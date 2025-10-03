Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Taylor Swift Fans In Tears After Friend Behind ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Is Revealed, And It’s Not Blake Lively
Taylor Swift performing on stage with tousled hair and red lipstick under bright lights at night.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift Fans In Tears After Friend Behind ‘Ruin The Friendship’ Is Revealed, And It’s Not Blake Lively

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Taylor Swift’s newly released track Ruin the Friendship has sparked an emotional reaction from fans, many of whom were left in tears after realizing its true meaning. 

While fans initially speculated that the song was about her friendship with actress Blake Lively, the lyrics actually pointed to something much more heartbreaking.

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift’s Ruin the Friendship has fans emotional after its meaning became evident.
  • The song is not about Blake Lively, as many assumed, but about a high school friend Swift lost.
  • Listeners are in tears after realizing Swift wrote the track in memory of Jeff Lang, who passed away at 21.

Ruin the Friendship was about a high school friend who passed away when Swift was just starting her career.

    Fans thought the track was about Blake Lively, but the truth was different and a lot more intimate

    Taylor Swift performing on stage wearing a pink lace dress, holding a microphone under bright concert lights.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage wearing a pink lace dress, holding a microphone under bright concert lights.

    Image credits: John Shearer / Getty Images

    When Ruin the Friendship appeared on the track list of The Life of a Showgirl, many fans immediately speculated that the song would be about Blake Lively, one of Swift’s close celebrity friends. 

    According to Page Six, Justin Baldoni claimed in his countersuit against Blake Lively that she used her friendship with Swift to get her way with their controversial movie, It Ends With Us

    Taylor Swift fans emotional as friend behind Ruin The Friendship is revealed, not Blake Lively, in black and white studio photo.

    Taylor Swift fans emotional as friend behind Ruin The Friendship is revealed, not Blake Lively, in black and white studio photo.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift / YouTube

    The award-winning singer was ultimately subpoenaed by Baldoni’s legal team, and while the investigation was ultimately dropped, the whole fiasco reportedly ruined Swift and Lively’s friendship.

    A look at the actual lyrics of Ruin the Friendship, however, immediately made it evident that the song was about a totally different story, one that was far more personal and tragic.

    Taylor Swift fans emotional as friend behind Ruin The Friendship track is revealed, sparking reactions and discussions.

    Taylor Swift fans emotional as friend behind Ruin The Friendship track is revealed, sparking reactions and discussions.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    Swift opened up about regrets from her teenage years, confessing she wished she had kissed a friend before losing him forever. 

    She sang, “When I left school, I lost track of you / Abigail called me with the bad news / Goodbye… / And we’ll never know why.” 

    Lyrics from Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship on a green background, highlighting fan reactions and song's impact.

    Lyrics from Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship on a green background, highlighting fan reactions and song's impact.

    Image credits: Spotify

    The verse captured the moment when she learned of her friend’s passing through longtime friend Abigail Anderson.

    The emotional core of the song came when Swift described flying home for the funeral, saying she whispered her regrets at his grave. 

    Taylor Swift fans react as the friend behind Ruin The Friendship is revealed in an old photo with Jeff Lang.

    Taylor Swift fans react as the friend behind Ruin The Friendship is revealed in an old photo with Jeff Lang.

    Image credits: alrightnahh18

    “It was not an invitation / But I flew home anyway / With so much left to say / It was not convenient, no / But I whispered it at the grave / ‘Should’ve kissed you anyway.” 

    Instead of the celebrity feud-fueled song many expected, Ruin the Friendship ultimately turned out to be a heartfelt tribute to a long-lost friend.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage, holding a microphone, as fans react to the reveal of a friendship mystery.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage, holding a microphone, as fans react to the reveal of a friendship mystery.

    Image credits: BMI / YouTube

    Fans, however, are now speculating that CANCELLED!, another track on The Life of a Showgirl, might be about Lively, according to the New York Post.

    Unlike the intimate tone of Ruin the Friendship, CANCELLED! featured lyrics that are a bit more on the nose. 

    Tweet questioning if the person behind 'Ruin the Friendship' is him, with engagement icons visible.

    Tweet questioning if the person behind 'Ruin the Friendship' is him, with engagement icons visible.

    Image credits: discodiick

    “It’s a good thing I like my friends cancelled / I liked them cloaked in Gucci and in scandal,” Swift sang in the song’s chorus.

    Blake Lively was named the face of Gucci’s fragrance, Gucci Premiere, in 2012. The actress has also been involved in a scandal with Justin Baldoni following the film It Ends With Us.

    Swift’s history with the late Jeff Lang has been referenced in the past

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Taylor Swift fans reacting to the friend behind Ruin The Friendship, not Blake Lively.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Taylor Swift fans reacting to the friend behind Ruin The Friendship, not Blake Lively.

    Image credits: caitlinjallan

    Though she never named the friend directly in Ruin the Friendship, fans quickly connected the lyrics to Jeff Lang, a close high school friend who passed away at 21. Swift has spoken about him before.

    Back in 2010, while accepting the BMI Country Songwriter of the Year award, the then 20-year-old Taylor Swift shared a deeply vulnerable story, according to ELLE

    Taylor Swift fans emotional as friend behind Ruin The Friendship revealed, causing surprise and tears among followers.

    Taylor Swift fans emotional as friend behind Ruin The Friendship revealed, causing surprise and tears among followers.

    Image credits: blakelively / Instagram

    “Yesterday, I sang at the funeral of one of my best friends. And he was 21, and I used to play my songs for him first. So I would like to thank Jeff Lang,” Swift said during the awards, visibly emotional.

    Lang’s passing occurred on November 2, 2010, just days after Swift had released her album Speak Now

    Lyrics from Taylor Swift's song Cancelled shown on a green background referencing friendship and scandal.

    Lyrics from Taylor Swift's song Cancelled shown on a green background referencing friendship and scandal.

    Image credits: Spotify

    Previously, fans have speculated that Forever Winter, a vault track from her album Red, was also inspired by her friendship with Lang. 

    Forever Winter detailed her worry for a friend struggling with mental health and substance a**se.

    Taylor Swift fans emotional after friend behind Ruin The Friendship revealed in a candid moment between two women.

    Taylor Swift fans emotional after friend behind Ruin The Friendship revealed in a candid moment between two women.

    Image credits: taylorswift / Instagram

    The message behind Ruin the Friendship resonated with fans

    Taylor Swift fans in tears as friend behind Ruin The Friendship is revealed, sparking emotional reactions.

    Taylor Swift fans in tears as friend behind Ruin The Friendship is revealed, sparking emotional reactions.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    What made Ruin the Friendship so powerful wasn’t just Swift’s grief, but the lesson she drew from it. 

    At the end of the track, she gave some advice shaped by her regret: “My advice is always ruin the friendship / Better that than regret it / For all time / Should’ve kissed you anyway.”

    Taylor Swift posing in vintage costume holding album, surrounded by framed photos in elegant room, capturing fans' reaction.

    Taylor Swift posing in vintage costume holding album, surrounded by framed photos in elegant room, capturing fans' reaction.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    For Swift, the song was a way of telling her fans not to leave things unsaid, and not to hold back feelings that could become lifelong regrets. 

    The line, “Better that than to ask it / All your life,” resonated with netizens, many of whom related to the song’s theme and message.

    “This song hit me hard. It brought back our friend, whom we lost so recently… I legit started crying. Taylor, you’re unreal,” one commenter wrote. 

    “I thought Ruin the Friendship was about her didn’t do the kissing at the right time and regret that she didn’t ruin the friendship. But the 3rd verse hit me like a sledgehammer and now I see the full story,” wrote another.

    “It’s amazing that the media jumped on this train about it being shady and a diss track when it turned out to be something sad and loving, and I think it sums up the media’s perception of Taylor all pretty nicely,” another commenter stated.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s Ruin the Friendship on social media

    Tweet from a Taylor Swift fan expressing shock over the devastating plot twist in Ruin The Friendship.

    Tweet from a Taylor Swift fan expressing shock over the devastating plot twist in Ruin The Friendship.

    Image credits: HuffleBoy

    Tweet from Taylor Swift fan expressing sorrow over the friend behind ruin the friendship controversy, not Blake Lively.

    Tweet from Taylor Swift fan expressing sorrow over the friend behind ruin the friendship controversy, not Blake Lively.

    Image credits: nansversion

    Tweet by Taylor Swift fan Michele speculating about the friend behind Ruin The Friendship, sparking fan reactions.

    Tweet by Taylor Swift fan Michele speculating about the friend behind Ruin The Friendship, sparking fan reactions.

    Image credits: PurdySwift13

    Twitter post from a Taylor Swift fan expressing emotional reaction to a song, highlighting Taylor Swift fans in tears.

    Twitter post from a Taylor Swift fan expressing emotional reaction to a song, highlighting Taylor Swift fans in tears.

    Image credits: charliesbrina

    Tweet from dj scarlet discussing Taylor Swift fans reacting to the friend behind Ruin The Friendship not being Blake Lively.

    Tweet from dj scarlet discussing Taylor Swift fans reacting to the friend behind Ruin The Friendship not being Blake Lively.

    Image credits: scarletcharli3

    Twitter user reacting with sad emojis, expressing emotion over Taylor Swift fans in tears after friend reveal.

    Twitter user reacting with sad emojis, expressing emotion over Taylor Swift fans in tears after friend reveal.

    Image credits: diangelosandjim

    Tweet from Allison may questioning the timing of events related to Taylor Swift fans in tears after friend reveal.

    Tweet from Allison may questioning the timing of events related to Taylor Swift fans in tears after friend reveal.

    Image credits: Allisonmay49888

    Tweet discussing fan reactions to the meaning behind Taylor Swift's song Ruin The Friendship and its revealed inspiration.

    Tweet discussing fan reactions to the meaning behind Taylor Swift's song Ruin The Friendship and its revealed inspiration.

    Image credits: Aridotcrystal

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a fan's emotional reaction about Taylor Swift and the friend behind Ruin The Friendship.

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a fan's emotional reaction about Taylor Swift and the friend behind Ruin The Friendship.

    Image credits: shirokitsunegf

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sadness, related to Taylor Swift fans reacting to the friend behind Ruin The Friendship reveal.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sadness, related to Taylor Swift fans reacting to the friend behind Ruin The Friendship reveal.

    Image credits: eggscrams

    Tweet from a fan discussing new revelations about Taylor Swift’s history surprising many in 2025.

    Tweet from a fan discussing new revelations about Taylor Swift’s history surprising many in 2025.

    Image credits: SthormyStar

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the meaning behind a Taylor Swift song related to friendship and relationships.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the meaning behind a Taylor Swift song related to friendship and relationships.

    Image credits: shiroktsunechan

    Twitter user discussing a surprising friend reveal related to Taylor Swift fans and the phrase ruin the friendship.

    Twitter user discussing a surprising friend reveal related to Taylor Swift fans and the phrase ruin the friendship.

    Image credits: juyeonswift

    Tweet from user ivs expressing regret and lingering feelings, related to Taylor Swift fans in tears after friend revelation.

    Tweet from user ivs expressing regret and lingering feelings, related to Taylor Swift fans in tears after friend revelation.

    Image credits: flanneIcure

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
