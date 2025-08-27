Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Spot Travis Kelce’s Hidden Engraving On Taylor Swift’s $1M Engagement Ring
Close-up of hands holding with an engagement ring featuring Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's ring.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Spot Travis Kelce’s Hidden Engraving On Taylor Swift’s $1M Engagement Ring

Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce is already dominating headlines, but fans think the love story goes even deeper than what’s on the surface. 

Swifties now believe Kelce added a hidden symbol to the gold band of the sparkling vintage-inspired engagement ring he designed for his fiancée. 

The apparent engraving, eagle-eyed fans speculated, could be a subtle Easter egg nodding to the pair’s couple name.

Highlights
  • Fans believe that Taylor Swift’s engagement ring from Travis Kelce hides a secret engraving.
  • Swifties speculate the detail is a sweet nod to their shared initials.
  • The couple announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post that also featured a TNT emoji.
RELATED:

    Swifties spotted an apparent Easter Egg on Taylor’s massive sparkler

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrating on the field with fans spotting a hidden engraving on her $1M engagement ring.

    Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    After the pair revealed their engagement with a romantic garden proposal shared on Instagram, fans immediately started zooming in on photos of Swift’s ring.

    On TikTok, some claimed to spot the faint engraving of a “T” on the side of the engagement ring’s thick gold band. “I think I see a T,” one commenter wrote, while another agreed: “Good spot! It really looks like it.”

    Couple embraces in a lush garden filled with blooming flowers, symbolizing romance and engagement ring moments.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Others even compared the supposed engraving to Swift’s own monogram letterhead, the same design she used when announcing the purchase of her masters in May. 

    “I wonder if Travis saw this on her website and took the design to the jeweler,” one Reddit user speculated.

    Couple embracing in a garden surrounded by flowers, fans spot Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's engagement ring.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Taylor’s engagementring features a massive old mine brilliant-cut diamond. According toPage Six, old mine cut diamonds are particularly valuable and unique because no two are alike.

    The ring was co-designed by Kelce and Artifex Fine Jeweler Kindred Lubeck, who specializes in hand engraving.

    Close-up of hands showing an engagement ring with a large diamond and fans spotting Travis Kelce's hidden engraving.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    With this in mind, it would not be surprising if the NFL star included several references to their relationship on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring.

    While reps for Swift and Kelce haven’tcommented on the apparent secret detail, fans are convinced that the ring is layered with symbolism for the couple.

    @melaniecaseyjewelry MELANIE’S HOT TAKE:  It’s the engagement ring everybody’s talking about and you can trust Melanie to call it like she sees it. What does she predict is going to explode in the wake of the engagement heard around the world? It’s all about antique-inspired aesthetics, bezel settings, and cushion cuts. While we wish we made this one, we can’t take credit, but we can definitely admire it with you all! Congratulations @taylorswift and @traviskelce! #taylorswift#taylorswiftring#taylowswiftengaged#cushioncut#antiquediamonds♬ original sound – Melanie Casey Jewelry

    This was not the first time that Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift customized jewelry

    The Kansas City Chiefs star has a history of giving Swift personalized jewelry. 

    In 2023, he gifted her a $6,000 diamond friendshipbracelet by Wove that included their initials and the inscription “TNT,” which quickly became the couple’s signature nickname. 

    Taylor Swift embracing partner outdoors with flowers, highlighting Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on her engagement ring.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    The TNT branding even made its way into their official engagement announcement. 

    The pair captioned their joint Instagram post with “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” as well as a TNT emoji.

    Handwritten letter on textured paper featuring Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's $1M engagement ring.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

    Experts estimate theengagement ring could have cost as much as $1 million. In a comment toBrides, Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry praised the delicate craftsmanship of Taylor’s engagement ring.

    “The style of the ring is definitely a throwback to the Victorian Era, with the beautiful delicate and decorative gold work. Taylor Swift was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity.”

    @locaeclectic Taylor Swift is engaged! Let’s talk about the ring!!! #taylorswift#engaged#engagementring#lorraineschwartz#traviskelce♬ original sound – Alexis Nido-Russo

    “The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting,” Khordipour said.

    Khordipour also noted that Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is his favorite celebrity sparkler this year so far.

    Taylor Swift with a fan, highlighting Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on her $1M engagement ring in a casual setting.

    Image credits: kungfukennylol/Reddit

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s proposal actually didn’t just happen this week

    The couple’s engagement actually did not happen this week. Page Six revealed that Kelce popped the question “a couple of weeks ago” inside his multimillion-dollar Leawood, Kansas mansion.

    Taylor Swift wearing glasses next to Travis Kelce in a dimly lit restaurant, fans spot hidden engraving on engagement ring.

    Image credits: killatrav

    The couple’s relationship has been public since 2023, when Kelce famously admitted he’d tried (and failed) to give Swift a friendship bracelet during her Kansas City Eras Tour stop. 

    Since then, they’ve become one of pop culture’s most talked-about pairs, blending the worlds of NFL fame and global pop superstardom.

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift smiling outdoors at night in winter clothes with fans spotting hidden engraving on engagement ring.

    Image credits: killatrav

    Now, their engagement is giving fans endless new Easter eggs to decode, from engraved letters to emoji captions. 

    Whether the band really hides a “T” or not, one thing is certain: Swifties and netizens as a whole believe no detail is too small when it comes to this love story.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring on social media

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking that the engraving on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring looks like part of Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl ring.

    Facebook comment from Jane Arney-Beatty praising Travis Kelce for finding the hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's engagement ring.

    Comment praising a smooth, stylish ring that doesn’t catch on clothes and is easier for playing guitar, related to Travis Kelce’s engagement ring engraving.

    Comment highlighting Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's $1M engagement ring symbolizing their private bond.

    Comment from Cindy Johnson about Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's $1M engagement ring.

    Fans spot Travis Kelce’s hidden engraving on Taylor Swift’s one million dollar engagement ring close-up photo.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Miners cut diamonds selling out, related to Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's ring.

    Comment by Rhiannon Roden discussing the antique cushion cut diamond on Taylor Swift's $1M engagement ring with hidden engraving.

    Comment by Jacqueline Ellis referencing Travis and paper rings, highlighting fans spotting Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's engagement ring.

    User comment about love and congratulations, related to fans spotting Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's engagement ring.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the color and design of engagement rings related to hidden engraving.

    Comment by Carmen Dowler saying Invisible strings with reaction icons below in a social media post about Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's engagement ring.

    Comment highlighting love for yellow gold and diamonds on Taylor Swift's engagement ring with Travis Kelce's hidden engraving.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Taylor Swift’s engagement ring and fans spotting Travis Kelce’s hidden engraving.

    Comment by DebraLynn Kehaulani Wood-Lindsey praising the uniqueness of Taylor Swift’s $1M engagement ring engraving.

    Commenter Kris Fox Del Monte discussing doubts about the authenticity of a $1M engagement ring engraving.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the style of Travis Kelce's hidden engraving on Taylor Swift's expensive engagement ring.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Travis Kelce in a humorous context related to taste.

    Facebook comment from Lydia JA Langley expressing her opinion about a $1M engagement ring and Travis Kelce's hidden engraving.

    Comment about strange style of an engagement ring, mentioning it looks more like a right hand cocktail ring, with reactions.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Veteran entertainment and news writer covering celebrity stories, viral trends, tech developments, and breaking updates syndicated to MSN.

    Read less »
