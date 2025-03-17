“When You Fire Your Stylist”: Taylor Swift’s New Look Brutally Roasted On Date With Travis Kelce

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed an intimate outing together during date night in New York City.

However, their off-duty outfits and hairstyles sparked plenty of comments online, with one claiming, “his hair looks healthier than hers.”

The lovebirds, both aged 35, were spotted having a meal at Del Frisco’s Grille in Brookfield Place on Friday, March 14.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked a flurry of comments after their recent date in New York City



The Grammy winner was captured wearing an oversized gray blazer with burgundy heels, while the NLF star wore a gray button-down shirt with baggy light-washed denim jeans.

The couple sneaked into the swanky steakhouse from the backdoor at around 7:30 p.m. and spent over three hours there.

This was the first time they were photographed together in public after Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX last month.

The couple’s appearance sparked a flurry of comments, with one saying, “Not Taylor’s hair looking like all of us in middle school not knowing how to straighten the back.”

“What happens when you finally fire your stylist,” read a second comment, while a third said, “His hair looks healthier than hers lol.”

“I feel sooo seen with the little strip of unstraightened hair in the back,” one said.

“Travis looks like an English teacher,” a social media user said

“The hair,” one wrote, “what is going on?”

“He looks like how my brother used to dress in middle school in the early 2000s,” another said.

On the other hand, fans were simply glad to see Taylor, who has been taking a break from the limelight.

“She’s alive,” one said, while another wrote they were “Happy for them.”

“And I was just thinking wow Taylor’s been a little too quiet these days.”

“Glad they are out enjoying life!” one fan said

Another wrote, “I saw Taylor Swift going to Del Frisco’s Grille for dinner so I went to Del Frisco’s Grille for dinner.”

A couple of days before the Friday date night, Travis and Taylor were seen being adorable at the members-only speakeasy of Crane Club on Wednesday, March 12. They were not photographed during the outing.

Initially, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was at the Crane Club with some of his friends until his pop star girlfriend arrived at around 11 p.m.

The pair were “very cute” at the Crane Club last week, a source said

A source said they were there until 3 a.m., with Taylor and Travis being “very cute” with each other throughout the night.

He “had his arm [wrapped] around [her],” a source told Us Weekly.

“There were seven people there … The group were all laughing and having a great time,” they said.

The couple has been “laying low” over the last few weeks and “taking it easy” living in Travis’ Kansas City residence.

The star couple has been “taking it easy” and laying low in Kansas City

The Love Story singer wrapped up her successful two-year Eras Tour in December 2024 and has been enjoying some downtime with her boyfriend, who is also taking a break after the Super Bowl LIX loss.

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” another source told the outlet.

Some speculated whether Taylor has been keeping a low-profile after being dragged into the legal drama between her friend Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Reports claimed she may be in hiding, with Justin’s lawyer saying there is a chance she could be deposed before the the trial.

“They’ve been traveling [and] spending precious time together,” a source said

The romance between the couple bloomed after Travis famously expressed his interest in the singer in Kansas City in July 2023.

He explained to his brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, on his New Heights podcast that he had made a bracelet for her with his phone number on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he was left “butthurt” after failing to give it to her backstage when she performed at his home stadium

Behind the scenes, Taylor apparently heard about the NFL star’s interest, and they privately began speaking before going public with their romance in September 2023.

Travis later revealed that he and Taylor loved going out together to eat.

“That’s what we do. We like to go out and eat,” Travis said on his podcast in October, shortly after they were seen on a double date with pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Travis revealed that he and his pop star girlfriend love cooking together and also going out to eat

The Cruel Summer singer has also gotten him to try new cuisines.

When his older brother asked if he liked curry on their podcast last October, Travis said, “You know I’m starting to open up to the Indian cuisine.”

“I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up,” Jason said.

“She is,” Travis replied, prompting Jason to say he’s been happy about Taylor “introducing” him to “new foods.”

Travis has also gushed about spending time with his girlfriend in the kitchen.

He said his “go-to date night meal” is homemade pasta with seafood in a TikTok video shared by Bachelor alum Matt James.

The sports star also revealed in a press conference that the pop diva makes great pop-tarts and cinnamon rolls.

“Are we sure that’s Taylor?” one asked after the couple’s recent date night

