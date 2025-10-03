Travis Kelce’s Manhood Is The Theme Of New Song, Fans Dubbed It Taylor Swift’s Raunchiest Track Yet

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift included a saucy ode to her fiancé, Travis Kelce, in her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old singer released her 12th studio album on Friday, October 3, at midnight.

The album was composed of 12 songs, which saw her drop several hints, fantasies, and tributes to the NFL star. But one song in particular, probably her raunchiest track so far, talked about Travis’ manhood and how he had the key to “open” her “thighs.”

Taylor Swift in a bejeweled costume, posing seductively, highlighting themes of Travis Kelce's manhood in her new song.

Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

Taylor Swift’s hotly anticipated album had several tributes to Travis Kelce, including one song titled Wood.

Coming in at ninth place on the album, the two-and-a-half-minute track was the shortest of them all. But it was dripping with unfiltered energy and suggestive innuendos aimed at her partner.

Taylor Swift reclining on a red velvet surface wearing a sparkling red corset and matching long gloves in a dramatic pose.

Image credits: taylornation / Instagram

“Girls, I don’t need to catch a bouquet, mm / To know a hard rock is on the way / And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck,” Taylor sang in the second verse of the song.

The Grammy winner then mentioned Travis and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights.

Taylor Swift posing in a jeweled outfit underwater, related to fans calling her raunchiest track about Travis Kelce's manhood.

Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

“New heights / Manhood / I ain’t gotta knock on wood / All of that b****in’, wishin’ on a fallin’ star / Never did me any good / I ain’t got to knock on wood,” she sang.

After the chorus, she went on to sing, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.”

Lyrics from Taylor Swift's song Wood referencing Travis Kelce’s manhood with a blurred green and brown background.

Image credits: Spotify

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Travis Kelce's manhood being the theme of a new raunchy song by Taylor Swift.

Image credits: SailorSwift18

The Love Story singer said the song Opalite was Travis’s favorite from the new album.

“My dad is very excited about Opalite, and it is Travis’s favorite,” she said on The Graham Norton Show.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was born on October 5, 1989, and the song was a nod to his birthstones, opal and tourmaline.

Man smiling and wearing a cap and patterned shirt while speaking, related to Travis Kelce's manhood in new song discussion.

Image credits: Kyle Rivas / Getty Images

“Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms,” she said on the show.

The song talked about someone who had a “bad habit of missing lovers past” but “now the sky is Opalite.”

Man and woman wearing headphones during a podcast, discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

Image credits: New Heights / YouTube

The pop star spoke about how supportive Travis was when she would play the album for him before its release.

“I knew that this was the kind of album that he was going to love the most, he’s so supportive of all of it, but he’s a real vibes guy,” she told BBC Radio 1 in an interview this week.

Reaction video screenshot with woman crying, related to Travis Kelce's manhood in a new song and fan reactions.

Image credits: stilldaylight12

Tweet on a smartphone screen discussing Travis Kelce's manhood theme in a new song, with emotional emojis and user reactions.

Image credits: shesabad2xgirl

Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans' reaction to Travis Kelce's manhood theme in Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

Image credits: tayrialena

When the host referred to Travis as an “exclamation mark,” Taylor said that would be “very accurate.”

“He’s a really easy going guy … All of my guy friends just want Travis to pick them up and throw them over a roof or throw them in a pool,” she said.

“You know he’s 6 foot 6, but the width of the shoulders is also like, seeing him walk through a door is genuinely a privilege,” she added.

Taylor Swift seated in a red embellished corset and gloves, highlighting themes of Travis Kelce's manhood in new song.

Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

The hitmaker also said it was “wonderful” to write the album while in love with someone.

“I used to have this dark fear that if I was ever truly happy and free being myself and nurtured by a relationship, what happens if the writing just dries up?” she said.

“What if the writing is directly tied to my torment and pain? And it turns out that’s not the case at all, we were just catching lightning in a bottle in this record,” she continued.

