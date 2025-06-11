Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Believe Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Secretly Married After Wedding Invitation Leaked
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce smiling outdoors, sparking rumors of secret marriage after wedding invitation leaked.
Celebrities, News

People Believe Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Secretly Married After Wedding Invitation Leaked

Taylor Swift fans went into full freakout mode after a wedding planner casually dropped a post, making the internet wonder if she and Travis Kelce were already married.

The marriage speculation led to Swifties sending their best wishes to the superstar couple.

“May their children be as tall and good looking and talented as them,” one said.

Highlights
  • A wedding-related detail sparked speculation about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were already married.
  • The online drama was triggered by a post shared by a wedding planner.
  • Some fans speculated whether the superstar couple were married, but others weren't convinced.
  • “May their children be as tall and good looking and talented as them,” one commented online.
    The internet went into freakout mode, with speculation about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were already married

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walking together at night, sparking rumors of a secret marriage after invitation leak.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

    Speculation about the pop icon and the NFL star having secretly walked down the aisle began after an Instagram Story shared by wedding planner Ellie Nottoli.

    Ellie shared behind-the-scenes clips from the nuptials of Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz, who tied the knot on Saturday, June 7.

    Group of people dressed for a wedding outdoors, possibly linked to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secret marriage rumors.

    Image credits: elliestyled

    While revealing the “personalized touches” from Cole and Emily’s wedding, the wedding planner included a letter addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

    The two famous wedding guests were assigned to “Table 13,” according to the print on the letter.

    The Lover singer has previously declared that the number 13 is lucky for her.

    The speculation began after a wedding planner shared BTS details from the nuptials of Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz

    Bride in white wedding dress holding bouquet and groom in white tuxedo smiling, sparking rumors of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage.

    Image credits: emilyjarosz

    The letteraddressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce”stirred up a storm online.

    Many wondered whether they had secretly exchanged wedding vows.

    “So he’s Travis Swift now?” one asked.

    Wedding invitation featuring Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s names, sparking secret marriage rumors.

    Image credits: elliestyled

    Social media post reacting to leaked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding invitation with surprise and disbelief.

    Image credits: wegoutofstyle13

    Twitter user questioning the rumored secret marriage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after an invitation leak.

    Image credits: urkiss_mycheek

    “If they are, I want to know who planned the wedding and managed to keep it under wraps. THAT is who I want to hire!!” read one comment.

    “He has to marry her.. Otherwise she’ll write a song about him,” said another.

    Some netizens believed the theories, but others weren’t convinced

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce posing outdoors with guests, sparking rumors about a secret wedding invitation leak.

    Image credits: Cheyenne Rust

    But not all fans were buying it.

    “This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. It’s the aesthetic,” one said.

    “You people fall for anything,” another quipped.

    Wedding invitation with Taylor and Travis Kelce's names, sparking rumors they secretly got married after invite leaked.

    Image credits: ciwyvv

    Tweet discussing common wedding aesthetics, relating to speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly marrying after invitation leak.

    Image credits: cruelcvnt

    Even though Taylor and Travis were invited to the Chicago Bears Tight End’s wedding, they did not attend the ceremony.

    Instead, they were attending the countryside wedding of his cousin Tanner Corum on Friday, June 6.

    Tanner reportedly exchanged wedding vows with Samantha Peck at the RiverView Family Farm in Knoxville, Tennessee.

    Taylor and Travis skipped Cole’s wedding and attended his cousin’s wedding in Tennessee

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce smiling together, sparking rumors of secret marriage and wedding invitation leak.

    Image credits: ZM

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the rumored secret marriage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after wedding invitation leak.

    Image credits: sydney_thinks

    The Blank Space singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were captured posing for photos during the wedding festivities.

    “So damn thankful for our family and the people that love us the most to come celebrate us on this special day Corum season,” Tanner captioned alongside a picture with the superstar couple.

    Image credits: tannercorum16

    Tweet discussing Travis and Taylor Kelce amid rumors of secret marriage after wedding invitation leaked.

    Image credits: Bigreputat12250

    The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 and have shown each other plenty of love and support since.

    “Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” a source told Us Weekly last September. “Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”

    “Taylor is ready for the next era of her life,” a source said about her settling down with the NFL star

    Guests gathered outdoors at a casual event, sparking rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secret marriage.

    Image credits: Mandi Krosch-Tiffany

    Social media user commenting on a post about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored secret wedding invitation.

    Image credits: just_me245

    Another source told the outlet that they do imagine settling down and raising a family soon.

    “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now,” they said.

    @laurenelizabethduhhh ##taylourswift#theerastour#cheifs#traviskelce @Taylor Nation ♬ So High School – Taylor Swift


    User tweet discussing speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly married after wedding invitation leaked.

    Image credits: SheRecvdUrMsg23

    Last month, insiders claimed Travis had a rough idea of when he would drop down to one knee and ask the Shake it Off singer to marry him.

    “Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” a source told the Daily Mail, suggesting he might hang up his jersey for good after another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

    A source said last month that everyone is waiting for Travis to ask Taylor’s parents “for her hand in marriage”

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with friends outdoors, smiling and holding drinks amid rumors of secret marriage.

    Image credits: Cheyenne Rust

    The source claimed Taylor’s parents Scott and Andrea are also excited for their pop star daughter to be engaged.

    “Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged,” the insider told the outlet.

    Taylor Swift smiling with a friend, both in floral dresses, at a casual indoor gathering with drinks and food in the background.

    Image credits: Mandi Krosch-Tiffany

    “Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” they added.

    The source went on to say that the couple are looking at their current relationship as one that will last forever.

    “Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen,” they added.

    “I love this relationship for her. Hope they are endgame,” one fan wrote on social media

    Comment from Karen Lee expressing hope that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is endgame amidst secret marriage rumors.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly married after wedding invitation leaked.

    Comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumor suggesting secret marriage after wedding invite leak.

    Comment about wedding invitation details, addressing table numbers and flat lay photography for Swift and Kelce secret marriage rumors.

    Text comment saying if she wants to get married, it's her choice, linked to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage rumors.

    Fan comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored secret marriage and leaked wedding invitation speculation.

    Comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s authentic love and happiness at a family wedding celebration.

    Comment expressing happiness about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce possibly disappearing briefly amid secret marriage rumors.

    Screenshot of a comment claiming people believe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got secretly married after invitation leaked.

    Comment about attending a wedding where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to have secretly married after invitation leaked.

    Commenter refutes rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly marrying, urging people to stop spreading delusions.

    Comment about wedding planner and fan attention, discussing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secret marriage rumors after invitation leak

    Comment from Heather McNeill expressing curiosity about who planned the secret wedding amid rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

    Text from Robert Taylor suggesting the unknown wedding planner sought publicity amid Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage rumors.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taylor is like Madonna - they don't need to put her surname down. If they did, glad they managed to keep it under wraps and not have choppers hovering in the air trying very hard to ruin it to get a quick scoop. If not, then still cool. People take other peeople's lives too seriously.

    aprilm_1 avatar
    April M
    April M
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares?

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You care enough to tell us you don't. Other people care, why not just move on or not bother opening an article that YOU don't care about?

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taylor is like Madonna - they don't need to put her surname down. If they did, glad they managed to keep it under wraps and not have choppers hovering in the air trying very hard to ruin it to get a quick scoop. If not, then still cool. People take other peeople's lives too seriously.

    aprilm_1 avatar
    April M
    April M
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares?

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You care enough to tell us you don't. Other people care, why not just move on or not bother opening an article that YOU don't care about?

