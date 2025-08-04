Mom With Over 30 Tattoos Sparks Debate After Confessing She Regrets Her “Permanent Mistake”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many feel tattoo regret, but only a few say it out loud.

Alexa Locke gave a reality check about having tattoos from head to toe.

Her confession, where she admitted to hating every single one of her tattoos, struck a chord with thousands of viewers and went viral online.

RELATED:

Alexa Locke gave a reality check about having tattoos from head to toe

Share icon

Image credits: alexaterese

Alexa, aged 37, said her opinion about tattoos on herself has dramatically changed over the last couple of decades.

She said she struggled with her identity as a child and became intrigued by tattoos around the age of 16.

By the time she turned 18, she got her first tattoo almost like a rite of passage.

Share icon

Image credits: lexaterese

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from a full sleeve she got 15 years ago, the woman from Chico, California, has tattoos on the top of her foot, her neck, and behind her ear.

She has around 25 to 30 tattoos, excluding the full sleeve.

“I got the majority of my tattoos very quickly and far too young,” the content creator told People.

The mother-of-two said she got her first tattoo at the age of 18

Share icon

Image credits: alexaterese

Alexa estimates that she has spent more than $10,000 on tattoos over the years. Most of the tattoos are in the classic American and Japanese styles.

She said she eventually grew ashamed of her tattoos, especially after welcoming her two sons.

“I started regretting them once I became a mother. The judgment and stereotypes around tattoos are still very strong, which is disheartening—but it’s also reality,” she said.

Share icon

Image credits: lexaterese

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hate how everyone’s first impression of me is just that I’m a tattooed woman. I’m so much more than that,” she added.

The mother-of-two said she is no longer the same woman she used to be about 20 years ago. But when people look at her, they sometimes still see the woman she used to be.

“The woman I am today is far more educated, mature, and secure in herself,” she told the outlet. “Yes, I hate my tattoos, but I’ve accepted them because they came from choices I made when I was younger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hate my tattoos,” said Alexa, who estimates she has around 25 to 30 of them, excluding a full sleeve on her left arm

Share icon

Image credits: lexaterese

ADVERTISEMENT

“I understand that I did this to myself, and I understand why I’m judged for it,” she continued. “I don’t see myself as a victim, this is simply one of the consequences of my actions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking to Newsweek, Alexa spoke about which tattoos she dislikes and which one is her favorite.

The knuckle tattoos that spell out “stay true” are her least favorites, while a clock with wings on her hand and the time she was born were her favorites.

Share icon

Image credits: lexaterese

Although she finds her tattoos artistically beautiful, she said she wishes they weren’t inked on her skin.

“They are beautiful, and my artists did an amazing job. I just wish they were hanging somewhere in my house and not on my body. While I don’t like the ones on my body, I still admire all tattoos,” she told the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexa spoke about the tattoos on her that were her least favorite

Alexa asserted that she finds tattoos appealing and said they were a way for people to express themselves creatively.

Nevertheless, she wished she hadn’t gotten her tattoos and would dissuade others from getting one unless they were absolutely sure.

“For me, it’s not about thinking the tattoos are ugly; I actually still think many of them are beautiful. I just don’t want them on my body anymore,” she told People.

“I’ve considered removal. In fact, I’ve done two sessions on my fingers,” she added. “It was excruciatingly painful, and it’s a very slow process. I’ve realized that removing these tattoos will take years and be incredibly expensive.”

Share icon

Image credits: alexaterese

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexa didn’t expect her confessional video would garner millions of views and resonate with so many.

She called regret a “normal feeling,” but was surprised that a lot of hate came from the tattoo community.

“I’ve received a lot of love and, surprisingly, a lot of hate,” she said. “Millions of people related to me and felt so alone in their regret.”

The California mom said she has considered tattoo removal, but believes it would take years and a lot of money

Share icon

Image credits: lexaterese

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve received so many private messages from people thanking me for speaking out. It’s embarrassing. It’s humbling,” she added.

“That’s why no one talks about this, because no one wants to admit they made a permanent mistake on their body.”

Alexa was grateful for the positive responses to her viral video and said her friends and family were proud of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve had a lot of parents and teachers reach out to tell me they plan to show my video to their kids, and that makes me incredibly happy,” she said.

Netizens suggested, “The minimum age for tattoos should be 25”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon