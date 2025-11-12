‘Embarrassing’ Taylor Swift Video Resurfaces, Sparking Heated Debate About Her Manners

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of Taylor Swift interacting with a group of celebrities at the 2025 Grammys has resurfaced on social media.

The clip from the event, held in February in Los Angeles, shows the pop star speaking with singer Sabrina Carpenter, actress Margeret Qualley, and Jack Antonoff, a music producer who frequently collaborates with Taylor and is married to Margaret.

The interaction appears to have taken place during a commercial break and shows the group standing and laughing at the Crypto.com Arena.

Taylor Swift wearing an elaborate jeweled outfit and headpiece, posing against an ornate gold textured background.

Image credits: Instagram/Taylor Swift/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot

Many users commented that the global superstar appeared to be ignored by the other A-listers.

“This video still makes me so embarrassed for her, how she tries to force herself into all of Sabrina’s conversations and ends up being ignored by EVERYONE and yet she continues to insist and make everyone uncomfortable,” one person wrote in a now-viral tweet.

Taylor Swift speaking animatedly with Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards amid a crowded venue, sparking manners debate.

Image credits: @SolidXnnake

Another user agreed that Taylor’s interaction seemed forced. “This is legit comical like girl just take the hint ur not welcome and go.”

“Margaret is not feeling her at all,” another commenter said of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, while another called the video “cringey.”

A different user said they could relate to the seemingly awkward exchange. “I hate that feeling when you want to feel included and you’re not.”

Taylor Swift interacting with Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards in a widely discussed video about her manners.

Image credits: @SolidXnnake

In the clip, Taylor can be seen saying something to Sabrina, who was engaged in conversation with Margaret.

Then, Sabrina turns around to hug someone congratulating her on her Grammy wins, and Taylor turns as well, joining the conversation.

Analyzing the video, which has received millions of views on X/Twitter, many fans clapped back at the critics, noting that Taylor is close with the stars and that her behavior didn’t seem intrusive.

This video still makes me so embarrassed for her, how she tries to force herself into all of Sabrina’s conversations and ends up being ignored by EVERYONE and yet she continues to insist and make everyone uncomfortable. She acts like she’s on the BB charts but it’s real life… pic.twitter.com/4ZCzPxBQma — Connor Kennedy (@SolidXnnake) November 11, 2025

“Jack, Margaret, Sabrina, and her are all friends, there was just so much happening in there,” one fan stated.

“She’s standing in a circle of her close friends. Jack, Margaret and Sabrina are all some of Taylor’s best friends lmfao she is definitely welcome,” another pointed out.

“Y’all be overly obsessed with her,” a third user shared.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards in a video sparking debate about Taylor Swift manners.

Image credits: @SolidXnnake

Taylor Swift in red dress talking with Sabrina Carpenter at Grammy Awards in a crowd, highlighting manners debate video.

Image credits: @SolidXnnake

Taylor, Jack, and Sabrina each received six nominations at the awards show. While the first two went home empty-handed, Sabrina won two Grammys: Best Pop Solo Performance (Espresso) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n’ Sweet).

Immediately after her name was called, some of Sabrina’s friends, including Taylor and Jack, jumped up, clapping joyfully.

Taylor Swift sitting at a green piano in a decorated room, sparking debate about her manners and behavior.

Image credits: Instagram/Taylor Swift/TAS Rights Management

Taylor recently collaborated with Sabrina on The Life of a Showgirl, the title track of the 35-year-old’s latest album.

When asked why she chose Sabrina for the album’s only duet, the Cruel Summer hitmaker replied that the singer is “so smart,” “brilliant,” and “cut out for this job.”

Taylor Swift sitting casually indoors with hand near face, linked to an embarrassing video sparking debate about her manners.

Image credits: Taylor Swift

Sabrina previously opened for Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour in Latin America, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

The opportunity was a dream come true for the 26-year-old, who covered Taylor’s country hit Picture to Burn for her first YouTube video back in 2009.

The same year, the future pop princess tweeted about how she tried to enter a contest to meet Taylor but was told she was too young, as participants had to be over the age of 13.

Young woman taking a selfie with a phone indoors, sparking debate about Taylor Swift video and her manners online.

Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor and Sabrina eventually met in 2017, with Sabrina telling Who What Wear that she and the Love Story singer got along really well.

“I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of a relationship,” she said.

Taylor Swift performing on stage in an orange dress with a guitar, sparking debate about her manners in a public video.

Image credits: Ann 14



As for Jack, he has famously collaborated with both singers. For Taylor, he produced hits like Look What You Made Me Do, Out of the Woods, Anti-Hero, and Fortnight.

For Sabrina, he produced five tracks on her album Short n’ Sweet, including her first number-one single, Please Please Please.

The musician is particularly close with Taylor, as he began working with her in 2013 and invited her to his wedding to Margaret ten years later.