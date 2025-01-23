“So Many Questions”: Man’s Back Tattoo Under General Anesthesia Ends In Tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

The pursuit to get a full-back tattoo ended in tragedy for a Brazilian influencer.

Ricardo Godoi lost his life on the operating table after being sedated with general anesthesia and suffering a cardiac arrest in the coastal town of Itapema, Santa Catarina.

Hours before his death, Godoi informed his 225K followers that he was going to get a brand new tattoo and would give them an update within a few hours. But what followed was the heartbreaking news of his untimely death.

Highlights Ricardo Godoi died from cardiac arrest under anesthesia for a full-back tattoo.

Godoi informed his followers of the tattoo hours before his untimely death.

A private hospital and anesthesiologist were hired for Godoi's procedure.

The owner of the tattoo studio said he “deeply regrets” the passing of a “great friend.”

RELATED:

Brazilian influencer Ricardo Godoi tragically passed away on the operating table in the coastal town of Itapema on January 20

Share icon

Image credits: Zamrznuti tonovi/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

The Instagram star had hired a tattoo studio to ink his back with a massive tattoo. He also hired a private hospital and had the staff, drugs, and equipment ready so that he could have the tattoo done while under general anesthesia.

“Ricardo was going to have a full back tattoo done with us under general anaesthetic, sedation, and intubation,” said the hired tattoo studio in a statement following his death, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To do this, we hired a private hospital with all the staff, equipment, and anaesthetic drugs necessary for the safety of the procedure,” the statement continued.

“We also hired a doctor with a specialism in anaesthesiology and experience in intubation, whose documentation was approved by the hospital.”

Share icon

Image credits: ricardo.godoi.oficial

“Blood tests were requested beforehand, which showed no explicit risk in carrying out the procedure,” the statement added. “Ricardo signed the consent form regarding the risk of the procedure.”

With all the arrangements made, Godoi arrived at the private hospital on Monday, January 20, to get the tattoo done.

“I’m about to undergo a surgical procedure and will only be back here after 4 p.m.,” he told his followers.

However, the auto influencer passed away at noon the same day, leaving behind his wife and children. The police are reportedly investigating his death.

“I’m about to undergo a surgical procedure and will only be back here after 4 p.m.,” he told his 225K followers hours before suffering a cardiac arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ricardo.godoi.oficial

The owner of the tattoo studio said he “deeply regrets” the passing of a “great friend.”

“What happened was that, at the beginning of the sedation and intubation, he went into cardiac arrest,” the owner said.

“That occurred before they even started tattooing him. He was quickly checked and a cardiologist was called in to try to revive him, unfortunately without success.”

The owner of the tattoo studio said the cardiac arrest took place “before they even started tattooing him”

Share icon

Image credits: ricardo.godoi.oficial

Following Godoi’s death, an emotional tribute went up on his Instagram page announcing the news to thousands of followers.

“It is with great regret that we inform you about the death of Ricardo Godoi yesterday at midday,” the message said.

“At this painful moment, we show solidarity with his friends and family, wishing them strength and comfort to overcome this unbearable loss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let Ricardo’s memory be remembered with affection and respect by those who had the privilege of knowing him.”

A follow-up tribute described the influencer as an “incredible person” with “joy” and “generosity.”

“At this painful moment, we show solidarity with his friends and family, wishing them strength and comfort,” read a tribute shared on his Instagram page

Share icon

Image credits: ricardo.godoi.oficial

“Today we say goodbye to Ricardo Godoi, an incredible person who left his mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” read the translation of the tribute originally posted in Portuguese.

“His joy, generosity, and light will continue to be present in our memories and every story he helped build,” the message continued. “May he rest in peace. Our condolences to family & friends.”

The deceased content creator was the CEO of Godoi Premium Group. He regularly shared content about luxury cars on Instagram and had a successful business importing and selling high-end sports cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

The content creator, who regularly shared posts about luxury cars, leaves behind a wife and children

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ricardo.godoi.oficial

Godoi was clear about the “legacy” he wanted to leave behind in the “automotive universe.”

“My goal is clear: to bring the most exclusive cars from around the world,” he wrote in the caption of a post shared days before his tragic death.

“I want to thrill car enthusiasts, present models that have never been seen on national soil, and make history as an importer who seeks the unique, the rare and the different,” he continued.

“More than cars, I bring dreams. Every vehicle I import carries a story, an essence, and it is my mission to share them with those who cherish the extraordinary.”

“If you, like I do, love the automotive universe and want to get to know more and more exotic, unique, and different models, follow my page and follow this journey,” he concluded. “Together, we’ll redefine what exclusivity is on four wheels.”

“My goal is clear: to bring the most exclusive cars from around the world,” the auto influencer told his fans earlier this month

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ricardo.godoi.oficial

A friend of the deceased influencer, Eduardo Razuk, said he spoke to him on the morning of his death.

“I spoke to him in the morning. Unbelievable, none of us expected that. He’s already in my prayers, Godoi was certainly an enlightened person,” Razuk said ahead of the funeral.

Another friend fondly remembered him as “an incredible person” and said, “He treated people so well, always with enthusiasm. Rest in peace. You helped a lot of people fulfill their dreams.”

Share icon

Image credits: ricardo.godoi.oficial

Netizens were divided in the comments section following the news of his death, with several disagreeing with his choice of opting for general anesthesia for a tattoo.

“If you can’t take the pain, you don’t deserve the tattoo,” one said while another wrote, “That’s such a tragedy for something so unnecessary.”

“I thought the whole point of getting a tattoo was to go through the pain,” another said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One said, “there was obviously something wrong with his heart or something else as serious. Any of us could’ve had that with normal surgery.”

Netizens were divided in the comments section, with one saying: “if you can’t take the pain, you don’t deserve the tattoo”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT