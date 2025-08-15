Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Hurt So Much”: Pete Davidson Calls Out Double Standard Of Size Of His Manhood Being Scrutinized
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande posing at MTV event, highlighting scrutiny of size of his manhood controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Hurt So Much”: Pete Davidson Calls Out Double Standard Of Size Of His Manhood Being Scrutinized

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Davidson spoke about how “traumatic” it was when the world incessantly made jokes about his manhood.

The comedian, 31, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, appeared on The Breakfast Club this week.

He addressed rumors about his “big d*** energy” and how the size of his genitals became fodder for tabloids.

Highlights
  • Pete Davidson opened up about the trauma of having incessant jokes made about his manhood.
  • During his time on SNL, rumors began swirling about his “big d*** energy.”
  • His ex-fiancée Ariana Grande once claimed he was endowed with 10 inches.
  • The comedian admitted feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed by the objectification.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Pete Davidson opened up about the trauma of having incessant jokes made about his manhood

    Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande posing on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards event.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    While on the show, the comedian candidly spoke about his time on Saturday Night Live and how his dating life was constantly spurring headlines.

    “I brought a lot of pop culture into the show, like I made it [a] sort of tabloidly, trendy thing unintentionally,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pete Davidson speaking into a microphone during a podcast discussing scrutiny of the size of his manhood.

    Image credits: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM / YouTube

    “Also, I was embarrassed by it because … no one talked about any work I was doing. They were just like, ‘Oh, that’s the f*** stick.’ And that hurt so much,” he added.

    While no one was “outrightly mean” towards him, the King of Staten Island actor was still affected by the attention.

    His SNL castmates would notice how “sad” and “embarrassed” he was by it.

    The comedian said there were rumors about him having “big d*** energy” because of the famous women he was dating

    Pete Davidson speaking into microphone, addressing scrutiny and double standard about size of his manhood during interview.

    Image credits: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pete said numerous publications suggested he had “big d*** energy” because he was dating a string of famous women, including Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

    Ex-fiancée Ariana once joked online about the size of his privates while they were together

    “How long is Pete??? Oh, as in the interlude, not as in……anyway,” a social media user asked.

    “Like 10 inches? …oh f***…I mean…like a lil over a minute,” replied the Thank U, Next singer.

    His ex-fiancée Ariana Grande once claimed he was endowed with 10 inches 

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation mentioning Pete Davidson and the scrutiny of the size of his manhood.

    Image credits: alloveranthony / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pete and Ariana began dating towards the end of May 2018 and got engaged within a few weeks.

    They called off the engagement by October 2018.

    The Thank U, Next singer is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

    Pete Davidson with a woman, posing indoors, highlighting discussion about size of his manhood scrutiny double standard.

    Image credits: ethanslater / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media discussing the emotional impact and double standard of scrutinizing Pete Davidson's manhood size.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a post, related to Pete Davidson calling out the double standard of size of his manhood.

    When Pete was asked on the show about how the “big d*** energy” rumors began, he said: “I think it was like, the New York Times or something when I started dating someone that I guess they considered out of my league, which I think everyone is out of my league.”

    “But you know, they were like, ‘This guy must have big d*** energy.’ And then someone confirmed it,” he continued.

    The former SNL star admitted feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed by the objectification

    Pete Davidson and a woman closely interacting indoors, highlighting scrutiny on the size of his manhood in the media.

    Image credits: arianagrande / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    At one point, The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God asked what he was embarrassed about.

    “You was banging a lot of hot chicks and you had a 10-inch p**is,” he joked.

    Pete responded, saying that “sounds great” on “paper,” but it made him uncomfortable.

    “It’s embarrassing, ‘cause, you know… It’s Hollywood. Everybody f***s everyone,” he continued. “Everybody’s dating everybody. Why are they focusing on me? It’s not ‘cause I’m Glen Powell handsome, you know? I’m just like this dude that tells d*** jokes and is a dr** add***.”

    Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande sitting closely, with Pete addressing scrutiny about the size of his manhood.

    Image credits: arianagrande / Instagram

    The standup comic said he didn’t want to “victimize” himself but felt people wouldn’t talk about “girls like that professionally.”

    “The sexualization of me, like… if that was a girl, you know, like there’ll be a march for it,” he said.

    Things got so bad that people on the street allegedly began pointing out his family jewels.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pete Davidson wearing a Gryffindor robe standing next to a woman in Slytherin robe, both posing for a photo.

    Image credits: petedavidson / Instagram

    “Seriously, you’re just talking about my d*** all day … People do that on the internet … [with] let’s say Sydney Sweeney or whatever,” he continued. “But there’s no like radio hosts or news people being like, ‘This guy with the d***,’ they don’t talk about girls like that professionally.”

    Pete admitted he grew tired of his entire career being about his personal life.

    “Living through that is sort of traumatic. Like, not to be lame, but it’s traumatic to live in your own crap all the time,” he added.

    The stand-up comic touched upon how he “got psychosis” because of his dependency on substances

    Pete Davidson performing stand-up comedy, addressing the scrutiny and double standard of size of his manhood on stage.

    Image credits: Netflix Is A Joke / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Bodies Bodies Bodies star also shared candid confessions about his dependency on substances.

