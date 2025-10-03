Travis Kelce’s Manhood Is The Theme Of New Song, Fans Dubbed It Taylor Swift’s Raunchiest Track Yet
Taylor Swift included a saucy ode to her fiancé, Travis Kelce, in her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The 35-year-old singer released her 12th studio album on Friday, October 3, at midnight.
The album was composed of 12 songs, which saw her drop several hints, fantasies, and tributes to the NFL star. But one song in particular, probably her raunchiest track so far, talked about Travis’ manhood and how he had the key to “open” her “thighs.”
Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated album had several tributes to Travis Kelce, including one song titled Wood.
Coming in at ninth place on the album, the two-and-a-half-minute track was the shortest of them all. But it was dripping with unfiltered energy and suggestive innuendos aimed at her partner.
“Girls, I don’t need to catch a bouquet, mm / To know a hard rock is on the way / And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck,” Taylor sang in the second verse of the song.
The Grammy winner then mentioned Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights.
Of the 12 songs in the album, ‘Wood’ was dripping with unfiltered energy and suggestive innuendos
“New heights / Manhood / I ain’t gotta knock on wood / All of that b****in’, wishin’ on a fallin’ star / Never did me any good / I ain’t got to knock on wood,” she sang.
After the chorus, she went on to sing, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.”
The Love Story singer said the song Opalite was Travis’s favorite from the new album.
“My dad is very excited about Opalite, and it is Travis’s favorite,” she said on The Graham Norton Show.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was born on October 5, 1989, and the song was a nod to his birthstones, opal and tourmaline.
The singer revealed the NFL star’s favorite song from the album
“Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms,” she said on the show.
The song talked about someone who had a “bad habit of missing lovers past” but “now the sky is Opalite.”
Taylor spoke about what it was like to write the album while in love
The pop star spoke about how supportive Travis was when she would play the album for him before its release.
“I knew that this was the kind of album that he was going to love the most, he’s so supportive of all of it, but he’s a real vibes guy,” she told BBC Radio 1 in an interview this week.
When the host referred to Travis as an “exclamation mark,” Taylor said that would be “very accurate.”
“He’s a really easy going guy … All of my guy friends just want Travis to pick them up and throw them over a roof or throw them in a pool,” she said.
“You know he’s 6 foot 6, but the width of the shoulders is also like, seeing him walk through a door is genuinely a privilege,” she added.
“He’s a really easy-going guy,” the singer said while gushing with praise over her fiancé
The hitmaker also said it was “wonderful” to write the album while in love with someone.
“I used to have this dark fear that if I was ever truly happy and free being myself and nurtured by a relationship, what happens if the writing just dries up?” she said.
“What if the writing is directly tied to my torment and pain? And it turns out that’s not the case at all, we were just catching lightning in a bottle in this record,” she continued.
“Travis, what have you done to Taylor, because…” one commented on the lyrics of ‘Wood’
Netizens had mixed reactions to the song Wood, with one saying, “She’s h*rny. Good for her.”
“That was a little too much,” one said, while another wrote, “Yuck, Taylor.”
“‘Wood” lyrics is so dirtyy,” said another.
One wrote, “Yeah, Travis has her acting goofy.”
“Freaky tay,” quipped another.
“Wasn’t familiar with this side of her lol,” read another comment.
“That was a little too much,” said one critic about the lyrics
Stephanie Burt, a Harvard University professor who has taught a Taylor Swift English class, said Taylor “knows what she’s doing” by including playful nods to her fiancé in ‘Wood.’
“She would have grown up listening to raunchy men in country and rock describing the appetizing parts of women they were attracted to, and that can be done in a way that is complicit with depression or in a way that is s** positive,” said the professor, who wrote a book on the singer’s different eras, according to USA Today.
“Women have grown up thinking that they shouldn’t talk about s**ual pleasure, and it would be great for more people to talk about how our bodies feel and about s**ual pleasure,” she added.
“Especially a woman in her mid-30s, who is going to get married soon. I think that’s cool.”
Fans had wild reactions to the lyrics of the new song ‘Wood’
