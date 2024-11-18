ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Monolith Studio, Brooklyn’s go-to spot for tattoos that are more like works of art. Founded by world-renowned tattoo artists Okan Uckun and Oscar Akermo, it brings together internationally acclaimed artists from around the world, all experts in styles like geometric, fine line, micro-realism, and more.

At Monolith, tattoos are about way more than just ink—they’re personal stories turned into stunning designs. Keep scrolling to see what makes Monolith Studio the coolest place in Brooklyn!

dimkymn Report

Monolith Studio operates on the principle of "artist led, artist made.” This means that every tattoo is designed and applied by the artist, ensuring the entire process is driven by their artistic vision from beginning to end. "For us, each tattoo represents a collaboration that reflects the artist’s spirit and the collector’s (client’s) story."
dimkymn Report

oksukimm Report

Monolith Studio takes pride in bringing together some of the most skilled artists in contemporary tattooing. "Our tattoo artists stand out not only for their technical skills but also for their deep knowledge and background in art and design. With experience in fields such as architecture, modern art, and design, our artists bring these diverse influences into their tattoos, offering a fresh creative perspective."
oksukimm Report

amalieink Report

coreyxgonzales Report

Each artist at Monolith Studio specializes in their own unique style, making it a hub of diverse talent. "Our artists excel in modern tattoo styles, including minimalist and fine-line tattoos, as well as traditional and cultural motifs. This diversity allows us to offer clients a wide range of tattoo options and create custom designs tailored to each person’s individual taste."
coreyxgonzales Report

crybabyricecake Report

jz_inker Report

kaylee.tattoos Report

okanuckun Report

oscarakermo Report

jz_inker Report

oscarakermo Report

crybabyricecake Report

kaylee.tattoos Report

okanuckun Report

