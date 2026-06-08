From wedding crashers and picture-ruiners to unhinged guests who tried to make out with the newlyweds and wiped their shoes on the bride's dress train – these stories come to you from folks who have seen it all.

But after you read the stories below, these two etiquette faux pas might seem like polite behavior in comparison. The tales about the worst-ever wedding guests come to you from one online thread where a netizen asked , "What did that [jerk] do at your wedding?"

#1 My mother in law changed our reception venue behind my back. Luckily, I found out and was able to get it changed back. This was my first introduction to her boundary issues. I have since learned that if she thinks there is even the slightest chance that someone won't do what she wants, then she feels completely entitled to use whatever means necessary to get her way. I think she legitimately believes that people who won't do what she wants are purposely being mean to her.



She also passed out dollar store glow necklaces at our reception. She didn't ask me or anything, of course. It was a complete surprise to see her handing out glow necklaces as wedding favors.

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#2 My sister's wedding. The groom's grandma and female cousins (parents are deceased) wiped their feet on my sister's dress train during pictures, then stole all the bottles of wine that had the labels customized to read the wedding vows of the groom's parents, then proceeded to bring back hard liquor, do shots, and grind on the DJ while he was playing bass-booming hip hop that my sister and her husband explicitly said they didn't want.



After those shenanigans, they also threatened to physically a*****t my sister and my mother.



Edit: my sister didn't confront them because she didn't want to give them the pleasure of seeing her hurt or angry on her wedding day. The groom is no contact with his cousins, and low contact with his grandparents. My sister hasn't seen any of them since the wedding.



The grandma wasn't doing any grinding, but the groom found out later that she orchestrated the whole thieving of the wine bottles, which occurred while my mom and sisters stepped away after the ceremony, because the woman who was going to perform was dying in hospice, and we needed to say goodbye.



My sister is white, my BIL is black, and I don't think his family is racist, I just don't think they liked my sister.

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#3 Oh my God I have three different ones. Tell me which is the worst: my mother refused to wear the color that I asked her to wear, which my mother-in-law and all my bridesmaids wore and which matched my table decorations. Instead she were a sparkly silver sequined gown which had the express purpose of upstaging the bride (me).



Then my sister-in-law threw a hissy fit because when we went into a small room with the Rabbi for a blessing only the wedding party was allowed to come. It was supposed to be intimate and a small, hence the small room. Since sister-in-law couldn't come she didn't let her husband who was a groomsman (my husband's brother) come either and made a big noisy stink about it.



Third, my husband's cousin somehow got the band to honor her for her birthday with a long speech and a special dance for her and her husband even though it was also my cousins birthday and was also my best friends anniversary and it was my f*****g wedding not her birthday party.



Overall my wedding was magnificent but they were definitely three b*****s there.

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#4 I get angry just thinking about this. It was my husband's best friend's mom, who was not invited, but showed up anyway, and brought a bunch of small children with her (it was explicitly a no-kids, no-exceptions wedding), tried to sit at the same table as me and tried to take pictures of me while I was eating, and loudly criticized one of the caterers because she thought she saw him put a used spoon into a buffet dish (he didn't). My mom, who is pretty blunt, straight up asked her 'who are you and why are you here? I personally addressed all the invitations and I know we didn't invite you'. To which she replied 'well my son needed a ride!'. My mom told her to leave, which was so unbelievably awkward, but she left without making more of a scene.

#5 At my brother's wedding, his mother-in-law sat her ELEVEN last-minute guests at our guest's table because she clearly did not give a f**k about my family's guests. We couldn't add another table because we were at the max tables that would fit in the venue. So I had to ask the reception venue staff to add chairs to our other tables (which overcrowded our other tables and f****d up our seating chart), his mother-in-law cuts me off saying "No, you cannot have 13 people to a table. It's unlucky."



THEN B***H, WHY DID YOU STEAL OUR TABLE???? HUH??? YOU F*****G D*****S SUPERSTITIOUS B***H. What the hell were we supposed to do??? Ask our guests to leave???? I completely ignored her, turned to the staff member, and had them add the chairs anyway.



Okay, I'm done ranting.

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#6 If I wasn't around, she was hanging off of my husband and trying to get him to only pay attention to her and do shots.



They don't talk now, because I will cut her.



Former coworker. She also used to call him at 11 pm on weekends she knew I was at his place "just to talk"

#7 She deliberately took forever to get ready and started a fight with her boyfriend (My husband's best friend and best man) right before the wedding. They showed up late because of the whole thing, which caused our whole wedding ceremony to be 20 minutes late. It is well known that she doesn't like me, so it was obviously a power play and done on purpose. She then didn't talk to me once during the entire wedding. It felt very awkward. I have one photo of me on the dance floor and she is in the background giving me the worst stink eye.

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#8 She wore white and spent the entire time talking about her own upcoming wedding. Her second wedding. *eye roll*.

#9 Not my wedding, but my cousins. Her best friend kept jumping into every picture she could and she'd stick her middle finger up at the camera in every picture. And then she tried to make out with the groom. No one has heard from her since the wedding.

#10 Yelled at me for not congratulating her on her Facebook "I got knocked up" post she made two weeks prior.

#11 My new MIL wouldn't let me be in some photos because she wanted "only real family members".

#12 Wife's uncle showed up uninvited. The same uncle that m***sted her when she was twelve. I was the only one that knew. The wife ignored it so I stayed as cool as I could. He shook my hand and said take care of her. I didn't let go of his hand for a bit and never broke eye contact, never spoke a word to him. It's the best my rage would let me do without f*****g up the wedding for the love of my life. He's in jail now for f*****g a fourteen year old. Gets out soon....

#13 Her j*****s cousin tackled her (the bride) in her wedding dress.



I approached him and asked something like "why did you do that? She's in her dress." He looked down, walked away to leave and muttered "I was just f*****g around.".

#14 Not a b***h, a c**t.

Little guy big mouth was a really close friend until at my wedding he stood in front of my mum when we were cutting the cake and proceeded to give her the finger when she asked him to move over a little. Just after that while my dad was taking photos of me and my wife cutting the cake he keeps nudging my dad's arm so he would get a shaky photo, my dad gave him a swift elbow to say f****n stop, then said c**t stamps on my dad's foot, my dad loses it, pushes him out of the door to my father in law, who then pushes him further outside to his brother who is an big guy and an ex bouncer, Picks him up by the collar and slaps him around the face a couple of times and drops him on the floor, cops were called because he wouldn't calm down and had a night in the cells. I don't speak to him anymore,

If you are reading this Ricky, you are a c**t.

#15 I know a girl who wore white consistently to all of the weddings she was invited to one wedding season. She was also very aggressive at all of the bouquet tosses. So much secondhand cringe!

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#16 Showed up in a trashy version of my bridesmaid's dress and brought an uninvited guest. Joke's on her, everyone though she was a complete idiot to try and do that and someone actually told her later that it was super s****y.

#17 I have a couple, unfortunately.



My first marriage didn't go very well. At the wedding, I had a rented tux on and I asked my new wife not to smear cake on me when we cut the cake because of that. Of course, when the time came, it wasn't just a cute smear of frosting or something like you'd see at most weddings, oh no...she full on plastered me with cake and and a mess of frosting and food coloring. I don't know what was worse, being angry and hurt and embarrassed when the whole room was watching or when people were pulling me aside later and apologizing for it when her and her parents were still laughing and making jokes about it a couple of hours later.



I thankfully remarried a great person years later, and we had a small ceremony that was really very nice. Our photographer was taking pictures afterward before we were heading to the reception, and I had been talking to my dad when he started so he just took our picture together first.



My mom, being who she is, was incensed by not being first to get her picture taken when she wanted and proceeded to throw a fit and leave (my parents had been divorced for at least a decade or so prior to this). Maybe a couple of minutes later, we were all lining up and getting family together for pictures, and when I couldn't find my mom I learned that she'd stormed off and left. On what would otherwise be one of the best days of my life, there'll always be that storm cloud of pettiness that she left behind because she couldn't handle putting one of her kids ahead of herself for ten minutes worth of time.

#18 Maid of Honor at my wedding.



The ceremony went off without any problems and she was actually a huge help with setting everything up and organizing most of the day. During the cocktail hour afterwards she gets absolutely smashed and then punches her boyfriend in the face, then somehow convinces him he has been kicked out and has to leave. (I spoke to the owner and the bartenders and told them not to serve her any more alcohol at this point but they didn't think it was an issue yet.) As soon as her boyfriend is out of the parking lot she drags one of my groomsmen to bathroom and gives his skin flute a thorough cleaning.



Manages to get more drunk because she was tipping the bartender a lot. She then stumbles onto dance floor during my wife's dance with her father. I managed to stop her before any real interruption happens to the dance, but she then tries to kiss me in front of everyone, I kinda push/drop her and she hits the floor like I've shot out both her knee caps and starts crying hysterically. My mother in law runs over and drags this stupid b***h out of the reception hall all the while she is shrieking like a banshee because "I threw her to the ground."



Everything is good for around 2 hours while the Trash bin of honor is no where to be seen... until the owner of the golf course taps me on the shoulder and asks to speak to me outside in private.

I go outside and see her boyfriend has returned, who I didn't mind seeing there because I actually liked him, but his face is panicked and he just starts apologizing for something. I was pretty drunk so it took me a few seconds to realize the tire marks all over the 9th green leading up to the golf cart about 90% submerged in the pond right beside the green. Wasn't to concerned about her dumb a*s but unfortunately she was still alive and thrashing around trying to get out of the pond.



I just laughed and told the owner I wasn't paying a single cent for any damages. I told them to stop serving her hours previous and to call the police and have her charged for destroying the green and driving the cart into the pond. Surprisingly he was very understanding of my point of view and we worked together to get everything sorted out.



She ended up owing him just over 15 grand ( 8 or 9 for the cart and the rest was to fix the green and lost wages for him not being able to offer people a full 18 holes of golf.) Her parents just paid for all of it and she is currently on a "soul searching adventure" in Asia.

Despite all this my wedding was still the most amazing day of my life and my wife actually thought most of what happened was pretty funny in a Jerry Springer dumpster donkey kind of way. I'm just glad my wife's day wasn't ruined by it and my best friend, who she blew, has one hell of a story for all of his friends about my wedding.

#19 Forgot her dress, and had the wrong ring. She was the matron of honor.

#20 Mother-In-Law left immediately following the ceremony. She loves to be over the top and dramatic. She didn't even say anything to my wife before doing so. We only found out when it was time to take pictures that she left. Missed all the photos and the reception and never gave her a reason. She hasn't spoken to her daughter in over two years. Most likely blames everyone else for her problems rather than herself. It blows my mind.

#21 Soon to be mother in law doesn't show up to the wedding cause she hates her soon to be son in law (reasons still unknown years later) but she d**n sure showed up to the reception for the free food and open bar.

#22 Came up to me at the reception and said..."omg wow your dress is stunning! I mean, my wedding dress is my favorite wedding dress of course and is way prettier than anyone elses (as she looked me up and down) but I ACTUALLY like yours!" (The emphasis on the actually sounded like she was surprised I could look good in a dress)



B***h.

#23 Skipped my bridal shower and bachelorette party, but found time to go (uninvited) to the str*p club with my husband, his friends, and her boyfriend, who was a groomsman. Came to my wedding dressed as a h**ker and congratulated me by saying she thought it would be her getting married first. We're obviously not friends anymore, and these aren't even the main reasons for that.

#24 My sister's wedding was a bit over the top but beautiful ( castle, south of France, need I say more). She had this group of friend who all put some money in an envelope as a present. One girl, the new girlfriend of one of the boys, said something like 'I don't have a lot to give and feel embarrassed to put my participation in front of you' so she took the envelope in the loo and added her money there, away from 'judging' eyes.



Yep, you guessed it, she took more than €500 from the envelope. They only find out when one of those friends asked, weeks later, if the newlyweds had enjoyed the €1000 during the honeymoon. The girl's excuse was that she was planning her own wedding and could just afford a city hall affair and it was soooo unfair my sister had such a great venue.



I'm personally quite immune to 'princess wedding day' but stealing money at a wedding is so so wrong. I think the girl ended up as a bit of a cast away. My sister's marriage didn't last anyway so I don't know what happened to her group of friends but I often think of this girl and imagine her as one of life's constantly unhappy and envious.

#25 My uncle went around taking photos and getting people's names and addresses to "send them the photos".



A month later, he sent out photos, printed on an advertisement for his fly by night "prepaid legal" business, along with hard sell marketing material. So basically, he lied about what he was doing to get people's contact info for his business. Pretty pissed off about that one.

#26 Wife and I are both Christians. She's Catholic and I'm Southern Baptist. That said, we decided to have a non-church wedding. A lot of our friends adhere to various faiths and some none at all, and we wanted every to feel welcome and comfortable.



One of her aunts said she would not attend the wedding because it was against God and the Church. (She was also never really happy with my ethnicity) So the f**k what, right? Well, she shows up at the wedding and takes it upon herself to read a long winded passage from the Bible.



My wife, being the kind hearted angel she is, told me to just let her have her moment. But I was furious with this because we specifically said we didnt want this. I mean, yeah, she gave us like $5,000 afterwards but it's the principle of the d**n thing.

#27 Didn't show up. We had set up the tables so that we had an even amount on both sides of the dance floor and this one family who RSVPed no, lets my in laws know about 2 weeks before the wedding that "oh we can come now, is that ok?" my inlaws said sure! this made my wife insane, we had to redo the seating for her whole side of the family add a table and re-arrange everything. Well the day comes and they don't show up, send no gift and never mention it.

#28 I love my aunt, but she scrapped our planned dj for a live band without telling us. Needless to say a Skynyrd cover Band was not what I had in mind for my wedding. And I love me some Skynyrd.



We gave them a cd with our song on it. After a few minutes and then realizing they didn't have the equipment to play our song, they just started playing something random. I still have no f*****g clue what song we shared our first dance as a married couple to.

#29 Raw dogged the DJ while her kid was locked in the bathroom.