    “I was a daily, all day sorta guy and I got psychosis where you hear voices, and you feel like you’re sitting next to yourself,” he said.

    He said he would go to rehab and was in therapy, but none of that works “if you’re a dr** ad**ct.”

    “You can’t go to therapy on a bunch of dr*** and expedite it to work,” he added.

    Comedian Pete Davidson on stage holding a microphone, addressing the scrutiny of size of his manhood double standard.

    Image credits: Netflix Is A Joke / YouTube

    What made his 20s all the more difficult was being on SNL, which he joined when he was just 20 years old.

    Everyone at SNL was 10, 15 years older than me,” he recalled. “I had a tough time… they weren’t mean or anything, it’s just hard to [relate].”

    “I would be like, ‘hey, you guys wanna go smoke w**d?’ And they’re like, ‘We’re having our first child. I’m getting married next week,’ and all this stuff,” he continued. “It’s tough to make friends.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The comedian is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

    Pete Davidson and a woman sitting on wooden stairs, showing intimacy and addressing manhood size scrutiny.

    Image credits: elsie / Instagram

    Nevertheless, he became an extremely popular part of the sketch comedy series, especially because his romantic relationships put the spotlight on the show as well.

    “I think I did rub people the wrong way,” the comedian said, “and I think it was just annoying for the cast. I think the show as a whole loved it, because they were like, ‘People are talking about SNL.’”

    Pete Davidson in an orange hoodie and glasses, addressing scrutiny over size of his manhood in a TV show setting.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pete went on to talk about the lengthy process of erasing the 200 tattoos across his body.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He began the process in 2020 and might still be removing them until he’s around 40 because of how time-consuming it can be.

    “Essentially, they burn off a sheet of your skin and then it’s gotta heal for six to eight weeks,” he said. “And the healing thing, you have an open gash on your arm, and then you gotta put all this stuff on it, keep it out of the sun. And then after six to eight weeks, you gotta do it 10 more times.”

    The Staten Island native revealed he was erasing all 200 tattoos across his body, but was keeping only one of them

    Pete Davidson sitting shirtless with tattoos, holding a water bottle during a medical or tattoo session.

    Image credits: Clevver News / YouTube

    There is, however, one particular tattoo that he is planning to keep. And that is one of the things Hillary Clinton got on his right leg after she lost the 2016 presidential election.

    “I love that, Hillary,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He explained that he knew the former US Secretary of State personally and called her a “lovely lady.” And he was also inspired by how “tough” she was.

    “She was really at the forefront of some bulls***, and as someone who has been at the forefront of some bulls***, I was just, like, I just wanted to cheer her up a little bit,” the comedian said.

    When Pete began removing his tattoos in 2020, he apparently received a phone call from Hillary herself.

    “She hit me up and she’s like, ‘You’re not removing me, are you?’ I was like, ‘Of course not, of course. Hillary stays,’” he recalled. “She loves it.”

    “He is a role model for a lot of guys,” one commented online

    Tweet praising an interview discussing toxic masculinity, vulnerability, and scrutiny of Pete Davidson's manhood size.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment praising Pete Davidson for sharing his truth about feelings and size scrutiny double standard.

    Social media comment praising Pete Davidson's authentic vulnerability amid scrutiny of the size of his manhood.

    Social media comment praising an interview where Pete Davidson addresses scrutiny of the size of his manhood.

    User comment praising Pete Davidson for openness and leadership in his journey and expressing excitement for his progress.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Pete Davidson’s emotional interview addressing scrutiny of his manhood size.

    YouTube comment expressing strong support for Pete Davidson amid scrutiny of the size of his manhood.

    Comment praising Pete Davidson's recovery journey and addressing scrutiny of his manhood size double standard.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking that someone looks like Freddie Mercury, related to Pete Davidson manhood size scrutiny.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment expressing happiness about people healing, related to Pete Davidson's manhood size scrutiny.

    Social media comment about Pete Davidson’s age and growth amid scrutiny of size of his manhood.

    Tweet by user Jamal_huncho discussing the perspective on social media sharing and its impact, referencing Pete Davidson manhood scrutiny.

    Comment on social media praising Pete Davidson’s fatherhood amid scrutiny of the size of his manhood.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Pete Davidson as humble and down to earth with a heart emoji.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Pete Davidson for respecting women amid scrutiny of the size of his manhood.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Pete Davidson and mentioning his age on SNL.

    Social media comment expressing support for Pete Davidson addressing scrutiny of size of his manhood.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising personal growth, relating to scrutiny of Pete Davidson’s manhood size.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Pete Davidson's comedy and expressing gladness that he is doing better.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His "manhood"? BP, you can't be so old as to be nostalgic for the 50s. Stop being weird and gross. The entire article is about how equating gentials with manliness and worth are bad.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The world" incessantly made jokes, did we? All 8 billion of us? First I've heard of it. Please stop the tabloid hyperbole.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His "manhood"? BP, you can't be so old as to be nostalgic for the 50s. Stop being weird and gross. The entire article is about how equating gentials with manliness and worth are bad.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The world" incessantly made jokes, did we? All 8 billion of us? First I've heard of it. Please stop the tabloid hyperbole.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT