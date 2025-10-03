Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Travis Kelce’s Manhood Is The Theme Of New Song, Fans Dubbed It Taylor Swift’s Raunchiest Track Yet
Taylor Swift wearing jeweled headpiece and red lipstick, posing with hand near mouth in ornate setting related to Travis Kelce manhood song.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Travis Kelce’s Manhood Is The Theme Of New Song, Fans Dubbed It Taylor Swift’s Raunchiest Track Yet

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift included a saucy ode to her fiancé, Travis Kelce, in her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old singer released her 12th studio album on Friday, October 3, at midnight.

The album was composed of 12 songs, which saw her drop several hints, fantasies, and tributes to the NFL star. But one song in particular, probably her raunchiest track so far, talked about Travis’ manhood and how he had the key to “open” her “thighs.”

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift dropped her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' at midnight on October 3.
  • The song ‘Wood’ from the album includes explicit references to fiancé Travis Kelce's manhood.
  • The singer revealed the NFL star’s favorite song from the album and said he was very "supportive."
  • She also spoke about what it was like to write an album while in love with someone.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Taylor Swift included a saucy ode to her fiancé, Travis Kelce, in her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl

    Taylor Swift in a bejeweled costume, posing seductively, highlighting themes of Travis Kelce's manhood in her new song.

    Taylor Swift in a bejeweled costume, posing seductively, highlighting themes of Travis Kelce's manhood in her new song.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated album had several tributes to Travis Kelce, including one song titled Wood.

    Coming in at ninth place on the album, the two-and-a-half-minute track was the shortest of them all. But it was dripping with unfiltered energy and suggestive innuendos aimed at her partner.

    Taylor Swift reclining on a red velvet surface wearing a sparkling red corset and matching long gloves in a dramatic pose.

    Taylor Swift reclining on a red velvet surface wearing a sparkling red corset and matching long gloves in a dramatic pose.

    Image credits: taylornation / Instagram

    “Girls, I don’t need to catch a bouquet, mm / To know a hard rock is on the way / And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck,” Taylor sang in the second verse of the song.

    The Grammy winner then mentioned Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of the 12 songs in the album, ‘Wood’ was dripping with unfiltered energy and suggestive innuendos

    Taylor Swift posing in a jeweled outfit underwater, related to fans calling her raunchiest track about Travis Kelce's manhood.

    Taylor Swift posing in a jeweled outfit underwater, related to fans calling her raunchiest track about Travis Kelce's manhood.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    “New heights / Manhood / I ain’t gotta knock on wood / All of that b****in’, wishin’ on a fallin’ star / Never did me any good / I ain’t got to knock on wood,” she sang.

    After the chorus, she went on to sing, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.”

    Lyrics from Taylor Swift's song Wood referencing Travis Kelce’s manhood with a blurred green and brown background.

    Lyrics from Taylor Swift's song Wood referencing Travis Kelce’s manhood with a blurred green and brown background.

    Image credits: Spotify

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Travis Kelce's manhood being the theme of a new raunchy song by Taylor Swift.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Travis Kelce's manhood being the theme of a new raunchy song by Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: SailorSwift18

    The Love Story singer said the song Opalite was Travis’s favorite from the new album.

    “My dad is very excited about Opalite, and it is Travis’s favorite,” she said on The Graham Norton Show.

    The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was born on October 5, 1989, and the song was a nod to his birthstones, opal and tourmaline.

    The singer revealed the NFL star’s favorite song from the album

    Man smiling and wearing a cap and patterned shirt while speaking, related to Travis Kelce's manhood in new song discussion.

    Man smiling and wearing a cap and patterned shirt while speaking, related to Travis Kelce's manhood in new song discussion.

    Image credits: Kyle Rivas / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms,” she said on the show.

    The song talked about someone who had a “bad habit of missing lovers past” but “now the sky is Opalite.”

    Taylor spoke about what it was like to write the album while in love

    Man and woman wearing headphones during a podcast, discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

    Man and woman wearing headphones during a podcast, discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

    Image credits: New Heights / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The pop star spoke about how supportive Travis was when she would play the album for him before its release.

    “I knew that this was the kind of album that he was going to love the most, he’s so supportive of all of it, but he’s a real vibes guy,” she told BBC Radio 1 in an interview this week.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reaction video screenshot with woman crying, related to Travis Kelce's manhood in a new song and fan reactions.

    Reaction video screenshot with woman crying, related to Travis Kelce's manhood in a new song and fan reactions.

    Image credits: stilldaylight12

    Tweet on a smartphone screen discussing Travis Kelce's manhood theme in a new song, with emotional emojis and user reactions.

    Tweet on a smartphone screen discussing Travis Kelce's manhood theme in a new song, with emotional emojis and user reactions.

    Image credits: shesabad2xgirl

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans' reaction to Travis Kelce's manhood theme in Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans' reaction to Travis Kelce's manhood theme in Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

    Image credits: tayrialena

    When the host referred to Travis as an “exclamation mark,” Taylor said that would be “very accurate.”

    “He’s a really easy going guy … All of my guy friends just want Travis to pick them up and throw them over a roof or throw them in a pool,” she said.

    “You know he’s 6 foot 6, but the width of the shoulders is also like, seeing him walk through a door is genuinely a privilege,” she added.

    “He’s a really easy-going guy,” the singer said while gushing with praise over her fiancé

    Taylor Swift seated in a red embellished corset and gloves, highlighting themes of Travis Kelce's manhood in new song.

    Taylor Swift seated in a red embellished corset and gloves, highlighting themes of Travis Kelce's manhood in new song.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    The hitmaker also said it was “wonderful” to write the album while in love with someone.