#30 In this case, I was that b***h. At my friend's wedding, they had a bench for people to sign and wrote well wishes on. On the underside, I wrote "if you can read this, you two must be in a terrible fight. Now kiss and make up." Drunk me (and sober me too) thought it was funny, since it's not obvious. The happy couple did not find it funny. Oops.

#31 My sister/bridesmaid frowned through the whole ceremony - like a pronounced frown with the pouty bottom lip, like not subtle at all. Destroyed all the pictures from the ceremony. She then got drunk, dominated every conversation, then when one of my friends tried to change the subject she became irate and later tried to convince me that my best friends don't really like me and had begged her to go on a group date with them (yup) until "it was embarrassing". Of course, when I didn't believe this insanity she immediately told me a completely outlandish story about being abducted by aliens and how if I don't believe her I'm a c**t because she wrote about it in her journal once, so that means there's proof. Um...



I think it's official, she's lost her f*****g mind.

#32 Bit off the grooms eyebrow during a fight.

#33 Got outrageously drunk, fought with their SO, didn't spend time with any of the wedding party, created unnecessary drama with family members, never said congratulations...yeah, my brother-in-law is a b***h!

#34 My sister's wedding. Our relatives on my fathers side are not the greatest, just not really respectable people. They are on the poorer side, which isn't a problem, but their attitude is. They think the world owes them something. My parents both grew up in poorer families, but worked really hard and became pretty successful. Because of this, my sister and I constantly got comments from our cousins that were just straight s****y. Constantly making us feel bad for being better off.



To combat this, kids were not allowed, only aunts and uncles. It bummed us out because one family on my dads side is actually awesome, but the rule stood because of the s****y ones. So of course, the worst of all our aunts brings her f*****g kids. Her two daughters share her bratty entitlement. It was awful. And now caused a rift with the family we like because their kids "weren't welcome, but they are."



Another s****y aunt tried to make the entire event about her. She was pissed that the guests of honor were my parents best friends "and not family." My grandmother introduced the best friends to everyone and when it got to that aunt, she stuck her nose up, turned around and walked away. The best friends cracked a joke as she walked away, and everyone was laughing at her, which was nice.



Well, I have three s****y aunts, and they basically tried to destroy the evening. Now my family makes themselves busy during holidays. My sister lives in another state, my parents leave a few days before thanksgiving to go to their summer home, and don't return until after New Years. That leaves me, alone to make excuses why I am not attending their holiday parties.

#35 My husbands childhood friend (this skanky girl that always wanted him but he never liked her) showed up in a dress that was down to her ankles but had a slit on both sides up to her waist. Yeah, her waist. Then she proceeded to freak dance on the dance floor and do all sorts of moves and everyone could see e.v.e.r.y.t.h.i.n.g. F**k you sarah.

#36 At my moms best friends wedding a young lady decided to wear a white floor length dress and kept asking the dj to play all these line dancing songs that only she knew the moves to. I think the groom was more pissed than the bride so part 2 of my wedding gift to them was to casually drag her off the dance floor and talk to the dj about reading the room when it came to requests.

#37 Jesus Christ - my fiancee and I are planning our wedding now and reading this is giving me nightmares. Her family is torn right down the middle from an altercation that involved her brother and jail time - half the family doesn't talk to the other now.



Her brother is going to be there - that's not under discussion or debate and she's made that very clear to the families. I'm afraid of what kind of crazy and dirty s**t that could go down all because she wanted her brother in her life.



I am considering security at my wedding.

#38 Best man. Left during pictures to get his girlfriend, forgot my ring in his car (ran to get it right before I walked down the aisle), and made up his speech on the spot after we told him with plenty of time he needed one. I felt so bad for my husband. My sister wrote this amazing speech and then his best man just sounded like a total idiot giving his "speech" after her. I was not amused.

#39 Well I don't want to call my mom a b***h, but it fits the category. My wife and I told her she could wear any color dress she wanted except navy blue, as that was the bridal party color. What color dress does she wear? Navy blue.



Also, I have a suspicion that my two cousins that were there that were not invited by me were invited by my mom.

#40 My grandmother made my sister late to her reception.



Wanted to give her a large check as a gift, but insisted that her & my (sorry, but *spineless*) grandpa give her that gift in private. Everyone left the house for the venue, and an hour later, my sister arrives; apparently my grandmother essentially held her hostage with the d**n thing, and only gave it over after giving her a huge lecture and saying a bunch of (sadly typical) poisonous things. The start of my sister's reception was no bride, and then an upset bride putting on a strong show for people. I know her well enough to know it when I see it.



...The next part is worse. My great-grandmother didn't show up to the wedding or reception. That stung, as you might imagine; she only lived around an hour away, but my grandmother had mentioned that my G.G. didn't want to make the trip. We found out later that this was because my grandmother told her own mom that my sister didn't care if she made the trip or not, so she stayed home for her "uncaring" great-granddaughter's wedding. Hurt all around.



