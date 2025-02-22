ADVERTISEMENT

Romance needs a refresh when your idea of spicing things up means ordering from a different takeout spot. Level up your love life with 22 date ideas that go beyond the basic dinner reservation routine. Between escape room boxes that turn your living room into a puzzle paradise and sushi-making kits that let you roll with the punches (and probably some wonky California rolls), each activity adds a plot twist to your usual evening plans. No more mindless scrolling through Netflix – unless it's to find inspiration for your scratch-off movie poster challenge.

Love blooms differently when you're painting terrible portraits of each other or attempting to make s'mores without setting off the smoke alarm. Snack boxes turn tastings into adventures, while candle-making sessions let you literally keep the flame alive (and possibly create some questionable scent combinations). Whether you're turning drinking games into getting-to-know-you sessions or scratching off bucket list adventures from your couples' challenge book, each activity proves that quality time hits different when you're actually doing something worth remembering.

Tasty cookbook cover with pizza, coffee, and various foods; great for date night ideas.

Review: "This cook book has amazing recipes that aren’t your normal recipes. It has so much variety in flavor as well." - Ethan

    #2

    Because 'Netflix And Chill' Is So 2018, Upgrade Your Date Nights With This Scratch Off Adventure Book That's The Ultimate Relationship Goals Hack

    Scrapbook page with movie night setup, featuring a couple watching a projected film, perfect for date night ideas.

    Review: "I bought this for my boyfriend as a Valentine’s Day gift! We both suck at choosing dates so this helps decide for us. We tried one last night and had an absolute blast! I feel like the way these dates are tailored help so much in bonding on a deeper level and it is helping to strengthen our relationship. I cannot wait to choose another date soon!" - Kaycee Lee

    DIY candle kit and colorful candles in tins, perfect for creative date night ideas.

    Review: "If you’re beginning homemade candlemaking this is definitely the perfect starter kit. It’s very simple to use the variety of scents smell great and I absolutely love the tins that come with the kit." - Danielle Torres

    Toasting marshmallows for s'mores on an indoor grill, perfect for date night ideas at home.

    Review: "No need to wait for a campfire. This was perfect for a cold winter day." - KT

    Mead making kit with bottles, perfect for unique date night ideas at home.

    Review: "Comes with everything you need and super clear instructions! Watch the video on YouTube to feel even more comfortable!" - Lynette Deleon

    Metal dinner decision dice featuring date night options: fast food, Mexican, and sushi.

    Review: "Super sleek, surprisingly heavy, easy to read. We got it since we have a hard time deciding what we want to eat for dinner, adds some fun into our week." - Eric Giner

    Top 100 movies watchlist poster, perfect for creative date night ideas.

    Review: "This is an amazing gift. My husband loves movies so I have this to him for his birthday. He absolutely loved it, it’s a great conversation starter and everyone that visits asks for the link! It’s worth the money for sure!" - jennifer

    Cupid takes notes as we explore more ways to make date night feel like an actual event rather than another evening on autopilot. From competitive challenges to creative endeavors, these upcoming activities spark conversations that go deeper than "how was your day?" while creating memories that last longer than your average restaurant receipt.

    Sushi-making setup and finished rolls on plates, perfect for a unique date night idea.

    Review: "Quality kit with easy to use directions - made for a fun night making and enjoying sushi!" - jayzmom

    Date night idea with escape room game, candles, and tablet setup.

    Review: "Absolutely loved this escape game in a box. They were not two difficult but just enough to make it thoughtful and fun." - Ark4 two

    Charcuterie board for date night with cheeses, meats, crackers, pretzels, fruits, and cookies on a wooden surface.

    Review: "Love how it’s big enough to fit all my cheeses and crackers." - Amazon Customer

    A small blue book with "What I Love About Us" cover, ideal for date night ideas and relationship reflection.

