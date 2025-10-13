Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Taylor Swift Mocked For $40 ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hairbrush After Fan’s Viral Post
Showgirls in elaborate costumes backstage and a $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush held against a gray background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift Mocked For $40 ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Hairbrush After Fan’s Viral Post

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A $40 The Life of a Showgirl hairbrush from Taylor Swift’s official merch line is going viral for all the wrong reasons, and fans can’t stop roasting it online. 

After a photo of the brush was shared on X, it quickly sparked jokes across Swiftie circles, with many calling out the product’s questionable build quality and price point

Highlights
  • Fans mocked a $40 The Life of a Showgirl hairbrush after a viral X post showed its disappointing quality.
  • Swifties have stated that this is not the first time Taylor’s merch has failed expectations.
  • The backlash comes amidst fan controversy over The Life of a Showgirl CDs featuring Travis Kelce’s signature alongside Taylor’s.

As per longtime fans of the Grammy Award-winning artist, however, this was not the first time something like this has happened.

RELATED:

    Swifties are calling out Taylor’s team over the questionable quality of a $40 The Life of a Showgirl hairbrush

    Taylor Swift in bejeweled outfit underwater for Life Of A Showgirl, linked to mocked $40 hairbrush viral fan post

    Taylor Swift in bejeweled outfit underwater for Life Of A Showgirl, linked to mocked $40 hairbrush viral fan post

    Image credits: Taylor Swift/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The uproar began when X user @beginagaintv posted a photo of her $40 The Life of a Showgirl hairbrush, which arrived damaged. 

    “My showgirl hairbrush came broken. Thanks UMG,” the X user wrote, showing photos of the damaged merchandise. The post took off, garnering over 1.9 million views on the social media platform.

    Hand holding a teal hairbrush with The Life of a Showgirl text alongside a wooden hairbrush, Taylor Swift merchandise.

    Hand holding a teal hairbrush with The Life of a Showgirl text alongside a wooden hairbrush, Taylor Swift merchandise.

    Image credits: @beginagaintv/X

    Taylor Swift’s official website indicates that the $40 hair brush is made of a bamboo base and cellulose acetate. It is currently out of stock as of writing. 

    The brush itself looks good with a pearlescent finish, but as could be seen in the viral X post, the brush’s bamboo base and cellulose acetate are only attached by a small glop of glue. This incited jokes in the X user’s comments section. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift dressed as a showgirl in a feathered costume sitting in a vintage room, reflecting the life of a showgirl theme.

    Taylor Swift dressed as a showgirl in a feathered costume sitting in a vintage room, reflecting the life of a showgirl theme.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift/Instagram

    “Can’t believe Taylor approved this,” one person wrote. Another mocked, “You got scammed lmfaooo.” A third added, “You’ve now got yourself a paddle!!”

    Others took a more critical tone, saying it reflected a pattern of poor quality in some of Taylor’s official products. “This is why you buy ONLY clothing merch lol,” one fan advised. 

    “I can guarantee you the rhinestones off the tumbler will fall off after one use/wash, and the jewelry will turn that ugly rust color and your skin green. It’s not quality stuff or materials – cheap s**t.”

    Calls for better oversight soon followed. “Her merch team needs to do some reevaluations,” one comment read. “Obviously, Taylor is too busy to quality check her merch, but she is responsible for assigning someone to. This is unacceptable. Or at least lower the price.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans stated that this isn’t the first time Taylor’s merch missed the mark

    Taylor Swift in ornate outfit holding a jeweled hairbrush amid dark red background and feathered decor.

    Taylor Swift in ornate outfit holding a jeweled hairbrush amid dark red background and feathered decor.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift/Instagram

    This isn’t the first time Swifties have raised concerns about merch quality. During the Eras Tour, Taylor’s team was forced to offer exchanges after fans complained that their shirts were fading after a single wash.

    As reported by Rolling Stone, Taylor’s website at the time acknowledged that a “faint fade” could appear on some products due to the “ink curing process” and its “distressed, vintage look.” 

    Interestingly enough, Taylor’s website promised replacements for anyone experiencing “a dramatic loss of pigment or ink bleeding on your product.”

    Taylor Swift styled in red outfit sitting on vintage sofa, linked to viral post mocking $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush.

    Taylor Swift styled in red outfit sitting on vintage sofa, linked to viral post mocking $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One fan told Vulture that they had even been warned about Taylor’s merch quality at a booth in a Las Vegas show. “I was actually warned about it from the girls running the booth,” the fan stated.

    The subpar quality of some of Taylor’s merch has led some longtime fans to approach the singer’s online store with caution. It is not uncommon for users in forums such as the r/SwiftieMerch subreddit to exchange information and tips on which merch to purchase and which to avoid.

    Travis Kelce’s signature on Taylor’s new CDs recently added to the gripe of some Swifties

    Showgirls in elaborate feather costumes preparing backstage with bright dressing room lights and mirrors behind them.

    Showgirls in elaborate feather costumes preparing backstage with bright dressing room lights and mirrors behind them.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Interestingly enough, the viral $40 hairbrush fiasco is not the first miss in Taylor’s The Life of a Showgirl line of products. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a BuzzFeed report, some fans recently discovered that their signed The Life of a Showgirl CDs featured the signatures of Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

    While this was seen as a lighthearted and even heartfelt easter egg of sorts for some Swifties, others did not respond positively to the addition of the NFL Hall of Famer’s signature on their Taylor Swift merch. 