Not even the worst s**t my grandmother's done in the last 15 years. I want to love her, but I'm of the belief that the world will be a better place when she's not in it anymore; she's too consistently toxic to anyone naive enough to let her close, and it makes me more sad than angry these days.

#41 She forgot that we made an appointment with her husband to officiate our wedding. I was married at the house of the same man who had married my parents 30 years ago. It was my dad's greatest wish. He got all misty-eyed just talking about it. When I mentioned we were planning on a courthouse wedding, he was just so crestfallen. My doubts were confirmed when we arrived at the old guy's house. It was 2pm and everyone was asleep. His wife was clearly distraught- she should have just told us that her husband couldn't officiate when we called to make the appointment. Turns out he was dying of cancer. Dude couldn't even remember vows. Kept drifting off into silence. I cried the whole time.

#42 By the time of our wedding, my husband's 33-year-old sister was still single and she hated that her younger brother was getting married first.



How did she deal with it?



By trying to sabotage my wedding.



The night before our wedding, she got s*******d and, while ugly crying, told my husband that it was supposed to be *her* wedding and it wasn't fair because she'd be able to plan a much better wedding than ours. (That would eventually prove to be false, as she finally got her on-again, off-again boyfriend to propose... by giving him an ultimatum.)



We had a small elegant outdoor wedding at a mountain lodge, and my SIL convinced some family members on my husband's side that the dress code was casual, so they showed up in jeans, t-shirts, and hoodies. I was beyond upset with them for readily taking my SIL's word without double checking with us. Luckily my photographer was sensible enough to exclude them from the pictures as much as possible.



At our reception she went around complaining to our guests about how "cheap" our wedding was. My husband's side is used to those typical church-and-banquet-hall weddings and ours was way different. But still, it's rude to s**t all over someone else's wedding *at* their wedding.



The lodge had a hot tub on the property, and near the end of the night when people were starting to leave, she changed into her bathing suit and chilled in the hot tub. This was *planned* ahead of time because she thought to bring her bathing suit there!



My husband and I don't really talk to her anymore.

#43 Not my wedding, but a close friends. She had 6 bridesmaids, 2 were pains in the a*s. One called her constantly leading up to the wedding to cry about how she was single and to beg the bride to invite more single guys that she knew. Other one put up a stink about not wanting to wear the jewelry the parents of the bride bought for everyone. Then refused to wear the same colour nail polish as the other bridesmaids (this wasn't the brides request but a suggestion from the other bridesmaids). The bride knew she wasn't as close to all of us and offered to seat her at a different table with people she knew better. She chose to sit with us then complained that we drank three bottles of wine between 10 people. Yelled at the bride because she had a personalized thank you to every member of the wedding party. Gave us stink eye all night then left minutes into the reception without saying bye to anyone, including the bride and groom.

#44 That b***h was my sister. She was going through a separation from her husband and was miserable so, of course, had to be miserable. She complained about the venue, complained about the dresses (I let all my girls pick out their dresses as long as they were black, so they would reuse them), complained about the food (I made sure there was vegan food for her). HOWEVER! To top it off, she took TWO morphine during hair and makeup, so that when we were doing the processional, the best man had to help her walk and stay upright (I should add that she has had chronic, life long pain issues and has somewhat of a tolerance).



Edit: I forgot, and in talking with my husband last night about our wedding I remembered that she also told the hair and makeup girls to "Go easy, I don't want to look like 'Chuchu the Chinese W***e'". One of the girls was Asian. I was mortified and tipped them probably far more than I should have.

#45 Bridesmaid. I had only a glimpse of her crazy prior to this. frequent emotional meltdowns throughout the day, disappear to cry for awhile, sucker another bridesmaid to comfort her, and carry on like nothing without identifying a source of discontent. yelled at the nicest woman in the building (not even in wedding party, just being helpful) and stormed off swearing when her decorations weren't perfect. left saying "I can't do this" and drove away in a fit with flowers for the reception in her car. eventually showing up late, adding flowers to tables, acting like nothing happened. bridesmaids were excellent buffers the whole time and it later came out she was jealous of me getting married.. to a man.. and not her.

#46 Not my wedding, I was just Hotel management.

Bridesmaid got so drunk she s**t herself, then proceeded to walk/crawl down the hallway to and from the public restroom and then the elevator dribbling s**t down her leg. Then she passed out in front​of the elevator and s**t some more.

#47 She asked me why I didn't get my hair cut for my own wedding. Dammit mom, I'm a grown-a*s man and I'll keep my hair long if I want it long!

#48 That b***h was my mother at my brothers wedding, there was not enough chairs at the table my grandparents and aunts (her parents and siblings) were sitting at. Granpa says pull up a chair and join us.



Aunt finds her in the bathroom crying shortly after about how mean my Granpa was for not letting her sit at the table with them. Also went out her car several times to try and show how excluded she was from the group. Had so many relatives come up to me saying you'll never guess what your mom is doing. Please I know she was trying to make it all about her. Basically tried to make everyone pay attention to her instead of my brother the whole reception.



I personally choose to go no contact with her prior to this, obviously didn't invite her to my wedding a year later with zero remorse.

#49 We invited around 100 people to our wedding. 18 people who had RSVPd that they would come didn't show up. At $18 a plate, that's expensive.



Upside: instead of numbering our tables, we named them after Star Wars planets. It turned out ok because nobody from Alderaan showed up.

#50 Ex girlfriend who I hadn't spoken to in 4 years sent me a text message minutes before the ceremony was to start that simply said.. "Don't".

Totally threw me and whilst I was able to brush it aside and get on with the job at hand, I've never really forgotten it.



Also, my wife's only brother who is an attention seeking k**b, came out to her and all her friends the night before the wedding, even though everyone knew for decades he was gay but chose to choose that night to take the attention away from his sister (who he was insanely jealous of).

#51 We had a very small ceremony and a very intimate wedding dinner with our families. My one of my closest friends invited herself - I should have said no but I felt bad, plus I had just recently told her she wasn't gonna be the maid of honor at my wedding reception (which was couple months away) so i thought maybe this would make up for it. One extra person wouldn't hurt, would it?



Biggest f*****g mistake!



We had a long day, and she started drinking early, and could not control her alcohol. I had asked her to keep my parents company since they're here from a different country and they don't speak a lot of English. All she focused on was the many bottles of wine. By the time we sat down for dinner, she was slurring.



In the middle of dinner, every body was enjoying themselves. She told my husband that he's 'taking me away from her' and that she's mad at him because of it. We laughed it off and I asked the server to limit her wine.



A little later, she stared at my parents who were having a good time, leaned over to me and ask 'Is your dad still cheating on your mom?'



Note: my parents went through a rough patch couple years back and my mom insisted that my dad was not being honest with her. There was no proof and to say my mom is dramatic is an understatement. They got over it, and still together now. Nevertheless that period of time was very difficult for me.



When she asked me that question, I just stared at her blankly. Part of me was so embarrassed and worried that someone else may have heard what she said. But more so it just brought back bad memories about my parents' marriage on my own wedding. It literally ruined my mood. I was horrified.



I straight out told her that it was inappropriate to mention that. She was embarrassed, so she kept drinking more and more. She then started to call her boyfriend to come pick her up. He immediately got annoyed at her because she has been drinking so much and hung up on her. She proceeded to call him 38 times, eventually sitting at the table crying on the phone while both my families sat there awkwardly not knowing what to do.



Eventually, her bf agreed to come get her. I had to gather her stuff and walk her out. She did not say bye or thank you to anyone.



The cherry on top was that she realized how stupid she was and called me 10 times that night to try to talk to me. On my wedding night!!!

#52 After the ceremony, we were taking group pics with both families. After a couple of pictures, my mother-in-law starts walking around loudly proclaiming, "Can we get a picture with just the close family, please?". My husband and I were like sure...but then she kept saying it over and over again. Until finally I realized she wanted a pic without me in it but was just being passive aggressive about it.



So finally I'm like, "Do you want me to move?". And she's like, "Yeah that would be great! I've been meaning to get some family pics done and this is the perfect location".



Continues to get a million pics of her (she's my husbands stepmom), her kids and their families, and my husband and his brothers while I'm just standing off to the side awkwardly.



Then come Christmas, she has the audacity to send my parents a Christmas card using one of the pics of just them from the wedding with a little 'from our family to yours' line. This on top of the million other things she's done to be awful...I cannot stand this woman.

#53 The day before my wedding.



My husband's female roommate texted him saying she "didn't think she could come to the wedding because she'd be in such emotional pain and would miss him so much." Instead, she said she'd be sitting at home, watching rom-coms, and eating Ben&Jerry's. I kid you not.



She had liked him for 2 years. He had assumed she would respect reasonable boundaries like "I have a girlfriend and am not interested."



Do not passive-aggressively confess to your crush the day before they get married.

#54 Nothing, because my wife and I, after saving up a bunch for a big wedding, decided f**k all y'all and we got married in Las Vegas and blew the wedding fund for tons of fun. Best decision as of yet.

#55 I wasn't the one getting married here but a cousin of mine got married to a woman who is part of a very culturally insular Argentinian family. The bride and groom always seemed really happy together, though, so it all was fine. At the reception, after everyone's been drinking a lot, one of the bride's very, very drunk sisters makes a speech.



She brings out some paper and unfolds it downwards to open it up. Then unfolds sideways and upwards, revealing it to be a large, wrinkled sheet. It was like a gag from a comedy movie, which we all seemed to expect it to be in its intentions. But no...



