Doctor Sparks Frenzy After Suggesting Taylor Swift Is Pregnant Due To Visible Changes In Viral Video

It is just over a month since Taylor Swift got engaged, and under a week after she released a substantially lighter album that netizens have described as “rushed,” speculation has surfaced about her possibly hiding a pregnancy.

The songstress and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce divulged that they had upgraded their relationship, satiating longstanding speculation that the latter was indeed on the cards.

A TikToker claiming to be a doctor suggested Taylor Swift's new bangs are hiding a pregnancy.

The netizen said Swift's "rounder face" and "covered forehead" could mean no Botox during pregnancy.

Fans hit back, saying the photo used was old and the claims were "insensitive."

A photo snapped from a distance depicted the footballer on his knees, supposedly popping the big question on August 26 this year.

Jennifer Armstrong on TikTok, claiming to be a doctor, has since drawn attention to perceived subtle changes on the diamond-certified record maker’s face—and she is wondering if the 35-year-old is “hiding something.”

TikToker Jennifer Armstrong claimed that Taylor Swift is hiding her forehead and eyebrows with her hairstyle

“Taylor Swift has had quite a year,” the netizen who regularly makes observations about celebrities on TikTok observed in an accompanying caption.

She points to the engagement and the new record, The Life of a Showgirl, adding: “and maybe something else she is not telling us about.”

“What do you think?” she asked.

Above and behind Armstrong are two pictures, one of which the TikToker described as the songstress hiding her forehead with a low fringe.

The netizen admitted that the new round-faced look could be due to a cosmetic procedure

Armstrong points out darker markings under the singer’s eyes in one image, along with chiseled cheeks.

She accuses Swift of “purposefully hiding” her forehead and brows with her new bangs.



“Is this because you can’t get Botox because you’re pregnant?” Armstrong wondered aloud.

Because, according to the netizen, styling low-falling bangs is what stars do when they are unable to get Botox.

One of the possibilities is a collagen stimulant that many people use too much of

“Is she diffusely filled with filler or sculptra, or is she puffed up for some reason?” Armstrong explained, also noting an apparently less-defined chin in Swift’s after picture.

“It just looks like one big round puff, whereas before we had the definition.”

“So, let’s say she’s not pregnant, even though it’s the first thing that came to my mind,” Armstrong continued, “she could have gotten Sculptra.

The TikToker reasoned that Sculptra is a collagen stimulant that takes three months to show, and therefore, the correct way to use the dermal filler is to inject it and wait for the specified amount of time.

According to Armstrong, Swift could have become impatient and gone back for additional doses before the initial injections took effect.

“You have got to be very careful … there is nothing you can do to undo that,” Armstrong warned.

But even with all these possibilities, Armstrong is betting on Taylor Swift being pregnant

Another alternative explored by Armstrong is the possibility that Swift had gone under the knife.

“After a facelift or a surgical facial procedure, it [takes] six months until the swelling is gone.”

Armstrong reinforces this suggestion with what she sees as the singer’s puffier eyebrows.

The celeb reviewer admits that said “puffiness” could also be the result of medications – steroids included – and allergies, but then doubles down on her original theory, saying:

“I personally think she can’t get Botox; she is hiding it, we’re going to find out soon… and she is engaged.

“But I could be wrong.”

Fellow netizens have since lashed out at Jennifer Armstrong, claiming that the photo she was referring to was old

Jennifer Armstrong’s assessment was not well-received.

“Can we not speculate if a person is pregnant?” asked an unimpressed commenter. It makes me sad that a doctor would be speaking about another woman this way,” criticized another netizen.

“The photo is from last year,” remarked one person, “so there goes your story.”

Notably, the “puffy”-faced photo Armstrong used to make her case was first published by various outlets, including the BBC, on August 12, nearly two weeks before she announced her engagement.

Previously, netizens had spotted changes in Swift’s appearance and made comparisons to Caitlyn Jenner, but no one had speculated about a pregnancy.

Some think that it is a case of too much filler, while other’s say its not Armstrong’s place to speculate