Taylor Swift posing in a glamorous outfit, highlighting fans' reactions to Travis Kelce's manhood in her new song.

Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

Tweet screenshot showing user The Starter Girl replying to @TSwiftNZ with text about Travis Kelce’s manhood in a new song.

Image credits: andrealdavis

Netizens had mixed reactions to the song Wood, with one saying, “She’s h*rny. Good for her.”

“That was a little too much,” one said, while another wrote, “Yuck, Taylor.”

“‘Wood” lyrics is so dirtyy,” said another.

Couple embracing tenderly in a garden setting, highlighting Travis Kelce's manhood as the theme of a new song.

Image credits: taylorswift / killatrav / Instagram

One wrote, “Yeah, Travis has her acting goofy.”

“Freaky tay,” quipped another.

“Wasn’t familiar with this side of her lol,” read another comment.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wearing matching captain hats, with fans discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in new song.

Image credits: killatrav / Instagram

Stephanie Burt, a Harvard University professor who has taught a Taylor Swift English class, said Taylor “knows what she’s doing” by including playful nods to her fiancé in ‘Wood.’

“She would have grown up listening to raunchy men in country and rock describing the appetizing parts of women they were attracted to, and that can be done in a way that is complicit with depression or in a way that is s** positive,” said the professor, who wrote a book on the singer’s different eras, according to USA Today.

Erm these lyrics… especially from Wood. Magic wand, hard rock, redwood tree, New Heights of manhood, d-matized, opened my thighs!? Taylor is in her Sabrina era #TSTheLifeofaShowgirlpic.twitter.com/4putA7kBPn — A✨ (@imthattvgirl) October 2, 2025

wood by taylor swift lyrics pic.twitter.com/w4O6KFC86z — tana ❤️‍🔥 (@missameritana) October 3, 2025

“Women have grown up thinking that they shouldn’t talk about s**ual pleasure, and it would be great for more people to talk about how our bodies feel and about s**ual pleasure,” she added.

“Especially a woman in her mid-30s, who is going to get married soon. I think that’s cool.”

Tweet by Christina Erwin reacting to a song about Travis Kelce's manhood, highlighting fans calling it Taylor Swift's raunchiest track.

Image credits: ChristinaErwin9

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Travis Kelce's manhood being the theme of Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

Image credits: ChristinaErwin9

Tweet mentioning Taylor Swift’s new song themed around Travis Kelce’s manhood, posted by user Mirage.

Image credits: dvmbnpxetic

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Travis Kelce’s manhood as a theme in Taylor Swift’s raunchiest song.

Image credits: Mannyofweb3_

Twitter user pool | SWAG II replying to a tweet about Travis Kelce's manhood theme in a new song by Taylor Swift.

Image credits: pooloutdid

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in a new song, highlighting fan reactions to the raunchy track.

Image credits: BachelorFree

Tweet about new song themed around Travis Kelce's manhood, with fans calling it Taylor Swift's raunchiest track yet.

Image credits: whatsh1sf4ce

Twitter user ayA replying to a tweet about Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift's raunchiest new song.

Image credits: sensitifgangsta

Twitter user reacting humorously to a tweet, discussing a mistaken engagement ring in a message about Travis Kelce’s manhood.

Image credits: Kitkatkay82

Tweet screenshot showing a fan reacting to lyrics about Travis Kelce’s manhood in Taylor Swift’s new raunchy song.

Image credits: maisnayellow

Tweet about Travis Kelce's manhood in new song, fans reacting to Taylor Swift's raunchiest track yet with humor.

Image credits: EdytaS00

Screenshot of a tweet referencing Travis Kelce’s manhood as the theme of a new song by Taylor Swift fans.

Image credits: alltoowells

Twitter user urmom replying with a quote and emojis, discussing Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift's raunchy new song.

Image credits: idontknowbro04

Twitter user Heather Lynn tweeting a comment about Travis Kelce's manhood in Taylor Swift’s raunchiest new song.

Image credits: heatherlynnn0