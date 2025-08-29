Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Body Language Expert Explains What Makes Travis Kelce Stand Out From Taylor Swift’s Past Loves
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift close in a romantic embrace contrasted with Taylor Swift holding hands with a past love.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Body Language Expert Explains What Makes Travis Kelce Stand Out From Taylor Swift’s Past Loves

marinaurman Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Body language expert Judi James explained why she believes Taylor Swift has finally found “The One” in Travis Kelce.

Judi told the Daily Mail that Taylor’s body language with many of her exes suggested she was making herself smaller around them, as if to match their comparatively lower levels of success.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Tuesday after two years of dating. Photos from the garden proposal broke the record of the most reposted Instagram post in just six hours.

Highlights
  • Body language expert Judi James says Taylor Swift tried to "twin" with her exes.
  • The pop star previously dated Joe Alwyn for six years, as well as Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Matty Healy, and others.
  • Her fiancé, Travis Kelce, "feels unthreatened" by Taylor—unlike many of her exes.

Before dating the NFL star, Taylor had several high-profile relationships, including with Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles, and Calvin Harris.

RELATED:

    A body language expert explained why Taylor Swift’s previous exes weren’t a great match for her
    Couple embracing closely in a garden, showcasing affectionate body language that makes Travis Kelce stand out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

    According to Judi, the Love Story singer previously dated men who were similar in height to her but whom “she often eclipsed professionally,” leading her to adopt “compensatory rituals” in her body language when she was around them.

    Taylor used to be what Judi described as a “chameleon dater,” someone who “suppresses their own confidence and individuality to create a false fit with the person they’re dating.”

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hugging warmly in a floral garden, showing body language expert insights on their connection.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

    Having become world-famous at a young age, the singer appeared to “lower her own status signals, which can be an attempt to boost [her exes’] egos rather than her own.”

    Unlike her exes, Travis doesn’t display body language associated with insecurity or lack of interest in the pop star, Judi explained. Nor does Taylor seem to adjust her style to match his or make herself smaller.

    The Grammy winner recently announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple embraces in a lush garden surrounded by flowers, illustrating body language expert insights on Travis Kelce’s unique traits.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

    Analyzing their engagement photos, the expert noted, “Travis is seen on his knees at her feet, clutching the ring and gazing up into her face in a very happy state of compliance and expectation. He shows no sign of wanting to assert his own fame status here or to flex his macho credentials.”

    Meanwhile, Taylor looks “very much in control” as she “towers over him, looking down and touching his face as though offering loving reassurance.”

    Close-up of hands holding each other, featuring a large engagement ring and wristwatch, highlighting body language expert insights.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She explained: “Most normal engagement photos show the woman a few feet away from the man in a state of relief and excitement at the proposal, but here we see a very confident, calm Taylor pressed close to a rather nervous-looking Travis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Travis is a big guy but Taylor’s touch rituals make him look like a besotted teen and she even closes her eyes as she smiles in a maternal-looking gesture of affection.”

    The Super Bowl champion “clearly feels unthreatened” by Taylor’s successful career, said expert Judi James

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift outdoors at night in winter clothing, showing playful body language and joyful expressions.

    Image credits: Travis Kelce

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seated at a table in a dimly lit restaurant with modern ceiling lights.

    Image credits: Travis Kelce

    The 35-year-old Chiefs player, a three-time Super Bowl champion, “clearly feels unthreatened” by Taylor’s long and successful career. What’s more, his body language suggests he “cherishes” his fiancée’s accomplishments.

    Taylor was previously in a six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, whom she reportedly met at the 2016 Met Gala.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The two kept their relationship very private, with Taylor sneaking into his The Favourite premiere and the couple avoiding red carpet appearances together.

    With ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Taylor “suppressed her own confidence and individuality to create a false fit”

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands at night, showcasing body language that stands out among past loves.

    Image credits: Jackson Lee/GC Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Joe and Taylor broke up in 2023. Sources said the split was “not dramatic” and that the relationship had simply “run its course.”

    According to Judi, Taylor often tried to “twin” with Joe, forcing herself to mirror his reserved nature, which contrasts with the behavior she displays now.

    In photos from that relationship, she frequently looked down, as if avoiding the paparazzi, and often wore muted tones compared to the brighter looks she’s been seen in with Travis.

    ADVERTISEMENT


    “While Taylor has shown with Travis that she adores showboating a romantic relationship for the cameras, having fun and being playful together, a date with Joe seemed to involve signals of being way too cool to pose for the press,” Judi told The Daily Mail.

    “She’s now swapped that shy downward glance (…) for a confident, relaxed air of happy enjoyment plus a love of wearing the brightest shades of red.”

    DJ Calvin Harris displayed “cold and impassive” body language when he was around Taylor, Judi said

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sitting side by side at a formal event, body language expert observing their interaction.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/BMA2015/Getty Images

    Before meeting Joe, the Lover singer was in a relationship with music producer Calvin Harris. The two were seen kissing at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards but unexpectedly broke up after a year of dating.

    At the awards show, Calvin’s body language was “cold and impassive.” When they were together in the crowd, Taylor appeared in a self-diminished pose, which “occurs when someone tries to look smaller than they are” and is “usually prompted by fear or anxiety.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Judi noted that Taylor changed her style while dating Calvin, wearing a white catsuit with a plunging neckline to align with his DJ public persona.

    Singer Harry Styles “ignored” Taylor and looked like a “very reluctant date,” according to the expert

    Young woman and man walking outdoors in casual fall clothing, body language expert discusses Travis Kelce traits.

    Image credits: David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The body language expert observed a similar dynamic with singer Harry Styles, whom Taylor dated from November 2012 to January 2013.

    “She put in maximum effort here to create a ‘fit,’ swapping prom-queen for distressed casuals and serious knitwear but Harry always looked like a very reluctant date,” she explained.

    The former One Direction singer “ignored” his girlfriend during their date at the Central Park Zoo, “slouching, scowling and unsmiling while she trotted along behind him with her hands stuffed into her pockets.”

    In addition to Taylor’s engagement, fans are buzzing about the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which she recently announced on Travis’ New Heights podcast.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The album, conceived during the European leg of her Eras Tour last year, is set to be released on October 3.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Taylor swift
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Part of the reason for the seeming success of this relationship is likely that they're both more mature and are now comfortable with themselves - especially Taylor. He's also a great role model for men, showing that masculinity has nothing to do with being dominant over your partner. I love this couple and wish every good thing for them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Part of the reason for the seeming success of this relationship is likely that they're both more mature and are now comfortable with themselves - especially Taylor. He's also a great role model for men, showing that masculinity has nothing to do with being dominant over your partner. I love this couple and wish every good thing for them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT