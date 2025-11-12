Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Embarrassing’ Taylor Swift Video Resurfaces, Sparking Heated Debate About Her Manners
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards in a video sparking debate about Taylor Swift's manners.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

‘Embarrassing’ Taylor Swift Video Resurfaces, Sparking Heated Debate About Her Manners

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of Taylor Swift interacting with a group of celebrities at the 2025 Grammys has resurfaced on social media.

The clip from the event, held in February in Los Angeles, shows the pop star speaking with singer Sabrina Carpenter, actress Margeret Qualley, and Jack Antonoff, a music producer who frequently collaborates with Taylor and is married to Margaret.

Highlights
  • A resurfaced 2025 Grammys video shows Taylor Swift in a seemingly awkward chat.
  • Critics called the clip "cringey," claiming Taylor forced herself into conversations and was ignored.
  • Fans defended Taylor, highlighting her close friendship with the group of fellow artists.

The interaction appears to have taken place during a commercial break and shows the group standing and laughing at the Crypto.com Arena.

RELATED:

    Taylor Swift wearing an elaborate jeweled outfit and headpiece, posing against an ornate gold textured background.

    A video from the Grammys shows Taylor Swift chatting with Sabrina Carpenter, Margaret Qualley, and Jack Antonoff
    Taylor Swift wearing an elaborate jeweled outfit and headpiece, posing against an ornate gold textured background.

    Image credits: Instagram/Taylor Swift/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot

    Many users commented that the global superstar appeared to be ignored by the other A-listers. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This video still makes me so embarrassed for her, how she tries to force herself into all of Sabrina’s conversations and ends up being ignored by EVERYONE and yet she continues to insist and make everyone uncomfortable,” one person wrote in a now-viral tweet.

    The clip sparked debate online after some viewers claimed the pop star appeared to be ignored by the group

    Taylor Swift speaking animatedly with Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards amid a crowded venue, sparking manners debate.

    Taylor Swift speaking animatedly with Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards amid a crowded venue, sparking manners debate.

    Image credits: @SolidXnnake

    Another user agreed that Taylor’s interaction seemed forced. “This is legit comical like girl just take the hint ur not welcome and go.”

    “Margaret is not feeling her at all,” another commenter said of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, while another called the video “cringey.”

    A different user said they could relate to the seemingly awkward exchange. “I hate that feeling when you want to feel included and you’re not.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift interacting with Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards in a widely discussed video about her manners.

    Taylor Swift interacting with Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards in a widely discussed video about her manners.

    Image credits: @SolidXnnake

    In the clip, Taylor can be seen saying something to Sabrina, who was engaged in conversation with Margaret.

    Then, Sabrina turns around to hug someone congratulating her on her Grammy wins, and Taylor turns as well, joining the conversation.

    Analyzing the video, which has received millions of views on X/Twitter, many fans clapped back at the critics, noting that Taylor is close with the stars and that her behavior didn’t seem intrusive.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Jack, Margaret, Sabrina, and her are all friends, there was just so much happening in there,” one fan stated.

    “She’s standing in a circle of her close friends. Jack, Margaret and Sabrina are all some of Taylor’s best friends lmfao she is definitely welcome,” another pointed out.

    “Y’all be overly obsessed with her,” a third user shared.

    Critics on social media described the exchange as “awkward” and “cringey”

    Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards in a video sparking debate about Taylor Swift manners.

    Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammy Awards in a video sparking debate about Taylor Swift manners.

    Image credits: @SolidXnnake

    Taylor Swift in red dress talking with Sabrina Carpenter at Grammy Awards in a crowd, highlighting manners debate video.

    Taylor Swift in red dress talking with Sabrina Carpenter at Grammy Awards in a crowd, highlighting manners debate video.

    Image credits: @SolidXnnake

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor, Jack, and Sabrina each received six nominations at the awards show. While the first two went home empty-handed, Sabrina won two Grammys: Best Pop Solo Performance (Espresso) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n’ Sweet).

    Immediately after her name was called, some of Sabrina’s friends, including Taylor and Jack, jumped up, clapping joyfully.

    Other fans defended Taylor, arguing that she was simply talking with close friends and that her behavior wasn’t inappropriate

    Taylor Swift sitting at a green piano in a decorated room, sparking debate about her manners and behavior.

    Taylor Swift sitting at a green piano in a decorated room, sparking debate about her manners and behavior.

    Image credits: Instagram/Taylor Swift/TAS Rights Management

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor recently collaborated with Sabrina on The Life of a Showgirl, the title track of the 35-year-old’s latest album.

    When asked why she chose Sabrina for the album’s only duet, the Cruel Summer hitmaker replied that the singer is “so smart,” “brilliant,” and “cut out for this job.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift sitting casually indoors with hand near face, linked to an embarrassing video sparking debate about her manners.

    Taylor Swift sitting casually indoors with hand near face, linked to an embarrassing video sparking debate about her manners.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift

    Sabrina previously opened for Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour in Latin America, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

    The opportunity was a dream come true for the 26-year-old, who covered Taylor’s country hit Picture to Burn for her first YouTube video back in 2009.

    The same year, the future pop princess tweeted about how she tried to enter a contest to meet Taylor but was told she was too young, as participants had to be over the age of 13.

    Sabrina previously opened for Taylor’s Eras Tour, and the two singers have a duet on Taylor’s latest album

    Young woman taking a selfie with a phone indoors, sparking debate about Taylor Swift video and her manners online.

    Young woman taking a selfie with a phone indoors, sparking debate about Taylor Swift video and her manners online.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor and Sabrina eventually met in 2017, with Sabrina telling Who What Wear that she and the Love Story singer got along really well.

    “I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of a relationship,” she said.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage in an orange dress with a guitar, sparking debate about her manners in a public video.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage in an orange dress with a guitar, sparking debate about her manners in a public video.

    Image credits: Ann 14

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for Jack, he has famously collaborated with both singers. For Taylor, he produced hits like Look What You Made Me Do, Out of the Woods, Anti-Hero, and Fortnight

    For Sabrina, he produced five tracks on her album Short n’ Sweet, including her first number-one single, Please Please Please.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The musician is particularly close with Taylor, as he began working with her in 2013 and invited her to his wedding to Margaret ten years later.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Taylor swift
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I were famous enough to have cameras on me all the time, there would have to be a channel to broadcast all the awkward moments. 10:00 am - 2:00 pm would be dedicated to me walking up to people I am assuming are going to be happy to talk with me but aren't.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I were famous enough to have cameras on me all the time, there would have to be a channel to broadcast all the awkward moments. 10:00 am - 2:00 pm would be dedicated to me walking up to people I am assuming are going to be happy to talk with me but aren't.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT