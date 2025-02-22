22 Date Night Ideas That Aren’t Dinner And A Movie
Romance needs a refresh when your idea of spicing things up means ordering from a different takeout spot. Level up your love life with 22 date ideas that go beyond the basic dinner reservation routine. Between escape room boxes that turn your living room into a puzzle paradise and sushi-making kits that let you roll with the punches (and probably some wonky California rolls), each activity adds a plot twist to your usual evening plans. No more mindless scrolling through Netflix – unless it's to find inspiration for your scratch-off movie poster challenge.
Love blooms differently when you're painting terrible portraits of each other or attempting to make s'mores without setting off the smoke alarm. Snack boxes turn tastings into adventures, while candle-making sessions let you literally keep the flame alive (and possibly create some questionable scent combinations). Whether you're turning drinking games into getting-to-know-you sessions or scratching off bucket list adventures from your couples' challenge book, each activity proves that quality time hits different when you're actually doing something worth remembering.
This post may include affiliate links.
Whip Up Some Kitchen Magic (And Maybe A Little Chaos) With This Official Tasty Cookbook That’s Here To Make Your Date Night As Delicious As It Is Instagram-Worthy
Review: "This cook book has amazing recipes that aren’t your normal recipes. It has so much variety in flavor as well." - Ethan
Because 'Netflix And Chill' Is So 2018, Upgrade Your Date Nights With This Scratch Off Adventure Book That's The Ultimate Relationship Goals Hack
Review: "I bought this for my boyfriend as a Valentine’s Day gift! We both suck at choosing dates so this helps decide for us. We tried one last night and had an absolute blast! I feel like the way these dates are tailored help so much in bonding on a deeper level and it is helping to strengthen our relationship. I cannot wait to choose another date soon!" - Kaycee Lee
I bought something like this for my girlfriend for Valentines day.
This Soy Candle Making Kit Is Basically DIY Aromatherapy, But With More Glitter And The Occasional Wax Spill That You’ll Pretend Was Intentional
Review: "If you’re beginning homemade candlemaking this is definitely the perfect starter kit. It’s very simple to use the variety of scents smell great and I absolutely love the tins that come with the kit." - Danielle Torres
Turn Your Living Room Into A Cozy Campfire Date With This Tabletop S’mores Maker —because Love Is Sticky, Messy, And Best Served With Chocolate And Graham Crackers
Review: "No need to wait for a campfire. This was perfect for a cold winter day." - KT
This Mead Making Kit Is Basically Your Gateway To Becoming A Medieval Mixologist— Just Add Honey, Patience, And A Questionable Tolerance For Ye Olde Hangovers
Review: "Comes with everything you need and super clear instructions! Watch the video on YouTube to feel even more comfortable!" - Lynette Deleon
These Date Night Food Decider Dice Are Like A Magic 8-Ball For Your Stomach, Except Instead Of Vague Answers, You Get Pizza, Sushi, Or The Occasional "Roll Again Because Tacos Are Always The Right Choice"
Review: "Super sleek, surprisingly heavy, easy to read. We got it since we have a hard time deciding what we want to eat for dinner, adds some fun into our week." - Eric Giner
This Imdb Top 100 Scratch-Off Poster Is The Only Thing That Will Make You Feel Accomplished After A Weekend Of Binge-Watching Movies In Your Sweatpants. Spoiler Alert: The Shawshank Redemption Is Still Gonna Wreck You
Review: "This is an amazing gift. My husband loves movies so I have this to him for his birthday. He absolutely loved it, it’s a great conversation starter and everyone that visits asks for the link! It’s worth the money for sure!" - jennifer
Cupid takes notes as we explore more ways to make date night feel like an actual event rather than another evening on autopilot. From competitive challenges to creative endeavors, these upcoming activities spark conversations that go deeper than "how was your day?" while creating memories that last longer than your average restaurant receipt.
This Sushi Making Kit Is Your Chance To Prove That Yes, You Can Make Something Instagram-Worthy, Even If It Ends Up Looking More Like A Rice Burrito Than A California Roll
Review: "Quality kit with easy to use directions - made for a fun night making and enjoying sushi!" - jayzmom
This Escape Room In A Box Is Perfect For When You Want To Feel Like Sherlock Holmes But End Up Feeling More Like Scooby-Doo Trying To Unmask The Villain. Spoiler: It Was The Butler. Again
Review: "Absolutely loved this escape game in a box. They were not two difficult but just enough to make it thoughtful and fun." - Ark4 two
This Charcuterie Board Set Is Your Ticket To Hosting The Fanciest Snack Party Of Your Life, Even If Your Guests Are Just Your Cat And Your Other Half. Bon Appétit!
Review: "Love how it’s big enough to fit all my cheeses and crackers." - Amazon Customer
Source: TheRelationshipMemes
This "What I Love About Us" DIY Book Is The Perfect Way To Document Your Relationship, From "Meet Cute" To "Why Are You Hogging The Blankets Again? The Last Page Is Just A Doodle Of You Both As Old People Arguing Over The Thermostat
Review: "It is definitely on the smaller size, it’s fit in my hand. I love it because my husband can carry it with him in his work bag, so that whenever he’s having a bad day he can look at it. I’m giving it to him for our first anniversary to go with the theme of paper. It’s very heartfelt and I highly recommend this book." - Laura
Turn Your Living Room Into A Crime Scene With This Cold Case Murder Mystery Game That's Sure To Spark Some Serious Detective Chemistry On Date Night
Review: "Good for families and friends, fun challening activity." - Katelyn Van Steen
Pamper Yourselves With This 28 Piece Spa Night Set That's Basically A Staycation In A Box— Scented Candles And Sheet Masks Included, Awkward Small Talk Not Included
Review: "You really can’t go wrong with this facial set. It’s gluten free, paraben free, sodium & sulfate free, for ALL skin types, natural ingredients and cruelty free. There’s so many little feel good items in this beautifully made box, it just makes you feel special and important." - Halfway Hippie
Melt Cheese And Hearts At The Same Time With This Electronic Fondue Set That's Basically A Hot Tub For Your Food And Your Relationship
Review: "I love this it works so well!" - Amazon Customer
This fondue set is a prime example of gimmicks that actually work. Check out these other 25 kitchen gadgets that are delivering on their promises.
Unleash Your Inner Picasso (Or Just Laugh At Your Partner's Stick Figures) With This Sip And Paint Kit That's The Boozy, Artsy Date Night You Didn’t Know You Needed
Review: "Enjoyed doing a home date night. Perfect setup for the price." - KaySweet
Shake Things Up (Literally) With This Cocktail Shaker Kit That’s Here To Turn Your Kitchen Into The Hottest Speakeasy In Town— Martinis And Mischief Included
Review: "I'm super excited to use this set!! The shaker is so shiny and all the other tools are in perfect condition as well. I immediately tried putting on and taking off the top of the shaker to make sure I didn't have any issues getting the lid off, and happy to report I didn't. The quality is awesome and I can't wait to learn some drink-making skills!" - Risa P
Romance gets reimagined through experiences that bring couples closer through shared discovery. Watch standard evenings transform into episodes worth remembering as we uncover more ways to celebrate connection beyond the usual dinner-movie-home routine. Because sometimes the best relationships grow stronger when both parties are slightly outside their comfort zones.
Ditch The Boring Bagged Stuff And Pop Your Way To Movie Night Glory With This Microwave Popcorn Maker That’s Basically The MVP Of Cozy Date Nights
Review: "Love this popcorn maker. It’s easy to use and I like the option of putting the butter on top and letting it melt down." - Chris
Spice Up Your Night With This Do Or Drink Card Game That’s Equal Parts Truth, Dare, And Questionable Life Choices— Perfect For Laughs And Maybe A Little Chaos
Review: "Fun game but be careful you can be drunk fast." - Blondie12345
Turn Your Kitchen Into A Bakery And Your Date Night Into A Sugar Rush With This Cake Pop Making Kit That’s Basically Willy Wonka-Approved Fun For Two
Review: "I liked it because the instructions were very easy and simple to follow. It included all the ingredients. I enjoyed the taste and texture of these brownies." - Eunice M. Lemons
Warm Up Your Date Night With This 6 Pack Of Hot Chocolate Sticks— Because Sometimes The Steamiest Thing In The Room Is Your Mug
Review: "Plenty of chocolate to make a great cup of hot chocolate - great variety of flavors." - AMG1
Stitch Up Your Date Night With This Embroidery Kit That’s Perfect For Crafting Something Cute While You Roast Each Other’s Needlework Skills
Review: "This is an excellent beginning activity for people who are interested in learning a variety of embroidery stitches. Good directions and high quality supplies." - Debbie
If this isn't your partner's idea of fun, have a look at these 22 other hobbies you can try as a couple or on your own.
Turn Your Couch Into A Snack Haven With This Cravebox 50 Piece Snackbox That’s Basically A Treasure Chest Of Munchies For Your Next Netflix Marathon
Review: "I love the variety of snacks in this box. Everyone can choose the treat of their choice!" - Loretta
so a date night is buying sh*t from amazon according to bored panda.