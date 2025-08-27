Fans Spot Travis Kelce’s Hidden Engraving On Taylor Swift’s $1M Engagement Ring

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce is already dominating headlines, but fans think the love story goes even deeper than what’s on the surface.

Swifties now believe Kelce added a hidden symbol to the gold band of the sparkling vintage-inspired engagement ring he designed for his fiancée.

The apparent engraving, eagle-eyed fans speculated, could be a subtle Easter egg nodding to the pair’s couple name.

Highlights Fans believe that Taylor Swift’s engagement ring from Travis Kelce hides a secret engraving.

Swifties speculate the detail is a sweet nod to their shared initials.

The couple announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post that also featured a TNT emoji.

Swifties spotted an apparent Easter Egg on Taylor’s massive sparkler

Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After the pair revealed their engagement with a romantic garden proposal shared on Instagram, fans immediately started zooming in on photos of Swift’s ring.

On TikTok, some claimed to spot the faint engraving of a “T” on the side of the engagement ring’s thick gold band. “I think I see a T,” one commenter wrote, while another agreed: “Good spot! It really looks like it.”

Image credits: taylorswift

Others even compared the supposed engraving to Swift’s own monogram letterhead, the same design she used when announcing the purchase of her masters in May.

“I wonder if Travis saw this on her website and took the design to the jeweler,” one Reddit user speculated.

Image credits: taylorswift

Taylor’s engagementring features a massive old mine brilliant-cut diamond. According toPage Six, old mine cut diamonds are particularly valuable and unique because no two are alike.

The ring was co-designed by Kelce and Artifex Fine Jeweler Kindred Lubeck, who specializes in hand engraving.

Image credits: taylorswift

With this in mind, it would not be surprising if the NFL star included several references to their relationship on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring.

While reps for Swift and Kelce haven’tcommented on the apparent secret detail, fans are convinced that the ring is layered with symbolism for the couple.

This was not the first time that Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift customized jewelry

The Kansas City Chiefs star has a history of giving Swift personalized jewelry.

In 2023, he gifted her a $6,000 diamond friendshipbracelet by Wove that included their initials and the inscription “TNT,” which quickly became the couple’s signature nickname.

Image credits: taylorswift

The TNT branding even made its way into their official engagement announcement.

The pair captioned their joint Instagram post with “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” as well as a TNT emoji.

Image credits: Taylor Swift

Experts estimate theengagement ring could have cost as much as $1 million. In a comment toBrides, Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry praised the delicate craftsmanship of Taylor’s engagement ring.

“The style of the ring is definitely a throwback to the Victorian Era, with the beautiful delicate and decorative gold work. Taylor Swift was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity.”

“The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting,” Khordipour said.

Khordipour also noted that Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is his favorite celebrity sparkler this year so far.

Image credits: kungfukennylol/Reddit

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s proposal actually didn’t just happen this week

The couple’s engagement actually did not happen this week. Page Six revealed that Kelce popped the question “a couple of weeks ago” inside his multimillion-dollar Leawood, Kansas mansion.

Image credits: killatrav

The couple’s relationship has been public since 2023, when Kelce famously admitted he’d tried (and failed) to give Swift a friendship bracelet during her Kansas City Eras Tour stop.

Since then, they’ve become one of pop culture’s most talked-about pairs, blending the worlds of NFL fame and global pop superstardom.

Image credits: killatrav

Now, their engagement is giving fans endless new Easter eggs to decode, from engraved letters to emoji captions.

Whether the band really hides a “T” or not, one thing is certain: Swifties and netizens as a whole believe no detail is too small when it comes to this love story.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s engagement ring on social media

