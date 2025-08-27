ADVERTISEMENT

Like buttons across the world were on fire after Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

In the middle of a fairytale setting, the NFL star was down on one knee and popped the question at his $6 million mansion estate in Leawood, Kansas. Photos from their engagement shoot captured him gazing into the pop star’s eyes with a ring box in his hand.

Highlights The internet spiraled into meme-filled chaos after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple said in their August 26 announcement.

Travis’ father Ed Kelce said his son had been planning the proposal for months and “made a nice little floral garden around a gazebo” for it.

He also said the pop icon was getting “antsy” with the wait.

Travis' father Ed Kelce spilled the details about the proposal and said the pop icon was getting "antsy" with the wait. He also said the couple had been engaged for a couple of weeks.

Nevertheless, the announcement on August 26 was enough to turn a casual Tuesday into meme-filled pandemonium online.

Image credits: taylorswift/killatrav

Ed said his son popped the question “maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago.”

He told local outlet ABC News 5 Cleveland that his son proposed in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. But Page Six confirmed that he proposed in the backyard of his Leawood mansion.

Travis “was going to put it off till this week,” Ed said. “I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

“And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,” he continued.

Image credits: News 5 Cleveland

The father said Travis had been planning the proposal for months and “made a nice little floral garden around a gazebo” for it.

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out an