“Hurt So Much”: Pete Davidson Calls Out Double Standard Of Size Of His Manhood Being Scrutinized

Pete Davidson spoke about how “traumatic” it was when the world incessantly made jokes about his manhood.

The comedian, 31, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, appeared on The Breakfast Club this week.

He addressed rumors about his “big d*** energy” and how the size of his genitals became fodder for tabloids.

Pete Davidson opened up about the trauma of having incessant jokes made about his manhood

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

While on the show, the comedian candidly spoke about his time on Saturday Night Live and how his dating life was constantly spurring headlines.

“I brought a lot of pop culture into the show, like I made it [a] sort of tabloidly, trendy thing unintentionally,” he said.

Image credits: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM / YouTube

“Also, I was embarrassed by it because … no one talked about any work I was doing. They were just like, ‘Oh, that’s the f*** stick.’ And that hurt so much,” he added.

While no one was “outrightly mean” towards him, the King of Staten Island actor was still affected by the attention.

His SNL castmates would notice how “sad” and “embarrassed” he was by it.

The comedian said there were rumors about him having “big d*** energy” because of the famous women he was dating

Image credits: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM / YouTube

Pete said numerous publications suggested he had “big d*** energy” because he was dating a string of famous women, including Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

Ex-fiancée Ariana once joked online about the size of his privates while they were together

“How long is Pete??? Oh, as in the interlude, not as in……anyway,” a social media user asked.

“Like 10 inches? …oh f***…I mean…like a lil over a minute,” replied the Thank U, Next singer.

His ex-fiancée Ariana Grande once claimed he was endowed with 10 inches

Image credits: alloveranthony / X

Pete and Ariana began dating towards the end of May 2018 and got engaged within a few weeks.

They called off the engagement by October 2018.

The Thank U, Next singer is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Image credits: ethanslater / Instagram

When Pete was asked on the show about how the “big d*** energy” rumors began, he said: “I think it was like, the New York Times or something when I started dating someone that I guess they considered out of my league, which I think everyone is out of my league.”

“But you know, they were like, ‘This guy must have big d*** energy.’ And then someone confirmed it,” he continued.

The former SNL star admitted feeling uncomfortable and embarrassed by the objectification

Image credits: arianagrande / Instagram

At one point, The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God asked what he was embarrassed about.

“You was banging a lot of hot chicks and you had a 10-inch p**is,” he joked.

Pete responded, saying that “sounds great” on “paper,” but it made him uncomfortable.

“It’s embarrassing, ‘cause, you know… It’s Hollywood. Everybody f***s everyone,” he continued. “Everybody’s dating everybody. Why are they focusing on me? It’s not ‘cause I’m Glen Powell handsome, you know? I’m just like this dude that tells d*** jokes and is a dr** add***.”

Image credits: arianagrande / Instagram

The standup comic said he didn’t want to “victimize” himself but felt people wouldn’t talk about “girls like that professionally.”

“The sexualization of me, like… if that was a girl, you know, like there’ll be a march for it,” he said.

Things got so bad that people on the street allegedly began pointing out his family jewels.

Image credits: petedavidson / Instagram

“Seriously, you’re just talking about my d*** all day … People do that on the internet … [with] let’s say Sydney Sweeney or whatever,” he continued. “But there’s no like radio hosts or news people being like, ‘This guy with the d***,’ they don’t talk about girls like that professionally.”

Pete admitted he grew tired of his entire career being about his personal life.

“Living through that is sort of traumatic. Like, not to be lame, but it’s traumatic to live in your own crap all the time,” he added.

The stand-up comic touched upon how he “got psychosis” because of his dependency on substances

Image credits: Netflix Is A Joke / YouTube

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star also shared candid confessions about his dependency on substances.

“I was a daily, all day sorta guy and I got psychosis where you hear voices, and you feel like you’re sitting next to yourself,” he said.

He said he would go to rehab and was in therapy, but none of that works “if you’re a dr** ad**ct.”

“You can’t go to therapy on a bunch of dr*** and expedite it to work,” he added.

Image credits: Netflix Is A Joke / YouTube

What made his 20s all the more difficult was being on SNL, which he joined when he was just 20 years old.

“Everyone at SNL was 10, 15 years older than me,” he recalled. “I had a tough time… they weren’t mean or anything, it’s just hard to [relate].”

“I would be like, ‘hey, you guys wanna go smoke w**d?’ And they’re like, ‘We’re having our first child. I’m getting married next week,’ and all this stuff,” he continued. “It’s tough to make friends.”

The comedian is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Image credits: elsie / Instagram

Nevertheless, he became an extremely popular part of the sketch comedy series, especially because his romantic relationships put the spotlight on the show as well.

“I think I did rub people the wrong way,” the comedian said, “and I think it was just annoying for the cast. I think the show as a whole loved it, because they were like, ‘People are talking about SNL.’”

Image credits: Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Pete went on to talk about the lengthy process of erasing the 200 tattoos across his body.

He began the process in 2020 and might still be removing them until he’s around 40 because of how time-consuming it can be.

“Essentially, they burn off a sheet of your skin and then it’s gotta heal for six to eight weeks,” he said. “And the healing thing, you have an open gash on your arm, and then you gotta put all this stuff on it, keep it out of the sun. And then after six to eight weeks, you gotta do it 10 more times.”

The Staten Island native revealed he was erasing all 200 tattoos across his body, but was keeping only one of them

Image credits: Clevver News / YouTube

There is, however, one particular tattoo that he is planning to keep. And that is one of the things Hillary Clinton got on his right leg after she lost the 2016 presidential election.

“I love that, Hillary,” he said.

He explained that he knew the former US Secretary of State personally and called her a “lovely lady.” And he was also inspired by how “tough” she was.

“She was really at the forefront of some bulls***, and as someone who has been at the forefront of some bulls***, I was just, like, I just wanted to cheer her up a little bit,” the comedian said.

When Pete began removing his tattoos in 2020, he apparently received a phone call from Hillary herself.

“She hit me up and she’s like, ‘You’re not removing me, are you?’ I was like, ‘Of course not, of course. Hillary stays,’” he recalled. “She loves it.”

“He is a role model for a lot of guys,” one commented online