She then rambles for about fifteen minutes, even with her eyes pouring over prepared notes in front of her, about how she didn't like the groom when she first met him. How she was pretty sure the parents didn't like him either. She switches between crying her eyes out and not crying at all multiple times, as she unveils this story about the married couple meeting in a night club as teens; how they'd become a couple until the groom realised his now bride had been underage, so he called it off; how they'd met years later when she was legal; how much they fought and broke up with each other often (one as recently as months before the wedding); how she - the sister - now loved that they had a baby on the way and that she's proud of her sister being a mother.



I mean, the whole thing was like something from a Vince Vaughn movie. In any other context, everything she said would have sounded like a speech she was giving to d**n them both publicly, but she said it all just as a mix of pride as a sister and stream of consciousness. The entire occasion went from run-of-the-mill to awkward as f**k with that one event.

#56 Wedding of two friends with a modest budget in rural area.



B***h showed up full make up and hair in a presidential-ball worthy dress. White with a huge red flower print.



She also flirted heavily with other men than her boyfriend through the night, becoming the center of attention to many of them.



Cringy af.

#57 At my best friend's wedding rehearsal the groom's grandmother "pretend" objected to the wedding claiming that if the groom got married he'd never visit her again.



B***h, the only reason you were even invited to the wedding is because the bride made him invite you.



Needless to say, all of us bridesmaids were on high-alert the day of the wedding ready to tranquilize grams if she tried that s**t again.

#58 Not my wedding, it was my ex brother-in-Laws.



His mother claimed to be a self employed caterer and while she had worked in the industry in the past, she had no actual business to speak of at the time - she just had a normal domestic kitchen with no facilities to prepare or store large amounts of food and a rather cavalier attitude to cleanliness. She already had a very dodgy track record with her previous attempts, after insisting on catering for my ex's 21'st she had given a couple of people food poisoning and delivered a quiche with mold growing on it's base.





She insisted on catering her sons wedding but he was refusing, he knew that she couldn't possibly do a proper job of it and besides, he wanted his mother at his wedding as a guest and not as paid help, so she was told that a professional caterer was going to be employed.



On the big day everything was going well and while the caterer was setting up for the evening party, the mother accosted me and asked me and my ex to run her home in my car. When we got there she had prepared a whole load of food which she wanted to take to the party. Despite my protestations she insisted, so we loaded up a huge pot of curry, a gigantic trifle and about half a dozen other plates of random food.



When we got back to the venue she asked us to unload it all and add it to the paid catering. I managed to grab the groom before we took anything in and he flipped, apparently he and his bride had already had a big argument with her and insisted that they were not serving curry at their wedding, whoever made it. He sent my ex inside to keep his mother busy while we hauled the curry across to the other side of the car park and poured it down a storm drain before throwing the pot in a builder's skip.



We attracted the attention of a group of teenagers that were hanging around on the car park and he handed them the huge trifle and told them to get rid of it for him. All of the smaller dishes ended up going inside, including a rather odd looking cake with bright green icing.



She didn't notice that the Curry and Trifle were missing until it was time to eat. We all pleaded ignorance and suggested that the real caterers had removed them, or someone had stolen them. When we left for the evening several of the cars and the venue windows were smeared with trifle, courtesy of the gang of teens, so we put the blame on them for sneaking in and stealing the food.



Everybody who ate the weird looking green cake got food poisoning.

#59 Two gems, but neither happened "at" the wedding.



Frenemy co-worker - I decided to wear my mom's wedding dress for my wedding. It was a plain and simple dress, very elegant. People at work asked see pictures of it. I got lots of "Oh, so pretty. What sentimental value" or "You'll make a beautiful bride." B***h looks at the photo, looks at me and goes "I can't imagine that style dress looking good on *you*". Jaws dropped when she let that one loose. The kicker is I pretty much had to invite her to the wedding (small group at work, everyone else was invited). She shows up, brings her bat-s**t crazy husband with her and, of course, no gift. B***h.



Groomsman - When we were going through our proofs of our photos after the wedding, the very last one was the three groomsmen mooning the camera, but the angle at which the photo was taken left NOTHING to the imagination and I mean NOTHING. One of the groomsmen had the photographer take the photo because it would be "funny". It wasn't funny. It was crude and gross. That photo went right in the trash.

#60 My mother got drunk had a fight with my wife and then proceeded to go and fall down some stairs blaming it on everyone but herself. My wedding day had an intermission filled with an ambulance coming to pick her up and it is a major part of what i remm ber about that day.



That was 17 years ago and since th n we have cut her out of our lives and no longer have the constant drama she causes either.

#61 Had a seizure and took the spotlight away from the bride. The bride was next level pissed.

#62 Nothing. You know why? Because we f*****g eloped and didn't give her and her league of fail a chance to mess it up.

#63 My mother. My SO and I ended up doing a court house type marriage. Did the papers, found someone to marry us, went to her office to do it.

