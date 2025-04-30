Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Definitely Wrong For A Wedding”: Mass Debate After Bride Tells Guest Dress Is “Inappropriate”
Woman wearing glasses and a blue patterned dress speaking in a video about inappropriate wedding guest dress debate
Lifestyle, News

“Definitely Wrong For A Wedding”: Mass Debate After Bride Tells Guest Dress Is “Inappropriate”

A woman showed up to a wedding ready to celebrate love and have a party with the couple on their special day.

But instead of some warm hugs and happy tears, she was condemned for arriving in a dress that apparently defied the color theme.

Elisé A Brown shared her disheartening experience on TikTok and revealed how the bride was unexpectedly “rude” to her.

Highlights
  • Elisé A Brown shared some wedding drama after a recent incident.
  • She said she was “kicked out of a wedding reception” because her dress was “inappropriate”
  • The moth-of-two also said her husband was made to remove an item from his outfit.
  • “Your outfit is inappropriate. It doesn’t match the dress code,” said the rude bride.
RELATED:

    A woman shared a hot serving of wedding drama after a recent incident

    Smiling woman indoors, wearing a black JHOPE USA 2025 sweatshirt, linked to debate over inappropriate wedding dress.

    Image credits: ebrown_rn

    The mother-of-two shared a video and said she got “kicked out of a wedding reception for being out of a dress code [she] didn’t know existed.”

    The registered nurse revealed she hadn’t met the bride before but knew the groom, who had been her husband’s longtime friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elisé A Brown said she was “kicked out of a wedding reception” because her dress was “inappropriate” 

    @ebrown_rnPart 1 | Got kicked out of a wedding reception for being out of a dress code I didn’t know existed!♬ original sound – ebrown_RN

    Once they were at the wedding, Elisé went up to the bride to greet her. But before even saying, “Hello,” the bride immediately complained about her wedding guest’s outfit.

    “We have been here literally like a total of 15 minutes, and the bride comes up to me and tells me that my outfit is inappropriate for her wedding,” the disappointed wedding guest said as she recorded a video while inside her car.

    As she shared the backstory, the TikToker revealed that the bride asked her to take his tie off 

    Woman with curly hair and glasses discussing inappropriate wedding guest dress in a viral mass debate about wedding attire.

    Image credits: ebrown_rn

    The TikToker revealed that she had no idea that the wedding had a dress code.

    “I never got a wedding invitation mailed to my house. It was a text message that my husband received,” she continued. “In 2025, is this what brides do to their guests now?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing inappropriate guest attire at a wedding, sparking mass debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment debating if a guest's dress was definitely wrong for a wedding.

    Comment from user ShrewOfNietzsche discussing a bride being rude to guests, sparking debate over inappropriate wedding dress choices.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying your husband needs new friends amid debate about inappropriate wedding dress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As she sat in her car outside the wedding venue, the woman said she was ready to go home after the rude conversation with the bride.

    “Is this what we do to our guests? I’m kind of disappointed and I’m really ready to go home,” she said.

    Elisé posted a series of follow-up videos to explain the backstory of the incident and said the bride criticized her outfit without “even greeting [her].”

    “Your outfit is inappropriate. It doesn’t match the dress code,” the rude bride said

    Image credits: ebrown_rn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There was no formal ‘Hi, hello, how are you?’ … She never introduced herself. I walked over and [the bride] said, ‘Let me say something. Your outfit is inappropriate. It doesn’t match the dress code,’” she recalled.

    “‘Typically I would send people home. But since you came from far, I’ll let you stay,’” Elisé quoted the bride.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The bride didn’t even bother to greet the blindsided wedding guest before berating her outfit 

    Couple standing outdoors in formal attire, linked to wedding debate over inappropriate guest dress choices.

    Image credits: ebrown_rn

    The blindsided guest went on to say that she and her husband of 11 years were wearing matching outfits to the wedding, and her husband had already had a similar interaction with the confrontational bride before Elisé went up to her.

    “She had already said something to my husband,” Elisé revealed.

    Comment discussing bride's opinion on guest's dress being inappropriate, sparking mass debate for a wedding event.

    Screenshot of a social media comment debating wedding dress appropriateness and dress code enforcement at events.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Danielle discussing wedding dress choice and guest dress appropriateness in a mass debate after bride's comment.

    Screenshot of social media comment debating inappropriate dress at wedding, emphasizing dress code and attendance choice.

    “He and I matched. We coordinate whenever we go out,” she continued. “So he is in a pink shirt, he had on a pink tie, he’s in a navy blue suit… So prior to me walking up to where they were, she said something about his pink shirt and his pink tie and asked him to take off his tie.”

    The rogue wedding guest said she didn’t even know the bride had asked her husband to take off his tie before she walked up to her.

    Elisé’s husband of 11 years was asked to remove his pink tie by the disgruntled bride

    @ebrown_rnPart 2 | The Backstory♬ original sound – ebrown_RN

    “She had the nerve to say this to me,” Elisé said. “…I’m not going to stay in situations like that, so I left. I walked out of the venue.”

    Meanwhile, her husband was still inside trying to “diffuse” the situation and gather their kids.

    They all eventually left and headed over to a Buc-ee’s before driving back home.

    Image credits: ebrown_rn

    In one update, Elisé said the groom “admitted” he had not communicated the dress code to her husband.

    The bride also reached out to the scorned wedding guest but refused to apologize to her.

    “They want me to be respectful & cease fire on social media when NEITHER have apologized to me!” the TikToker said

    @ebrown_rnPart 6 | This is laughable!♬ original sound – ebrown_RN

    “The groom ADMITTED that he did not communicate that there was a dress code,” Elisé wrote on social media.

    “The bride reached out & will not acknowledge that it was rude,” she continued. “They want me to be respectful & cease fire on social media when NEITHER have apologized to me!”

    @ebrown_rn Replying to @ann ♬ NO SOUND – Sok Baraby

    Most netizens took Elisé’s side, saying, “That’s very rude. I’m sorry that happened to you.”

    “Bridezilla needs to get over herself,” one said, while another wrote, “I feel bad for the groom.”

    That marriage has to be doomed,” wrote one. “I give the marriage a year,” another agreed.

    “I would HATE that my wedding day would be filled with policing what my guests were wearing,” one said online

    Image credits: ebrown_rn

    “If she had already decided ‘to let you stay’ she should have not said anything at all,” said another. “That was just rude.”

    “People matter more than a flipping dress code! How did we loose common decency with this generation,” one questioned.

    “I am SO glad your husband left with you! Good man!” one said.

    The wedding drama sparked heated discussions online over the bride’s alleged actions

    Tweet discussing a wedding dress being inappropriate sparking mass debate after the bride's comments on guest attire.

    Image credits: The_Only_Barbie

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an abysmal dress sparking mass debate over inappropriate wedding attire.

    Image credits: Mahogany_Mama

    Tweet from Mitika K MD debating inappropriate wedding guest behavior and issues around wedding invitations and attendance.

    Image credits: KanabarMd

    Tweet discussing mass debate over bride calling guest dress inappropriate and definitely wrong for a wedding dress choice.

    Image credits: realityobserved

    Tweet discussing a disagreement involving a guest’s dress deemed inappropriate at a wedding, sparking mass debate.

    Image credits: richgreenebroke

    Social media user debates wedding guest dress appropriateness, sparking mass discussion about wedding dress etiquette.

    Image credits: theugandanchef

    Tweet discussing bride telling guest dress is inappropriate, sparking mass debate over wedding dress etiquette and guest expectations.

    Image credits: MonicaVanzant

    Tweet by HealthyLiving responding to a guest’s dress being called inappropriate at a wedding, sparking mass debate.

    Image credits: Healthy47373060

    Tweet discussing mass debate over inappropriate wedding guest dress, highlighting bride and dress code controversy.

    Image credits: TheRealKueenKH

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a wedding debate about inappropriate guest dress and husband staying at the event.

    Image credits: IamMEYHEM

    Tweet discussing mass debate after bride tells guest dress is inappropriate at wedding, sharing opinion on guest attire.

    Image credits: Ladyjizagangsta

    Tweet discussing a bride’s opinion on inappropriate wedding guest dresses sparking a mass debate on wedding attire.

    Image credits: RinaReenaRee

    Tweet discussing bride's inappropriate dress comments sparking mass debate over wedding guest attire and dress code tensions.

    Image credits: crzysxycu

    Twitter user discusses dress code controversies for weddings and guest attire deemed inappropriate by brides.

    Image credits: Gladz3000

    Social media post where a user debates a bride's claim that a guest's dress is inappropriate for a wedding.

    Image credits: Iheartrescuedog

    Tweet from Adrian debating the appropriateness of a guest’s dress at a wedding, sparking mass debate.

    Image credits: TheLoneFool91

    Tweet screenshot showing a debate about inappropriate guest dress at a wedding, with a user defending the outfit choice.

    Image credits: Moe_Gallagher

    Twitter reply discussing a bride telling a guest their dress is inappropriate sparking mass debate.

    Image credits: Feebeekiwi

    Tweet by user Lizzy Fren discussing wearing a summer dress to a backyard wedding after a text invite debate.

    Image credits: fren_lizzy

    Tweet from user ThunderBlessing expressing support for a guest’s outfit amid wedding dress debate over appropriateness.

    Image credits: thunderblessing

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you take time out of your wedding to pitch a fit about someone's clothes , you are novody I'd want to be friends with.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karenkrause avatar
    Karen Krause
    Karen Krause
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When did a dress code for a wedding become a thing? I've been to plenty and never heard of it. Usually when they spend that much time and money into the miniutae of wedding details, the marriage doesn't usually last. Better luck with the next bride.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah this is insane to me. Call me old school if you want to but I think it's rude af to humiliate your guest over a dress code. How do you even have time to scrutinize outfits on your wedding day, I was way too busy! I honestly couldn't tell you what anyone was wearing except the bridal party.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    myronmog avatar
    moggie63
    moggie63
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You know there's a dress code, right?" "I'm wearing clothes, it'll have to do."

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