    “I used to have this dark fear that if I was ever truly happy and free being myself and nurtured by a relationship, what happens if the writing just dries up?” she said.

    “What if the writing is directly tied to my torment and pain? And it turns out that’s not the case at all, we were just catching lightning in a bottle in this record,” she continued.

    “Travis, what have you done to Taylor, because…” one commented on the lyrics of ‘Wood’

    Taylor Swift posing in a glamorous outfit, highlighting fans' reactions to Travis Kelce's manhood in her new song.

    Taylor Swift posing in a glamorous outfit, highlighting fans' reactions to Travis Kelce's manhood in her new song.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    Tweet screenshot showing user The Starter Girl replying to @TSwiftNZ with text about Travis Kelce’s manhood in a new song.

    Tweet screenshot showing user The Starter Girl replying to @TSwiftNZ with text about Travis Kelce’s manhood in a new song.

    Image credits: andrealdavis

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the song Wood, with one saying, “She’s h*rny. Good for her.”

    “That was a little too much,” one said, while another wrote, “Yuck, Taylor.”

    “‘Wood” lyrics is so dirtyy,” said another.

    Couple embracing tenderly in a garden setting, highlighting Travis Kelce's manhood as the theme of a new song.

    Couple embracing tenderly in a garden setting, highlighting Travis Kelce's manhood as the theme of a new song.

    Image credits: taylorswift / killatrav / Instagram

    One wrote, “Yeah, Travis has her acting goofy.”

    “Freaky tay,” quipped another.

    “Wasn’t familiar with this side of her lol,” read another comment.

    “That was a little too much,” said one critic about the lyrics

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wearing matching captain hats, with fans discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in new song.

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wearing matching captain hats, with fans discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in new song.

    Image credits: killatrav / Instagram

    Stephanie Burt, a Harvard University professor who has taught a Taylor Swift English class, said Taylor “knows what she’s doing” by including playful nods to her fiancé in ‘Wood.’

    “She would have grown up listening to raunchy men in country and rock describing the appetizing parts of women they were attracted to, and that can be done in a way that is complicit with depression or in a way that is s** positive,” said the professor, who wrote a book on the singer’s different eras, according to USA Today.

    “Women have grown up thinking that they shouldn’t talk about s**ual pleasure, and it would be great for more people to talk about how our bodies feel and about s**ual pleasure,” she added.

    “Especially a woman in her mid-30s, who is going to get married soon. I think that’s cool.”

    Fans had wild reactions to the lyrics of the new song ‘Wood’

    Tweet by Christina Erwin reacting to a song about Travis Kelce's manhood, highlighting fans calling it Taylor Swift's raunchiest track.

    Tweet by Christina Erwin reacting to a song about Travis Kelce's manhood, highlighting fans calling it Taylor Swift's raunchiest track.

    Image credits: ChristinaErwin9

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Travis Kelce's manhood being the theme of Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Travis Kelce's manhood being the theme of Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

    Image credits: ChristinaErwin9

    Tweet mentioning Taylor Swift’s new song themed around Travis Kelce’s manhood, posted by user Mirage.

    Tweet mentioning Taylor Swift’s new song themed around Travis Kelce’s manhood, posted by user Mirage.

    Image credits: dvmbnpxetic

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Travis Kelce’s manhood as a theme in Taylor Swift’s raunchiest song.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Travis Kelce’s manhood as a theme in Taylor Swift’s raunchiest song.

    Image credits: Mannyofweb3_

    Twitter user pool | SWAG II replying to a tweet about Travis Kelce's manhood theme in a new song by Taylor Swift.

    Twitter user pool | SWAG II replying to a tweet about Travis Kelce's manhood theme in a new song by Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: pooloutdid

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in a new song, highlighting fan reactions to the raunchy track.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in a new song, highlighting fan reactions to the raunchy track.

    Image credits: BachelorFree

    Tweet about new song themed around Travis Kelce's manhood, with fans calling it Taylor Swift's raunchiest track yet.

    Tweet about new song themed around Travis Kelce's manhood, with fans calling it Taylor Swift's raunchiest track yet.

    Image credits: whatsh1sf4ce

    Twitter user ayA replying to a tweet about Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift's raunchiest new song.

    Twitter user ayA replying to a tweet about Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift's raunchiest new song.

    Image credits: sensitifgangsta

    Twitter user reacting humorously to a tweet, discussing a mistaken engagement ring in a message about Travis Kelce’s manhood.

    Twitter user reacting humorously to a tweet, discussing a mistaken engagement ring in a message about Travis Kelce’s manhood.

    Image credits: Kitkatkay82

    Tweet screenshot showing a fan reacting to lyrics about Travis Kelce’s manhood in Taylor Swift’s new raunchy song.

    Tweet screenshot showing a fan reacting to lyrics about Travis Kelce’s manhood in Taylor Swift’s new raunchy song.

    Image credits: maisnayellow

    Tweet about Travis Kelce's manhood in new song, fans reacting to Taylor Swift's raunchiest track yet with humor.

    Tweet about Travis Kelce's manhood in new song, fans reacting to Taylor Swift's raunchiest track yet with humor.

    Image credits: EdytaS00

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Travis Kelce’s manhood as the theme of a new song by Taylor Swift fans.

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Travis Kelce’s manhood as the theme of a new song by Taylor Swift fans.

    Image credits: alltoowells

    Twitter user urmom replying with a quote and emojis, discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

    Twitter user urmom replying with a quote and emojis, discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

    Image credits: idontknowbro04

    Twitter user Heather Lynn tweeting a comment about Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift’s raunchiest new song.

    Twitter user Heather Lynn tweeting a comment about Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift’s raunchiest new song.

    Image credits: heatherlynnn0

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Taylor swift
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT