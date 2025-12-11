Josh Hutcherson’s “Snarky” Comment About Taylor Swift Sparks Fierce Debate Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Hutcherson, best known for his role in the Hunger Games franchise, recently became the subject of an online controversy because of his viral comment about singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

The actor returned to television with the comedy series I Love LA. The 33-year-old joined co-star Jordan Firstman for a segment of i-D Magazine’s “Camera Roll Roulette.” In the video posted on the publication’s official TikTok, Hutcherson admitted to his co-star that he wasn’t a die-hard Taylor Swift fan.

Highlights Josh Hutcherson’s comment about Taylor Swift went viral and drew massive criticism from the pop star’s fans.

He revealed he only attended Swift’s concert because his mother made him.

Hutcherson’s comments sent Swifties into a meltdown, sparking a heated debate.

During their chat, Firstman went through Hutcherson’s photo gallery and noticed most of them were from concerts. Hutcherson revealed that the only picture on his phone from a club was of him and his mom at a Taylor Swift show.

RELATED:

What did Josh Hutcherson say about Taylor Swift?

Josh Hutcherson posing at a movie premiere wearing a red jacket and gray shirt, linked to Taylor Swift snarky comment debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

In response, Firstman asked the actor whether he was a fan of the 14-time Grammy Award winner, who released her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, in October 2025. Hutcherson denied it.

“I’m not a Swiftie. Very much not,” he said.

Hutcherson, who recently starred in the sequel to the smash-hit 2023 horror movie Five Nights at Freddy’s, was quick to clarify that while he was not a “Swiftie,” a term typically reserved for the pop star’s most loyal supporters, he held nothing but respect for the singer.

Taylor Swift performing on stage with a blue guitar amid Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment sparking fierce online debate.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images

“No shade, all respect but definitely not…,” Hutcherson added.

Firstman immediately seemed to question the actor’s response, asking if he was throwing a “little tiny shade” at the Blank Space singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A bit,” Hutcherson jokingly responded.

The snippet quickly went viral, drawing the ire of Swift’s ardent fans online.

Two men engaged in conversation, with visible text saying I'm not a Swiftie, related to Josh Hutcherson comment about Taylor Swift.

Image credits: i_d/TikTok

“Josh Hutcherson just want to say congrats on your first cancellation king,” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

“There was no reason to be snarky about her. Just unnecessary,” one fan commented under the video, slamming the actor for his comment.

“Yes, a simple no is enough, I feel like hating Taylor Swift is a whole personality,” another user said.

Josh Hutcherson admits his mom made him attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Josh Hutcherson speaking with a smile, holding a phone, sparking fierce debate online about Taylor Swift.

Image credits: i_d/TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some fans accused Hutcherson of disrespecting the singer despite having attended her concert in New Orleans.

“Why did he go to the eras tour then?” one fan asked in the comments section.

During Swift’s Eras Tour in October 2024, the Hunger Games star was spotted in the VIP section of the concert. However, Hutcherson clarified that he only attended the concert because of his mother.

Josh Hutcherson making a snarky comment during an interview that sparked debate online about Taylor Swift.

Image credits: i_d/TikTok

“My mom made me,” Hutcherson revealed to Firstman.

The actor’s social media profile supports his claim, as it does not feature pictures from the concert. On the other hand, his mother’s Instagram account does contain stills from the event.

Alt text: Social media comment reacting to Josh Hutcherson's snarky remark about Taylor Swift, sparking fierce online debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter Nicole457 asking about attending the eras tour and sitting in the VIP section sparking an online debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift sparking debate.

Social media comment sparks fierce debate online about Josh Hutcherson’s snarky remark on Taylor Swift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens support Josh Hutcherson for his honest comments

Josh Hutcherson at a concert, wearing a cap and beige jacket, engaging with fans during the Eras Tour in New Orleans.

Image credits: tfnyofficial/TikTok

Users also accused Hutcherson of having double standards as he first attended Swift’s concert and then attempted to throw shade at the pop star with his comments.

Nonetheless, several users also supported Hutcherson and praised the actor for speaking his mind. “It’s a good sign celebs don’t have to force their allegiance to her anymore,” another user wrote in the comments under the video.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift sparking debate online.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Hutcherson smiling at an event, sparking a snarky comment about Taylor Swift and debate online.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Many bashed Swift’s fans for not being able to handle online criticism.

“Swifties handling rejection challenge impossible,” one user commented after Swift’s fans went berserk at the actor.

“The more I learn about Josh, the more I like him,” wrote one user supporting Hutcherson.

“That makes him sooo attractive,” stated a netizen, while another called him “an icon. a legend.”

ALT text: Social media comment reacting to Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift sparking fierce online debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reading the biggest green flag with a profile picture and 7733 likes.

Hutcherson is currently appearing in the HBO comedy I Love LA, which has already been renewed for a second season.

He is also expected to reprise the role of Peeta Mellark in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel movie Sunrise on the Reaping, alongside Jennifer Lawrence, who returns as Katniss Everdeen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a new documentary covering the The Tortured Poets Department act from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will become available to fans on December 12, 2025. The behind-the-scenes docuseries The End of an Era will also premiere on the same day.

Netizens are divided over Josh Hutcherson’s viral Taylor Swift comment

Screenshot of an online comment from Tamara questioning Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift sparking debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift sparking debate online.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift online.

Screenshot of TexasFootballGamGam's comment expressing disappointment over Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment showing a fierce debate sparked by Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing refusal to support Josh Hutcherson after his snarky comment about Taylor Swift sparks debate.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Josh Hutcherson’s snarky comment about Taylor Swift sparking debate online.

Comment on Josh Hutcherson’s snarky remark about Taylor Swift sparking a fierce online debate among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment on Taylor Swift sparking fierce online debate.

Screenshot of an online comment debating Josh Hutcherson’s snarky comment about Taylor Swift with emojis and 470 likes.

User comment reading that he doesn’t want to be associated with a cult, related to Josh Hutcherson snarky comment debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment debating Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift, showing user reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Social media comment showing Swifties trying not to embarrass themselves amid Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift debate online.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift sparking fierce online debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment about Josh Hutcherson's snarky remark on Taylor Swift sparks fierce debate among fans.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing admiration, related to Josh Hutcherson's snarky comment about Taylor Swift.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT