is no non tacky way to ask for money or gifts. The end,” one said.

“I hate the ‘we’ then switch to ‘they’ when asking for money,” said another.

The fiancée revealed in her social media post that her budget has been “blown already”

Share icon

Image credits: Weddings on a tight budget (10k and below)

Others said there is “nothing wrong with it.”

“Happy to contribute to their honeymoon fund. It’s what we did at last years wedding,” another said.

One revealed their own experience of asking guests to help fund their bathroom’s renovation.

“What’s wrong with that, my husband and i got married and we both had out own houses, so we needed nothing,” another wrote. “We wanted to renovate our bathroom and asked for vouchers and money instead. Not one person was offended, saves people wasting money on endless cutlery and crockery sets etc… best idea x.”

“Not embarrassing at all. Great idea whether couple have lived together or not. That way they spend on what they wish to,” another said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride’s request left the internet divided on whether there was such a thing as a “non-tacky” way to ask for a gift

Share icon

Image credits: Weddings on a tight budget (10k and below)

“It’s so easy to ‘ask’ for money tho without being tacky,” another wrote before suggesting: “You either don’t make a registry at all and people read between the lines, orr [sic] you make a registry that has like, 2 things you actually need on it. Heck, make an Amazon registry and register for gift cards to home depot/Lowes. Every homeowner needs those.”

One social media user was less curious about the gifts and more curious about the wedding’s theme.

“Just so much… uhh… beauty… to choose from here! ‘Great gatsy meets dark fairy forest theme’ set on a farm with cows. How the budget has already been blown on this remains to be seen,” they said.

One user was more interested in the “Great Gatsby meets dark fairy forest theme” of the wedding

Share icon

Image credits: Weddings on a tight budget (10k and below)

Wedding gifts can certainly stir up some drama. One bride was left teeming with fury after a guest gave her a $100 Venmo wedding gift. The woman returned the gift back and said it “felt like an afterthought and a bit tactless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride also slammed the guest for arriving late and said, “I returned the money because keeping it felt more hurtful than the initial disappointment. I suggest taking a hard look at your relationships. If this is how you value friendships, it’s genuinely disheartening.”

Many defended the future wife’s gift request and said the couple will at least “have something they need and love and mostly [will remember]”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon