“Not A Model I Want My Young Daughter To Idolize”: Taylor Swift’s New Cover Art Sparks Controversy
Taylor Swift in peach feathered outfit holding a glass, posing in a vintage room, sparking cover art controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Not A Model I Want My Young Daughter To Idolize”: Taylor Swift’s New Cover Art Sparks Controversy

Taylor Swift’s new era is all about glitter, feathers, and the dazzle of showbiz.

The singer, 35, pulled down the curtains on her upcoming album during an appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

She also spoke about their romance and called Travis “a human exclamation point.”

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift said her upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ will be released on October 3.
  • She spoke about the album to her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast.
  • She’s “the best songwriter in the world,” Travis said on the podcast. “Says my boyfriend,” Taylor quipped.
  • The singer said she was “physically exhausted” while writing the album but felt “so excited to be creating.”

“He’s the good kind of crazy,” she said on the podcast.

    Taylor Swift’s new era is all about glitter, feathers, and the unapologetic pomp of showbiz

    Taylor Swift performing on stage in a sparkling dress, sparking controversy over new cover art and role model image.

    Image credits: Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images

    Seated beside her boyfriend, Taylor appeared on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights and held up the cover of her 12th studio album for the world to see.

    The title—The Life of a Showgirl—appeared in orange glitter next to the singer, who was submerged in water with her face above the surface.

    Two podcasters wearing headphones hold Taylor Swift's new cover art amid discussion of controversy and young daughter idolization concerns.

    Image credits: New Heights / YouTube

    Taylor told the Kelce brothers that she wrote the album during the European leg of her Eras Tour.

    “Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,” she said.

    “Literally living the life of a showgirl,” her boyfriend added.

    The singer said she was “physically exhausted” while writing the album but felt “so excited to be creating”

    Taylor Swift's new cover art controversy with a glamorous showgirl look, sparking debates on role models for young daughters.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

    The NFL star said the new album is completely different from his girlfriend’s last album The Tortured Poets Department

    He called The Life of a Showgirl more “upbeat” and said people would dance to it.

    “Life is more upbeat,” she smiled at him and said.

    She’s “the best songwriter in the world,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said elsewhere on the show.

    “Says my boyfriend,” she quipped.

    The album—The Life of a Showgirl—features 12 songs in total

    Taylor Swift posed in glittering outfit with crown on head, highlighting new controversial cover art and album tracklist.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

    The Life of a Showgirlwill narrate the story of “everything that was going on behind the curtain” during her Eras tour, explained the Bad Blood singer.

    The album features a total of 12 tracks: The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin the Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, Cancelled!, Honey, and The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter).

    Taylor Swift in elaborate jeweled costume with feathers in dramatic cover art sparking controversy over young daughter idolizing.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

    The artwork, featuring Taylor submerged in water, represents what the end of her nights would look like on tour.

    “My day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress,” the Grammy winner said. “I wanted to glamorize all the different aspects of how that tour felt.”

    Travis spoke about how Taylor is “mesmerizing” on stage and “so real and beautiful” in person

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

    When Taylor was asked why she chose to appear on the New Heights podcast, which mainly targets sports fans, she said: “This podcast got me a boyfriend.”

    Before they began dating, Travis once spoke about making a beaded friendship bracelet for Taylor and attending one of her concerts. But he wasn’t able to meet her during the show, thus quashing his hope of giving her the bracelet and his phone number.

    He spoke about the incident on the podcast, and the clip went viral, reaching even Taylor’s eyes.

    Taylor Swift in extravagant feathered outfit holding a glass, featured in controversial new cover art debate

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

    Social media comment about not wanting a young daughter to idolize Taylor Swift sparked by new cover art controversy.

    Facebook comment by Robert Huber questioning if something is a rip-off of Pink Pony Club, sparking controversy over Taylor Swift cover art.

    It was almost like “he was standing outside of my apartment, holding a boom box saying, ‘I want to go on a date with you,’” she said about seeing the clip.

    She jokingly accused Travis of using the podcast as his “personal dating app.”

    Taylor joked about how Travis used his New Heights podcast as his “personal dating app”

    Taylor Swift in ornate jeweled outfit seated on decorative textured background, cover art sparking controversy.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

    But seeing the clip was the very kind of moment she had “been writing songs about” since she was a teenager.

    “It was wild, but it worked… He’s the good kind of crazy,” she said.

    Taylor Swift poses in edgy outfit on wooden chairs, cover art sparking controversy over role model image.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

    The couple fondly spoke about their connection on the podcast and how they like baking sourdough bread together.

    Her dough winds up having extra cat hair in it, while his will have some chest hair, the Love Story singer joked.

    “I had never experienced something so mesmerising on stage, and then so real and beautiful in person,” Travis gushed, prompting his brother to ask whether he should leave and give them some privacy.

