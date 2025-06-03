“Eras Tour Was Essentially Her GoFundMe”: Taylor Swift Slammed For Wealth Display During Outing

Taylor Swift hit the town dressed like money to celebrate a new career milestone.

The singer, 35, and her longtime friend Selena Gomez, 32, stepped out in New York City for a girls night out on Saturday, May 31.

Critics tsk-tsked at her shiny bling, saying, “She could be doing so much good in the world instead of selfishly wasting money.”

The pop icon was all decked out in a Gucci outfit, with her earrings alone costing $36K.

One of the items she wore was a Christmas gift from her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Her outing came a day after she announced a long-awaited victory over the rights to her music.

But fans defended her and said, “she earned it from hard work she can wear what she wants.”

Taylor Swift enjoyed girls night out with her bestie Selena Gomez after finally buying back her master recordings

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

Taylor shared an emotional letter on her website on Friday, May 30, announcing that she had finally bought back her master recordings.

In light of the pivotal accomplishment, she spent Saturday night with her friend and fellow billionaire Selena at Monkey Bar in Midtown.

The Style singer was decked out in head-to-toe Gucci and several pieces of diamond jewelry.

Image credits: BACKGRID

The Grammy winner wore a sequin-trimmed skirt ($2,500) and tank top ($3,490) set with silver platform heels.

In her hand was a matching Gucci black bamboo handlebag, with a price tag of around $4,300.

The Love Story hitmaker wore a pair of Arpeggia One Line Earring, reportedly worth $36,000, designed by De Beers.

The white-gold drop earrings feature 60 diamonds, weighing 4.74 carats, which were hand-set by a team of De Beers artisans.

They were designed to have the diamonds appearing like notes on a music sheet, the brand said.

De Beers gifted the $36,000 earrings to the Grammy-winning singer after she wore it to the 2024 Golden Globes with a green Gucci gown

Image credits: Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024

De Beers gifted Taylor the pair of earrings after she wore them as part of her earring stack to the 2024 Golden Globes. Since then, the pop icon has worn the piece on several occasions.

During the weekend outing, the bejeweled singer also wore a custom diamond tennis bracelet (costing about $6,000) that her boyfriend Travis Kelce gifted her for Christmas in 2023.

The bracelet spells out a moniker of the couple’s initials “TNT.”

“As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis,” designer Kendall Junck previously said in a social media video.

Image credits: Debeers.com

Image credits: bosstravis43

Taylor’s Saturday night accessories further included a Jacquie Aiche diamond pavé signet ring ($5,310) and two similar diamond rings designed by Shahla Karimi Jewelry, one priced at $3,490 and the other at $4,890.

Netizens had strong feelings about the Cruel Summer singer’s appearance during her girl’s night out.

“I love how her eras tour was essentially her go fund me; thank god I didn’t spend a dime…” one wrote, while another quipped, “It’s her money and she works hard! Maybe her boy toy bought it!”

“The groceries and household items I could buy 36K for all 6 of these kids,” one lamented online

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Image credits: brittanylynne

“With normal clothes and jewels you can be just as pretty!” said another.

Fans, meanwhile, were happy to see her enjoying some quality time with her bestie.

“The billion dollar girl power duo. Love them!” one said.

Another wrote, “With all the generosity she shows to others, she can get herself some new bling.”

Taylor celebrated a major mic-drop moment last week after a long-running battle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor is currently enjoying a major mic-drop moment after buying back her master recordings.

A master recording refers to the original version of a song, and the owner has full control over how the music is used and distributed, including putting it on streaming platforms, producing CDs or vinyl, and licensing the track for use in films, commercials, or video games.

Taylor’s long-running battle began after manager Scooter Braun bought former record label Big Machine in 2019. With the deal, he also became the owner of all of her songs from her first six albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

The Wildest Dreams singer said she learned about the deal only after it was announced and called it an act of aggression that “stripped [her] of [her] life’s work.”

Image credits: taylorswift.com

She also called Scooter “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry” and accused him of being complicit in his client Kanye West’s “incessant, manipulative bullying” of her.

“I spent 10 years of my life trying rigorously to purchase my masters outright and was then denied that opportunity,” she told Billboard in 2019.

Taylor believes artists should “have the first right of refusal to buy” their music.

“God, I would have paid so much for them! Anything to own my work that was an actual sale option, but it wasn’t given to me,” she told the outlet at the time.

“God, I would have paid so much for them!” Taylor said about the rights to her music

Image credits: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images

Taylor’s announcement on Friday marked the end of her years-long battle to buy back the rights to her first six albums.

She celebrated the moment by sharing a photo of herself surrounded by her first six albums, with the caption, “You belong with me.💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤.”

Selena praised her longtime friend and fellow singer for her long-awaited win

Image credits: selenagomez

Selena re-shared her friend’s post and wrote, “Yes you did that Tay!!! So proud!”

Taylor shared a letter on her website to talk about the much-awaited win.

“All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me,” she wrote in the letter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Avignone (@ashleyavignone)

She said this included all her music videos, concert films, album art and photography, unreleased songs, and even the “memories,” the “magic,” and the “madness” of “every single era.”

It’s “my entire life’s work,” she said. “To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it.”

“Her earrings cost more than my car,” one said after Taylor’s recent decked out appearance with Selena Gomez

