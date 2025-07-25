Doctors Warn About Trendy “Freeze” Branding Tattoo Alternative That Puts People “At Risk”

ADVERTISEMENT

A new trend gaining popularity on TikTok is raising concerns among healthcare professionals.

Freeze branding involves tattooing human skin with icy-cold liquid nitrogen. The chilling technique, also known as cryo-branding, is traditionally used to mark and identify livestock.

Unlike traditional branding, which uses heat, this method relies on cryogenic coolant to destroy an animal’s pigment cells and hair follicles.

Highlights Freeze branding tattoos use liquid nitrogen on human skin, risking severe burns and infections.

A reported case showed freeze branding causing third-degree burns in a 33-year-old woman after 10 seconds exposure.

Freeze branding joins a list of risky beauty trends like using Sharpies as lip liners and hemorrhoid creams near eyes.

It was developed in 1966 as a less painful way to mark cattle. But cattle skin is much thicker than human skin.

RELATED:

Share icon Freeze branding uses liquid nitrogen to mark human skin, causing risks of infection and fourth-degree burns



Image credits: alec.palmerton_md



“While [a freeze-brand tattoo] may look cool at first, after six weeks of intensive wound care, this is what you might be left with,” warned Andrea Suarez, a board-certified dermatologist, pointing to the inflamed skin of a Gen-Zer who got the “tattoo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And that was only after having [the freeze branding iron] on there for a mere 10 seconds. Don’t do this.”

Originally developed to identify livestock, this technique is now being used on human skin

Share icon

Image credits: drdrayzday

Share icon

Image credits: drdrayzday

As Suarez explained, getting the trendy mark “is a bad idea,” as it can “result in a full-thickness burn, that puts you at risk for a deep infection called cellulitis.”

The National Library of Medicine explains that cellulitis is an acute bacterial infection causing inflammation of the deep dermis and surrounding subcutaneous tissue.

Untreated cellulitis can lead to sepsis, bone inflammation, or a heart lining infection.

ADVERTISEMENT



Suarez said the severity of the injuries left by the freeze-brand tattoos depends on the temperature of the iron, how long it’s in contact with the skin, and the skin thickness of the area being tattooed.

“Friendly reminder, you are not a horse,” the Houston-based dermatologist emphasized in her video, which has received nearly 115,000 likes on Instagram.

Human skin is much thinner than cattle skin, making these “tattoos” extremely dangerous

Share icon

Image credits: rackingupthemiles

Because human skin is between two and four times less in thickness than horse skin, this method can quickly cause second, third, and fourth degree burns.



The NLM reported on a case where a 33-year-old woman was left with a 0.25% total body surface area wound after getting the “tattoo” on her arm.

The branding iron was cooled for five minutes in a coolant mixture of dry ice and isopropyl alc*hol at an unknown temperature and the brand was then applied to her skin for 10 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT



The patient attempted local wound care after the injury; however, she was referred to the US Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center secondary to delayed wound healing, reads the report, adding that the woman was left with a third-degree injury requiring a prolonged healing time.

Freeze branding is one of many beauty trends that dermatologists warn against due to their serious health risks

Share icon

Image credits: lilcowgirl13

Freeze branding joins a growing list of internet aesthetic trends doctors are urging people to stay away from.

Dermatologists have already warned against using Sharpies as lip liners, explaining that the toxins found in the marker ink could get absorbed into the bloodstream.

As it turns out, swapping traditional lip pencils for ink is not an effective beauty hack, but can actually lead to glaucoma, a condition of increased pressure within the eyeball that can eventually cause blindness.

Moreover, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, the ingredient xylene “can cause skin inflammation and defatting, particularly after prolonged or repeated contact with the liquid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: lilcowgirl13

Another concerning trend involves using hemorrhoid cream under the eyes to reduce puffiness.

New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss warned that some creams contain phenylephrine and steroids, which can “increase your risk of glaucoma.”

Additionally, she said steroid creams “worsen the look of your wrinkles and the redness around your eyes” and give you a “shrivelly” appearance, as per The New York Post.

Idriss explained that the only type of “bottoms” product that can be safely used all over the skin, including under the eye, is “diaper rash cream/butt paste,” such as Triple Paste, which contains cornstarch and oat kernel extract.



The “morning shed,” another beauty trend doing the rounds on TikTok, refers to an extreme overnight beauty regime that can supposedly snatch your jawline, plump your skin, and prevent signs of aging.

Young women film themselves in the morning after sleeping in sellotape to reduce their double chin by covering their faces in silicone face peels loaded with products.

ADVERTISEMENT

This method, which has more than 3.2 million tags on TikTok, is known as “the morning shed” because individuals record themselves removing the different products upon waking up.

Experts have warned that, beyond causing an uncomfortable night’s sleep, certain aspects of this beauty trend could pose a risk of suffocation.

Many people are in disbelief that individuals would seriously harm their skin for aesthetic purposes

Share icon

Image credits: lukeboostsmedia

Share icon

Image credits: JDWang11

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jrpbsp

Share icon

Image credits: staci42344

Share icon

Image credits: KarenFoye1

Share icon

Image credits: JINVISIBLEWOMAN

Share icon

Image credits: MichelleMo10934

Share icon

Image credits: bitemeta

Share icon

Image credits: WifeOfCloud

Share icon

Image credits: blackhawkce457

Share icon

Image credits: nutzmeta

Share icon

Image credits: The_Facts_Dude

Share icon

Image credits: IcedViews

Share icon

Image credits: ClownWorld_