    Review: "It is definitely on the smaller size, it’s fit in my hand. I love it because my husband can carry it with him in his work bag, so that whenever he’s having a bad day he can look at it. I’m giving it to him for our first anniversary to go with the theme of paper. It’s very heartfelt and I highly recommend this book." - Laura

    Mystery-themed date night setup with documents and photos spread on a table.

    Review: "Good for families and friends, fun challening activity." - Katelyn Van Steen

    Gift box with spa products, ideal for date night ideas. Includes face creams, oils, candles, and bath essentials.

    Review: "You really can’t go wrong with this facial set. It’s gluten free, paraben free, sodium & sulfate free, for ALL skin types, natural ingredients and cruelty free. There’s so many little feel good items in this beautifully made box, it just makes you feel special and important." - Halfway Hippie

    Fondue setup for a cozy date night with bread, croutons, and cheese dip on a table.

    Review: "I love this it works so well!" - Amazon Customer

    This fondue set is a prime example of gimmicks that actually work. Check out these other 25 kitchen gadgets that are delivering on their promises.

    #15

    Unleash Your Inner Picasso (Or Just Laugh At Your Partner's Stick Figures) With This Sip And Paint Kit That's The Boozy, Artsy Date Night You Didn’t Know You Needed

    Paintings of a couple facing each other, set on heart-themed table, perfect date night idea.

    Review: "Enjoyed doing a home date night. Perfect setup for the price." - KaySweet

    Cocktail shaker set on a countertop, ideal for date night ideas, featuring bar tools and a wooden stand.

    Review: "I'm super excited to use this set!! The shaker is so shiny and all the other tools are in perfect condition as well. I immediately tried putting on and taking off the top of the shaker to make sure I didn't have any issues getting the lid off, and happy to report I didn't. The quality is awesome and I can't wait to learn some drink-making skills!" - Risa P

    Romance gets reimagined through experiences that bring couples closer through shared discovery. Watch standard evenings transform into episodes worth remembering as we uncover more ways to celebrate connection beyond the usual dinner-movie-home routine. Because sometimes the best relationships grow stronger when both parties are slightly outside their comfort zones.

    #17

    Ditch The Boring Bagged Stuff And Pop Your Way To Movie Night Glory With This Microwave Popcorn Maker That’s Basically The MVP Of Cozy Date Nights

    Glass popcorn bowl with red silicone grip, ideal for cozy date night ideas at home.

    Review: "Love this popcorn maker. It’s easy to use and I like the option of putting the butter on top and letting it melt down." - Chris

    Spice Up Your Night With This Do Or Drink Card Game That’s Equal Parts Truth, Dare, And Questionable Life Choices— Perfect For Laughs And Maybe A Little Chaos

    Review: "Fun game but be careful you can be drunk fast." - Blondie12345

    #19

    Turn Your Kitchen Into A Bakery And Your Date Night Into A Sugar Rush With This Cake Pop Making Kit That’s Basically Willy Wonka-Approved Fun For Two

    Chocolate cake pops with colorful sprinkles, a sweet treat for date night ideas.

    Review: "I liked it because the instructions were very easy and simple to follow. It included all the ingredients. I enjoyed the taste and texture of these brownies." - Eunice M. Lemons

    Hot chocolate sticks with bow for creative date night ideas.

    Review: "Plenty of chocolate to make a great cup of hot chocolate - great variety of flavors." - AMG1

    Hand holding floral embroidery in a hoop, perfect for creative date night ideas.

    Review: "This is an excellent beginning activity for people who are interested in learning a variety of embroidery stitches. Good directions and high quality supplies." - Debbie

    If this isn't your partner's idea of fun, have a look at these 22 other hobbies you can try as a couple or on your own.

    Box of assorted snacks perfect for a fun date night, featuring popcorn, Cheez-It, Chex Mix, Goldfish, and cookies.

    Review: "I love the variety of snacks in this box. Everyone can choose the treat of their choice!" - Loretta

