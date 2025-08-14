“Not A Model I Want My Young Daughter To Idolize”: Taylor Swift’s New Cover Art Sparks Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift’s new era is all about glitter, feathers, and the dazzle of showbiz.

The singer, 35, pulled down the curtains on her upcoming album during an appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

She also spoke about their romance and called Travis “a human exclamation point.”

Taylor Swift’s new era is all about glitter, feathers, and the unapologetic pomp of showbiz

Seated beside her boyfriend, Taylor appeared on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights and held up the cover of her 12th studio album for the world to see.

The title—The Life of a Showgirl—appeared in orange glitter next to the singer, who was submerged in water with her face above the surface.

Taylor told the Kelce brothers that she wrote the album during the European leg of her Eras Tour.

“Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” she said.

“Literally living the life of a showgirl,” her boyfriend added.

The singer said she was “physically exhausted” while writing the album but felt “so excited to be creating”

The NFL star said the new album is completely different from his girlfriend’s last album The Tortured Poets Department.

He called The Life of a Showgirl more “upbeat” and said people would dance to it.

“Life is more upbeat,” she smiled at him and said.

She’s “the best songwriter in the world,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said elsewhere on the show.

“Says my boyfriend,” she quipped.

The album—The Life of a Showgirl—features 12 songs in total

The Life of a Showgirlwill narrate the story of “everything that was going on behind the curtain” during her Eras tour, explained the Bad Blood singer.

The album features a total of 12 tracks: The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, Cancelled!, Honey, and The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter).

The artwork, featuring Taylor submerged in water, represents what the end of her nights would look like on tour.

“My day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress,” the Grammy winner said. “I wanted to glamorize all the different aspects of how that tour felt.”

Travis spoke about how Taylor is “mesmerizing” on stage and “so real and beautiful” in person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

When Taylor was asked why she chose to appear on the New Heights podcast, which mainly targets sports fans, she said: “This podcast got me a boyfriend.”

Before they began dating, Travis once spoke about making a beaded friendship bracelet for Taylor and attending one of her concerts. But he wasn’t able to meet her during the show, thus quashing his hope of giving her the bracelet and his phone number.

He spoke about the incident on the podcast, and the clip went viral, reaching even Taylor’s eyes.

It was almost like “he was standing outside of my apartment, holding a boom box saying, ‘I want to go on a date with you,’” she said about seeing the clip.

She jokingly accused Travis of using the podcast as his “personal dating app.”

Taylor joked about how Travis used his New Heights podcast as his “personal dating app”

But seeing the clip was the very kind of moment she had “been writing songs about” since she was a teenager.

“It was wild, but it worked… He’s the good kind of crazy,” she said.

The couple fondly spoke about their connection on the podcast and how they like baking sourdough bread together.

Her dough winds up having extra cat hair in it, while his will have some chest hair, the Love Story singer joked.

“I had never experienced something so mesmerising on stage, and then so real and beautiful in person,” Travis gushed, prompting his brother to ask whether he should leave and give them some privacy.

“Yeah I think so, honestly,” Taylor said. “At this point, I think everyone should leave.”

Fans compared Taylor to artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus and others

Netizens had plenty to say about Taylor’s latest revelations about her upcoming album.

“I thought this was a crime scene photo,” one said about the artwork, while another said, “That cover is screaming 80s!”

“She’s dressing like Lopez,” read one comment online

“What in the Dexter is going on here,” another said, referencing the popular show about a man with homicidal tendencies.

Many compared her to artists like Chappell Roan, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

“She’s biting Chappell Roan,” one said.

Another wrote, “She’s dressing like Lopez.”

“She has turned into Kylie Minogue,” said another.

“What is the [sic] white Beyoncé is going on here?!” one asked.

“What happens in her bedroom is no longer secret,” one commented

“Do yall channel this energy when other stars dress in similar show girl styles? Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Sabrina, Christina Aguilera, Marilyn Monroe… eye ROLL,” commented another.

“She wants to be Sabrina Carpenter so bad,” said another.

“Put some freaking clothes on,” one wrote online

