People Believe Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Secretly Married After Wedding Invitation Leaked
Taylor Swift fans went into full freakout mode after a wedding planner casually dropped a post, making the internet wonder if she and Travis Kelce were already married.
The marriage speculation led to Swifties sending their best wishes to the superstar couple.
“May their children be as tall and good looking and talented as them,” one said.
- A wedding-related detail sparked speculation about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were already married.
- The online drama was triggered by a post shared by a wedding planner.
- Some fans speculated whether the superstar couple were married, but others weren't convinced.
- “May their children be as tall and good looking and talented as them,” one commented online.
The internet went into freakout mode, with speculation about whether Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were already married
Image credits: MEGA/GC Images
Speculation about the pop icon and the NFL star having secretly walked down the aisle began after an Instagram Story shared by wedding planner Ellie Nottoli.
Ellie shared behind-the-scenes clips from the nuptials of Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz, who tied the knot on Saturday, June 7.
Image credits: elliestyled
While revealing the “personalized touches” from Cole and Emily’s wedding, the wedding planner included a letter addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”
The two famous wedding guests were assigned to “Table 13,” according to the print on the letter.
The Lover singer has previously declared that the number 13 is lucky for her.
The speculation began after a wedding planner shared BTS details from the nuptials of Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz
Image credits: emilyjarosz
The letter—addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce”—stirred up a storm online.
Many wondered whether they had secretly exchanged wedding vows.
“So he’s Travis Swift now?” one asked.
Image credits: elliestyled
Image credits: wegoutofstyle13
Image credits: urkiss_mycheek
“If they are, I want to know who planned the wedding and managed to keep it under wraps. THAT is who I want to hire!!” read one comment.
“He has to marry her.. Otherwise she’ll write a song about him,” said another.
Some netizens believed the theories, but others weren’t convinced
Image credits: Cheyenne Rust
But not all fans were buying it.
“This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. It’s the aesthetic,” one said.
“You people fall for anything,” another quipped.
Image credits: ciwyvv
Image credits: cruelcvnt
Even though Taylor and Travis were invited to the Chicago Bears Tight End’s wedding, they did not attend the ceremony.
Instead, they were attending the countryside wedding of his cousin Tanner Corum on Friday, June 6.
Tanner reportedly exchanged wedding vows with Samantha Peck at the RiverView Family Farm in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Taylor and Travis skipped Cole’s wedding and attended his cousin’s wedding in Tennessee
Image credits: ZM
Image credits: sydney_thinks
The Blank Space singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were captured posing for photos during the wedding festivities.
“So damn thankful for our family and the people that love us the most to come celebrate us on this special day Corum season,” Tanner captioned alongside a picture with the superstar couple.
Image credits: tannercorum16
Image credits: Bigreputat12250
The couple began dating in the summer of 2023 and have shown each other plenty of love and support since.
“Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” a source told Us Weekly last September. “Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”
“Taylor is ready for the next era of her life,” a source said about her settling down with the NFL star
Image credits: Mandi Krosch-Tiffany
Image credits: just_me245
Another source told the outlet that they do imagine settling down and raising a family soon.
“They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now,” they said.
@laurenelizabethduhhh ##taylourswift#theerastour#cheifs#traviskelce @Taylor Nation ♬ So High School – Taylor Swift
Image credits: SheRecvdUrMsg23
Last month, insiders claimed Travis had a rough idea of when he would drop down to one knee and ask the Shake it Off singer to marry him.
“Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” a source told the Daily Mail, suggesting he might hang up his jersey for good after another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
A source said last month that everyone is waiting for Travis to ask Taylor’s parents “for her hand in marriage”
Image credits: Cheyenne Rust
The source claimed Taylor’s parents Scott and Andrea are also excited for their pop star daughter to be engaged.
“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged,” the insider told the outlet.
Image credits: Mandi Krosch-Tiffany
“Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” they added.
The source went on to say that the couple are looking at their current relationship as one that will last forever.
“Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen,” they added.
“I love this relationship for her. Hope they are endgame,” one fan wrote on social media
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Taylor is like Madonna - they don't need to put her surname down. If they did, glad they managed to keep it under wraps and not have choppers hovering in the air trying very hard to ruin it to get a quick scoop. If not, then still cool. People take other peeople's lives too seriously.
You care enough to tell us you don't. Other people care, why not just move on or not bother opening an article that YOU don't care about?Load More Replies...
Taylor is like Madonna - they don't need to put her surname down. If they did, glad they managed to keep it under wraps and not have choppers hovering in the air trying very hard to ruin it to get a quick scoop. If not, then still cool. People take other peeople's lives too seriously.
You care enough to tell us you don't. Other people care, why not just move on or not bother opening an article that YOU don't care about?Load More Replies...
25
3