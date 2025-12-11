ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift has found herself at the center of a conspiracy storm unlike any other.

In recent weeks, the singer has been accused of using white s*premacist symbols and incorporating racist dogwhistles at her shows. The backlash was intense, leading her to block comments on social media.

Both fans and neutral observers were shocked by the animosity towards Swift, who has been known for her conciliatory and inclusive demeanor in the past. Something was off, but no one was able to identify why.

Highlights Researchers found that only 3.77 percent of accounts drove more than a quarter of Swift’s online attacks.

The bot networks were also involved in smear campaigns involving other celebrities.

Researchers warn the attacks were designed to sow division and trigger outrage.

Until now.

Behavioral-intelligence research has proven the outrage was not organic at all. It was manufactured by a small network of bots and coordinated accounts created specifically to sow division and hatred among US users.

A network of bot accounts were found to have been responsible for spreading rumors and hatred about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wearing an ornate beaded outfit with feathers, spotlighted against a dark background for a dramatic effect.

Image credits: taylorswift

The controversy began after Swift released The Life of a Showgirl in October, when critics suddenly accused her of embedding racist dogwhistles into the album and its merchandise.

More concerning allegations followed, a lightning-bolt Opalite necklace was said to resemble authoritarian imagery, and Swift’s lyrics were accused of celebrating racist ideals.

Even her engagement to Travis Kelce was questioned, being framed as a blueprint for “white American perfection.”

Taylor Swift close-up portrait with natural makeup, addressing false claims of coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: disneyplus

Data now reveals the outrage was engineered, and many are now questioning how much of the collective outrage filling their social media pages on a day to day basis is even real.

Couple embracing outdoors with focus on hands, featuring an engagement ring, related to Taylor Swift conspiracy claims.

Image credits: taylorswift

Conspiratorial accounts latched onto lyrics from Swift’s song Wi$h Li$t, insisting she was promoting “tradwife” values and coded white nationalism.

Critics claimed the lines, “I just want you / Have a couple kids / Got the whole block looking like you,” paired with imagery of Swift and her blonde fiancé, were evidence of an “Aryan-style” fantasy.

The conspiracy networks target social media platforms such as X, TikTok, and Reddit

Taylor Swift in a glamorous showgirl outfit with elaborate headpiece and red feathers in a dramatic setting.

Image credits: taylorswift

GUDEA, a behavioral-intelligence platform, analyzed the conversations and found that from October 4 to October 18, only 3.77 percent of accounts were responsible for driving 28 percent of all Swift-related discussion.

Their report, published on their website, shows these accounts disproportionately pushed the most inflammatory content, overwhelmingly centered on conspiracies rather than music commentary.

Screenshot of a social media post mentioning Taylor Swift amid fake conspiracy claims involving coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: nachxtv

Two surges were identified. The first occurred October 6 and 7, just days after the album launch. The second happened October 13 and 14, immediately after the release of the lightning-bolt necklace.

During that second spike, GUDEA found that 73.9 percent of all Swift-related posts online originated from bot-like accounts or pages spreading fabricated claims.

Taylor Swift performing on stage wearing a flowing cream dress amid false claims of coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: Getty/Ashok Kumar/TAS24

According to GUDEA, the false narratives originated in fringe spaces before leaking into mainstream platforms like X, TikTok and Reddit, which the report identifies as some of the most vulnerable spaces for targeted attacks of this kind.

Twitter reply from user Jinora commenting on fake conspiracy about Taylor Swift using coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: Honestjinora

Taylor Swift with a man wearing a Chiefs champions shirt at a crowded football stadium after a game celebration

Image credits: Getty/David Eulitt

Once that happened, the discourse mutated. The public conversation shifted from fact-checking to hostility, with some users drawing comparisons between Swift and Kanye West, despite Swift’s well-documented history of criticizing political extremism.

“An invented claim can evolve into a completely new, authentic conversation that continues to propel its visibility,” the researchers wrote.

Taylor Swift performing on stage in a sparkling outfit amid fake conspiracy claims of coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: Getty/Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24

In other words, the bot accounts target social media spaces vulnerable to false information with inflammatory claims, in hopes that people who already have animosity towards the celebrity in question create a genuine conversation that then spreads on other platforms.

Researchers warn more than half the traffic surrounding celebrities online comes from bots engaging in “ragebaiting”

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing conspiracy claims related to Taylor Swift and coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: sweetenersaturn

Investigators also discovered the same network of accounts attacking Swift had been active in separate smear campaigns involving other celebrities, such as Blake Lively.

In particular, GUDEA identified 2,395 accounts participating in propagating conspiracy theories targeting both celebrities, describing the overlap as a “cross-event amplification network.”

Social media post debunking conspiracy claims about Taylor Swift using coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: rubyrose

This suggests the Swift controversy was not spontaneous outrage, but part of a coordinated effort targeting multiple celebrities simultaneously, many of which are still to be named.

A similar analysis published by Rolling Stone reached the same conclusion.

Their report found more than 24,000 posts and 18,000 accounts involved across 14 platforms, revealing that the same small cluster of actors pushed conspiracies about Swift’s supposed ties to political extremism and racist messaging.

Two men smiling together at an event, illustrating the topic of Taylor Swift targeted by fake white-nationalist conspiracy claims.

Image credits: dontblamealex

Georgia Paul, GUDEA’s customer-success lead, said she had a “gut feeling” something was off.

The attacks were too synchronized, too ideologically charged, and too sudden to represent genuine fan sentiment. After reviewing the data, she confirmed her suspicion.

Keith Presley, GUDEA’s founder and CEO, took it further with an even more worrying claim: bots may constitute “50% of the web.”

Taylor Swift sitting cross-legged surrounded by her album covers, relating to fake conspiracy about coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: taylorswift

He described these tactics as a form of reputational sabotage.

“This is something that we’ve seen escalate on our corporate side. This type of espionage, or working to damage someone’s reputation,” he said.

In Lively’s case, the attacks were allegedly linked to a separate dispute involving director Justin Baldoni, whom Lively accused of misconduct. Fans quickly speculated that the smear networks targeting Lively were now redirected toward Swift.

The conspiracy theories depend on people responding to them. Any engagement, no matter how small, serves to increase their reach

Screenshot of a social media post discussing Taylor Swift targeted by fake conspiracy and astroturf campaigns online.

Image credits: fateofpri

The conspiracy theories succeeded not by convincing the public that Swift was a white nationalist, but by forcing people to respond to the lie.

GUDEA’s report explains that the tactic relies on baiting ordinary users into arguing, fact-checking or debunking, all of which give the initial falsehood greater algorithmic reach.

Meanwhile, Swift’s actual political identity stands in direct opposition to the conspiracies. She has publicly endorsed Democratic candidates for years, repeatedly condemned white supremacy, and used her platform to encourage civic participation.

Taylor Swift wearing a black coat and carrying a handbag, photographed outdoors at night amid controversy over fake conspiracy claims.

Image credits: Getty/XNY/Star Max

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she wrote, revealing an AI deepfake of her endorsing Donald Trump had appeared on his website.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

As of now, Swift’s representatives have not commented on GUDEA’s findings.

GUDEA warns that the goal of these attacks is chaos and creating an environment of hatred and suspicion. The strategy designed to see whether a single seeded lie can reshape public perception, even when nearly everyone knows it is false.

“Nonsense.” Netizens discussed the conspiracy on social media

Tweet from The Eras Tour Twitter account replying to RollingStone with a message about Taylor Swift and false conspiracy claims.

Image credits: tswifterastour

Screenshot of a social media post discussing a fake conspiracy about Taylor Swift and coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: onbrandviews

Tweet defending Taylor Swift against fake alt-right conspiracy claims, highlighting her opposition to white supremacy.

Image credits: ladidaix

Twitter post by Stephen Black dismissing fake conspiracy claims about Taylor Swift using coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: stephenRB4

Tweet by user Yves-Angeline replying on conspiracy claims about Taylor Swift using coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: AdamantxYves

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Taylor Swift and addressing fake conspiracy claims about coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: cruelrush

Tweet discussing the impact of fake conspiracy claims involving Taylor Swift and coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: OutOfWoodsClear

Tweet from user @brnjufasolia responding to Rolling Stone, discussing a humorous claim about Taylor Swift and conspiracy messages.

Image credits: brnjufasolia

Screenshot of a social media post discussing accusations of coded white-nationalist messages involving Taylor Swift.

Image credits: KellyCarolTrinh

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing mental health in response to a fake conspiracy about Taylor Swift coded messages.

Image credits: argnarb

Tweet discussing Swifties detecting bot accounts spreading fake conspiracy claims related to Taylor Swift coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: sparksflyohmy

Tweet discussing overlap between accounts spreading fake conspiracy about Taylor Swift using coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: BethanyAnneA

Tweet disputing conspiracy claims about Taylor Swift using coded white-nationalist messages, mentioning her album Life of a Showgirl.

Image credits: Daveybaby87

Twitter user replying to a conspiracy claim about Taylor Swift using coded white-nationalist messages, calling it scary.

Image credits: swiftguilty

Tweet criticizing Taylor Swift PR, mentioning fake conspiracy about coded white-nationalist messages targeting her online.

Image credits: cececemi

Tweet discussing bots amplifying hate tweets about Taylor Swift amid fake white-nationalist conspiracy claims.

Image credits: EternalXshine

Tweet discussing misinformation and bot accounts spreading false conspiracy claims involving Taylor Swift and coded white-nationalist messages.

Image credits: ElarRealm

