Doctors Warn About Trendy “Freeze” Branding Tattoo Alternative That Puts People “At Risk”
Close-up of a person receiving a freeze branding tattoo alternative on their hip, highlighting associated health risks.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Doctors Warn About Trendy “Freeze” Branding Tattoo Alternative That Puts People “At Risk”

A new trend gaining popularity on TikTok is raising concerns among healthcare professionals.

Freeze branding involves tattooing human skin with icy-cold liquid nitrogen. The chilling technique, also known as cryo-branding, is traditionally used to mark and identify livestock.

Unlike traditional branding, which uses heat, this method relies on cryogenic coolant to destroy an animal’s pigment cells and hair follicles.

Highlights
  • Freeze branding tattoos use liquid nitrogen on human skin, risking severe burns and infections.
  • A reported case showed freeze branding causing third-degree burns in a 33-year-old woman after 10 seconds exposure.
  • Freeze branding joins a list of risky beauty trends like using Sharpies as lip liners and hemorrhoid creams near eyes.

It was developed in 1966 as a less painful way to mark cattle. But cattle skin is much thicker than human skin.

    Freeze branding uses liquid nitrogen to mark human skin, causing risks of infection and fourth-degree burns
    A woman receiving the trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative on her shoulder, with others watching nearby outdoors.

    Image credits: alec.palmerton_md

    @4b.ranch You can get a freeze brand, just never near internal organs🙃 #foryou#foryoupage#freezebranding#cattle#cattlebrand#horse#horsesoftiktok♬ Funny video “Carmen Prelude” Arranging weakness(836530) – yo suzuki(akisai)


    “While [a freeze-brand tattoo] may look cool at first, after six weeks of intensive wound care, this is what you might be left with,” warned Andrea Suarez, a board-certified dermatologist, pointing to the inflamed skin of a Gen-Zer who got the “tattoo.”

    “And that was only after having [the freeze branding iron] on there for a mere 10 seconds. Don’t do this.”

    Originally developed to identify livestock, this technique is now being used on human skin

    Woman in blue shirt warns about freeze branding tattoo alternative being applied to a man's back in a wooden room.

    Image credits: drdrayzday

    Person showing a freeze branding tattoo on their back while a doctor warns about risks of this trendy branding tattoo alternative.

    Image credits: drdrayzday

    As Suarez explained, getting the trendy mark “is a bad idea,” as it can “result in a full-thickness burn, that puts you at risk for a deep infection called cellulitis.”

    The National Library of Medicine explains that cellulitis is an acute bacterial infection causing inflammation of the deep dermis and surrounding subcutaneous tissue.

    Untreated cellulitis can lead to sepsis, bone inflammation, or a heart lining infection.

    @drdrayzday Freeze branding human skin is a bad idea, part 2. #freezebranding#cryobranding#tattoo#dermatologist @christininis❤👌🏻 ♬ original sound – Dr Dray | Dermatologist


    Suarez said the severity of the injuries left by the freeze-brand tattoos depends on the temperature of the iron, how long it’s in contact with the skin, and the skin thickness of the area being tattooed.

    “Friendly reminder, you are not a horse,” the Houston-based dermatologist emphasized in her video, which has received nearly 115,000 likes on Instagram.

    Human skin is much thinner than cattle skin, making these “tattoos” extremely dangerous

    Man using freeze branding technique on a horse's hindquarters, illustrating the trendy branding tattoo alternative risks.

    Image credits: rackingupthemiles

    Because human skin is between two and four times less in thickness than horse skin, this method can quickly cause second, third, and fourth degree burns.

    The NLM reported on a case where a 33-year-old woman was left with a 0.25% total body surface area wound after getting the “tattoo” on her arm.

    The branding iron was cooled for five minutes in a coolant mixture of dry ice and isopropyl alc*hol at an unknown temperature and the brand was then applied to her skin for 10 seconds. 

    @rackingupthemiles Im obsessed😍 #freezebrand#freezebranding#freezebranded#mustangfreezebrand#blmmustang#blmmustangs#blmmustanghorses#titledblmmustang#kj#kjstables♬ All Summer Long – Kid Rock


    The patient attempted local wound care after the injury; however, she was referred to the US Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center secondary to delayed wound healing, reads the report, adding that the woman was left with a third-degree injury requiring a prolonged healing time.

    Freeze branding is one of many beauty trends that dermatologists warn against due to their serious health risks

    Person receiving freeze branding tattoo on thigh using a heated metal branding iron, highlighting risks warned by doctors.

    Image credits: lilcowgirl13

    Freeze branding joins a growing list of internet aesthetic trends doctors are urging people to stay away from.

    Dermatologists have already warned against using Sharpies as lip liners, explaining that the toxins found in the marker ink could get absorbed into the bloodstream.

    As it turns out, swapping traditional lip pencils for ink is not an effective beauty hack, but can actually lead to glaucoma, a condition of increased pressure within the eyeball that can eventually cause blindness.

    Moreover, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, the ingredient xylene “can cause skin inflammation and defatting, particularly after prolonged or repeated contact with the liquid.”

    Person showing skin with trendy freeze brand tattoo alternative causing redness and raised marks on the torso.

    Image credits: lilcowgirl13

    Another concerning trend involves using hemorrhoid cream under the eyes to reduce puffiness.

    New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss warned that some creams contain phenylephrine and steroids, which can “increase your risk of glaucoma.”

    Additionally, she said steroid creams “worsen the look of your wrinkles and the redness around your eyes” and give you a “shrivelly” appearance, as per The New York Post.

    Idriss explained that the only type of “bottoms” product that can be safely used all over the skin, including under the eye, is “diaper rash cream/butt paste,” such as Triple Paste, which contains cornstarch and oat kernel extract.

    @lilcowgirl13 Put a brand on it!!! OK KAREN CALM DOWN NO ONE GOT HURT. Don’t turn my video in again!!!! Not dangerous!!! Not a challenge! If u don’t like it keep scrolling!!! #freezebrand#freezebrandongirl#bar13#cowgirlshit#blondeshavemorefun#blondebuckaroo#notbecauseofyellowstone♬ Me More Cowboy Than You – Demo – The Brudi Brothers


    The “morning shed,” another beauty trend doing the rounds on TikTok, refers to an extreme overnight beauty regime that can supposedly snatch your jawline, plump your skin, and prevent signs of aging.

    Young women film themselves in the morning after sleeping in sellotape to reduce their double chin by covering their faces in silicone face peels loaded with products.

    This method, which has more than 3.2 million tags on TikTok, is known as “the morning shed” because individuals record themselves removing the different products upon waking up.

    Experts have warned that, beyond causing an uncomfortable night’s sleep, certain aspects of this beauty trend could pose a risk of suffocation.

    Many people are in disbelief that individuals would seriously harm their skin for aesthetic purposes

    Social media manager Luke T responding to a tweet with concerns about the trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative.

    Image credits: lukeboostsmedia

    Tweet from The Average Kiwi criticizing people for trying risky trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative despite doctors’ warnings.

    Image credits: JDWang11

    Tweet by James criticizing the trendy Freeze branding tattoo alternative, highlighting lack of research and potential risks.

    Image credits: jrpbsp

    Tweet by Stacie Chase questioning the safety of the trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative warned by doctors.

    Image credits: staci42344

    Tweet by Karen Foye warning about the trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative that puts people at risk.

    Image credits: KarenFoye1

    Tweet by user JJ mentioning painful blisters, relating to doctors warning about trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative risks.

    Image credits: JINVISIBLEWOMAN

    Tweet screenshot showing a user expressing frustration about tattoo alternatives titled freeze branding putting people at risk.

    Image credits: MichelleMo10934

    Tweet showing a user commenting on the risky trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative that doctors warn about.

    Image credits: bitemeta

    Screenshot of a tweet warning about the trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative that puts people at risk.

    Image credits: WifeOfCloud

    Man in a tuxedo commenting on tattoos, related to doctors warning about trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative risks.

    Image credits: blackhawkce457

    Tweet from user NUTZ advising people to go outside and touch grass, highlighting concerns related to trendy freeze branding tattoo alternatives.

    Image credits: nutzmeta

    Screenshot of a tweet warning about the trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative putting people at risk.

    Image credits: The_Facts_Dude

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing concerns about the trendy freeze branding tattoo alternative and its risks.

    Image credits: IcedViews

    Tweet from Clown World responding to @TaraBull808 with the text Idiocracy was a documentary, discussing tattoo alternative risks.

    Image credits: ClownWorld_

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

