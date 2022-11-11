One hundred and thirty-seven years have passed since that memorable day when the German mechanic and inventor Karl Benz rode out of the gates of his house in an incredibly creaky, slow and gasoline-stinking carriage, which, by some unimaginable miracle, moved itself, without the slightest participation of horses. Benz's neighbors did not yet assume that they had witnessed a landmark event - the beginning of the automobile era.

Decades have passed since then, mankind has found a replacement for almost everything that was invented in the 19th century, but the car is still in strongest demand all over the world. Then, at the turn of the century many, many years ago, the leading global brands of the rapidly developing automotive industry were both the well-known Ford, Mercedes-Benz or Renault, and the long-gone Isotta Fraschini, Lorraine-Dietrich or Hispano-Suiza.

And the appearance of cars over almost a century and a half has changed beyond recognition. From clumsy strollers, noisy and smelling of smoke, with thin wheels on spokes and completely unsafe on the road, they have acquired swift streamlined shapes, artificial intelligence to assist the driver, while safety has become a key factor in the design of new models. Safety and beauty, of course.

Bored Panda has compiled for you a special selection of comparison illustrations of what the first or one of the first cars of famous contemporary brands looked like compared to some of their latest models. So please feel free to look at these photos, admire the evolution of engineering and design ideas, and do not forget to scroll to the very end and, of course, write your comments below. Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!