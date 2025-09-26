Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Until She Delivered Her 3rd Child
Woman holding newborn in hospital bed, surprised expression after unexpected pregnancy and delivery of third child.
Health & Wellness, Parenting

Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Until She Delivered Her 3rd Child

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in Virginia in the United States did not know she was pregnant until a nurse spotted her baby crowning.

Becca Johnson, a mother of two with fertility issues, had previously been informed by doctors that she would not fall pregnant without intervention.

She had also struggled to lose her postpartum weight due to polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal condition affecting women of a child-bearing age.

Highlights
  • Becca Johnson, diagnosed with PCOS and told she could not conceive naturally, discovered her third pregnancy only while in labor.
  • A nurse spotted the baby crowning after Johnson went to the ER for severe back pain, thinking it was kidney stones or constipation.
  • Johnson credited the unexpected birth to divine intervention, naming her daughter Carlee Evangeline.
RELATED:

    Becca Johnson had already proved medical prognosis wrong once

    Close-up of a pregnant woman touching her belly, representing a woman who didn't know she was pregnant until delivery.

    Close-up of a pregnant woman touching her belly, representing a woman who didn't know she was pregnant until delivery.

    Image credits: Getty/Unsplash (Not the actual image)

    She had struggled through years of fertility procedures and therapies after she married in 2011.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then in 2016, she got pregnant with her first child. It was then that doctors told her about her PCOS and informed her that another natural birth would be unlikely.

    In 2024, they were proved wrong, as Johson gave birth to her second child.

    Couple embracing and smiling indoors, relating to woman who didn't know she was pregnant until delivering her third child.

    Couple embracing and smiling indoors, relating to woman who didn't know she was pregnant until delivering her third child.

    Image credits: 12 On Your Side

    “Out of nowhere, right before our anniversary, we were getting ready to go on a date for our anniversary, and I just had a gut feeling,” she told Virginia’s WWBT outlet.

    “So, in January of ’24, I took a test. We found out we were pregnant with our second.”

    What Johnson thought was a need to visit the loo turned out to be the appearance of her first child

    Newborn held by a man in a hospital, highlighting a woman didn't know she was pregnant until delivery moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Newborn held by a man in a hospital, highlighting a woman didn't know she was pregnant until delivery moment.

    Image credits: Christian Bowen/Unsplash (Not the actual image)

    Then on September 9, 2025, she found herself in a hospital’s emergency department with an overwhelming back pain.

    “So we go to the ER, they check me in. I can’t sit at this point. My back is k*lling me,” she told the outlet.

    “I’m telling them it’s my back, but it’s now radiating to my front. They’re (the medical staff) thinking kidney stones or cysts.”

    Woman holding newborn in hospital bed, surprised after unexpectedly delivering her third child without knowing she was pregnant.

    Woman holding newborn in hospital bed, surprised after unexpectedly delivering her third child without knowing she was pregnant.

    Image credits: 12 On Your Side

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There, Johnson told the nurse that she needed to visit the loo.

    Johnson says the birth of her third child was due to divine intervention

    “I hurry over and I go, ’Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry if this is constipation. I feel like such a horrible person.’” But what was about to happen had nothing to do with Johnson’s digestive tract.

    “[The nurse] looks over” the mother recalled, “and she goes, ‘That’s a head.’”

    Newborn baby moments after delivery, highlighting a woman who didn't know she was pregnant until childbirth.

    Newborn baby moments after delivery, highlighting a woman who didn't know she was pregnant until childbirth.

    Image credits: 12 On Your Side

    Said head belonged to a baby girl (now named Carlee Evangeline) weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces and measuring 19 inches from head to toe.

    Johnson credited the birth–despite her condition–to divine intervention.

    Social media appears to be struggling with the idea of a woman never even suspecting she is pregnant

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Obviously, never give up hope and prayer. God steps into the storm, whether you realize it or not. He didn’t say there wasn’t going to be a storm, but he said he would stand beside you in it and don’t give up because clearly your body will reset.” 

    Newborn baby held by mother in delivery room, highlighting story of woman unaware of pregnancy until birth.

    Newborn baby held by mother in delivery room, highlighting story of woman unaware of pregnancy until birth.

    Image credits: Wesley Tingey/Unsplash (Not the actual image)

    Social media, for most parts, is struggling to get its head around the anomaly.

    In response to the story’s appearance on Facebook, one person wrote:

    “How do you not know you are pregnant for 9 months?”

    Another netizen thinks it is the result of women not paying attention to their bodies 

    Woman holding newborn baby, sitting in armchair, sharing her story about not knowing she was pregnant until delivery.

    Woman holding newborn baby, sitting in armchair, sharing her story about not knowing she was pregnant until delivery.

    Image credits: 12 On Your Side

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “How can you not know you’re pregnant? Do women not pay any attention to their bodies? Sore breast, weight gain and swelling! This is ridiculous!” declared another.

    But some netizens are in the know, and they slammed those who doubted Johnson’s obliviousness leading up to her third child’s birth.

    “It happens very frequently. A little research will help to educate you,” quipped one person harboring the sentiment.

    Another person to experience the same phenomena never even put on weight

    A British healthcare worker by the name of Kayleigh Tilley is another statistic. She woke up bleeding on Christmas Eve 2024 and was rushed to the hospital.

    There she discovered that not only was she eight months pregnant, but also in labor.

    During these eight months, Tilley went out on a few girls’ nights and even excursions and activities of the more physical variety, like whitewater rafting.

    She claimed she detected no symptoms whatsoever—not even weight gain.

    One in 2,500 women only find out about their pregnancies when they go into labor

    Comment from Liza B Roach about not knowing her second pregnancy until almost 5 months, related to woman didn't know she was pregnant.

    Comment from Liza B Roach about not knowing her second pregnancy until almost 5 months, related to woman didn't know she was pregnant.

    The conditions affecting Tilley and Johnson are referred to as cryptic pregnancies.

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, 1 in 475 go unnoticed until 20 weeks and, rarer still, 1 in 2,500 remain unknown until birth.

    The medical outlet further notes that those most likely to experience the phenomenon include women with PCOS and mothers who recently gave birth (like Johnson), women in perimenopause (older than 40), women on birth control, and women who have never given birth before.

    Some readers feel Johnson should have been more attuned to her body

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman who didn't know she was pregnant with her third child.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman who didn't know she was pregnant with her third child.

    Comment by Jaime Woodruff expressing surprise about a woman not knowing she was pregnant with her third child until delivery.

    Comment by Jaime Woodruff expressing surprise about a woman not knowing she was pregnant with her third child until delivery.

    Woman surprised by pregnancy, unaware until delivery, discussing symptoms and unusual body changes in a chat message.

    Woman surprised by pregnancy, unaware until delivery, discussing symptoms and unusual body changes in a chat message.

    Social media comment questioning if a woman knew how she got pregnant with a laughing emoji reaction.

    Social media comment questioning if a woman knew how she got pregnant with a laughing emoji reaction.

    Comment on a social media post with user profile photo and username Laurence Uyehara, discussing a surprising pregnancy story of a woman who didn't know she was pregnant until delivery.

    Comment on a social media post with user profile photo and username Laurence Uyehara, discussing a surprising pregnancy story of a woman who didn't know she was pregnant until delivery.

    Comment shown on social media in simple text format, questioning how a woman didn’t know she was pregnant.

    Comment shown on social media in simple text format, questioning how a woman didn’t know she was pregnant.

    Woman commenting about not knowing she was pregnant with her third child, sharing a personal experience online.

    Woman commenting about not knowing she was pregnant with her third child, sharing a personal experience online.

    Comment about unexpected pregnancy, emphasizing that not all pregnancies are the same and it happens more often than people realize.

    Comment about unexpected pregnancy, emphasizing that not all pregnancies are the same and it happens more often than people realize.

    Comment from Pat Pinnock questioning what a woman thought the kicking and movements were before discovering her pregnancy.

    Comment from Pat Pinnock questioning what a woman thought the kicking and movements were before discovering her pregnancy.

    Woman unaware she was pregnant until delivering her third child shares a brief message saying it happens.

    Woman unaware she was pregnant until delivering her third child shares a brief message saying it happens.

    Comment reading Donotworry Behappy denying pregnancy, relating to a woman who didn't know she was pregnant until delivery.

    Comment reading Donotworry Behappy denying pregnancy, relating to a woman who didn't know she was pregnant until delivery.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT