Viral Photo Of Gen Z Women Sparks Heated Fashion Debate: “Nobody Has Style”

A group of Gen Z women sparked a fashion debate after being photographed in nearly identical outfits.

The photo was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) and shows nine women getting ready for a night out, all dressed in light-wash jeans and plain black or gray tops.

“Does anyone have any theories as to how light-wash jeans became considered evening wear?” X user @rwxoxo asked.

“Past 6pm especially in the colder months you would rarely see lighter than an indigo.

“I support denim fluidity & everyone wearing what’s comfortable to them but just noticing the dramatic & sudden shift,” she added.

Image credits: LordPFJoyde

@rwxoxo’s question sparked curiosity, garnering 9 million views and over 500 replies from users eager to join the denim etiquette debate.

“I’m trying and I can’t even perceive them as an evening jean. Looks like a lot of girls grabbed lunch together and decided to make a day of it,” one of them wrote.

“My mother literally drilled into my brain that dark denim is evening and light denim is day time as a child. I truly can’t break the habit either,” someone else agreed.

“I’ve noticed the youth hate dark denim and love copying outfits from TikTok,” a third commenter said.

“Outfit inspo & styling videos really push ‘just change your top’ for day-to-night looks, so I think that’s a factor,” a separate user suggested.

Blending clothes associated with both daytime and nighttime is a common trend among Gen Zers

Share icon

Image credits: haileybieber

Share icon

Image credits: emmachamberlain

Another group considered that the photo shows a lack of individuality and a tendency to follow trends popular among members of the same generation.

“I can’t believe I sound like an old-timer, but it’s wild how everyone dresses the same now! We may have dressed badly, but at least we had some PERSONALITY!” claimed one user.

“These girls are all very young, they most certainly are just going out for the night. Having just been in uni town for 4 years this is exactly what every single girl wears to the bar or house parties,” someone else said.

“I once picked my daughter up at high school and as I watched all the girls come out I lamented how they all look the same. Well, a few months later she picked me up for work and said the exact same thing about all the women I work with as they walked out,” another woman shared.

Some people believe light-wash denim is not suitable for evening wear, while others argue that it’s not important to follow fashion rules

Share icon

Image credits: emiliekiser

Others speculated that the women’s outfits reflect a broader trend of rejecting societal fashion rules (or any norms altogether).

“Zero forms of etiquette exist anywhere in real life anymore. Only on the internet,” one user claimed.

An additional user echoed this feeling, writing, “I don’t even think about rules like this.”

“After covid I think things became wayyyyy more [casual],” someone else pointed out, suggesting the distinction between day and night outfits became irrelevant during lockdown and some people have chosen to stick with that approach ever since.

While some prefer more traditional nightlife outfits and colors, one woman emphasized that jeans–whether dark or light-wash—are a much more comfortable alternative to other looks often deemed “stylish.”

“As a 30y/o who used to go clubbing in casual business attire/ bodycon dresses with heels that would make your feet bleed, I’m glad these girls are now warm & comfortable.”



Tina Grasso, founder of the Australian fashion label Chouchou Intimates, believes the light-jeans trend is inspired by 1990s fashion, which is making a comeback among Gen Zers.

“I believe this trend of light jeans and a top is a nod to the 90s, with Cindy Crawford being one who wore this often,” Grasso explained. “In just the last 24 hours, I’ve noticed Hailey Bieber wearing light jeans and a lace top, blending day and night clothing choices.”

does anyone have any theories as to how light wash jeans became an evening jean? past 6pm especially in the colder months you would rarely see lighter than an indigo https://t.co/daFJ3B1qnm — girlboss don biggavelli (@rwxoxo) November 16, 2024



According to Grasso, Gen Z—those born between 1997 and 2012—tends to favor “functional” fashion over more formal attire.

The fashion entrepreneur suggests this may also represent a form of rebellion against traditional styles and the nighttime outfits associated with older generations.

Additionally, social media plays a role in inspiring young women to ditch denim etiquette, Grasso says. “We’ve also seen the trend of ‘jeans and a nice top’ emerge, especially on TikTok, where many creators have made light, baggy jeans a staple of their ‘effortless’ looks.”

For those who want to add a touch of glam to their denim look for a night out, Fashiola UK recommends pairing it with a statement top (lace or satin can make it feel more formal), heels, and accessorizing with jewelry.

“Girls of a certain age have always dressed alike. It’s part of adolescence and fitting in,” a Facebook user wrote

Share icon

Image credits: BIMBOMINDSET

Share icon

Image credits: JonathanDunlea6

Share icon

Image credits: melissajenna