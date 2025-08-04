Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom With Over 30 Tattoos Sparks Debate After Confessing She Regrets Her “Permanent Mistake”
Mom with over 30 tattoos covering arms and hands, wearing rings and watch, hiding face with painted red nails.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Mom With Over 30 Tattoos Sparks Debate After Confessing She Regrets Her “Permanent Mistake”

Many feel tattoo regret, but only a few say it out loud.

Alexa Locke gave a reality check about having tattoos from head to toe.

Her confession, where she admitted to hating every single one of her tattoos, struck a chord with thousands of viewers and went viral online.

    Alexa Locke gave a reality check about having tattoos from head to toe

    Mom with over 30 tattoos taking a mirror selfie wearing a black outfit, showing her tattooed arm and stylish look.

    Image credits: alexaterese

    Alexa, aged 37, said her opinion about tattoos on herself has dramatically changed over the last couple of decades.

    She said she struggled with her identity as a child and became intrigued by tattoos around the age of 16.

    By the time she turned 18, she got her first tattoo almost like a rite of passage.

    Mom with over 30 tattoos covering arms and hands, wearing gold rings and a smartwatch, hiding her face with red-painted nails.

    Image credits: lexaterese

    Apart from a full sleeve she got 15 years ago, the woman from Chico, California, has tattoos on the top of her foot, her neck, and behind her ear.

    She has around 25 to 30 tattoos, excluding the full sleeve.

    “I got the majority of my tattoos very quickly and far too young,” the content creator told People.

    The mother-of-two said she got her first tattoo at the age of 18

    Mom with over 30 tattoos wearing a red dress and sunglasses, standing outdoors with a black handbag and boots.

    Image credits: alexaterese

    Alexa estimates that she has spent more than $10,000 on tattoos over the years. Most of the tattoos are in the classic American and Japanese styles.

    She said she eventually grew ashamed of her tattoos, especially after welcoming her two sons.

    “I started regretting them once I became a mother. The judgment and stereotypes around tattoos are still very strong, which is disheartening—but it’s also reality,” she said.

    Mom with over 30 tattoos wearing large sunglasses shares regret about her permanent tattoo decision in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: lexaterese

    Comment by Wendy Morgan saying buy a coloring book and referring to a temporary solution in a social media post.

    Comment about a mom with over 30 tattoos expressing regret about her permanent tattoo choices sparking debate.

    “I hate how everyone’s first impression of me is just that I’m a tattooed woman. I’m so much more than that,” she added.

    The mother-of-two said she is no longer the same woman she used to be about 20 years ago. But when people look at her, they sometimes still see the woman she used to be.

    “The woman I am today is far more educated, mature, and secure in herself,” she told the outlet. “Yes, I hate my tattoos, but I’ve accepted them because they came from choices I made when I was younger.”

    “I hate my tattoos,” said Alexa, who estimates she has around 25 to 30 of them, excluding a full sleeve on her left arm

    Woman with over 30 tattoos wearing sunglasses and a black dress outdoors, sparking debate over her permanent tattoo regret.

    Image credits: lexaterese

    Comment from Julie Kean saying I see laser in your future, referring to tattoo regret and removal discussion.

    Comment from a mom with over 30 tattoos sharing her experience and opinions about permanent tattoo choices.

    “I understand that I did this to myself, and I understand why I’m judged for it,” she continued. “I don’t see myself as a victim, this is simply one of the consequences of my actions.”

    While speaking to Newsweek, Alexa spoke about which tattoos she dislikes and which one is her favorite.

    The knuckle tattoos that spell out “stay true” are her least favorites, while a clock with wings on her hand and the time she was born were her favorites.

    Mom with over 30 tattoos wearing large black sunglasses shares thoughts on tattoos and parenting choices.

    Image credits: lexaterese

    Comment from mom with over 30 tattoos expressing thoughts about meaning behind her tattoos online.

    Although she finds her tattoos artistically beautiful, she said she wishes they weren’t inked on her skin.

    “They are beautiful, and my artists did an amazing job. I just wish they were hanging somewhere in my house and not on my body. While I don’t like the ones on my body, I still admire all tattoos,” she told the outlet.

