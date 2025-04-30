“Definitely Wrong For A Wedding”: Mass Debate After Bride Tells Guest Dress Is “Inappropriate”

A woman showed up to a wedding ready to celebrate love and have a party with the couple on their special day.

But instead of some warm hugs and happy tears, she was condemned for arriving in a dress that apparently defied the color theme.

Elisé A Brown shared her disheartening experience on TikTok and revealed how the bride was unexpectedly “rude” to her.

Highlights Elisé A Brown shared some wedding drama after a recent incident.

She said she was “kicked out of a wedding reception” because her dress was “inappropriate”

The moth-of-two also said her husband was made to remove an item from his outfit.

“Your outfit is inappropriate. It doesn’t match the dress code,” said the rude bride.

RELATED:

A woman shared a hot serving of wedding drama after a recent incident

Share icon

Image credits: ebrown_rn

The mother-of-two shared a video and said she got “kicked out of a wedding reception for being out of a dress code [she] didn’t know existed.”

The registered nurse revealed she hadn’t met the bride before but knew the groom, who had been her husband’s longtime friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elisé A Brown said she was “kicked out of a wedding reception” because her dress was “inappropriate”

Once they were at the wedding, Elisé went up to the bride to greet her. But before even saying, “Hello,” the bride immediately complained about her wedding guest’s outfit.

“We have been here literally like a total of 15 minutes, and the bride comes up to me and tells me that my outfit is inappropriate for her wedding,” the disappointed wedding guest said as she recorded a video while inside her car.

As she shared the backstory, the TikToker revealed that the bride asked her to take his tie off

Share icon

Image credits: ebrown_rn

The TikToker revealed that she had no idea that the wedding had a dress code.

“I never got a wedding invitation mailed to my house. It was a text message that my husband received,” she continued. “In 2025, is this what brides do to their guests now?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

As she sat in her car outside the wedding venue, the woman said she was ready to go home after the rude conversation with the bride.

“Is this what we do to our guests? I’m kind of disappointed and I’m really ready to go home,” she said.

Elisé posted a series of follow-up videos to explain the backstory of the incident and said the bride criticized her outfit without “even greeting [her].”

“Your outfit is inappropriate. It doesn’t match the dress code,” the rude bride said

Share icon

Image credits: ebrown_rn

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was no formal ‘Hi, hello, how are you?’ … She never introduced herself. I walked over and [the bride] said, ‘Let me say something. Your outfit is inappropriate. It doesn’t match the dress code,’” she recalled.

“‘Typically I would send people home. But since you came from far, I’ll let you stay,’” Elisé quoted the bride.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride didn’t even bother to greet the blindsided wedding guest before berating her outfit

Share icon

Image credits: ebrown_rn

The blindsided guest went on to say that she and her husband of 11 years were wearing matching outfits to the wedding, and her husband had already had a similar interaction with the confrontational bride before Elisé went up to her.

“She had already said something to my husband,” Elisé revealed.

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

“He and I matched. We coordinate whenever we go out,” she continued. “So he is in a pink shirt, he had on a pink tie, he’s in a navy blue suit… So prior to me walking up to where they were, she said something about his pink shirt and his pink tie and asked him to take off his tie.”

The rogue wedding guest said she didn’t even know the bride had asked her husband to take off his tie before she walked up to her.

Elisé’s husband of 11 years was asked to remove his pink tie by the disgruntled bride

“She had the nerve to say this to me,” Elisé said. “…I’m not going to stay in situations like that, so I left. I walked out of the venue.”

Meanwhile, her husband was still inside trying to “diffuse” the situation and gather their kids.

They all eventually left and headed over to a Buc-ee’s before driving back home.

Share icon

Image credits: ebrown_rn

In one update, Elisé said the groom “admitted” he had not communicated the dress code to her husband.

The bride also reached out to the scorned wedding guest but refused to apologize to her.

“They want me to be respectful & cease fire on social media when NEITHER have apologized to me!” the TikToker said

“The groom ADMITTED that he did not communicate that there was a dress code,” Elisé wrote on social media.

“The bride reached out & will not acknowledge that it was rude,” she continued. “They want me to be respectful & cease fire on social media when NEITHER have apologized to me!”

Most netizens took Elisé’s side, saying, “That’s very rude. I’m sorry that happened to you.”

“Bridezilla needs to get over herself,” one said, while another wrote, “I feel bad for the groom.”

“That marriage has to be doomed,” wrote one. “I give the marriage a year,” another agreed.

“I would HATE that my wedding day would be filled with policing what my guests were wearing,” one said online

Share icon

Image credits: ebrown_rn

“If she had already decided ‘to let you stay’ she should have not said anything at all,” said another. “That was just rude.”

“People matter more than a flipping dress code! How did we loose common decency with this generation,” one questioned.

“I am SO glad your husband left with you! Good man!” one said.

The wedding drama sparked heated discussions online over the bride’s alleged actions

Share icon

Image credits: The_Only_Barbie

Share icon

Image credits: Mahogany_Mama

Share icon

Image credits: KanabarMd

Share icon

Image credits: realityobserved

Share icon

Image credits: richgreenebroke

Share icon

Image credits: theugandanchef

Share icon

Image credits: MonicaVanzant

Share icon

Image credits: Healthy47373060

Share icon

Image credits: TheRealKueenKH

Share icon

Image credits: IamMEYHEM

Share icon

Image credits: Ladyjizagangsta

Share icon

Image credits: RinaReenaRee

Share icon

Image credits: crzysxycu

Share icon

Image credits: Gladz3000

Share icon

Image credits: Iheartrescuedog

Share icon

Image credits: TheLoneFool91

Share icon

Image credits: Moe_Gallagher

Share icon

Image credits: Feebeekiwi

Share icon

Image credits: fren_lizzy

Share icon

Image credits: thunderblessing