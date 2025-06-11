People Believe Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Secretly Married After Wedding Invitation Leaked

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift fans went into full freakout mode after a wedding planner casually dropped a post, making the internet wonder if she and Travis Kelce were already married.

The marriage speculation led to Swifties sending their best wishes to the superstar couple.

“May their children be as tall and good looking and talented as them,” one said.

Highlights A wedding-related detail sparked speculation about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were already married.

The online drama was triggered by a post shared by a wedding planner.

Some fans speculated whether the superstar couple were married, but others weren't convinced.

“May their children be as tall and good looking and talented as them,” one commented online.

RELATED:

The internet went into freakout mode, with speculation about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were already married

Share icon

Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

Speculation about the pop icon and the NFL star having secretly walked down the aisle began after an Instagram Story shared by wedding planner Ellie Nottoli.

Ellie shared behind-the-scenes clips from the nuptials of Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz, who tied the knot on Saturday, June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: elliestyled

While revealing the “personalized touches” from Cole and Emily’s wedding, the wedding planner included a letter addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

The two famous wedding guests were assigned to “Table 13,” according to the print on the letter.

The Lover singer has previously declared that the number 13 is lucky for her.

The speculation began after a wedding planner shared BTS details from the nuptials of Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz

Share icon

Image credits: emilyjarosz

The letter—addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce”—stirred up a storm online.

Many wondered whether they had secretly exchanged wedding vows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So he’s Travis Swift now?” one asked.

Share icon

Image credits: elliestyled

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wegoutofstyle13

Share icon

Image credits: urkiss_mycheek

“If they are, I want to know who planned the wedding and managed to keep it under wraps. THAT is who I want to hire!!” read one comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has to marry her.. Otherwise she’ll write a song about him,” said another.

Some netizens believed the theories, but others weren’t convinced

Share icon

Image credits: Cheyenne Rust

But not all fans were buying it.

“This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. It’s the aesthetic,” one said.

“You people fall for anything,” another quipped.

Share icon

Image credits: ciwyvv

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cruelcvnt

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Taylor and Travis were invited to the Chicago Bears Tight End’s wedding, they did not attend the ceremony.

Instead, they were attending the countryside wedding of his cousin Tanner Corum on Friday, June 6.

Tanner reportedly exchanged wedding vows with Samantha Peck at the RiverView Family Farm in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Taylor and Travis skipped Cole’s wedding and attended his cousin’s wedding in Tennessee

Share icon

Image credits: ZM

Share icon

Image credits: sydney_thinks

The Blank Space singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were captured posing for photos during the wedding festivities.

“So damn thankful for our family and the people that love us the most to come celebrate us on this special day Corum season,” Tanner captioned alongside a picture with the superstar couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tannercorum16

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bigreputat12250

The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 and have shown each other plenty of love and support since.

“Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” a source told Us Weekly last September. “Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”

“Taylor is ready for the next era of her life,” a source said about her settling down with the NFL star

Share icon

Image credits: Mandi Krosch-Tiffany

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: just_me245

Another source told the outlet that they do imagine settling down and raising a family soon.

“They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now,” they said.

Share icon



Image credits: SheRecvdUrMsg23

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, insiders claimed Travis had a rough idea of when he would drop down to one knee and ask the Shake it Off singer to marry him.

“Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” a source told the Daily Mail, suggesting he might hang up his jersey for good after another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said last month that everyone is waiting for Travis to ask Taylor’s parents “for her hand in marriage”

Share icon

Image credits: Cheyenne Rust

The source claimed Taylor’s parents Scott and Andrea are also excited for their pop star daughter to be engaged.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged,” the insider told the outlet.

Share icon

Image credits: Mandi Krosch-Tiffany

“Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source went on to say that the couple are looking at their current relationship as one that will last forever.

“Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen,” they added.

“I love this relationship for her. Hope they are endgame,” one fan wrote on social media

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon