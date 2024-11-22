Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: “Nobody Has Style”
News

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: “Nobody Has Style”

A group of Gen Z women sparked a fashion debate after being photographed in nearly identical outfits.

The photo was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) and shows nine women getting ready for a night out, all dressed in light-wash jeans and plain black or gray tops.

“Does anyone have any theories as to how light-wash jeans became considered evening wear?” X user @rwxoxo asked.

“Past 6pm especially in the colder months you would rarely see lighter than an indigo.

“I support denim fluidity & everyone wearing what’s comfortable to them but just noticing the dramatic & sudden shift,” she added.

A group of women went viral for wearing extremely similar outfits, consisting of light-wash jeans paired with black or gray tops

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Image credits: LordPFJoyde

@rwxoxo’s question sparked curiosity, garnering 9 million views and over 500 replies from users eager to join the denim etiquette debate.

“I’m trying and I can’t even perceive them as an evening jean. Looks like a lot of girls grabbed lunch together and decided to make a day of it,” one of them wrote.

“My mother literally drilled into my brain that dark denim is evening and light denim is day time as a child. I truly can’t break the habit either,” someone else agreed.

“I’ve noticed the youth hate dark denim and love copying outfits from TikTok,” a third commenter said.

“Outfit inspo & styling videos really push ‘just change your top’ for day-to-night looks, so I think that’s a factor,” a separate user suggested.

Blending clothes associated with both daytime and nighttime is a common trend among Gen Zers

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Image credits: haileybieber

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Image credits: emmachamberlain

Another group considered that the photo shows a lack of individuality and a tendency to follow trends popular among members of the same generation.

“I can’t believe I sound like an old-timer, but it’s wild how everyone dresses the same now! We may have dressed badly, but at least we had some PERSONALITY!” claimed one user.

“These girls are all very young, they most certainly are just going out for the night. Having just been in uni town for 4 years this is exactly what every single girl wears to the bar or house parties,” someone else said.

“I once picked my daughter up at high school and as I watched all the girls come out I lamented how they all look the same. Well, a few months later she picked me up for work and said the exact same thing about all the women I work with as they walked out,” another woman shared.

Some people believe light-wash denim is not suitable for evening wear, while others argue that it’s not important to follow fashion rules

Image credits: emiliekiser

Others speculated that the women’s outfits reflect a broader trend of rejecting societal fashion rules (or any norms altogether).

“Zero forms of etiquette exist anywhere in real life anymore. Only on the internet,” one user claimed.

An additional user echoed this feeling, writing, “I don’t even think about rules like this.”

“After covid I think things became wayyyyy more [casual],” someone else pointed out, suggesting the distinction between day and night outfits became irrelevant during lockdown and some people have chosen to stick with that approach ever since.

@emiliekiser I wear light wash jeans like 5x per week😇 #style #dayinmylife #thatgirl #thatgirlaesthetic #ootd #outfitideas #agolde #aritzia #djerfavenue #cleangirlaesthetic #FindYourEdge #pinterestoutfit #easyoutfits ♬ original sound – h ౨ৎ


While some prefer more traditional nightlife outfits and colors, one woman emphasized that jeans–whether dark or light-wash—are a much more comfortable alternative to other looks often deemed “stylish.”

“As a 30y/o who used to go clubbing in casual business attire/ bodycon dresses with heels that would make your feet bleed, I’m glad these girls are now warm & comfortable.”

Tina Grasso, founder of the Australian fashion label Chouchou Intimates, believes the light-jeans trend is inspired by 1990s fashion, which is making a comeback among Gen Zers.

“I believe this trend of light jeans and a top is a nod to the 90s, with Cindy Crawford being one who wore this often,” Grasso explained. “In just the last 24 hours, I’ve noticed Hailey Bieber wearing light jeans and a lace top, blending day and night clothing choices.”

 


According to Grasso, Gen Z—those born between 1997 and 2012—tends to favor “functional” fashion over more formal attire.

The fashion entrepreneur suggests this may also represent a form of rebellion against traditional styles and the nighttime outfits associated with older generations.

Additionally, social media plays a role in inspiring young women to ditch denim etiquette, Grasso says. “We’ve also seen the trend of ‘jeans and a nice top’ emerge, especially on TikTok, where many creators have made light, baggy jeans a staple of their ‘effortless’ looks.”

For those who want to add a touch of glam to their denim look for a night out, Fashiola UK recommends pairing it with a statement top (lace or satin can make it feel more formal), heels, and accessorizing with jewelry.

“Girls of a certain age have always dressed alike. It’s part of adolescence and fitting in,” a Facebook user wrote

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Image credits: BIMBOMINDSET

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Image credits: JonathanDunlea6

Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: "Nobody Has Style"

Image credits: melissajenna

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
simon_hirschi avatar
Terran
Terran
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Today I learned people have problems with girls wearing light blue jeans in the evening. What an absolute useless and stupid discussion.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
sbarber999 avatar
John Harrison
John Harrison
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every time I think that I've already seen the most boring content possible, BP rocks me back on my heels.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
juliesnelling avatar
Julie S
Julie S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least they are all high waisted jeans and not so low cut you see the top of their thongs. That's a fashion trend that thankfully died.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