The only people there were my ex step dad (I call him bonus dad), mom, aunt, uncle, and grandmother.

My mom was my maid of honor, bonus dad was my SOs best man. Right in the middle of our vows, my mom "breaks down" sobbing, interrupting everything. The b***h is obviously trying to get the attention on her since she can't seem to stand not being the middle of everything.

We try to continue over her "sobbing" but only starts crying louder.

My aunt, being the amazing person she is, grabbed the ring from my mom pushed her towards my uncle who pretty much dragged her outside. Aunt quickly announced she's the maid of honor now, which I was completely fine with and the vows carried on.

After signing everything we go out to get to the car and my mom is just furious at me for "letting your aunt do that!" I just ignored her and went to the car.



On the upside, when we were saying our vows, bonus dad started tearing up. It made me happy because it was super unlike him. Kinda guy who never says "I love you" because that's just him, ex 1st sergeant, served from 1972 to 2007 manly man.

I love you bonus dad!

F**k you mom!

#64 Not mine but my friend's brother's rather religious wedding. Bride's mother makes a speech and says deadpan "if you hurt her, I will slit your throat"... in her speech... at the wedding where her daughter is marrying the nicest guy... Everyone was so stunned and embarrassed, no one laughed, bride and groom could barely look at her.

#65 Everyone was the b***h. I had a destination wedding and paid for people to come. People only stayed about an hour at our reception and took off to do tourists stuff. My husband and I spent the majority of our reception alone. We paid out a lot of money to make sure people had fun and they all left. 10 years later and it still pisses me off.



EDIT: It was a small wedding and it did not (not sure prices now) cost that much to fly to this destination. It was on a beach at a resort.

#66 My uncle.

He made a scene about how his doctor had misdiagnosed his "mental illness"(he doesn't have one. He's an attention w***e and claims he has every disease/disorder under the sun) for years, how he was going to sue them, etc. He literally stood up and made a speech about it. We had a very small wedding (only be about 40 guests) so it was completely inappropriate.

#67 She got super drunk, gave a speech during the ceremony where she was apparently "channeling" my d**d mom, whom she had never even met, saying how "proud" my mom was of me. Then later, during the actual reserved time for speeches, she again, uninvited, shared the story of when I met my husband and how I actually wasn't interested in him bc I was trying to f**k his friend at the time. She didn't say "trying to f**k" but she may as well have. It's totally true but did she have to announce it to my entire group of wedding guests!? What a nightmare! We are not friends anymore.

#68 Showed up, on h****n. She barely made it past the ceremony.



Edit: I was faded when i read the post. My now wife's best friend did this. Not my wife. It still made for a huge s**t show behind the scenes, she got stuck in the out house or something.

#69 Told my wife and I less than a week before the wedding that she couldn't go (she was a bridesmaid) because she'd gained weight and her dress didn't fit anymore. Then she showed up unexpectedly as a guest and awkwardly avoided us the whole night. She's my cousin...

#70 Mother in law showed up 30 minutes late, told my wife she looked terrible, made negative comments the whole time. Been working on a nice jig to do over her grave ever since.

#71 My wedding was pretty casual, so I told my stepsister who was acting as my maid of honor that she didn't have to wear anything too fancy. She wore a camouflage dress with leggings.

#72 I have a big family. So, the wedding invitation list just got reused over and over. Ex-girlfriend kind of insinuated herself into the family when we were dating (going as far as to stick pictures of herself in our photo albums) to the point that, after we broke up, no one removed her from the list - assuming someone *else* wanted her there. She actually showed up at my wedding in a white dress - not a wedding dress, but *still!* It was only in conversations afterward did we all realize that **no one** actually wanted her at the last few weddings she was invited to.

#73 Called my new wife fat in her dress and didn't realize she was standing within earshot.

#74 My mom was running really late. I was upset with her in the moment, but now I know she was late because she had a lot to do and really little to no help to do it. His aunt came up and asked if we could just go ahead and start the wedding because "people are hungry". She also tried to take over and try to set up the decorations and the way we were all walking in. I was forced to thank her for her help after the wedding.

#75 My best man's GF (she wasn't a part of the wedding party though as they had just recently got together) decided to wear a white dress and tiara when my wife and I got married.

#76 Apparently it was me. My SO at the time was in the wedding party, the bride was his sister. We all had mutual friends so I was seated with them. At the reception over dinner one of our friends decides it's a great time to show me pictures of my SO cheating on me, and proof the bride encouraged it. I told everyone at the table that I was not feeling well, got up and quietly left. One of the other friends came with me. Well, all anyone talked about after that was how I made it about me and had to drag someone else into it (the friend that left) and how upset my (by now ex) SO was. As I mentioned, I left quietly. The only reason everyone was talking about it wad because the bride started shrieking about it you anyone who would listen.