    Taylor Swift in a glittering dress inside a vintage room, linked to the viral $40 life of a showgirl hairbrush discussion.

    Taylor Swift in a glittering dress inside a vintage room, linked to the viral $40 life of a showgirl hairbrush discussion.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift/Instagram

    “Ppl don’t purchase signed things for a signature from the artist’s fiancé,” one fan wrote bluntly. 

    Another said, “This is literally just sooo weird like.. that’s YOUR art — why would you think your fans would want your boyfriend’s signature??? It’s so presumptuous and odd.”

    Taylor Swift posing in fishnet stockings and a dress, related to viral Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift posing in fishnet stockings and a dress, related to viral Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush controversy.

    Image credits: Taylor Swift/Instagram

    Others, however, pointed out that The Life of a Showgirl CDs that are signed with both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s signatures would likely prove valuable. 

    “Y’all are mad for getting a Hall of Fame tight end’s autograph? Give me your CD,” wrote one fan on X.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s $40 The Life of a Showgirl hairbrush fiasco on social media

    Tweet criticizing Taylor Swift Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush, calling the $40 merch overpriced and comparing it to an $80 sweater.

    Tweet criticizing Taylor Swift Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush, calling the $40 merch overpriced and comparing it to an $80 sweater.

    Image credits: DaniSparksFly13

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter post mocking the $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush related to Taylor Swift merchandise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter post mocking the $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush related to Taylor Swift merchandise.

    Image credits: sl8rs

    Screenshot of a fan's viral post mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush as not worth purchasing.

    Screenshot of a fan's viral post mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush as not worth purchasing.

    Image credits: vulnerablexgirl

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a fan expressing disappointment about Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush merch.

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a fan expressing disappointment about Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush merch.

    Image credits: Mstyiyd23

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking the quality of Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush after a viral post.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking the quality of Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush after a viral post.

    Image credits: 36chamberrs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan criticizes Taylor Swift $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for low quality and durability in viral social media post.

    Fan criticizes Taylor Swift $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for low quality and durability in viral social media post.

    Image credits: okalyse_xo

    Screenshot of a viral fan post mocking the $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for poor quality and high price.

    Screenshot of a viral fan post mocking the $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for poor quality and high price.

    Image credits: wildcherrygee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter post mocking Taylor Swift's $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush purchase.

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter post mocking Taylor Swift's $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush purchase.

    Image credits: beesdotorg

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for using minimal glue on the product.

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for using minimal glue on the product.

    Image credits: recklesslymb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral tweet mocking Taylor Swift's $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush with a critical fan comment.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet mocking Taylor Swift's $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush with a critical fan comment.

    Image credits: arianaqueefde

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral tweet mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush purchase by a fan.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush purchase by a fan.

    Image credits: tscososom

    Screenshot of a viral tweet mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush as an overpriced glued-on piece.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush as an overpriced glued-on piece.

    Image credits: checkittwiceoh

    Fan tweet mocking Taylor Swift's $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for pricey merchandise and viral reaction.

    Fan tweet mocking Taylor Swift's $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for pricey merchandise and viral reaction.

    Image credits: ae__cx

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral fan post mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush merch purchase.

    Screenshot of a viral fan post mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush merch purchase.

    Image credits: ithinkheknown

    Tweet by user Bahubali replying to beginagaintv with text about a paddle, related to Taylor Swift mocked $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush.

    Tweet by user Bahubali replying to beginagaintv with text about a paddle, related to Taylor Swift mocked $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush.

    Image credits: Bahubalii_India

    Screenshot of a viral fan post mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush with a surprised emoji reply.

    Screenshot of a viral fan post mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush with a surprised emoji reply.

    Image credits: TweetsStolen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Twitter reply by Eva reacting to viral post about Taylor Swift $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush criticism.

    Screenshot of Twitter reply by Eva reacting to viral post about Taylor Swift $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush criticism.

    Image credits: evie_thevoyager

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan reacting to Taylor Swift Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush priced at 40 dollars in a viral social media post.

    Fan reacting to Taylor Swift Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush priced at 40 dollars in a viral social media post.

    Image credits: sadboiOG

    Screenshot of a Twitter post mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush as a thin plastic or resin piece.

    Screenshot of a Twitter post mocking Taylor Swift’s $40 Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush as a thin plastic or resin piece.

    Image credits: Rachswiftie97

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticising Taylor Swift Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for high price and poor quality from fan’s viral post.

    Tweet criticising Taylor Swift Life Of A Showgirl hairbrush for high price and poor quality from fan’s viral post.

    Image credits: Nichole_Kneip

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    taylor swift
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    3

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So... I can think of two options here... either get some superglue and fix it, or don't buy a $40 US hairbrush that is $40 just because it has a singer's name on it. I'd probably go with option one, personally, because I'm assuming it'll be an uphill battle to return a hairbrush, even if it's faulty.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    running1915 avatar
    Morgana Winterbottom
    Morgana Winterbottom
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JOIN US Everybody can earn 220/h Dollar + daily 1K… You can earn from 2700-4700+Dollar per week or even more if you work as a part time job…It's easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… JOIN now↠↠☛ 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐀𝐩𝐩𝟏.𝐂𝐨𝐦

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone loves to hate Taylor and seemingly no site more than bored panda. Oh how I miss the old days of Bored panda when they weren't the post or the national enquirer

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