    “Yeah I think so, honestly,” Taylor said. “At this point, I think everyone should leave.”

    Fans compared Taylor to artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus and others

    Performer in sparkling blue outfit and beige stockings on stage, linked to controversy over new cover art and idolization concerns.

    Image credits: sabrinacarpenter / Instagram

    Woman with curly hair in flashy purple and pink outfit and dramatic makeup, relating to Taylor Swift cover art controversy.

    Image credits: chappellroan / Instagram

    Netizens had plenty to say about Taylor’s latest revelations about her upcoming album.

    “I thought this was a crime scene photo,” one said about the artwork, while another said, “That cover is screaming 80s!”

    “She’s dressing like Lopez,” read one comment online

    Woman wearing a sparkly hat and dress posing in front of a mirror, related to Taylor Swift's cover art controversy.

    Image credits: jlo / Instagram

    Facebook comment by Sharon Walls expressing wanting to keep up with Jennifer Lopez, linked to Taylor Swift cover art controversy.

    Social media comment questioning Miley Cyrus' new album cover featuring her dressed as a showgirl, sparking controversy.

    “What in the Dexter is going on here,” another said, referencing the popular show about a man with homicidal tendencies.

    Many compared her to artists like Chappell Roan, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

    “She’s biting Chappell Roan,” one said.

    Woman with flowing hair wearing a sparkling black dress posing against a bright pink background, sparking cover art controversy.

    Image credits: mileycyrus / Instagram

    Another wrote, “She’s dressing like Lopez.”

    “She has turned into Kylie Minogue,” said another.

    “What is the [sic] white Beyoncé is going on here?!” one asked.

    “What happens in her bedroom is no longer secret,” one commented

    “Do yall channel this energy when other stars dress in similar show girl styles? Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Sabrina, Christina Aguilera, Marilyn Monroe… eye ROLL,” commented another.

    “She wants to be Sabrina Carpenter so bad,” said another.

     “Put some freaking clothes on,” one wrote online

    Facebook comment stating disapproval with Taylor Swift cover art, expressing concern about idolizing role models for young daughters.

    Facebook comment by Deborah Urban saying she’s dressing like Lopez, related to Taylor Swift’s cover art controversy about young daughter idols.

    Comment criticizing Taylor Swift's new cover art, expressing concerns about role models for young daughters.

    Comment by Tom Kreft questioning the number of times Taylor Swift will rhyme car with bar in her new album.

    Comment on social media by Stephanie Hoffauir expressing a critical opinion related to Taylor Swift's new cover art controversy.

    User comment expressing opinion on timing and comparison to The Last Showgirl amid Taylor Swift's cover art controversy.

    Comment by Kushford Hayes criticizing a poster, relating to controversy over Taylor Swift's new cover art.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Taylor Swift’s new cover art and its impact on young daughters’ idolization.

    Social media post by Sha Riz questioning the concept of photography, sparking debate around Taylor Swift's cover art controversy.

    Comment by fan Marc 'Moose' Moder saying she has turned into Kylie Minogue, sparking controversy over Taylor Swift's new cover art.

    Darrell Emile commenting on Taylor Swift's new cover art controversy about role models for daughters.

    Screenshot of social media comment mocking a French girls pose, related to Taylor Swift's new cover art controversy.

    Comment expressing concern about nudity in singing, shared in the context of Taylor Swift’s controversial new cover art.

    Comment on social media post reacting to Taylor Swift's new cover art sparking controversy about role models for young daughters.

    Comment by Amy Atkinson-McLeod expressing strong disapproval related to Taylor Swift's new cover art controversy.

    Facebook comment by Amy Guertin stating she watched that Pamela Anderson show girl movie, related to Taylor Swift cover art controversy.

    Comment on Taylor Swift's new cover art sparking controversy about role models for young daughters.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Taylor Swift's new cover art and its impact on young daughters.

    Taylor swift
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke Branwen
    Luke Branwen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I say "the internet is becoming more sensitive", I do NOT mean "people should suck it up and cater to bigots". I mean "somewhere in the past few years, the internet fell into some weird puritan rabbit hole and things that'd be considered totally tame a few years ago are sparking moral outrage". Now people want everything sanitized and "unproblematic" and I very much not like where this is going.

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like they didn't watch Star Wars when they were young with that outfit.

    steicygya avatar
    PandaPadi
    PandaPadi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do people realise that Taylor swift is a grown up woman of 35 years old. People tend to be critical especially towards celebrities they have seen growing up. People are okay when the Kardashians are over exposing themselves even when they were way younger than TS but cant bear to see TS as a grown up woman.

    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't think of many female artists who haven't celebrated their showgirl moment - I don't see anything bad about that.

