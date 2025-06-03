Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Eras Tour Was Essentially Her GoFundMe”: Taylor Swift Slammed For Wealth Display During Outing
Taylor Swift leaving a venue with companions, sparking controversy over Eras Tour wealth display during outing.
Celebrities, News

“Eras Tour Was Essentially Her GoFundMe”: Taylor Swift Slammed For Wealth Display During Outing

Taylor Swift hit the town dressed like money to celebrate a new career milestone.

The singer, 35, and her longtime friend Selena Gomez, 32, stepped out in New York City for a girls night out on Saturday, May 31.

Critics tsk-tsked at her shiny bling, saying, “She could be doing so much good in the world instead of selfishly wasting money.”

  • Taylor Swift joined her bestie Selena Gomez for a girls night out over the weekend.
  • The pop icon was all decked out in a Gucci outfit, with her earrings alone costing $36K.
  • One of the items she wore was a Christmas gift from her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
  • Her outing came a day after she announced a long-awaited victory over the rights to her music.

But fans defended her and said, “she earned it from hard work she can wear what she wants.”

    Taylor Swift enjoyed girls night out with her bestie Selena Gomez after finally buying back her master recordings

    Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez posing together at a colorful event highlighting wealth display during the Eras Tour.

    Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

    Taylor shared an emotional letter on her website on Friday, May 30, announcing that she had finally bought back her master recordings.

    In light of the pivotal accomplishment, she spent Saturday night with her friend and fellow billionaire Selena at Monkey Bar in Midtown.

    The Style singer was decked out in head-to-toe Gucci and several pieces of diamond jewelry.

    Taylor Swift leaving with companions wearing stylish outfits during Eras Tour wealth display outing.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    The Grammy winner wore a sequin-trimmed skirt ($2,500) and tank top ($3,490) set with silver platform heels.

    In her hand was a matching Gucci black bamboo handlebag, with a price tag of around $4,300.

    The Love Story hitmaker wore a pair of Arpeggia One Line Earring, reportedly worth $36,000, designed by De Beers.

    The white-gold drop earrings feature 60 diamonds, weighing 4.74 carats, which were hand-set by a team of De Beers artisans.

    They were designed to have the diamonds appearing like notes on a music sheet, the brand said.

    De Beers gifted the $36,000 earrings to the Grammy-winning singer after she wore it to the 2024 Golden Globes with a green Gucci gown

    Taylor Swift wearing a green sequin dress and long earrings, highlighting criticisms of wealth during Eras Tour outing.

    Image credits: Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as a wealthy display and a GoFundMe-like effort.

    Comment defending Taylor Swift’s wealth display during Eras Tour outing, highlighting her hard work and designer loans.

    De Beers gifted Taylor the pair of earrings after she wore them as part of her earring stack to the 2024 Golden Globes. Since then, the pop icon has worn the piece on several occasions.

    During the weekend outing, the bejeweled singer also wore a custom diamond tennis bracelet (costing about $6,000) that her boyfriend Travis Kelce gifted her for Christmas in 2023.

    The bracelet spells out a moniker of the couple’s initials “TNT.”

    “As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis,” designer Kendall Junck previously said in a social media video.

    Close-up of a person's ear wearing a long diamond earring reflecting wealth display during Eras Tour outing.

    Image credits: Debeers.com

    Comment criticizing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour wealth display, comparing it to a GoFundMe for groceries and household items.

    Taylor Swift at event with a man in tuxedo, spotlight on wealth display linked to Eras Tour criticism.

    Image credits: bosstravis43

    Comment criticizing Taylor Swift’s wealth display during Eras Tour, mentioning generosity and buying new bling.

    Taylor’s Saturday night accessories further included a Jacquie Aiche diamond pavé signet ring ($5,310) and two similar diamond rings designed by Shahla Karimi Jewelry, one priced at $3,490 and the other at $4,890.

    Netizens had strong feelings about the Cruel Summer singer’s appearance during her girl’s night out.

    “I love how her eras tour was essentially her go fund me; thank god I didn’t spend a dime…” one wrote, while another quipped, “It’s her money and she works hard! Maybe her boy toy bought it!”

    “The groceries and household items I could buy 36K for all 6 of these kids,” one lamented online

    Taylor Swift and companion walking at night, showcasing wealth during Eras Tour outing in fashionable attire.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    Facebook comment criticizing wealth display during Eras Tour, suggesting donation to thrift store as a sarcastic remark.

    Taylor Swift enjoying a night out with friends, showcasing wealth during her Eras Tour outing event.

    Image credits: brittanylynne

    Comment defending Taylor Swift’s wealth display during Eras Tour outing, calling the money chump change.

    “With normal clothes and jewels you can be just as pretty!” said another.

    Fans, meanwhile, were happy to see her enjoying some quality time with her bestie.

    “The billion dollar girl power duo. Love them!” one said.

    Another wrote, “With all the generosity she shows to others, she can get herself some new bling.”

    Taylor celebrated a major mic-drop moment last week after a long-running battle

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    Taylor is currently enjoying a major mic-drop moment after buying back her master recordings.

    A master recording refers to the original version of a song, and the owner has full control over how the music is used and distributed, including putting it on streaming platforms, producing CDs or vinyl, and licensing the track for use in films, commercials, or video games.

    Taylor’s long-running battle began after manager Scooter Braun bought former record label Big Machine in 2019. With the deal, he also became the owner of all of her songs from her first six albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

    The Wildest Dreams singer said she learned about the deal only after it was announced and called it an act of aggression that “stripped [her] of [her] life’s work.”

    Image credits: taylorswift.com

    She also called Scooter “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry” and accused him of being complicit in his client Kanye West’s “incessant, manipulative bullying” of her.

    “I spent 10 years of my life trying rigorously to purchase my masters outright and was then denied that opportunity,” she told Billboard in 2019.

    Taylor believes artists should “have the first right of refusal to buy” their music.

    “God, I would have paid so much for them! Anything to own my work that was an actual sale option, but it wasn’t given to me,” she told the outlet at the time.

    “God, I would have paid so much for them!” Taylor said about the rights to her music

    Taylor Swift performing on stage during Eras Tour, criticized for wealth display amid public outing.

    Image credits: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images

    Taylor’s announcement on Friday marked the end of her years-long battle to buy back the rights to her first six albums.

    She celebrated the moment by sharing a photo of herself surrounded by her first six albums, with the caption, “You belong with me.💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤.”

    Selena praised her longtime friend and fellow singer for her long-awaited win

    Taylor Swift sitting with album covers, receiving praise amid Eras Tour and wealth display controversy.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Selena re-shared her friend’s post and wrote, “Yes you did that Tay!!! So proud!”

    Taylor shared a letter on her website to talk about the much-awaited win.

    “All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me,” she wrote in the letter.

    She said this included all her music videos, concert films, album art and photography, unreleased songs, and even the “memories,” the “magic,” and the “madness” of “every single era.”

    It’s “my entire life’s work,” she said. “To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it.”

    “Her earrings cost more than my car,” one said after Taylor’s recent decked out appearance with Selena Gomez

    Comment on social media about Taylor Swift's wealth display during her Eras Tour outing.

    Comment section screenshot showing critique of Taylor Swift's wealth display during the Eras Tour outing.

    Facebook comment by Linda Clem expressing dislike, related to discussions on Eras Tour wealth display controversy.

    Comment from Kimmi Ann mocking earrings, reflecting criticism of wealth display linked to Eras Tour GoFundMe controversy.

    Comment criticizing wealth display during Eras Tour outing, comparing expensive necklace to impractical luxury items.

    Comment on social media post criticizing Taylor Swift's wealth display during the Eras Tour outing.

    Comment saying it’s a shame that money isn’t used to help people amid Eras Tour wealth criticism.

    Comment on social media criticizing wealth display during Eras Tour outing, highlighting opinions on spending and superficiality.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Taylor Swift for flaunting wealth during the Eras Tour outing.

    Comment on social media posting about Taylor Swift’s stylist and hairstylist, related to Eras Tour wealth display criticism.

    Comment by Melodie Hudson defending Taylor Swift's wealth display during Eras Tour, telling critics to get over it.

    Comment on Taylor Swift's wealth and spending during Eras Tour outing, criticizing her GoFundMe-style display.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Taylor Swift as a fantastic role model for her young fans.

    Comment criticizing Taylor Swift for flaunting wealth during Eras Tour outing on social media platform.

    Facebook comment by Maria Victoria praising Taylor Swift and Selena's friendship reunion on a social media post about the Eras Tour.

    Comment criticizing displaying wealth and questioning the need to reveal clothing costs during the Eras Tour outing.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    ng avatar
    N G
    N G
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a talented singer and business women 💗. She's earned her wealth, let her spend it on bling, if she wants to

    909_rec avatar
    Graham_Illegal
    Graham_Illegal
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no doubt that she's hardworking and talented, but let's not pretend we live in a meritocratic society where the harder you work, the more you earn. Our society is full of people in health care, education, public transportation, and other essential fields who work harder than any celebrity, yet they live paycheck to paycheck. It's completely understandable that they feel frustrated when a singer becomes a billionaire(!) while they're doing work that is far more important to our everyday life.

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Newsflash: Celebrities are rich! The more interesting question: why are we choosing to pick on Taylor Swift today?

    909_rec avatar
    Graham_Illegal
    Graham_Illegal
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pop stars are often millionaires, but only a handful become billionaires, and she’s one of them. Being a billionaire is an entirely different category. A classic way to illustrate this is by comparing time: one million seconds is less than two weeks, while one billion seconds is nearly 32 years.

    snickerspotpie avatar
    Sonja
    Sonja
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Diiiiiiiiiiiiid the people who spent thousands of dollars to see her concerts not realize she was already rich and getting richer?