    Alexa spoke about the tattoos on her that were her least favorite

    @lexaterese An honest opinion from me to you! #tattoos#tattoo#realtalk#fyp#foryoupage#foryou#fypシ♬ original sound – Alexa Locke

    Comment by Amanda Plumeau about a mom with over 30 tattoos sharing her thoughts on permanent tattoo regret.

    Alexa asserted that she finds tattoos appealing and said they were a way for people to express themselves creatively.

    Nevertheless, she wished she hadn’t gotten her tattoos and would dissuade others from getting one unless they were absolutely sure.

    “For me, it’s not about thinking the tattoos are ugly; I actually still think many of them are beautiful. I just don’t want them on my body anymore,” she told People.

    “I’ve considered removal. In fact, I’ve done two sessions on my fingers,” she added. “It was excruciatingly painful, and it’s a very slow process. I’ve realized that removing these tattoos will take years and be incredibly expensive.”

    Mom with over 30 tattoos sitting at a table with children in a casual restaurant setting, showing detailed arm tattoos.

    Image credits: alexaterese

    Alexa didn’t expect her confessional video would garner millions of views and resonate with so many.

    She called regret a “normal feeling,” but was surprised that a lot of hate came from the tattoo community.

    “I’ve received a lot of love and, surprisingly, a lot of hate,” she said. “Millions of people related to me and felt so alone in their regret.”

    The California mom said she has considered tattoo removal, but believes it would take years and a lot of money

    Mom with over 30 tattoos holding makeup brush, sharing thoughts on self-consciousness and permanent tattoo regret.

    Image credits: lexaterese

    “I’ve received so many private messages from people thanking me for speaking out. It’s embarrassing. It’s humbling,” she added.

    “That’s why no one talks about this, because no one wants to admit they made a permanent mistake on their body.”

    @lexaterese Let’s talk about it! 🤦🏻‍♀️ #tattoo#tattoos#fyp#foryoupage#foryou#fypシ#viral♬ original sound – Alexa Locke

    Alexa was grateful for the positive responses to her viral video and said her friends and family were proud of her.

    “I’ve had a lot of parents and teachers reach out to tell me they plan to show my video to their kids, and that makes me incredibly happy,” she said.

    Netizens suggested, “The minimum age for tattoos should be 25”

    Comment by Lee saying oh but diva you look so cool in a social media post about mom with over 30 tattoos.

    Comment about minimum age for tattoos, sparking debate around a mom with over 30 tattoos regretting permanent choices.

    Comment about a mom with over 30 tattoos debating regret over a permanent tattoo mistake on social media.

    Comment by RNInjector.Lee discussing how tattoos are marketed to young people who think they will never change.

    Comment by Lynn Senoj expressing love for her tattoos as a homage to her past self in an online discussion about tattoo regrets.

    Comment by Makaila expressing hope to never feel regret, related to mom with over 30 tattoos sparking debate.

    Comment about mom with over 30 tattoos expressing regret, sparking debate on permanent tattoo mistakes.

    Comment in a social media thread from user savannah banana expressing approval of a young person addressing a topic.

    Comment from mom with over 30 tattoos expressing regret and thanking others for their support and transparency.

    Comment discussing tattoos and stereotypes related to a mom with over 30 tattoos sparking debate.

    TikTok comment from user kaylaforniala complimenting a mom with over 30 tattoos in an online debate.

    Comment discussing tattoos and their impact on perception, sparking debate on tattoos and regret among moms.

    Comment from mom with over 30 tattoos expressing regret and wishing for plain skin days.

    Comment expressing gratitude for honesty while discussing regret over permanent tattoos on a mom with over 30 tattoos.

    Comment from mom with over 30 tattoos sharing her views on regret and personal choices in a social media discussion.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    tattoo design
    tattoos
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Following a fashion that permanently and - most important - conspicuously marks you is stupid decision. When the fashion will fizzle out it will be too late to cry. No pity from me.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    If you're getting a tattoo just to get a tattoo, then that's on you. I got my tattoo because I wanted my skin to be a canvas for artists, so I will only get flash tattoos and on my back so if one day I regret them (doubt I ever will but okay), I won't have to see them.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
